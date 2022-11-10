Watch D’Angelo Russell forget to check in, Timberwolves play 5-on-4 without him

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Nets go for stability, hope for progress with Jacque Vaughn hire

It came down to this: Maybe Ime Udoka would have been an ideal fit as the Nets’ coach, but the tsunami of a backlash for the franchise hiring a coach another team suspended for the season for his actions around an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member would have been too much. Especially in the wake of all things Kyrie Irving.

So the Nets leaned into stability. They made Jacque Vaughn the new head coach.

Brooklyn did the right thing — a sentence we haven’t been able to say often enough in the past 12 months.

Vaughn has been with the Nets since 2016, when Kenny Atkinson was hired to help establish a new culture in Brooklyn. He gets what GM Sean Marks is trying to build — Vaughn comes out of that same Spurs culture as Marks (and Udoka, for that matter). Vaughn is relentlessly positive, will do a solid to good job (maybe he will surprise me and do more than that in his second go around in the big chair), and will settle things down.

Vaughn is what the Nets needed right now.

Whether he is what the franchise needs down the line depends heavily on where this team is headed over the next four months, and then next offseason — are Irving and Kevin Durant back? Vaughn can handle whatever is thrown at him — and with the Nets that could be a lot.

What the Nets hope for now is progress. As in this Nets roster, still loaded with talent, making progress toward being a competitive team in the East.

They looked more like it in Vaughn’s first official game in the big chair, the Nets throttled their crosstown rivals, picking up a 112-85 win over the Knicks. Durant had a triple-double of 29 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, and said after the game he was “excited” for Vaughn.

Vaughn will settle things down in the locker room, whatever happens with the Kyrie Irving situation, whatever happens with Ben Simmons trying to find his game. Vaughn is the voice the Nets need, a guy who gets the franchise, who gets the players, and who can steer the team toward some progress.

The Nets did the right thing. It’s a start.

2) LeBron leaves early with groin injury, but not before dropping 30 in loss

As if things already didn’t look bad enough for the 2-9 Lakers this season…

LeBron James had a slight limp as he walked off the court with 5:41 left in the game Wednesday night against the Clippers. He went straight to the locker room, not to return. After the game, coach Darvin Ham called it leg soreness, but LeBron said it was a tweak to his groin. The play where it happened didn’t seem to be much at the time.

LeBron will get an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity, although he added it this was not as severe as the 2018 groin injury he suffered on Christmas Day, which kept him out for 17 games.

“I feel good, besides the injury,” he said postgame via the Associated Press. “We’ll get pictures on it tomorrow and go from there. Didn’t do anything strenuous on the play. When I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. Immediately I asked to come out on the next play down.”

Any LeBron absence is bad news for a struggling Lakers team — Los Angeles has been outscored by 8.8 points per 100 possessions this season when LeBron is off the floor.

Before he left the game, LeBron was one of the few bright spots for the Lakers, scoring 30 points to lead the team and shooting 4-of-9 from 3 against the Clippers.

It wasn’t enough, the deeper and more balanced Clippers had Paul George scoring 29 to lead seven players in double figures, and the Clippers led almost the entire game, and by enough that the outcome was never really in doubt. The win jumps the Clippers to 7-5 on the season, and they are still without Kawhi Leonard.

3) D'Angelo Russell leaves Timberwolves playing 4-on-5

If you’re looking for a video that sums up the 5-7 Timberwolves, let me help you out.

Here are the Timberwolves having to play a possession 4-on-5 because D’Angelo Russell forgot to check in and step on the court.

This is an all-timer! Russell not realizing he's supposed to be on the court, Suns play a possession 5-on-4, make a 3-pointer. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/3hrT51FGKO — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) November 10, 2022

The Timberwolves lost to the Suns 129-117 and have yet to find a rhythm this season. It’s getting concerning.

BONUS STAT OF THE NIGHT: There were 13 NBA games last night and 13 players scoring 30+ points.