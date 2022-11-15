Rumor: Myles Turner could head to Los Angeles… Clippers?

By Nov 15, 2022, 1:04 PM EST
Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Myles Turner said the Lakers should “take a very hard look” at trading for him.

The Lakers did and passed, but the other Los Angeles team might not.

The Clippers have a quality starting center in Ivica Zubac. Still, they miss now-Knick Isaiah Hartenstein as a backup and are looking to upgrade at the five, reports Eric Pincus at Bleacher Report. He reports they have had internal discussions about Turner.

According to multiple sources, the Clippers have discussed targeting Myles Turner in the market.

The Clippers are believed to be shopping some of their excess wing depth and are less likely to move a ball-handling guard like Reggie Jackson or John Wall. Team governor Steve Ballmer has shown a willingness to pay luxury taxes—the need to pay Turner after the season wouldn’t be a deterrent for L.A.

Turner is averaging 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks a game in Indiana this season.

I’m a cynic when it comes to trade rumors. In this case, I know Pincus well and trust his sources, he’s not making anything up, but this also feels like something Turner’s agent and/or the Pacers wanted to see public to start to ramp up the trade market. That doesn’t mean the Clippers have no interest, but all trade rumors are part spin by someone.

What would a trade look like? From the Clippers’ perspective they would love to do something like Robert Covington (who is in and out of the rotation as a backup center), a prospect like Brandon Boston Jr., and a future pick (a first or a couple of seconds). The Pacers, who sit at .500 (6-6) and historically are not a team that tanks, might ask instead for a player who can help them now such as Marcus Morris Sr. or Luke Kennard (not sure the Clippers would surrender Norman Powell, but maybe).

The fact that the Pacers never tank might be the catch here, the Pacers may not be eager to deal. However, Turner is a free agent after this season so if the Pacers don’t plan to pay him they should trade him rather than let him walk and get nothing back.

For the Clipper front office, the question should be: Is giving up a quality wing player for a center to split minutes with Zubak that much better than the veteran free agent centers still available: Tristan Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins, Hassan Whiteside (Dwight Howard took himself off this list to play in Taiwan)?

For his part, in a recent appearance on The Woj Pod, Turner sounded like a guy looking for brighter lights than Indiana.

“Just playing in the bigger market, I just feel like here in the Midwest we don’t get the love that I think we deserve. It doesn’t get taken on the national level. You are under the microscope out there at the West, when you are doing bad you going to hear about it.”

The Clippers are slow-playing the season. While they are 8-6 with Paul George carrying a heavy load, the focus is more on April/May/June than November. Kawhi Leonard remains out, the Clippers are not trying to rush him back, and the focus is more to be peaking at the right time than pushing themselves too hard now.

Along those lines, the Clippers can be patient and wait on talking to the Pacers about Turner. There is no rush.

Desmond Bane set to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks with right toe sprain

By Nov 15, 2022, 12:20 PM EST
Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Getty Photo
With Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) expected to make his return on Tuesday night, things were looking up for the 9-5 Grizzlies, who are currently 4th in the West.

Unfortunately, it’ll be a bit longer before we see Memphis at full strength. Desmond Bane was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain in his right big toe and is set to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, according to an announcement from the team.

Bane had been playing at an All-Star level so far this season, averaging 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.8 threes per game, which is 5th in the league. The third year guard out of TCU got off to a slow start to the season, but he’s more than proven his ability to be the second option behind Ja Morant over the past few weeks, if that was even in question.

For most teams, this would be seen as a big blow. While Memphis will certainly miss him, they’ve shown that they truly embody the “next man up” mentality. They went 20-5 without Ja Morant last season. They’re off to a solid start without Jackson Jr. this year.

Bane was sidelined on Sunday when the Grizzlies played the Wizards, and John Konchar started in his place. Konchar was solid to start the year as a starter when Dillon Brooks was out, and he should be serviceable over the next few weeks without Bane. David Roddy also played a large role off the bench, so Taylor Jenkins has a lot of options to help make up for the loss of one of the best young shooting guards in the league.

Watch Jayson Tatum get a technical foul for clapping

By Nov 15, 2022, 9:30 AM EST
Is this really disrespecting the game? The official?

One minute into the second quarter, Jayson Tatum picked up a foul, clapped his hands in frustration — not staring down the referee, just clapping — and was given a technical.

Come on, that’s ridiculous. There has to be some common sense applied to the rules. That was a reputation tech, not one that he earned. Kevin Durant and Ja Morant had Tatum’s back.

I get it, it’s not easy being an NBA official with two coaches, 10 players, and 15,000 fans questioning your every decision. And the league warned everyone they would be cracking down on the “respect the game” rules about talking back or making demonstrative gestures after a disputed call.

This was not that. This was a frustrated player — Tatum had just missed a layup at the other end, he was 1-of-8 at the time and frustrated with himself — getting a technical for clapping his hands. Not at the referee, not sarcastically, just in general. The referees have to have a little thicker skin and use a little more discretion than this.

Basketball is an emotional game — that’s part of why we tune in. Don’t try to officiate it out of the sport. Players will not like calls, but save the “respect the game” technicals for the instances where a player is trying to show up a referee. Let them be emotional, let them blow off some steam. It’s part of the game at every level.

Three things to know: Heat remind everyone why they are a tough out

By Nov 15, 2022, 8:08 AM EST
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Heat remind everyone why they are a tough out in win over Suns

All season long, the Miami defense has struggled when Bam Adebayo sits — coming into Monday the Heat had a 95.8 defensive rating when Adebayo is on the court, but it jumped to 139.4 when he sat. The Miami offense was the same with Jimmy Butler: a 147.6 offensive rating when Butler was playing and a 95.1 rating when he sat.

Monday night against the Suns, Butler and Adebayo switched roles — and reminded the East why the Miami Heat are always a tough out come the playoffs. And why they can be more.

Adebayo finished with 30 points, dominating the paint and sparking a 13-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

While it was Butler making the defensive stand of the season to save the game.

Miami’s 113-112 win at home moved the Heat to .500 on the season. They have won three in a row and 5-of-7 after a slow start.

That Heat’s slow start had some discussing what moves Pat Riley and the front office should make, and what shakeups needed to happen to fix a broken team. While there are questions, the Heat trusted things would come around. The Heat just needed what they got on Monday night: Caleb Martin to find his grove (he knocked down five 3-pointers); solid play out of Dewayne Deadmon (12 points on 5-of-7 shooting) and Gabe Vincent (10 points) off the bench).

It was a physical, gritty win for Miami, a team in many ways better built for the 16-games of the playoffs than the 82 of the regular season. There are still questions to answer, including if Martin is the man at the four the Heat want to ride into the playoffs, and how they will deal with traditional big men inside (Deandre Ayton had 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting plus 12 boards on Monday). But they will be a tough out, and with a few breaks can be more than that, even in a deeper East.

The Suns got 25 from Devin Booker, who was his usual smooth self hitting 11-of-22 shots.

2) Warriors get win back at home behind 36 from Jordan Poole

It was Jordan Poole bobblehead night at Chase Arena — that seemed to motivate a Poole party on the court.

Starting in place of Klay Thompson on a back-to-back (“right Achilles injury management” officially), Poole scored a season-high 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting with five 3-pointers and sparked the Warriors to a comfortable win at home, 132-95 over the Spurs.

The Warriors looked comfortable back home (they are 0-7 on the road this season) and played their most complete game of the season. Stephen Curry had 16 points, but this was the kind of blowout win that means big minutes for guys who need the run like Jonathan Kuminga (25 minutes, 15 points) and Anthony Lamb (17 points on 6-of-7 shooting).

Two other Warriors notes. First, after the game, coach Steve Kerr said James Wiseman would be sent down to the G-League to get some reps since he is out of the Warriors rotation right now but needs the run.

Second, Donte DiVincenzo was ejected from the game for a blow to the head of Josh Richardson on this play.

It deserves a flagrant, but the Warriors thought the ejection was over the top. I’m not sure it was intentional, but the officials do not mess around with blows to the head.

3) Hornets have LaMelo Ball back, end their eight-game losing streak

LaMelo Ball is still finding his rhythm. In just his second game this season (back from a sprained ankle), he scored 17 points but shot 6-of-19 to get there.

However, his nine assists — and the improved ball movement that led to seven Hornets being in double figures scoring — sparked Charlotte to a 112-105 win over the Magic that ended the Hornets’ eight-game losing streak.

The game is just more fun with LaMelo back on the court, plus the Hornets might pick up a few more wins after a rough start.

The game is also more fun with Bol Bol playing like this for the Orlando Magic.

Antetokounmpo returns but Hawks upset Bucks 121-106 behind Hunter, Young

Associated PressNov 15, 2022, 1:43 AM EST
Atlanta Hawks v Milwaukee Bucks
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
MILWAUKEE (AP) — De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points and Trae Young had 21 points and nine assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 121-106 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Atlanta won for the fifth time in seven games. Dejounte Murray also scored 19, and John Collins had 16 points and nine boards.

“I thought our guards did a really good of establishing the tempo and making them work on the defensive end,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “Defensively, we didn’t give up anything easy.”

Antetokounmpo, who missed the last two games and three of the last four with left knee soreness, scored 27 points in 31 minutes. The Bucks have lost three of four after a 9-0 start.

Antetokounmpo made 8 of 21 shots, missing all three 3-point attempts, and was 11 of 18 from the free-throw line. Antetokounmpo said he was a bit rusty in his first game back.

“When was the last time I played, like six or seven days ago, a week ago?” Antetokounmpo said. “But that’s part of it. You can’t get too low or get too high. It’s part of it. You can’t expect to be at your best when you haven’t played for a week.”

Atlanta led 94-80 entering the final period. Milwaukee scored eight consecutive points to close to 108-99 with 3:12 left. Antetokounmpo fouled out with 1:35 remaining, and Murray hit both free throws to make it 116-101.

“They move the ball. They have a lot of capable players that can go one-on-one,” Antetokounmpo said. “Capable scorers, good shooters.”

It was the third meeting between the teams in 16 days. The Bucks suffered their first loss of the season at Atlanta a week ago.

“The scoring was really well distributed for them tonight,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “They’ve beat us different ways. The guards have had big nights. Tonight, there was a lot of balance.”

MarJon Beauchamp had 20 points for the Bucks, who lost for the first time at home after seven victories.

Atlanta scored 34 points in the paint in the first half en route to a 63-50 lead at the break. The Hawks shot 56.3% in the first half, compared to 39.5% for the Bucks, who were just 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.

“Right away, I knew that going against a team like that we’ve got to be the aggressor,” Capela said. “As far as defensive-wise, I feel that’s my job is trying to set the tone.”

