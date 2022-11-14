Rumor: 76ers will continue to ask Nets about Kevin Durant trade

By Nov 14, 2022, 12:03 PM EST
Kevin Durant quickly grows frustrated with the off-the-court focus of NBA coverage, but once again he finds himself in the middle of it (and not of his own doing this time around).

Two things are true: 1) Jacque Vaughn has gotten the Nets to play better defense and, with that, start to turn the season around (he is 4-3 as a head coach with a +10.1 net rating so far); 2) Daryl Morey will never stop hunting superstar players.

Enter this rumor from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com: Morey and the 76ers are still going to see about a Kevin Durant trade.

“There is no doubt the Sixers have asked on Durant, they did in the summer, and will keep asking about him,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “But the Nets are going to be a little put off by them already because of the Ben Simmons thing because they feel like they were set up to give away James Harden all along. So the Sixers burned them once, do the Nets want to go back and say, OK, sure, we’ll do a KD deal, too.”…

“The main thing is, though, does Tyrese Maxey get put into the deal? Because then the Nets have to listen, they might not get a better young player than him in any deal they make for Durant. Maxey, Tobias Harris, and (Matisse) Thybulle would work, but the Nets would not get any picks in the deal because Philly can’t offer any right now. If that is all that is on the table, Brooklyn would have to pass.”

I want to say there is zero chance the 76ers would throw Maxey in a Durant trade — there SHOULD be zero chance — but because of the way Morey hunts stars I can’t quite go to zero. Still, one percent? Two? It remains improbable.

Durant still has the levers of control here, the Nets aren’t going to trade him unless he asks out, but that could happen — nobody thinks it’s all ice cream and puppies in Brooklyn right now. However, if the Nets are trading Durant, they will want picks and young players because moving on from KD would be pivoting from “win now” to retooling/rebuilding. That still seems a more “next offseason” kind of decision than a trade deadline kind of move, but this is the NBA, so never say never. If the Durant door opens, expect the Suns and 20+ other teams to lob a call and see if they can spark talks.

Just know that whatever happens Morey and the 76ers will keep calling, even if Sean Marks keeps hanging up on them.

How hot is Tom Thibodeau’s seat getting in New York?

By Nov 14, 2022, 1:09 PM EST
The New York Knicks are 6-7, with a bottom 10 defense and a below-average offense, and on Sunday they gave up 145 points to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, the most points surrendered in the Tom Thibodeau era in New York. Three starters — RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, and Isaiah Hartenstein — all were benched in the fourth?

The Knicks are not terrible, but as Fred Katz put well at The Athletic, “something feels off with this group.”

Once again there are reports Tom Thibodeau’s seat is getting warm in New York, a story we have heard before, but you just need to look across the Brooklyn Bridge to see what kind of things happen when teams don’t live up to expectations. While external expectations of the Knicks may have been right about where they are now (the nine seed), internal expectations were higher.

The Knicks are about to head out on a brutal road trip, and people are wondering if Thibodeau will be the coach when the Knicks get back to Madison Square Garden. Ian Begley of SNY.TV says the Knicks can’t have any “let go of the rope” losses on the road trip.

Tommy Beer, a long-time Knicks fan and writer with a very good substack on the team (you should subscribe), is a rational voice in what can be a reactive New York media and fan base. He makes a case for the Knicks’ woes falling partly on Thibodeau because of his scheme and in-game management (Beer also rightfully throws some of the blame toward Leon Rose and the front office).

Thibodeau was Rose’s first hire, a guy brought in to change a culture and instill some defense and work ethic. That worked well the first season when Thibodeau was named the NBA Coach of the Year. But Thibs’ intense style tends to wear players and the front office down, and that may be the case again. Rose has been hesitant to pull the trigger on a Thibodeau firing — because it’s his guy, and because it’s the one card Rose can play before owner James Dolan turns his eye to Rose.

New York is about to head out on a five-game road trip out West: Utah, Denver, Golden State, Detroit, Oklahoma City. Some of those games are winnable on paper, but if the Knicks who just gave up 145 to the Thunder roll out for those road games it could get ugly.

Especially for Thibodeau.

Report: Suns, Lakers among teams still hoping Pistons flip Bogdanovic at trade deadline

By Nov 14, 2022, 9:29 AM EST
The Pistons didn’t do what the league expected and flip Bojan Bogdanovic when they acquired him in a preseason trade. In fact, it was the opposite — the Pistons and Bogdanovic agreed to a two-year, $39.1 million contract extension.

That has not ended the hope from some teams that the 3-11 Pistons will decide to go all in for Victor Wembanyama and in doing so trade Bogdanovic closer to the February trade deadline (he can still be traded after Dec. 15 despite the extension). Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer talked about it on his “Please Don’t Aggregate This” podcast (hat tip Silver Screen and Roll):

“He’s a player that I think a lot of winning teams, a team looking to get to the second round that’s never gotten there or a team that wants to push their way to really be a title threat (would want)… Phoenix was at the top of everyone’s list in terms of suitors that have capital to pay in addition to talent and the salaries that made sense… The Lakers were obviously involved. I got a list of other teams that I think have called and contacted, but nothing too crazy at this point in terms of actual conversations that are still ongoing. I do know Detroit is getting calls on him.”

Bogdanovic has averaged 20.3 points a game and is shooting 43% on 3-pointers in Detroit. He’s a two-way wing player who could help a lot of teams.

If Jae Crowder is still on the Suns, it’s relatively easy to construct a trade that works under the salary cap, as long as the Suns throw in a young player (Cameron Payne) and draft picks that the Pistons want. As Fischer notes, the Suns’ salary flexibility is why they come up in a lot of trade scenarios.

Salary flexibility is not a phrase one would use about Los Angeles. The challenge for the Lakers in a Bogdanovic trade is the one they run into in a lot of trade scenarios — their roster is so top-heavy it’s hard to pull off a deal for a guy making $19.6 million such as Bogdanovic. Los Angeles is not giving up Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV in a Bogdanovic trade, even though that’s a salary match. The Pistons don’t want Russell Westbrook and his $47 million salary (even if they are tanking), it would be too many salaries out the door (and the Lakers shouldn’t trade their first-round picks for a rotation wing player).

Detroit is not a team that was expected to be at the forefront of Wembanyama tanking chase this season, with Cade Cunningham, Bogdanovic, and young talent such as Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey, the Pistons were more expected to fight for a play-in spot. But after a 3-11 start to the season, Detroit may want to consider a pivot — there’s a lot of season left, but with generational talents at the top of the draft board, it has to be on the table.

Either way, expect the Lakers, Suns and other teams to keep calling Detroit as the trade deadline nears. They all still think the Pistons want to flip Bogdanovic.

Three things to know: Jacque Vaughn has Nets defending, winning

By Nov 14, 2022, 8:27 AM EST
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Jacque Vaughn has Nets defending, winning

Steve Nash was not the cause of all things wrong in Brooklyn.

However, the Nets needed a jolt. Nash felt he had lost the team (some might say he never had it), and the Nets were going through the motions and getting beat nightly. A coaching change was the way to shake this team out of its doldrums.

It worked.

The Nets under Jacque Vaughn have a +10.1 net rating that is the best in the league through the last seven games (they have been unlucky and gone 4-3 in those games, but are playing better).

That change started on the defensive end, where the Nets were dead last in the league under Nash. Making moves that were less about Xs and Os and more about just getting guys to play with real urgency and commitment, the Nets rallied since Vaughn took over and have had the best defensive net rating in the league through the last seven games (101.5).

The offense had a middle-of-the-pack 111.5 rating through that same time, which isn’t bad considering it is the Kevin Durant show — there is no Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons is coming off the bench and not contributing much when he does play (a knee issue is keeping him out right now).

None of that showed on Sunday, the second night of a back-to-back in Los Angeles in the middle of a long road trip, when Brooklyn came out flat and got steamrolled by an aggressive Anthony Davis, who put up 37 points and 18 boards in a 116-103 Lakers win.

However, the day before, Seth Curry got hot and scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Nets held the Clippers to 95 points and got a 15-point win.

Vaughn is a former NBA player and head coach who had been with the Nets since Kenny Atkinson came in back in 2016. He had built relationships with the players, which allowed him to push them.

“It’s been great from Day 1 he got the interim job,” Curry told Brian Lewis at the New York Post. “I didn’t know what would happen, but he came in and was honest with us and just saying, ‘I’m going to work hard every day. Every day they ask me to be the interim head coach, I’m going to come in, I’m going to coach you guys as good as I can.’ That kind of mindset riled the team, that’s kind of the mindset we took on every day.”

Can the Nets keep it up? Can they evolve not only into a playoff team but a real threat in the East under Vaughn?

Maybe. It depends on how Irving fits in whenever he returns (or is that disruptive and a distraction). It depends on if Vaughn can find a way to get more out of Simmons and the Nets’ role players. It depends on Durant’s health.

But Vaughn has turned the Nets into a respectable team that plays hard and defends. That’s a huge first step.

2) Joel Embiid drops 59 on Jazz, has scored 101 over last two games

The 76ers started out 1-2 and the offense stumbled after James Harden went out. Tyrese Maxey was struggling to fill Harden’s playmaking shoes and through those first three games, the Sixers scored less than a point per possession.

Then MVP Joel Embiid showed up for the last two games for Philly and took over. He had 42 on Saturday against the Hawks.

Sunday he dropped a career-high 59 points on the Jazz, shooting 19-of-28 and getting to the free throw line 24 times (hitting 20). Maxey said he started ignoring Doc Rivers’ calls to run pick and rolls to feed Embiid and let him go to work.

Embiid had more points (59) than the Jazz starters combined (53).

It wasn’t just offense — Embiid had five blocked shots in the fourth quarter. If the 76ers are going to climb up a level and compete with the Bucks and Celtics in the playoffs, it’s that end of the floor where Embiid has to make his biggest impact. That Embiid has shown up the last two games.

He’ll get a chance to show that next weekend when the 76ers have a Bucks than Timberwolves back-to-back.

3) We’re not talking enough about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

In the way-to-early MVP conversations bouncing around NBA Twitter, a few names have bubbled up: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry.

What about the guy averaging 30.5 points per game on a 62.8 true shooting percentage, dishing out 5.5 assists a night, and is top eight in the league in about every advanced stat?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is tearing up the NBA. Sunday, he tore up the Knicks to the tune of 21 points in the third, and 37 points and eight assists for the game.

Josh Giddey had a triple-double of 24 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds and the Thunder went into Madison Square Garden and got the win 145-135.

The 6-7 Knicks got booed off the court in Madison Square Garden and their defensive effort deserved that. The Knicks came out flat for the early game and gave up the most points it has in the Thibodeau era (although OKC was red hot from 3, hitting 17-of-31).

Knicks fans may not have liked what they got from their team, but at least they got to watch Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the best players in the NBA this young season.

Watch Joel Embiid score career-high 59, lift 76ers past Jazz

Associated PressNov 14, 2022, 12:15 AM EST
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey jumped on Joel Embiid‘s back and pounded the big man’s chest in celebration of the greatest game in the 76ers center’s career. The frivolity was fitting because Embiid carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter – all while he etched his name alongside the greats in NBA history.

Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, powering Philadelphia to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Embiid has clearly rounded back into form over the last week after recovering from an illness. The reigning NBA scoring champion dropped 42 points a night earlier in a win against Atlanta.

Embiid scored 26 of Philadelphia’s 27 points in the fourth quarter and he became the first player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 boards, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74.

“I’ve never seen a more dominating performance when you combine defense and offense,” coach Doc Rivers said.

There have been few like it in Philly, even for a franchise littered with basketball Hall of Famers. Embiid scored the fifth-most points in franchise history. Wilt Chamberlain, naturally, holds the top three spots with 68 in 1967, 65 in 1966 and 62 in 1966. Allen Iverson scored 60 in 2005.

With the Sixers up 101-98 and 1:19 left, Embiid blocked Collin Sexton‘s driving layup and then the All-Center came right down and hit a little jumper that sealed the victory.

Embiid shook off nagging injuries to post his breakthrough game of the season on the second night of a home back-to-back. He made 19 of 28 shots from the floor, 20 of 24 free throws and kept the Sixers from folding against the upstart Jazz.

His 101 points this weekend made him only the third player since 1988 to score 100-plus points on a back-to-back. He combined for 21 rebounds and 14 assists. And he’s done it all with James Harden still out with an injured foot.

Maxey chipped in 18 points for the Sixers but they had only 10 points from their other three starters. Embiid scored 13 points in the first quarter, 11 in the second and nine more in the third.

Maxey smiled as he repeatedly said, “Joel Embiid is very good at basketball” to questions about the center’s effort. Because really, what other superlatives were left?

“I think you can tell he’s hitting his groove,” Maxey said.

Embiid sank two free throws with 4:56 left in the fourth for a 96-94 lead and he matched his career high with 50 points. Embiid had twice before scored 50 points. The 7-footer hit two more free throws at the 4:17 mark for a 98-96 lead.

He had Sixers fans chanting “MVP! MVP! and one yelled “He’s gonna get 60!”

So close.

The Jazz gave him every opportunity with a string of fouls down the stretch and Embiid kept knocking ’em down from the line. He missed just his fourth free throw attempt late in the game that made it 101-98.

Malik Beasley scored 18 points. Sexton and Lauri Markkanen each scored 15 points for the Jazz, who lost a night earlier at Washington. The Jazz are 5-0 at home.

“It’s OK to be proud of how you’ve played to this point,” coach Will Hardy said. “We try to have our guys embrace that. It’s on us as a staff to continue to teach and remind them that there’s still a lot we can get better at.”

