Suns reportedly want Max Strus from Heat in any trade for Jae Crowder

By Nov 12, 2022, 6:28 PM EST
Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
If this is the ask, Phoenix might as well move along because Miami is not going for this.

It’s no secret the Heat have talked to the Suns about a possible Jae Crowder trade, with Miami being one of Crowder’s preferred landing spots. They haven’t been close to a deal, and now we may know why. From Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

Per SNY sources, some with Phoenix see Miami’s Max Strus as an integral part of any return for Crowder. I’d assume that Miami would be reluctant to move Strus in a deal for Crowder.

He would assume correctly. If the Heat were willing to put Strus in a deal, one would already be done.

The Heat do not want to include Strus, who is averaging 14.2 points a game, is shooting 35.9% from 3, and can often be found as part of Erik Spoelstra’s closing lineups. The Heat see Strus as a less expensive, better defending version of Duncan Robinson on the wing — Robinson is available in a deal, but that’s not a good salary match with Crowder (Robinson makes about $6 million a year more). The Heat don’t think swapping Strus out for Crowder as a serious upgrade despite the positional need, something I have discussed with Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel in our weekly conversations on all things Heat.

Any Heat trade for Crowder likely doesn’t occur until January, when players such as Dewayne Dedmon and the injured Victor Oladipo become available to be part of a deal.

This rumor sounds like the Suns’ wish list.

Kenneth Faried signs contract with G-League’s Austin Spurs

By Nov 12, 2022, 3:16 PM EST
Getty Photo
Kenneth Faried, who hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season, signed a contract with the Austin Spurs on Saturday.

Faried attempted to make an NBA comeback in 2021, landing a workout with the Lakers and playing with Portland’s summer league team. He eventually signed to play in Russia after failing to receive a contract from a team. He also had a workout with Golden State this past September.

He last played for Houston in 2019, averaging 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game in his lone season with the team. He played his first seven seasons for Denver after they drafted him with pick No. 22 in 2011.

The team announced that he’ll be available for their matchup with the Lakeland Magic on Saturday as he begins his quest to return to the NBA.

LaMelo Ball could make season debut Saturday night vs. Heat

By Nov 12, 2022, 1:04 PM EST
Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
This is bad news for a Miami Heat team that needs to take both games for a baseball-style two-game homestand against the Hornets to right their ship (and needed overtime to take the first one).

After shootaround Saturday morning the Hornets are expected to upgrade LaMelo Ball to questionable, meaning he could make his season debut later that night in Miami (at whatever we’re calling that arena now). From Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

If not Saturday, Charlotte plays at Orlando on Monday.

Ball was an All-Star last season, averaging 20.1 points and 7.6 rebounds a game while shooting 38.9% from 3, but he has missed all of this season with a sprained left ankle. The Hornets’ offense has stalled out without Ball’s elite playmaking and transition wizardry, with a 105.6 offensive rating that is 28th in the league. His return could turn the season around in Charlotte.

The Hornets have been hit hard with injuries, both Cody Martin and Gordon Hayward are expected to miss Saturday’s game. But Ball could be back, and that’s a huge boost.

Watch De’Arron Fox take over late, score 32, as Kings hand Lakers 5th straight loss

Associated PressNov 12, 2022, 10:11 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of De'Aaron Fox‘s goals coming into the season was to make sure he avoided a slow start.

The Sacramento guard has definitely accomplished that and is helping the Sacramento Kings find their groove.

Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists as the Kings rallied in the fourth quarter Friday night for a 120-114 victory over the floundering Los Angeles Lakers.

“He can flat out go. I’m glad everybody is starting to see a little bit of it while we’re waiting games,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.

It was Fox’s seventh 25-point game of the season in his 10th appearance. He is just the fifth player in franchise history with seven-plus 25-point games in the first 10 games of a season, and the first since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985. The last Kings player to accomplish this was Tiny Archibald (nine) in 1972-73.

“I wanted to start the season on a high note. In the past I didn’t play well until December or January,” said Fox, who also had seven rebounds. “Everything I’m doing right now is just trying to help put my team in the best position to win.”

Anthony Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds while Russell Westbrook scored 21 points with 11 assists for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James after he suffered a groin injury in Wednesday night’s loss to the Clippers.

The Lakers (2-10) have dropped five straight for the second time this season and have matched the 1957-58 and 2015-16 squads for the worst start in team history.

The loss also tied the Lakers with Houston for the NBA’s worst record.

“As a staff we have to continue to grind it out and work and find the combinations to make it work,” coach Darvin Ham said. “We had the game down there to the end. We had some bad fouls and turnovers. At the end of the day we have to be on the same page and compete.”

Fox had 10 points and his four assists led to nine points in the fourth quarter as the Kings used an 8-0 run at the end of the game to win for the fifth time in their last seven games.

The Lakers had a 114-112 lead with 2:13 remaining after Westbrook hit a 3-pointer, before the Kings went on their run. Harrison Barnes tied it with two free throws and Fox put the Kings on top for good on a jumper with 1:06 remaining.

“He’s been clutch finishing games. We ran the same play, like five times,” said Domantas Sabonis, who had 21 points and 10 rebounds. “My job was to get him open, get him the ball and he did the rest.”

Kevin Huerter added 16 points for the Kings, who have won four of their last five trips to the Lakers’ home court.

Report: Teams calling Knicks about potential Immanuel Quickley trade

By Nov 12, 2022, 9:56 AM EST
Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
Jalen Brunson starts at the point in New York and has taken control of the offense and steadied the ship, he’s been the player the Knicks front office hoped and a player worth tampering for. Derrick Rose is the first player off the bench as a backup point guard.

Does that make Immanuel Quickley available in a trade? Other teams are calling the Knicks to see, reports Ian Begley at SNY.TV.

The Knicks have gotten calls from teams about trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley, per SNY sources. It’s a bit early in the season; teams don’t typically discuss trades in earnest until Dec. 15, when most veteran free agents can be moved.

But several teams have talked to the Knicks about a potential trade of Quickley. It’s logical to assume that the Knicks would be hesitant to move Quickley, a strong combo guard drafted by the club in 2020. But teams look at the Knicks roster and see a surplus of young players/potential rotation players. There aren’t enough minutes for everyone. So some teams feel that the Knicks will consider trading off at least one of the young players on their roster as the deadline approaches.

Quickly is eligible for a contract extension after this season. Other front offices look at the Knicks roster and wonder if they are going to spend to keep Quickley and other parts of the young core in Madison Square Garden (fan favorite Obi Toppin is also extension eligible this summer). So they call to see who they might be able to poach cheaply.

Quickley has struggled on offense this season but is still getting run from Tom Thibodeau, playing more than 20 minutes a night, averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds — and he had eight fourth-quarter points including the dagger 3 with :40.5 seconds left to seal the win over the Pistons Friday.

Overall, Quickley has struggled with his 3-point shot this season (28.3%); with that, his true shooting percentage is just 42.6 on the year. Quickley still has potential as a secondary playmaker and a microwave scorer off the bench, but we’re not seeing as much of it.

Whether the Knicks would trade Quickley would depend on what was coming back for him — but the Knicks are in no position to rush into a trade. Even if they can’t reach an extension with Quickley in the summer of 2023, they can bring him back for another season before he becomes a restricted free agent in 2024 (at which point they can match any offer). Teams are not going to catch the Knicks dumping Quickley for pennies on the dollar, but they are calling about him anyway.

