Miami Heat’s home arena will get new name after FTX collapse

Associated PressNov 11, 2022, 8:29 PM EST
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
MIAMI (AP) — The arena where the Miami Heat play will soon have a new name, after the team and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to terminate their relationship with FTX on the same day the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy.

The building had been called FTX Arena since June 2021, and a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship agreement between FTX and the county was just getting started.

In a joint statement Friday night, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Heat said the news regarding FTX was “extremely disappointing.”

“Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena,” the statement read.

FTX entered into a number of sports-related deals, including with Mercedes for Formula One racing and a sponsorship deal with Major League Baseball – whose umpires wear the company’s logo. Earlier Friday, Mercedes said it would immediately remove FTX logos from its Formula One cars.

Some of the top athletes in the world also had FTX deals, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Miami-Dade County, which owns the arena and negotiated the naming rights deal, struck the agreement with FTX in March 2021. The name of the building changed from AmericanAirlines Arena to FTX Arena three months later.

The Heat were to receive $2 million a year as part of the deal. Most of the rest – roughly $90 million over the lifetime of the agreement – was to be paid to the county, the vast majority of it earmarked toward fighting gun violence and poverty.

FTX filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, ending a disastrous few days for what had been the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world when the week began. The company’s CEO and founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has resigned.

The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run.

Hornets’ Cody Martin out at least a month, likely longer after knee surgery

Charlotte Hornets Media Day
Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
The basketball gods are not being kind to Charlotte this season. LaMelo Ball has yet to play this season due to a sprained ankle, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier have missed time, and now there is more bad news for Cody Martin, who only played one minute on opening night and has been out since.

Martin had his knee scoped, the team announced. While the team says he will be re-evaluated in a month, it likely will be longer before he returns to the court.

It’s a disappointment for Martin, who averaged g 7.7 points and four rebounds a game last season, shooting 38.4% on 3-pointers. That earned him a four-year, $32 million contract from the Hornets starting this season.

All the injuries have the Hornets at 3-10 to start the season. New coach Steve Clifford has them playing league-average defense, but the offense is bottom five (not a shock with Ball out). All the other injuries are not helping matters.

And now the Hornets will be without Martin for another six weeks or so.

Report: Bucks have called teams about potential Grayson Allen trade

The Milwaukee Bucks want to add veteran, two-way depth at the four. Jae Crowder fits that bill and is not with the Suns — and no, he is not going back to Phoenix now that Cameron Johnson is out for a couple of months after surgery, league sources told NBC Sports. The Bucks have registered interest in Crowder.

One easy swap in terms of salary is Grayson Allen for Crowder. The Bucks have explored the trade value of Allen with a few teams, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

The Bucks’ interest in Crowder is well known, and Milwaukee has called numerous teams about Grayson Allen’s trade prospects, sources said. Salary-wise, the two wings do fit a direct one-for-one swap, sending Crowder to the new home he desires, and yielding Phoenix the rotation piece its seeking in return for Crowder.

The 10-1 Bucks are in no rush to make any moves. Allen has started 10 games for Milwaukee this season, averaging 10.8 points per game and shooting 42.6% from 3. Allen fits in the Bucks’ scheme, and until Pat Connaughton is healthy and back on the floor, Milwaukee has even less motivation to trade a sharpshooting wing. The Bucks continue to win without Khris Middleton as well, which should scare the rest of the league.

But as the Bucks look at potential upgrades or filling in gaps in the roster, Allen may be the name dangled in trades for Crowder and others. It’s something to watch.

Nets owner Tsai met with Kyrie Irving, return likely next week

While some speculated he would never suit up for the Nets again, Kyrie Irving has been taking steps toward returning to the court — including meeting with team owner Joe Tsai — however, it is likely next week before Irving laces up his Nikes for a game again.

Brooklyn suspended Irving for a minimum of five games and laid out six steps he had to complete to return. One of those was meeting with Tsai, which happened.

There has been pushback from players — including LeBron James and the players union — on the steps Irving was asked to complete (Irving is on the union’s executive committee). LeBron said what many of his colleagues are thinking: An apology should be enough. Irving apologized in an Instagram post, but the Nets asked for an in-person apology in front of the media, where he disavows the antisemitic film he linked to on Twitter, as well as other steps.

The sides are talking and nearing an agreement that sees Irving return to the court (Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver earlier in the week). The five-game suspension laid out by the Nets would end in time for Irving to play against the Lakers Sunday in Los Angeles, but it’s expected to be a little while longer before he retakes the court, reports Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN.

That timeline is not a surprise, there had been a buzz around the league that bringing Irving back a massive media crush in Los Angeles (ESPN’s West Coast headquarters is literally across the street from the crypto.com arena) would be a mistake. There are softer landing spots.

Whatever that spot is, it looks like the speculation Irving was done as a member of the Nets was wrong. He will be back next week.

LeBron James Tweets Kyrie Irving apologized, ‘he should be able to play’

Kyrie Irving screwed up. Unquestionably.

But what is the price he should pay for that? What steps should be necessary before he returns to the court? The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games and laid out a six-step course of action Irving has to complete to return. However, many players saw that and thought the team had gone too far. Jaylen Brown said the NBA’s players union is considering stepping in and appealing the matter.

LeBron James echoed that idea on Twitter Thursday, saying his former Cleveland teammate Irving apologized and that should be enough.

Was that Tweet a message to the Lakers front office that LeBron is open to bringing Irving to Los Angeles? It’s being interpreted that way around the league — and by some with the Lakers — ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his podcast. A league source had told NBC Sports the Lakers were backing away from the idea of trading for Irving in the wake of this incident (and questions about how much of a difference it would make considering the rest of the Lakers’ roster), but that could change if LeBron wants and pushes for it.

Irving did apologize on Instagram, but the Nets are asking for more (including an in-person apology in front of the media, where he disavows the antisemitic film he linked to on Twitter). Some people around the league think the Nets’ six steps were explicitly chosen because Irving would not meet all of them, giving the organization cause to keep him away from the team (or even release him, although that is unlikely). It appears as if LeBron is leaning that way.

At an event on Thursday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he didn’t think Irving was antisemitic but that there is a process for him to return to the court, one the NBA and Nets continue to discuss. Irving met individually with Silver earlier in the week.

The first game Irving could return from the Nets’ minimum five-game suspension is Sunday in Los Angeles against the Lakers. Wojnarowski reported there is “skepticism Irving will be in position to return to play” on Sunday. That’s not a surprise, there had been a buzz around the league that bringing Irving back in a massive media market (ESPN’s Los Angeles headquarters is literally across the street from the crypto.com arena), there would be a playoff-level crush of press asking Irving and the Nets hard questions. There are softer landing spots.

But LeBron echoes what many players are saying: Irving has done enough to return. Which could get interesting if the Nets stand their ground.

