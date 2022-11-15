Three things to know: Heat remind everyone why they are a tough out

By Nov 15, 2022, 8:08 AM EST
1) Heat remind everyone why they are a tough out in win over Suns

All season long, the Miami defense has struggled when Bam Adebayo sits — coming into Monday the Heat had a 95.8 defensive rating when Adebayo is on the court, but it jumped to 139.4 when he sat. The Miami offense was the same with Jimmy Butler: a 147.6 offensive rating when Butler was playing and a 95.1 rating when he sat.

Monday night against the Suns, Butler and Adebayo switched roles — and reminded the East why the Miami Heat are always a tough out come the playoffs. And why they can be more.

Adebayo finished with 30 points, dominating the paint and sparking a 13-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

While it was Butler making the defensive stand of the season to save the game.

Miami’s 113-112 win at home moved the Heat to .500 on the season. They have won three in a row and 5-of-7 after a slow start.

That Heat’s slow start had some discussing what moves Pat Riley and the front office should make, and what shakeups needed to happen to fix a broken team. While there are questions, the Heat trusted things would come around. The Heat just needed what they got on Monday night: Caleb Martin to find his grove (he knocked down five 3-pointers); solid play out of Dewayne Deadmon (12 points on 5-of-7 shooting) and Gabe Vincent (10 points) off the bench).

It was a physical, gritty win for Miami, a team in many ways better built for the 16-games of the playoffs than the 82 of the regular season. There are still questions to answer, including if Martin is the man at the four the Heat want to ride into the playoffs, and how they will deal with traditional big men inside (Deandre Ayton had 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting plus 12 boards on Monday). But they will be a tough out, and with a few breaks can be more than that, even in a deeper East.

The Suns got 25 from Devin Booker, who was his usual smooth self hitting 11-of-22 shots.

2) Warriors get win back at home behind 36 from Jordan Poole

It was Jordan Poole bobblehead night at Chase Arena — that seemed to motivate a Poole party on the court.

Starting in place of Klay Thompson on a back-to-back (“right Achilles injury management” officially), Poole scored a season-high 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting with five 3-pointers and sparked the Warriors to a comfortable win at home, 132-95 over the Spurs.

The Warriors looked comfortable back home (they are 0-7 on the road this season) and played their most complete game of the season. Stephen Curry had 16 points, but this was the kind of blowout win that means big minutes for guys who need the run like Jonathan Kuminga (25 minutes, 15 points) and Anthony Lamb (17 points on 6-of-7 shooting).

Two other Warriors notes. First, after the game, coach Steve Kerr said James Wiseman would be sent down to the G-League to get some reps since he is out of the Warriors rotation right now but needs the run.

Second, Donte DiVincenzo was ejected from the game for a blow to the head of Josh Richardson on this play.

It deserves a flagrant, but the Warriors thought the ejection was over the top. I’m not sure it was intentional, but the officials do not mess around with blows to the head.

3) Hornets have LaMelo Ball back, end their eight-game losing streak

LaMelo Ball is still finding his rhythm. In just his second game this season (back from a sprained ankle), he scored 17 points but shot 6-of-19 to get there.

However, his nine assists — and the improved ball movement that led to seven Hornets being in double figures scoring — sparked Charlotte to a 112-105 win over the Magic that ended the Hornets’ eight-game losing streak.

The game is just more fun with LaMelo back on the court, plus the Hornets might pick up a few more wins after a rough start.

The game is also more fun with Bol Bol playing like this for the Orlando Magic.

Antetokounmpo returns but Hawks upset Bucks 121-106 behind Hunter, Young

Associated PressNov 15, 2022, 1:43 AM EST
Atlanta Hawks v Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points and Trae Young had 21 points and nine assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 121-106 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Atlanta won for the fifth time in seven games. Dejounte Murray also scored 19, and John Collins had 16 points and nine boards.

“I thought our guards did a really good of establishing the tempo and making them work on the defensive end,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “Defensively, we didn’t give up anything easy.”

Antetokounmpo, who missed the last two games and three of the last four with left knee soreness, scored 27 points in 31 minutes. The Bucks have lost three of four after a 9-0 start.

Antetokounmpo made 8 of 21 shots, missing all three 3-point attempts, and was 11 of 18 from the free-throw line. Antetokounmpo said he was a bit rusty in his first game back.

“When was the last time I played, like six or seven days ago, a week ago?” Antetokounmpo said. “But that’s part of it. You can’t get too low or get too high. It’s part of it. You can’t expect to be at your best when you haven’t played for a week.”

Atlanta led 94-80 entering the final period. Milwaukee scored eight consecutive points to close to 108-99 with 3:12 left. Antetokounmpo fouled out with 1:35 remaining, and Murray hit both free throws to make it 116-101.

“They move the ball. They have a lot of capable players that can go one-on-one,” Antetokounmpo said. “Capable scorers, good shooters.”

It was the third meeting between the teams in 16 days. The Bucks suffered their first loss of the season at Atlanta a week ago.

“The scoring was really well distributed for them tonight,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “They’ve beat us different ways. The guards have had big nights. Tonight, there was a lot of balance.”

MarJon Beauchamp had 20 points for the Bucks, who lost for the first time at home after seven victories.

Atlanta scored 34 points in the paint in the first half en route to a 63-50 lead at the break. The Hawks shot 56.3% in the first half, compared to 39.5% for the Bucks, who were just 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.

“Right away, I knew that going against a team like that we’ve got to be the aggressor,” Capela said. “As far as defensive-wise, I feel that’s my job is trying to set the tone.”

Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans

By Nov 14, 2022, 10:01 PM EST
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about.

Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.

Irving was suspended following a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie, followed it up by being defensive, not apologizing, and not (at first) seeming to grasp the gravity of his offense. Irving apologized in an Instagram post (right after he was suspended), then last week met with both NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Nets’ owner Joe Tsai and his wife.

There has been considerable frustration and pushback from the players’ union – and individual players such as LeBron James — about the six “remedial” steps the Nets and Tsai laid out for Irving to return. This situation could get messier as the week goes along.

There is good news coming out of Memphis: Jaren Jackson Jr. may make his return Tuesday night.

Jackson is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday in New Orleans, but Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report says to expect him to play.

Jackson has been recovering from off-season foot surgery. He is the defensive anchor in the paint for the Grizzlies and finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season.

The Grizzlies have missed his rim protection dearly this season, with their fourth-in-the-league defense a season ago falling to 14th this season without him in the paint. The Grizzlies are 9-5 this season and are about to get much better.

Warriors youth movement struggling early, as is team at 0-7 on road

By Nov 14, 2022, 5:58 PM EST
Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
This was the year of “win now and win later,” the season the defending champion Golden State Warriors were going to lean into their young players to take on bigger roles while keeping the core six that won a ring last season in their roles.

Sunday night, the Warriors dropped to 0-7 on the road to start the season, 5-8 overall, with a loss to Sacramento in a game they could not stop Domantas Sabonis. For the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga played 14 unimpressive minutes off the bench, while James Wiseman and Moses Moody remained out of the rotation entirely. Even Jordan Poole, who was rewarded with a new $140 million contract before the season, has seen his efficiency and scoring slip (33% from beyond the arc, for example).

Kerr realizes the Warriors are in a tough spot, as he told Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“The hard part for Moses and JK and Wise is they’re young guys who need to learn by making mistakes to figure out what they can and can’t do,” Kerr said. “But we’re not a team that can afford to let guys make mistakes. It’s unfair to them, but it’s the reality of what we’re facing. The way we’re playing, we’re not good enough to withstand a lot of mistakes.”

Make no mistake, the Warriors’ early troubles are not all on their youth, Klay Thompson has not found his form yet (especially defensively), Poole is slumping, there have been injuries. But the youth movement is not picking up the slack. The Warriors’ offense has been middle of the pack — and carried by an MVP-level start to the season from Stephen Curry — but it’s the defensive end that is killing the team is 27th in the NBA this season (24th if you filter out garbage time as Cleaning the Glass does, but still). When the Warriors are at their best the defense sets the tone (it was No.1 in the league last season).

It still feels too early to worry about the Warriors (unlike some other underperforming teams). Four rings in eight years earns you the benefit of the doubt. Thompson is off to a slower-than-hoped-for start, but he is putting in the work and should find his stroke. Poole will as find his as well. Donte DiVincenzo is finally healthy and will get into a rhythm with this team. Curry is Curry and the only concern is just wearing him down (which is not easy to do). This is a team that wasn’t the favorite at the start of last year’s playoffs (that was the 64-win Suns) but pulled it together when it mattered. They could do it again.

But they need more out of their young talents, and the fact they are not getting it is a concern.

How hot is Tom Thibodeau’s seat getting in New York?

By Nov 14, 2022, 1:09 PM EST
New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets
Al Bello/Getty Images
The New York Knicks are 6-7, with a bottom 10 defense and a below-average offense, and on Sunday they gave up 145 points to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, the most points surrendered in the Tom Thibodeau era in New York. Three starters — RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, and Isaiah Hartenstein — all were benched in the fourth?

The Knicks are not terrible, but as Fred Katz put well at The Athletic, “something feels off with this group.”

Once again there are reports Tom Thibodeau’s seat is getting warm in New York, a story we have heard before, but you just need to look across the Brooklyn Bridge to see what kind of things happen when teams don’t live up to expectations. While external expectations of the Knicks may have been right about where they are now (the nine seed), internal expectations were higher.

The Knicks are about to head out on a brutal road trip, and people are wondering if Thibodeau will be the coach when the Knicks get back to Madison Square Garden. Ian Begley of SNY.TV says the Knicks can’t have any “let go of the rope” losses on the road trip.

Tommy Beer, a long-time Knicks fan and writer with a very good substack on the team (you should subscribe), is a rational voice in what can be a reactive New York media and fan base. He makes a case for the Knicks’ woes falling partly on Thibodeau because of his scheme and in-game management (Beer also rightfully throws some of the blame toward Leon Rose and the front office).

Thibodeau was Rose’s first hire, a guy brought in to change a culture and instill some defense and work ethic. That worked well the first season when Thibodeau was named the NBA Coach of the Year. But Thibs’ intense style tends to wear players and the front office down, and that may be the case again. Rose has been hesitant to pull the trigger on a Thibodeau firing — because it’s his guy, and because it’s the one card Rose can play before owner James Dolan turns his eye to Rose.

New York is about to head out on a five-game road trip out West: Utah, Denver, Golden State, Detroit, Oklahoma City. Some of those games are winnable on paper, but if the Knicks who just gave up 145 to the Thunder roll out for those road games it could get ugly.

Especially for Thibodeau.

