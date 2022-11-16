Nets players, coaches reportedly growing frustrated with Ben Simmons, he pushes back

By Nov 16, 2022, 12:35 PM EST
Ben Simmons had maybe his best game of the season Tuesday night, even while his team was getting its doors blown off by the Kings. He was moving well, more aggressively attacking the rim, and finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench. It was a solid performance.

Brooklyn expected much more than solid out of the former All-Star they traded James Harden to land (to be fair, Harden forced the trade). He was going to be a defensive anchor and a third key offensive creator in the attack with Kevin Durant (playing at an elite level) and Kyrie Irving (still serving his suspension). Instead, he’s coming off the bench and working out of the dunker’s spot/high post as more of a backup 4/5. Sam Amick and Chams Charania at The Athletic report growing frustration with Simmons around the Nets.

According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the frustration surrounding Simmons had been building in recent weeks within the organization. The coaching staff and players have been concerned about his availability and level of play, with some questioning his passion for the game, those sources said. But even when he did play, Simmons’ struggles in his first nine games this season were part of the Nets frustration as well.

Simmons made his return from May back surgery to play in the early going of this season, but recently missed eight days to have his left knee drained because of fluid. After beginning the season as the starting point guard tasked with playmaking and pushing the pace, Simmons has been moved to the backup center spot in his last four appearances.

Simmons defended the time he missed with the knee issue.

“You’re obviously not gonna be happy when anybody’s out,” Simmons told The Athletic. “But for me, I’ve been dealing with the knee since the start of the season. It’s been swollen. I had PRP (injections). I had blood drained a couple times. So it’s not a made up thing, you know? It’s a real thing.

“I get (the skepticism), but I think the one thing with me is that I’m a competitor. I want to win and play. So I’m gonna do what I can to get out there.”

Health concerns are health concerns, but the questioning of “his passion for the game” is something that started to bubble up in Philadelphia as well. The perception was that he was unwilling to put in the work, fight through challenges, and push to get on the court or get better. It’s a comment teams tend to soft-pedal because it’s one of the worst things you can say about a pro athlete, but it’s not new with Simmons.

Simmons also pushed back against those charges, noting the times he played through serious back issues in Philly. He says he is putting in all the work to get back on the court.

The 6-9 Nets need All-Star Ben Simmons, more on the defensive end than on offense. Yet it’s fair to ask if he can physically get back to the point of being one of the elite perimeter defenders in the league. The Nets were banking on him being close to that because they are a team that lacks rim protection and gets pounded inside (most recently by Anthony Davis and then bullied by Domantas Sabonis on Tuesday). Simmons was a lynchpin in a defense currently ranked 20th in the league.

There are a lot of things to be frustrated about in Brooklyn, and just how frustrated Durant is remains one of the big looming questions over the league. Simmons is just one of those issues, but the Nets seem to be getting a clear picture of the limitations of Simmons as a player right now. They may be frustrated that he can’t push through those, but they must deal with the reality.

Nuggets’ Jokic enters health and safety protocols, ruled out Wednesday

DENVER — Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and has been ruled out of Denver’s game against New York on Wednesday.

The Nuggets made the announcement Tuesday night on their league-mandated injury report.

Jokic becomes the 10th player to enter the protocols this season. Players are not required to undergo regular testing this season, but there are certain situations where they must be checked for COVID-19.

Examples of when players must be tested include when they are exhibiting any symptoms, or when someone in their household tests positive for COVID-19. Entering the protocols does not necessarily mean that someone is positive for the virus.

Jokic is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists through 13 games this season. He becomes the second Denver player currently in protocols; backup point guard Bones Hyland has also been ruled out for Wednesday.

Three things to know: Luka Doncic is a problem (especially for the Clippers)

By Nov 16, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Luka Doncic is a problem (especially for the Clippers)

The Clippers want to force a playoff-style game every night: slowed down, hunting mismatches, being physical, using their depth and versatility to find a way to win.

Luka Doncic is good with that.

He thrives in playoff-style games and has a long history of tormenting the Clippers (he averaged 31.7 points against them) — which he added to with a dagger 3 to top off a 35-point night on Tuesday.

Dorian Finney-Smith hit seven 3-pointers on his way to 21 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 16.

This win also showed the weakness of this Mavericks team, which led by 25 just before halftime but had to fight to hang on in the fourth (and bank on heroics from Doncic).

Dallas only has two real shot creators, forcing Kidd to play them heavy minutes, even early in the regular season. In this win, Doncic played 39:43 and Dinwiddie 40:59. In a regular season game that did not go to overtime. The Mavericks have a back-to-back against the Rockets and may rest Doncic for the night. Postgame Kidd talked about giving Frank Ntilikina and Facu Campazzo a chance, but they are not the answers.

Dallas’ lack of shot creators with Jalen Brunson in New York is glaring. It’s a front office problem and one not likely solved until next off-season. Until then, it’s the Luka Doncic show — which is enough against the Clippers.

2) Kings put up 153 points on Nets and have won four straight

Remember just a few days ago when I wrote about new head coach Jacque Vaughn turning the Nets’ defense around? I would like to have that back.

Since then the Nets got bullied by Anthony Davis and the Lakers, then on Tuesday gave up 153 points to the Sacramento Kings (the most that franchise has scored since 1993, the most points the Nets have ever given up in regulation).

The Nets’ defensive woes Tuesday night were fueled by an offense that struggled to create anything with Kevin Durant on the bench, leading to turnovers and easy transition for the Kings. Ben Simmons was moving well and seemed more aggressive attacking the rim, but he is not finding a groove as an offensive facilitator the way he had been in Philly or the way Brooklyn had hoped (and Kyrie Irving remains out).

This game turned in the second quarter. A Seth Curry 3-pointer tied the game at 40-40, at which point the Kings went on a 16-0 spurt that evolved into a 29-4 run and the Kings were up 19 at the half. The game was never in doubt after that. Terrence Davis — who has been in and out of Mike Brown’s rotation — sparked that run and finished with 31 points and rebounds.

The Kings got 83 points from their bench in this one. De'Aaron Fox described the night as a perfect game.

It was the Kings’ chance on national television (this was a TNT game) and they made a statement, winning their fourth straight and moving above .500. This is a good team that can make the playoffs out West (probably through the play-in, but they can make it).

Brooklyn heads to Portland to face the Trail Blazers, then has the Grizzlies, 76ers, and Raptors. Next Tuesday could be Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia, so get ready for some boos. This modest two-game losing streak could get ugly in the Nets don’t find their defense. Fast.

3) Ja Morant dunks, Jaren Jackson Jr. returns, Pelicans still win

There were positives for the Grizzlies. First, Jaren Jackson Jr. made his season debut, recovered enough from offseason foot surgery to play, and while there is a lot of rust to shake off (0-of-7 from 3), he was out there. Plus, Ja Morant was doing Ja Morant things on his way to 36 points.

It wasn’t enough for the Grizzlies against the Zion-less Pelicans (out with a right foot contusion). The Pelicans were the better, more balanced team. New Orleans got a 30-point, nine-assist night from CJ McCollum plus 19 each from Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr.

New Orleans is 8-6, but with the fifth-best net rating in the league (they project as a 9-5 team), and they are not going anywhere this season. They are a legit top-six team.

NBA teams, Nike unveil new “City Edition” uniforms for this season

Watch Ja Morant switch hands mid-air then throw down dunk

By Nov 15, 2022, 11:15 PM EST
Ja Morant is the most entertaining player in the NBA.

As if we needed more evidence on top of the mountain of highlights Morant has amassed, I present an early Dunk of the Year candidate — Morant switching hands midair for the throwdown against the Pelicans.

Morant finished with 36 points but it wasn’t enough against the Zion-less Pelicans (out with a right foot contusion), who had a 30-point, nine-assist night from CJ McCollum plus 19 each from Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr.

Klay Thompson to doubters: ‘I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s***’

By Nov 15, 2022, 7:55 PM EST
Klay Thompson has not been his vintage self to start this season. Not that anyone should have expected him to be at age 32 and having missed two full seasons with a torn ACL and then torn Achilles.

But he’s also not the guy he was last playoffs — he shot 38.5% on 3-pointers in the postseason last year, 33% this season. His shooting inside the arc is down almost 10 percentage points. The advance stats back this up, Thompson has struggled to start the season. That has led to criticism of him — most prominently from Charles Barkley (“he’s not the same guy”) but also plenty of others — and calls from some fans to bring him off the bench and start Jordan Poole.

Thompson has seen that as a lack of respect, and he’s grown frustrated this season — you could see it when he got ejected for jawing at Devin Booker. Thompson was more explicit about that speaking to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report when asked why he was responding to pundits now when he used to ignore them.

“Yeah, that’s true, but I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s***” Thompson told B/R. “I helped a team win a championship last year and people still want to discredit what you do.

“You know what I’ve learned about that? You just can’t please everybody. But for myself individually, it’s about rediscovering that form of efficiency and that two-way play that made me great. And I feel like I’m well on my way there.”

The Warriors have been patient, but they got off to a slow start because their defense hasn’t been sharp, because Jordan Poole stumbled out of the gate this season as well, and because the youngsters they were leaning into for depth — Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman — have struggled in their larger roles. It’s left a lot on the plate for Stephen Curry, who has played at an MVP level.

“It’s a lot different,” Draymond Green said. “For the most part, coming off the bench, we’ve had an elder statesman [in years past]. Someone who would come off the bench, slow things down, and right the ship. It’s different now.”

Still, this is the Warriors. The defending champions with their core six intact. Nobody is reaching for the panic button. Get this team healthy and to the playoffs and they can repeat.

But to get there healthy means Thompson needs to find that better version of himself, Green and Poole need to be at their peaks, and the Warriors need to find the depth not to wear out Curry. It’s just 14 games into the season, Thompson and the Warriors have earned a little more patience.

But they have to figure it out relatively soon because they don’t want the most difficult path through the postseason in a deep West. That may be too much, even for them.

