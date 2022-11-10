Phil Knight says Nike’s relationship with Kyrie Irving likely over

By Nov 10, 2022, 10:04 PM EST
Last Friday, Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving in the wake of his Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie. That’s no small thing, Irving has had a signature shoe line since 2014 and is reported to have a deal with Nike worth more than $10 million a season because his shoes are popular.

Nike is likely not going back on this. Nike co-founder Phil Knight was on CNBC and said as much.

 

“I would doubt that we go back. But I don’t know for sure.”

The Celtics Jaylen Brown had a fair response to Knight.

Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver this week. On Thursday, Silver said at a conference in Washington D.C. he didn’t think Irving was antisemitic, but that didn’t excuse his actions.

The earliest Irving could return from his suspension is Sunday, in Los Angeles against the Lakers, but many around the league expect he will be out longer. How much longer is the question. Siver said Irving’s return would be a “process” and that the Nets wanted to make it a partnership with him, but there were criteria he had to meet for them to bring him back on the court.

Nike isn’t thinking about a process for return, they were reportedly ready to drop Irving before this latest incident, now Knight makes it sound like Nike will not change its mind.

Nets owner Tsai met with Kyrie Irving, return likely next week

By Nov 11, 2022, 12:58 PM EST
While some speculated he would never suit up for the Nets again, Kyrie Irving has been taking steps toward returning to the court — including meeting with team owner Joe Tsai — however, it is likely next week before Irving laces up his Nikes for a game again.

Brooklyn suspended Irving for a minimum of five games and laid out six steps he had to complete to return. One of those was meeting with Tsai, which happened.

There has been pushback from players — including LeBron James and the players union — on the steps Irving was asked to complete (Irving is on the union’s executive committee). LeBron said what many of his colleagues are thinking: An apology should be enough. Irving apologized in an Instagram post, but the Nets asked for an in-person apology in front of the media, where he disavows the antisemitic film he linked to on Twitter, as well as other steps.

The sides are talking and nearing an agreement that sees Irving return to the court (Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver earlier in the week). The five-game suspension laid out by the Nets would end in time for Irving to play against the Lakers Sunday in Los Angeles, but it’s expected to be a little while longer before he retakes the court, reports Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN.

That timeline is not a surprise, there had been a buzz around the league that bringing Irving back a massive media crush in Los Angeles (ESPN’s West Coast headquarters is literally across the street from the crypto.com arena) would be a mistake. There are softer landing spots.

Whatever that spot is, it looks like the speculation Irving was done as a member of the Nets was wrong. He will be back next week.

LeBron James Tweets Kyrie Irving apologized, ‘he should be able to play’

By Nov 11, 2022, 11:26 AM EST
Kyrie Irving screwed up. Unquestionably.

But what is the price he should pay for that? What steps should be necessary before he returns to the court? The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games and laid out a six-step course of action Irving has to complete to return. However, many players saw that and thought the team had gone too far. Jaylen Brown said the NBA’s players union is considering stepping in and appealing the matter.

LeBron James echoed that idea on Twitter Thursday, saying his former Cleveland teammate Irving apologized and that should be enough.

Irving did apologize on Instagram, but the Nets are asking for more (including an in-person apology in front of the media, where he disavows the antisemitic film he linked to on Twitter). Some people around the league think the Nets’ six steps were explicitly chosen because Irving would not meet all of them, giving the organization cause to keep him away from the team (or even release him, although that is unlikely). It appears as if LeBron is leaning that way.

At an event on Thursday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he didn’t think Irving was antisemitic but that there is a process for him to return to the court, one the NBA and Nets continue to discuss. Irving met individually with Silver earlier in the week.

The first game Irving could return from the Nets’ minimum five-game suspension is Sunday in Los Angeles against the Lakers. Wojnarowski reported there is “skepticism Irving will be in position to return to play” on Sunday. That’s not a surprise, there had been a buzz around the league that bringing Irving back in a massive media market (ESPN’s Los Angeles headquarters is literally across the street from the crypto.com arena), there would be a playoff-level crush of press asking Irving and the Nets hard questions. There are softer landing spots.

But LeBron echoes what many players are saying: Irving has done enough to return. Which could get interesting if the Nets stand their ground.

Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with torn ligaments in ankle

By Nov 11, 2022, 9:52 AM EST
Precious Achiuwa has played well for the Raptors to start the season. The third-year big man out of Memphis has averaged 8.8 points and seven rebounds in a little more than 20 minutes a night, fitting in perfectly with Toronto’s long, switchable, selfless system.

Now he is out indefinitely with torn ankle ligaments, something an MRI confirmed, the team announced. From the official press release:

Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle. Achiuwa will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and will be listed as out indefinitely.

It’s bad news for a Raptors team hit hard in the frontcourt by injuries: Pascal Siakam (groin strain) and Khem Birch (knee) also are currently sidelined. No Achiuwa for a while means to expect more Christian Koloko, Chris Boucher, Otto Porter and Thaddeus Young.

The Raptors will be patient with Achiuwa, they picked up his option for next season. He will be extension eligible this offseason, although the Raptors can wait until the summer of 2024 and let the market decide his value, then match any offer.

Three things to know: 76ers offense misses Harden, opening door for Hawks win

By Nov 11, 2022, 9:10 AM EST
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) 76ers offense misses Harden, opening door for Hawks win

Nobody is shipping the game film from Atlanta Thursday night off to the Hall of Fame — this was a sloppy, stuck-in-the-mud kind of game. As evidence: Both teams scored under a point per possession (using Cleaning the Glass’ numbers).

Despite that, Atlanta did what good teams do, it found a way to win. There were 26 points from Trae Young and a big night from Clint Capela going up against Joel Embiid, with 18 points, 20 rebounds and a +24. Atlanta earned the victory, 104-95, and they found things that worked, including a Young alley-oop to John Collins where the pass came from beyond half court.

The 76ers miss James Harden (out for a month with a right foot tendon sprain). They are 1-2 in the three games he has missed and have a 99.3 offensive rating in those games, scoring less than a point per possession. Tyrese Maxey was expected to step up, but he is shooting 29.7% overall in the last three games and 26% on 3-pointers. Maxey is trying to initiate more of the offense by driving, but he is hunting fouls rather than making plays, bogging the offense down.

It wasn’t just Maxey missing shots, the 76ers shot 38.6% as a team and were 6-of-30 from beyond the arc. The biggest sign of the Sixers’ offense stalling out: They had more turnovers (17) than assists (15).

Embiid had 26 points, 13 rebounds and was a +10 (the only 76er to play double-digit minutes and be in the positive). He’s playing well, but BBall Paul Reed comes in after him and is a foul machine, and the rest of the Sixers are scuffling.

Philly is 5-7 and while it’s still ridiculously early in the season, if the playoffs started today, the 76ers wouldn’t even make the play-in. Doc Rivers’ seat is getting warm, and it’s not going to be easy to turn things around without the stabilizing offensive presence of Harden.

2) Watch Kyle Kuzma go off for 36, outplay Doncic in Wizards’ win

Kyle Kuzma was the best player on the court in a game with Luka Doncic.

Asked after the game what he had going, Kuzma replied “everything” — he had 36 points, hit 5-of-11 from 3, and lifted the Wizards to a 113-105 win over the Mavericks on a night both Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis sat out.

When the Wizards keep the ball moving, and Kuzma is his aggressive self, Washington is hard to stop. Kuzma got help from Rui Hachimura off the bench, he had 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

The Wizards also did a respectable job on Doncic, who had his second straight game under 30 points after breaking that barrier in his first nine. He had 22 points but was just 8-of-21 shooting, plus nine rebounds and six assists.

3) Miami needed overtime, but picked up needed win over Hornets

It’s been an unimpressive start in Miami, they came into Thursday night 4-7 with a bottom 10 offense — it was not what anyone expected from a team that came within a shot of the NBA Finals a season ago. Looking at their upcoming schedule, the Heat need both games of a two-game baseball-style series against the struggling Hornets. It’s a chance to right the ship.

Miami got the first one Thursday night but needed overtime to do it, 117-112. Jimmy Butler was his efficient self putting up 35 points on 11-of-19 shooting, while Bam Adebayo pitched in 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Erik Spoelstra went with an eight-man rotation in this one and closed the game with a smaller lineup of Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent in the backcourt. Max Strus got a lot of run (nearly 40 minutes) with Tyler Herro out (left ankle sprain, he’s missed a couple of games so far and likely will miss more). The Heat missed Herro’s shot creation.

The Hornets still miss LaMelo Ball, who is reportedly close to a return (possibly Saturday against the Heat). Kelly Oubre Jr. stepped up with 29 for the Hornets and kept them in the game for stretches, but Charlotte lacked the shot creation that Ball brings to the table.

