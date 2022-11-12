Watch De’Arron Fox take over late, score 32, as Kings hand Lakers 5th straight loss

Associated PressNov 12, 2022, 10:11 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of De'Aaron Fox‘s goals coming into the season was to make sure he avoided a slow start.

The Sacramento guard has definitely accomplished that and is helping the Sacramento Kings find their groove.

Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists as the Kings rallied in the fourth quarter Friday night for a 120-114 victory over the floundering Los Angeles Lakers.

“He can flat out go. I’m glad everybody is starting to see a little bit of it while we’re waiting games,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.

It was Fox’s seventh 25-point game of the season in his 10th appearance. He is just the fifth player in franchise history with seven-plus 25-point games in the first 10 games of a season, and the first since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985. The last Kings player to accomplish this was Tiny Archibald (nine) in 1972-73.

“I wanted to start the season on a high note. In the past I didn’t play well until December or January,” said Fox, who also had seven rebounds. “Everything I’m doing right now is just trying to help put my team in the best position to win.”

Anthony Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds while Russell Westbrook scored 21 points with 11 assists for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James after he suffered a groin injury in Wednesday night’s loss to the Clippers.

The Lakers (2-10) have dropped five straight for the second time this season and have matched the 1957-58 and 2015-16 squads for the worst start in team history.

The loss also tied the Lakers with Houston for the NBA’s worst record.

“As a staff we have to continue to grind it out and work and find the combinations to make it work,” coach Darvin Ham said. “We had the game down there to the end. We had some bad fouls and turnovers. At the end of the day we have to be on the same page and compete.”

Fox had 10 points and his four assists led to nine points in the fourth quarter as the Kings used an 8-0 run at the end of the game to win for the fifth time in their last seven games.

The Lakers had a 114-112 lead with 2:13 remaining after Westbrook hit a 3-pointer, before the Kings went on their run. Harrison Barnes tied it with two free throws and Fox put the Kings on top for good on a jumper with 1:06 remaining.

“He’s been clutch finishing games. We ran the same play, like five times,” said Domantas Sabonis, who had 21 points and 10 rebounds. “My job was to get him open, get him the ball and he did the rest.”

Kevin Huerter added 16 points for the Kings, who have won four of their last five trips to the Lakers’ home court.

LaMelo Ball could make season debut Saturday night vs. Heat

By Nov 12, 2022, 1:04 PM EST
Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
This is bad news for a Miami Heat team that needs to take both games for a baseball-style two-game homestand against the Hornets to right their ship (and needed overtime to take the first one).

After shootaround Saturday morning the Hornets are expected to upgrade LaMelo Ball to questionable, meaning he could make his season debut later that night in Miami (at whatever we’re calling that arena now). From Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

If not Saturday, Charlotte plays at Orlando on Monday.

Ball was an All-Star last season, averaging 20.1 points and 7.6 rebounds a game while shooting 38.9% from 3, but he has missed all of this season with a sprained left ankle. The Hornets’ offense has stalled out without Ball’s elite playmaking and transition wizardry, with a 105.6 offensive rating that is 28th in the league. His return could turn the season around in Charlotte.

The Hornets have been hit hard with injuries, both Cody Martin and Gordon Hayward are expected to miss Saturday’s game. But Ball could be back, and that’s a huge boost.

Report: Teams calling Knicks about potential Immanuel Quickley trade

By Nov 12, 2022, 9:56 AM EST
Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
Jalen Brunson starts at the point in New York and has taken control of the offense and steadied the ship, he’s been the player the Knicks front office hoped and a player worth tampering for. Derrick Rose is the first player off the bench as a backup point guard.

Does that make Immanuel Quickley available in a trade? Other teams are calling the Knicks to see, reports Ian Begley at SNY.TV.

The Knicks have gotten calls from teams about trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley, per SNY sources. It’s a bit early in the season; teams don’t typically discuss trades in earnest until Dec. 15, when most veteran free agents can be moved.

But several teams have talked to the Knicks about a potential trade of Quickley. It’s logical to assume that the Knicks would be hesitant to move Quickley, a strong combo guard drafted by the club in 2020. But teams look at the Knicks roster and see a surplus of young players/potential rotation players. There aren’t enough minutes for everyone. So some teams feel that the Knicks will consider trading off at least one of the young players on their roster as the deadline approaches.

Quickly is eligible for a contract extension after this season. Other front offices look at the Knicks roster and wonder if they are going to spend to keep Quickley and other parts of the young core in Madison Square Garden (fan favorite Obi Toppin is also extension eligible this summer). So they call to see who they might be able to poach cheaply.

Quickley has struggled on offense this season but is still getting run from Tom Thibodeau, playing more than 20 minutes a night, averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds — and he had eight fourth-quarter points including the dagger 3 with :40.5 seconds left to seal the win over the Pistons Friday.

Overall, Quickley has struggled with his 3-point shot this season (28.3%); with that, his true shooting percentage is just 42.6 on the year. Quickley still has potential as a secondary playmaker and a microwave scorer off the bench, but we’re not seeing as much of it.

Whether the Knicks would trade Quickley would depend on what was coming back for him — but the Knicks are in no position to rush into a trade. Even if they can’t reach an extension with Quickley in the summer of 2023, they can bring him back for another season before he becomes a restricted free agent in 2024 (at which point they can match any offer). Teams are not going to catch the Knicks dumping Quickley for pennies on the dollar, but they are calling about him anyway.

Watch Curry score 40, lead Warriors past Cavaliers 106-101

Associated PressNov 12, 2022, 2:42 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Stephen Curry approaches his mid-30s, Steve Kerr marvels at the superstar’s fitness and his ability to continue to take over games.

“You run out of adjectives to describe Steph’s play,” Golden State’s coach said.

Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 on Friday night.

Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland, but went down hard grabbing at his right ankle in the waning moments. He got up and hit a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds left.

Curry extended his NBA record to 200 straight regular-season games with at least one 3-pointer and shot 6 of 11 from deep.

“He’s just amazing night after night. He’s in such great shape,” Kerr said. “If there’s one area that he’s dramatically better now than when I first got here eight years ago it’s just his strength and conditioning.”

“He’s much bigger and stronger, much more capable of defending at a really high level and sustaining two-way basketball for an entire game and just knocking down shots from all over and finishing at the rim. He’s unbelievable,” he said.

A rarity: Curry missed two free throws over the final 17.6 seconds, but delivered a second straight 40-point performance.

Evan Mobley had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Cleveland dropped a third straight following an eight-game winning streak.

Andrew Wiggins‘ short jumper with 8:48 remaining tied the game and Looney’s layup the next time down put the Warriors ahead. Wiggins delivered a big dunk with 6:06 to play and finished with 20 points.

Klay Thompson struggled with his shot and went 3 of 13 for nine points for the Warriors. His 3 with 2:53 left made it 96-95.

“I feel like we had a great game plan going up until the last three minutes, we didn’t execute it the way we wanted to,” Cleveland’s Caris LeVert said. “When you’re playing the Warriors you want other guys to beat you but I think Steph had eight, nine points down the stretch in the last in the last 2-3 minutes. So we obviously can’t let that happen.”

Golden State’s Draymond Green had 13 assists and 10 rebounds with two points. He was hit with a technical shortly before halftime and Kerr also received a T.

Jordan Poole came off the bench to score 18 points for Golden State, which is still trying to find the right combinations to get in sync consistently.

“I think it was our best defensive game,” Green said. “I think we were all locked in on that side of the ball.”

Hornets’ Cody Martin out at least a month, likely longer after knee surgery

By Nov 11, 2022, 9:10 PM EST
Charlotte Hornets Media Day
Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
The basketball gods are not being kind to Charlotte this season. LaMelo Ball has yet to play this season due to a sprained ankle, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier have missed time, and now there is more bad news for Cody Martin, who only played one minute on opening night and has been out since.

Martin had his knee scoped, the team announced. While the team says he will be re-evaluated in a month, it likely will be longer before he returns to the court.

It’s a disappointment for Martin, who averaged g 7.7 points and four rebounds a game last season, shooting 38.4% on 3-pointers. That earned him a four-year, $32 million contract from the Hornets starting this season.

All the injuries have the Hornets at 3-10 to start the season. New coach Steve Clifford has them playing league-average defense, but the offense is bottom five (not a shock with Ball out). All the other injuries are not helping matters.

And now the Hornets will be without Martin for another six weeks or so.

