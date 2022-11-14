Three things to know: Jacque Vaughn has Nets defending, winning

Nov 14, 2022
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Jacque Vaughn has Nets defending, winning

Steve Nash was not the cause of all things wrong in Brooklyn.

However, the Nets needed a jolt. Nash felt he had lost the team (some might say he never had it), and the Nets were going through the motions and getting beat nightly. A coaching change was the way to shake this team out of its doldrums.

It worked.

The Nets under Jacque Vaughn have a +10.1 net rating that is the best in the league through the last seven games (they have been unlucky and gone 4-3 in those games, but are playing better).

That change started on the defensive end, where the Nets were dead last in the league under Nash. Making moves that were less about Xs and Os and more about just getting guys to play with real urgency and commitment, the Nets rallied since Vaughn took over and have had the best defensive net rating in the league through the last seven games (101.5).

The offense had a middle-of-the-pack 111.5 rating through that same time, which isn’t bad considering it is the Kevin Durant show — there is no Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons is coming off the bench and not contributing much when he does play (a knee issue is keeping him out right now).

None of that showed on Sunday, the second night of a back-to-back in Los Angeles in the middle of a long road trip, when Brooklyn came out flat and got steamrolled by an aggressive Anthony Davis, who put up 37 points and 18 boards in a 116-103 Lakers win.

However, the day before, Seth Curry got hot and scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Nets held the Clippers to 95 points and got a 15-point win.

Vaughn is a former NBA player and head coach who had been with the Nets since Kenny Atkinson came in back in 2016. He had built relationships with the players, which allowed him to push them.

“It’s been great from Day 1 he got the interim job,” Curry told Brian Lewis at the New York Post. “I didn’t know what would happen, but he came in and was honest with us and just saying, ‘I’m going to work hard every day. Every day they ask me to be the interim head coach, I’m going to come in, I’m going to coach you guys as good as I can.’ That kind of mindset riled the team, that’s kind of the mindset we took on every day.”

Can the Nets keep it up? Can they evolve not only into a playoff team but a real threat in the East under Vaughn?

Maybe. It depends on how Irving fits in whenever he returns (or is that disruptive and a distraction). It depends on if Vaughn can find a way to get more out of Simmons and the Nets’ role players. It depends on Durant’s health.

But Vaughn has turned the Nets into a respectable team that plays hard and defends. That’s a huge first step.

2) Joel Embiid drops 59 on Jazz, has scored 101 over last two games

The 76ers started out 1-2 and the offense stumbled after James Harden went out. Tyrese Maxey was struggling to fill Harden’s playmaking shoes and through those first three games, the Sixers scored less than a point per possession.

Then MVP Joel Embiid showed up for the last two games for Philly and took over. He had 42 on Saturday against the Hawks.

Sunday he dropped a career-high 59 points on the Jazz, shooting 19-of-28 and getting to the free throw line 24 times (hitting 20). Maxey said he started ignoring Doc Rivers’ calls to run pick and rolls to feed Embiid and let him go to work.

Embiid had more points (59) than the Jazz starters combined (53).

It wasn’t just offense — Embiid had five blocked shots in the fourth quarter. If the 76ers are going to climb up a level and compete with the Bucks and Celtics in the playoffs, it’s that end of the floor where Embiid has to make his biggest impact. That Embiid has shown up the last two games.

He’ll get a chance to show that next weekend when the 76ers have a Bucks than Timberwolves back-to-back.

3) We’re not talking enough about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

In the way-to-early MVP conversations bouncing around NBA Twitter, a few names have bubbled up: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry.

What about the guy averaging 30.5 points per game on a 62.8 true shooting percentage, dishing out 5.5 assists a night, and is top eight in the league in about every advanced stat?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is tearing up the NBA. Sunday, he tore up the Knicks to the tune of 21 points in the third, and 37 points and eight assists for the game.

Josh Giddey had a triple-double of 24 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds and the Thunder went into Madison Square Garden and got the win 145-135.

The 6-7 Knicks got booed off the court in Madison Square Garden and their defensive effort deserved that. The Knicks came out flat for the early game and gave up the most points it has in the Thibodeau era (although OKC was red hot from 3, hitting 17-of-31).

Knicks fans may not have liked what they got from their team, but at least they got to watch Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the best players in the NBA this young season.

Watch Joel Embiid score career-high 59, lift 76ers past Jazz

Nov 14, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey jumped on Joel Embiid‘s back and pounded the big man’s chest in celebration of the greatest game in the 76ers center’s career. The frivolity was fitting because Embiid carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter – all while he etched his name alongside the greats in NBA history.

Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, powering Philadelphia to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Embiid has clearly rounded back into form over the last week after recovering from an illness. The reigning NBA scoring champion dropped 42 points a night earlier in a win against Atlanta.

Embiid scored 26 of Philadelphia’s 27 points in the fourth quarter and he became the first player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 boards, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74.

“I’ve never seen a more dominating performance when you combine defense and offense,” coach Doc Rivers said.

There have been few like it in Philly, even for a franchise littered with basketball Hall of Famers. Embiid scored the fifth-most points in franchise history. Wilt Chamberlain, naturally, holds the top three spots with 68 in 1967, 65 in 1966 and 62 in 1966. Allen Iverson scored 60 in 2005.

With the Sixers up 101-98 and 1:19 left, Embiid blocked Collin Sexton‘s driving layup and then the All-Center came right down and hit a little jumper that sealed the victory.

Embiid shook off nagging injuries to post his breakthrough game of the season on the second night of a home back-to-back. He made 19 of 28 shots from the floor, 20 of 24 free throws and kept the Sixers from folding against the upstart Jazz.

His 101 points this weekend made him only the third player since 1988 to score 100-plus points on a back-to-back. He combined for 21 rebounds and 14 assists. And he’s done it all with James Harden still out with an injured foot.

Maxey chipped in 18 points for the Sixers but they had only 10 points from their other three starters. Embiid scored 13 points in the first quarter, 11 in the second and nine more in the third.

Maxey smiled as he repeatedly said, “Joel Embiid is very good at basketball” to questions about the center’s effort. Because really, what other superlatives were left?

“I think you can tell he’s hitting his groove,” Maxey said.

Embiid sank two free throws with 4:56 left in the fourth for a 96-94 lead and he matched his career high with 50 points. Embiid had twice before scored 50 points. The 7-footer hit two more free throws at the 4:17 mark for a 98-96 lead.

He had Sixers fans chanting “MVP! MVP! and one yelled “He’s gonna get 60!”

So close.

The Jazz gave him every opportunity with a string of fouls down the stretch and Embiid kept knocking ’em down from the line. He missed just his fourth free throw attempt late in the game that made it 101-98.

Malik Beasley scored 18 points. Sexton and Lauri Markkanen each scored 15 points for the Jazz, who lost a night earlier at Washington. The Jazz are 5-0 at home.

“It’s OK to be proud of how you’ve played to this point,” coach Will Hardy said. “We try to have our guys embrace that. It’s on us as a staff to continue to teach and remind them that there’s still a lot we can get better at.”

Watch Darius Garland drop NBA season-high 51, it’s not enough as Cavs still fall to Wolves

Nov 13, 2022
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland scored an NBA season-high 51 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 129-124, on Sunday night.

Garland scored 27 of his career-best point total – and made six of his career-best 10 3-pointers — in the fourth quarter for the Cavaliers, who trailed 99-75 late in the third.

D'Angelo Russell had season highs of 30 points and 12 assists and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points to help the Timberwolves overcome Garland’s onslaught.

Garland’s 51 surpassed the previous season high set by Ja Morant, who had 49 points for Memphis against Houston on Oct. 21.

The Cavaliers, who lost their fourth in a row, played without injured All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen. Mitchell was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, while Allen sat out with a sore left ankle.

Garland made two free throws with 8.3 seconds left to pull Cleveland within 126-124, but Russell made it 127-124 from the foul line. Kevin Love threw away the subsequent inbounds pass and Taurean Prince made two free throws to lock up the win.

Russell made 11 of 13 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, and Towns grabbed 13 rebounds for Minnesota, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Prince had 19 points off the bench and Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Lamar Stevens had 15 points, Evan Mobley grabbed 13 rebounds and Love had 14 points for the Cavaliers. Cleveland lost at home for the first time in five games this season.

The Cavaliers had just 11 players in uniform, including two-way forwards Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley.

Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drop 37, power Thunder past Knicks

Nov 13, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who picked up their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey joined Wilt Chamberlain (1968) as the only other player in NBA history to record triple-doubles during their first two games at MSG.

“Any time your name is within the company of (Chamberlain), one of the all-time greats, is special,” Giddey said. “But basketball is a team game, so if those things contribute to winning and helping my guys around me be better, then it makes it worth it.”

Lu Dort also had 24 points for Oklahoma City and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 17.

“We took the right shots; we made the right passes,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “No one was pounding it. We just kind of moved it and let the ball find the right guy. Guys were all ready to attack. It was a good offense.”

Six Knicks scored in double figures, led by Cam Reddish, who had a season-high 26 points. Julius Randle had 25 and Immanuel Quickley chipped in 24.

RJ Barrett, the Knicks’ second-leading scorer, got into foul trouble and was held to a season-low four points on 2-of-10 shooting in 19 minutes. He did not play in the final 21-plus minutes.

“We just got behind by so much that we were just looking for life,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of his decision to leave Barrett on the bench. “The group that was in there gave us a little bit of a spark, so that’s where we went with it.”

The Thunder surpassed their season average for points (113.4) by scoring 122 points through three quarters. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 in the third, and the Thunder used a 17-2 run to turn a three-point game into a rout.

“(Gilgeous-)Alexander, he’s a tough matchup. So is Giddey,” Thibodeau said. “You’re not guarding those guys individually, you’re guarding those guys with your team, so that’s where we fell short.”

The teams set a torrid pace from the outset, with New York putting up 48 first-quarter points, a season high for a single quarter. New York, which led by as many as 13, shot 64.5% from the field in the first quarter and went 4 of 7 from 3-point range, with 12 assists on its 20 field goals.

Oklahoma City set a season high by scoring 43 points in the second quarter, then duplicated it in the third. The Thunder made 74% of their shots in the second and turned a 12-point deficit into a six-point halftime lead. The Thunder, who outscored the Knicks by 18 in the second quarter, scored a season-high 79 first-half points and closed the frame with a 24-12 run.

“We obviously didn’t start the way we wanted,” Daigneault said. “I thought we did a great job of course-correcting in the second quarter and just settled back into our stuff and got control of the game going into the half.”

In the Thunder’s last visit to MSG, Giddey finished with 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a 127-123 overtime victory on Feb. 14.

“We only come (to MSG) once (per season), so we’ve got to make the most of it,” Giddey said.

Heat’s Yurtseven reportedly to undergo ankle surgery, be out three months

Nov 13, 2022
Miami Heat Media Day
Eric Espada/Getty Images
Miami was banking on Omer Yurtseven to step up in his second season and play some key backup center minutes behind Bam Adebayo. Instead, a preseason ankle injury has kept him out of everything so far, with reports leaking out this week he could require surgery.

He does. Yurtseven is expected to undergo ankle surgery this week that will sideline him for about three months, reports Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

The expectation is the recovery from the impending surgery will keep Yurtseven out for up to three months. Based on that timeline, he may be able to return by March. The injury keeping him out has been labeled by the Heat as a left ankle impingement. A source classified it as a bone-spur issue in his ankle.

It’s less than ideal for Yurtseven, who is in a contract year (he will be a restricted free agent next summer).

With Yurtseven out, Erik Spoelstra has turned to Dewayne Dedmon for more backup center minutes, but it’s not working (along with much of the Heat bench). When Adebayo is on the court this season, the Heat outscore opponents by 6.1 points per 100 possessions, but when he is off the court they are -11.4.

It’s a problem. One the Heat will have to correct without Yurtseven, at least for a few more months.

