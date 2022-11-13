Watch Jayson Tatum put up 43 points to spark Celtics’ sixth straight win

Associated PressNov 13, 2022, 11:00 AM EST
DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

Tatum also had 10 rebounds, Grant Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s second win against Detroit in four days. The Celtics won 128-112 at home on Wednesday.

“That was a chaotic, hectic game, and that’s what I thrive on,” Smart said. “We were short-handed tonight, but a lot of guys stepped up and made it a real team effort.”

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead Detroit, and rookie Jaden Ivey added a season-high 26. Marcus Bagley III made his season debut after missing the first 13 games with a sprained knee and finished with four points and four rebounds in 17 minutes.

“Great players are going to do what they do,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “You can account for that, but you can’t let role players have big nights.”

Both teams were missing one of their most important players. The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham will be out for at least a week with shin soreness, while the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown got the night off to deal with a knee contusion.

“With it being the second half of a back-to-back, and (Brown’s) knee having less than 24 hours to heal, we decided it was the best move to get him out for tonight,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzula said. “We’re hoping he’ll be ready for Monday.”

Bogdanovic had 15 points in the first half, including a pair of free throws with 0.1 seconds left in the second quarter that gave Detroit a 57-55 lead. The Pistons shot 47.4% (9-19) on 3-pointers in the half, but only 32% on 2-pointers.

Tatum had 15 points for Boston, who had a 20-12 edge in points in the paint, but only hit seven of 24 3-pointers in the opening half.

Tatum and Bogdanovic kept scoring after halftime. Bogdanovic finished with nine of Detroit’s 24 points in the third quarter, but Tatum had 15 of Boston’s 34. That put the Celtics up 89-81 going into the final 12 minutes.

Kyrie Irving will not play against Lakers Sunday, return date uncertain

By Nov 13, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
When the Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for “at least five games,” nobody expected it to be just five. Especially when that fifth game was against the Lakers in Los Angeles, a major media market where the spotlight would have been intense.

Irving’s suspension will reach six games Sunday. He will not play against the Lakers, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn confirmed on Saturday before his team beat the Clippers 110-95. Vaughn said he didn’t know a timetable for Irving’s return.

What will raise eyebrows is Nets’ owner Joe Tsai’s answer when Brian Lewis of the New York Post asked about Irving returning on this road trip (the Nets have games in Sacramento and Portland before returning to Brooklyn).

Tsai added:

“He has to show people that he’s sorry,” Tsai told The Post… “What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

There has been considerable pushback from the players’ union and individual players — including LeBron James — on the six steps the Nets and Tsai laid out for Irving to return. Tsai’s comments drew a response from the Celtics’ Jalen Brown, an NBPA vice president.

Irving apologized in an Instagram post, then met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Tsai and his wife.

This situation has the potential to get a lot messier before Irving does return.

Watch Luka Doncic put up 42-point triple-double in Mavericks win

Associated PressNov 13, 2022, 7:31 AM EST
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes. The first of those tied it at 106 with 2:35 to play. His next, with 1:52 to go, put the Mavericks ahead for good.

Christian Wood scored 19 points off the bench after missing Dallas’ previous two games with a knee sprain.

Jerami Grant scored a season-high 37 points for the Trail Blazers, who finished a six-game road trip 4-2 and remain one game behind first-place Utah in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard had 29 points and 12 assists, and Anfernee Simons added 24 points.

Doncic scored 30 or more points for the 10th time in 12 games after being held in the 20s in Dallas’ previous two games, losses at Orlando and Washington.

“He had 42, a triple-double – I mean, it’s just a little walk in the park,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of his 23-year-old superstar.

Dinwiddie was 6 of 8 from behind the arc after having his two highest-scoring games of the season with 29 at Orlando and 33 at Washington.

“They trapped Luka. He makes the right read, the right pass,” Dinwiddie said of his late flurry. “We then were just swing, swinging and it just found me.”

Portland played its third consecutive game without Jusuf Nurkic, seventh in the NBA in rebounding, who is sidelined by a right hip adductor.

The Blazers ran off the game’s first seven points thanks to grabbing the first four rebounds and led 23-20 with 4:23 left in the opening period. Wood, who plays the most minutes at center but doesn’t start, then entered for the first time and scored 10 points as the Mavericks went on a 15-2 run to lead 35-25 at the quarter.

Dallas led 49-33 midway through the second quarter following two 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr. and another by Dinwiddie. The Blazers cut it to 59-57 at the half.

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups didn’t fear his players would lack the proper focus going into the finale of the long road trip.

“It’s still a basketball game,” Billups said. “Yeah, we’re excited to get home, but no matter whether you win the game or lose the game, we’ll get home at the same time tonight.”

Suns reportedly want Max Strus from Heat in any trade for Jae Crowder

By Nov 12, 2022, 6:28 PM EST
Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
If this is the ask, Phoenix might as well move along because Miami is not going for this.

It’s no secret the Heat have talked to the Suns about a possible Jae Crowder trade, with Miami being one of Crowder’s preferred landing spots. They haven’t been close to a deal, and now we may know why. From Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

Per SNY sources, some with Phoenix see Miami’s Max Strus as an integral part of any return for Crowder. I’d assume that Miami would be reluctant to move Strus in a deal for Crowder.

He would assume correctly. If the Heat were willing to put Strus in a deal, one would already be done.

The Heat do not want to include Strus, who is averaging 14.2 points a game, is shooting 35.9% from 3, and can often be found as part of Erik Spoelstra’s closing lineups. The Heat see Strus as a less expensive, better defending version of Duncan Robinson on the wing — Robinson is available in a deal, but that’s not a good salary match with Crowder (Robinson makes about $6 million a year more). The Heat don’t think swapping Strus out for Crowder as a serious upgrade despite the positional need, something I have discussed with Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel in our weekly conversations on all things Heat.

Any Heat trade for Crowder likely doesn’t occur until January, when players such as Dewayne Dedmon and the injured Victor Oladipo become available to be part of a deal.

This rumor sounds like the Suns’ wish list.

Kenneth Faried signs contract with G-League’s Austin Spurs

By Nov 12, 2022, 3:16 PM EST
Getty Photo
Kenneth Faried, who hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season, signed a contract with the Austin Spurs on Saturday.

Faried attempted to make an NBA comeback in 2021, landing a workout with the Lakers and playing with Portland’s summer league team. He eventually signed to play in Russia after failing to receive a contract from a team. He also had a workout with Golden State this past September.

He last played for Houston in 2019, averaging 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game in his lone season with the team. He played his first seven seasons for Denver after they drafted him with pick No. 22 in 2011.

The team announced that he’ll be available for their matchup with the Lakeland Magic on Saturday as he begins his quest to return to the NBA.