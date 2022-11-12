LaMelo Ball could make season debut Saturday night vs. Heat

This is bad news for a Miami Heat team that needs to take both games for a baseball-style two-game homestand against the Hornets to right their ship (and needed overtime to take the first one).
After shootaround Saturday morning the Hornets are expected to upgrade LaMelo Ball to questionable, meaning he could make his season debut later that night in Miami (at whatever we’re calling that arena now). From Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.
According to league sources, LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) is being upgraded to questionable after the team's shootaround in Miami, opening the possibility for him to make his season debut against Heat tonight. #Hornets could finally have their All-Star point guard available.
— Rod Boone (@rodboone) November 12, 2022
If not Saturday, Charlotte plays at Orlando on Monday.
Ball was an All-Star last season, averaging 20.1 points and 7.6 rebounds a game while shooting 38.9% from 3, but he has missed all of this season with a sprained left ankle. The Hornets’ offense has stalled out without Ball’s elite playmaking and transition wizardry, with a 105.6 offensive rating that is 28th in the league. His return could turn the season around in Charlotte.
The Hornets have been hit hard with injuries, both Cody Martin and Gordon Hayward are expected to miss Saturday’s game. But Ball could be back, and that’s a huge boost.