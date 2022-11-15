Watch Ja Morant switch hands mid-air then throw down dunk

By Nov 15, 2022, 11:15 PM EST
0 Comments

Ja Morant is the most entertaining player in the NBA.

As if we needed more evidence on top of the mountain of highlights Morant has amassed, I present an early Dunk of the Year candidate — Morant switching hands midair for the throwdown against the Pelicans.

Morant finished with 36 points but it wasn’t enough against the Zion-less Pelicans (out with a right foot contusion), who had a 30-point, nine-assist night from CJ McCollum plus 19 each from Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr.

Check out more on the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Desmond Bane set to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks with right toe sprain
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play...
Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain on top, Jazz move up into top five

Klay Thompson to doubters: ‘I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s***’

By Nov 15, 2022, 7:55 PM EST
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Klay Thompson has not been his vintage self to start this season. Not that anyone should have expected him to be at age 32 and having missed two full seasons with a torn ACL and then torn Achilles.

But he’s also not the guy he was last playoffs — he shot 38.5% on 3-pointers in the postseason last year, 33% this season. His shooting inside the arc is down almost 10 percentage points. The advance stats back this up, Thompson has struggled to start the season. That has led to criticism of him — most prominently from Charles Barkley (“he’s not the same guy”) but also plenty of others — and calls from some fans to bring him off the bench and start Jordan Poole.

Thompson has seen that as a lack of respect, and he’s grown frustrated this season — you could see it when he got ejected for jawing at Devin Booker. Thompson was more explicit about that speaking to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report when asked why he was responding to pundits now when he used to ignore them.

“Yeah, that’s true, but I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s***” Thompson told B/R. “I helped a team win a championship last year and people still want to discredit what you do.

“You know what I’ve learned about that? You just can’t please everybody. But for myself individually, it’s about rediscovering that form of efficiency and that two-way play that made me great. And I feel like I’m well on my way there.”

The Warriors have been patient, but they got off to a slow start because their defense hasn’t been sharp, because Jordan Poole stumbled out of the gate this season as well, and because the youngsters they were leaning into for depth — Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman — have struggled in their larger roles. It’s left a lot on the plate for Stephen Curry, who has played at an MVP level.

“It’s a lot different,” Draymond Green said. “For the most part, coming off the bench, we’ve had an elder statesman [in years past]. Someone who would come off the bench, slow things down, and right the ship. It’s different now.”

Still, this is the Warriors. The defending champions with their core six intact. Nobody is reaching for the panic button. Get this team healthy and to the playoffs and they can repeat.

But to get there healthy means Thompson needs to find that better version of himself, Green and Poole need to be at their peaks, and the Warriors need to find the depth not to wear out Curry. It’s just 14 games into the season, Thompson and the Warriors have earned a little more patience.

But they have to figure it out relatively soon because they don’t want the most difficult path through the postseason in a deep West. That may be too much, even for them.

Check out more on the Warriors

Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat
Three things to know: Heat remind everyone why they are a tough out
Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans
Warriors youth movement struggling early, as is team at 0-7 on road
Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors
Watch Curry score 40, lead Warriors past Cavaliers 106-101

Rumor: Myles Turner could head to Los Angeles… Clippers?

By Nov 15, 2022, 1:04 PM EST
Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
0 Comments

Myles Turner said the Lakers should “take a very hard look” at trading for him.

The Lakers did and passed, but the other Los Angeles team might not.

The Clippers have a quality starting center in Ivica Zubac. Still, they miss now-Knick Isaiah Hartenstein as a backup and are looking to upgrade at the five, reports Eric Pincus at Bleacher Report. He reports they have had internal discussions about Turner.

According to multiple sources, the Clippers have discussed targeting Myles Turner in the market.

The Clippers are believed to be shopping some of their excess wing depth and are less likely to move a ball-handling guard like Reggie Jackson or John Wall. Team governor Steve Ballmer has shown a willingness to pay luxury taxes—the need to pay Turner after the season wouldn’t be a deterrent for L.A.

Turner is averaging 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks a game in Indiana this season.

I’m a cynic when it comes to trade rumors. In this case, I know Pincus well and trust his sources, he’s not making anything up, but this also feels like something Turner’s agent and/or the Pacers wanted to see public to start to ramp up the trade market. That doesn’t mean the Clippers have no interest, but all trade rumors are part spin by someone.

What would a trade look like? From the Clippers’ perspective they would love to do something like Robert Covington (who is in and out of the rotation as a backup center), a prospect like Brandon Boston Jr., and a future pick (a first or a couple of seconds). The Pacers, who sit at .500 (6-6) and historically are not a team that tanks, might ask instead for a player who can help them now such as Marcus Morris Sr. or Luke Kennard (not sure the Clippers would surrender Norman Powell, but maybe).

The fact that the Pacers never tank might be the catch here, the Pacers may not be eager to deal. However, Turner is a free agent after this season so if the Pacers don’t plan to pay him they should trade him rather than let him walk and get nothing back.

For the Clipper front office, the question should be: Is giving up a quality wing player for a center to split minutes with Zubak that much better than the veteran free agent centers still available: Tristan Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins, Hassan Whiteside (Dwight Howard took himself off this list to play in Taiwan)?

For his part, in a recent appearance on The Woj Pod, Turner sounded like a guy looking for brighter lights than Indiana.

“Just playing in the bigger market, I just feel like here in the Midwest we don’t get the love that I think we deserve. It doesn’t get taken on the national level. You are under the microscope out there at the West, when you are doing bad you going to hear about it.”

The Clippers are slow-playing the season. While they are 8-6 with Paul George carrying a heavy load, the focus is more on April/May/June than November. Kawhi Leonard remains out, the Clippers are not trying to rush him back, and the focus is more to be peaking at the right time than pushing themselves too hard now.

Along those lines, the Clippers can be patient and wait on talking to the Pacers about Turner. There is no rush.

Check out more on the Clippers

NBA: NOV 12 Nets at Clippers
Three things to know: Jacque Vaughn has Nets defending, winning
New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets
Three things to know: Nets go for stability, hope for progress with Vaughn...
LA Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 114-101 during a NBA basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
LeBron drops 30, then leaves latest Lakers loss with groin injury, MRI coming

Desmond Bane set to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks with right toe sprain

By Nov 15, 2022, 12:20 PM EST
Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Getty Photo
0 Comments

With Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) expected to make his return on Tuesday night, things were looking up for the 9-5 Grizzlies, who are currently 4th in the West.

Unfortunately, it’ll be a bit longer before we see Memphis at full strength. Desmond Bane was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain in his right big toe and is set to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, according to an announcement from the team.

Bane had been playing at an All-Star level so far this season, averaging 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.8 threes per game, which is 5th in the league. The third year guard out of TCU got off to a slow start to the season, but he’s more than proven his ability to be the second option behind Ja Morant over the past few weeks, if that was even in question.

For most teams, this would be seen as a big blow. While Memphis will certainly miss him, they’ve shown that they truly embody the “next man up” mentality. They went 20-5 without Ja Morant last season. They’re off to a solid start without Jackson Jr. this year.

Bane was sidelined on Sunday when the Grizzlies played the Wizards, and John Konchar started in his place. Konchar was solid to start the year as a starter when Dillon Brooks was out, and he should be serviceable over the next few weeks without Bane. David Roddy also played a large role off the bench, so Taylor Jenkins has a lot of options to help make up for the loss of one of the best young shooting guards in the league.

Check out more on the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans
Watch Ja Morant switch hands mid-air then throw down dunk
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play...
Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain on top, Jazz move up into top five

Watch Jayson Tatum get a technical foul for clapping

By Nov 15, 2022, 9:30 AM EST
0 Comments

UPDATE: As they should, the NBA is rescinding the technical foul, reports Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

That’s a good first step, but the referees in general need to do a better job picking their spots with Respect the Game techs.

—————————–

Is this really disrespecting the game? The official?

One minute into the second quarter, Jayson Tatum picked up a foul, clapped his hands in frustration — not staring down the referee, just clapping — and was given a technical.

Come on, that’s ridiculous. There has to be some common sense applied to the rules. That was a reputation tech, not one that he earned. Kevin Durant and Ja Morant had Tatum’s back.

I get it, it’s not easy being an NBA official with two coaches, 10 players, and 15,000 fans questioning your every decision. And the league warned everyone they would be cracking down on the “respect the game” rules about talking back or making demonstrative gestures after a disputed call.

This was not that. This was a frustrated player — Tatum had just missed a layup at the other end, he was 1-of-8 at the time and frustrated with himself — getting a technical for clapping his hands. Not at the referee, not sarcastically, just in general. The referees have to have a little thicker skin and use a little more discretion than this.

Basketball is an emotional game — that’s part of why we tune in. Don’t try to officiate it out of the sport. Players will not like calls, but save the “respect the game” technicals for the instances where a player is trying to show up a referee. Let them be emotional, let them blow off some steam. It’s part of the game at every level.

Check out more on the Celtics

Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons
Watch Jayson Tatum put up 43 points to spark Celtics’ sixth straight...
Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain on top, Jazz move up into top five
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Nets name Jacque Vaughn new head coach, do not go with Udoka

 

 