NBA would entertain idea of expansion to Mexico City

By Nov 9, 2022, 8:26 AM EST
Memphis Hustle v Mexico City Captains
Pablo Lomelin/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

If/when the NBA expands to 32 teams in a few years — some around the league feel that is more when than if, however, Adam Silver says it is not being discussed right now — the expectation is that Seattle and Las Vegas will get expansion teams. Seattle is a lock, it will land a team to replace the Sonics. Las Vegas is considered a strong frontrunner for the other team and LeBron James would like to be part of the ownership group.

But what about Mexico City?

It’s a city that has come up before in rumors, and this week the G-League’s Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico opened play there. Expansion to the city is not off the table, Silver’s right-hand man Mark Tatum told Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.

“Expansion is currently not on the docket, but at some point, if we were to turn to expansion, there’s no doubt that Mexico City would have to be one the cities that would be in consideration along with a host of other very big and relevant cities in North America,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told Andscape. “One of the biggest challenges around international expansion has always been the travel issues, the facility issues. But there is a world-class facility in Mexico City in Arena CDMX, which is where we’ve been playing our games and our global games in Mexico. And that’s actually the home of the G League team, the Capitanes. And so that’s not an issue.

“And the travel is not an issue. It’s a pretty short flight for several of our teams, particularly our Texas teams, our Florida teams, our New Orleans team. Arizona actually is a pretty short flight. So, those are all the kinds of things that we would take into consideration, and for those reasons you’d have to consider it. But again, I’d say it’s not immediately on the docket right now.”

The issue may be as much one of perception more than reality — there is a sense among Americans that Mexico City is not safe. Something reinforced by corners of the news media, and as Spears notes, the  U.S. Department of State says American tourists in Mexico City should “exercise increased caution due to crime.” However, the players do not feel unsafe, Spears reports.

“Mexico life has been great,” said Capitanes center Jahlil Okafor, a former NBA center from Chicago. “I’m here with my fiancée. We go to a lot of restaurants and I’m working on my craft trying to get better. I feel extremely safe. I haven’t had any worries. I’m in Polanco, which is one of the best neighborhoods. So, I definitely feel safe.”

On a personal note, as someone with travel experience to Mexico City (most recently within the last year), it is as safe as any other major city in North America. Most Americans don’t realize Mexico City is the biggest city in North America with 22 million people, and it is very spread out. It has fantastic cultural resources, a vibrant food and nightlife scene, and the best street food of any city I’ve ever visited.

Are there parts of Mexico City tourists want to avoid? Sure. Are there parts of New York tourists want to avoid? Chicago? Los Angeles? Atlanta? Every other NBA city? Mexico City has the advantages and concerns of every other major city around the globe.

Mexico City could host an NBA team.

Will it? It’s probably too far back in the line, with Seattle unquestionably at the front of the line and Las Vegas likely next (Vegas has proven it will support major league teams, such as the NHL’s Golden Knights and the NFL’s Raiders).

But when expansion does come up in a few years, Mexico City is not off the table.

Kings call foul: Last 2 Minute Report says (again) blown call costs Kings at end of game

By Nov 8, 2022, 8:51 PM EST
0 Comments

The Sacramento Kings are pissed off.

“I just want, at the end of the game, somebody to step up and make the right call. A guy gets hit on the arm shooting a 3, it’s a foul. A guy takes six steps or four steps, it’s a travel. We just want an opportunity to win in overtime.”

Mike Brown will get fined for that and he doesn’t care. The Kings’ last two losses — to the Heat last Wednesday and the Warriors on Monday — were followed up by the NBA saying the next day in its Last Two Minute Report that the officials had blown a critical call in the final seconds of the game.

On Wednesday night, down three as time expired, the Kings’ Kevin Huerter had a shot to tie the game and Klay Thompson closed out tightly. Huerter and his teammates felt he was fouled on the play and pleaded for a call or review, but they got neither (the Kings had used their challenge successfully already).

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report said Huerter was fouled:

“Thompson (GSW) makes contact with Huerter’s (SAC) arm, which affects his jump shot attempt.”

The report also found Stephen Curry should have been called for a travel with :16.6 seconds left in the game. That play ended with Malik Monk fouling Curry.

Two games before, the Heat beat the Kings’ game-winner from Tyler Herro with :05 seconds left.

Brown called for a travel at the time but got no love from the officials. The next day, that Last Two Minute Report found Herro did travel:

“Herro (MIA) ends his dribble by gathering in the air and landing on both feet (although his left lands slightly before his right). When he moves his right foot, he establishes his left foot as his pivot foot, which he then lifts and replaces to the floor before taking his jump shot.”

With the NBA allowing only one challenge per coach (whether or not the challenge is successful), there needs to be a better method for reviewing end-of-game plays. While the NBA is understandably concerned about the flow of the game being disrupted by officials reviewing every call, standing around at mid-court and sucking the natural drama out of the event, they also need to get things right. There needs to be a system that can take a better look at end-of-game moments, something closer to (but working better than) the VAR system in the English Premier League, where the lead official doesn’t need always need to run to the screen but is notified by the league office if a call should be reviewed.

The league needs to get the calls right that are within its control. Not reviewing the Thompson foul on Huerter in the moment is not doing the game justice.

Check out more on the Kings

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors
Watch Stephen Curry drop 47 on Kings to end Warriors five-game losing streak
Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks
Three things to know: Doncic scores 30+ for ninth straight game, Mavs top...
Sacramento Kings v Orlando Magic
Watch De’Aaron Fox drain game-winner from logo, topping 33-point night...

 

Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver have ‘productive,’ ‘understanding’ meeting

By Nov 8, 2022, 7:12 PM EST
0 Comments

Meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was not on the publicly released list of six steps Kyrie Irving had to take before he could return to the court for the Nets (although the players union may appeal that). However, it’s not a bad idea.

Silver and Irving met on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Shams Charania of The Athletic summed it up this way:

Silver, who at the time had grown impatient waiting for Nets owner Joe Tsai to take more definitive action, said Irving had made a “reckless decision” to post a link for his 4.6 million Twitter followers a movie that is filled with antisemitic material — including denial of the holocaust — and much more disinformation. After a press conference where Irving was defensive and did not apologize, the Nets suspended him for at least five games (which will cost him at least $1.2 million).

Tsai and the Nets eventually laid out six steps they want to see Irving complete before his return:

1) He had to apologize publicly and condemn the movie. Irving issued an apology on Instagram, but one that said he agreed with some things in the film just not the antisemitic parts. The Nets want him to apologize publicly in a meeting with the media and be more explicit in his condemnation of the film.
2) Make a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes. Irving has agreed to do this.
3) He must undergo sensitivity training.
4) He must undergo antisemitic training.
5) He must meet with Jewish leaders.
6) He must meet with team owner Tsai and demonstrate an understanding of his errors. Irving reportedly would not return Tsai’s texts during this incident, until he was suspended.

It is unknown how many of those steps Irving has completed. The earliest Irving could come off suspension is Sunday, against the Lakers in Los Angeles, although there is speculation around the league that the massive L.A. media market and the high-profile game may not be where the Nets decide he should return.

But Irving has met with Adam Silver. It’s another step forward.

Check out more on the Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks
Three things to know: Doncic scores 30+ for ninth straight game, Mavs top...
Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
Report: Players’ union may appeal Kyrie Irving suspension, return terms
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
D.C. native Durant says he would like to be part of new Commanders ownership...

Anthony Edwards on 5-6 Timberwolves: ‘We just play soft’

By Nov 8, 2022, 1:39 PM EST
New York Knicks v Minnesota Timberwolves
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
0 Comments

Did Utah fleece Minnesota in their summer trade?

It doesn’t sound like a joke anymore a few weeks into the season. The Timberwolves went all in with a massive trade to land Rudy Gobert and push themselves toward the top of the West, but three weeks into the season it’s the Jazz on top of the conference and the Timberwolves in the middle of the pack and below .500 (5-6).

What is going on with the Timberwolves? Anthony Edwards has an answer, and it’s harsh.

Minnesota traded for Gobert to improve their defense, which has worked — not yet top five as they hoped, but still top 10.

However, it left some odd-fitting pieces on offense and coach Chris Finch has yet to sort that art of the puzzle out — the Timberwolves are 22nd on that end of the floor. Edwards has been vocal about it, suggesting the two-big lineups with Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns has led to a crowded paint, making it tougher for him to drive and score. Of course, Edwards himself is far from blameless in all this.

Edwards is young, confident and brash — it blends with his attacking style of play. However, like on the court, that combination of youth and attitude can lead to mistakes of confidence. Edwards is still learning how to lead — and not always doing it by example (see the above clip). The “we’re soft” card is a big one to pull out, insults teammates, and needs to be played at the right time. Now may not have been that moment.

Things will not get easier for Minnesota, which hosts the Suns on Wednesday and then heads out on a four-game road trip.

Check out more on the Timberwolves

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Suns hold on to top spots while Cavaliers climb
Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets
Three things to know: Nash out in Brooklyn; loss to Bulls shows problems...
Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves
Lakers winless start to season reaches five games after loss to Timberwolves

NBA veteran Dwight Howard signs to play season in Taiwan

By Nov 8, 2022, 11:45 AM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images
0 Comments

Dwight Howard couldn’t find an NBA team offering him a contract this season, so he is headed overseas.

To Taiwan.

Howard is a future Hall of Famer, but at age 36 has a limited role in the modern NBA. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds a game for the Lakers last season. While maybe an NBA team would have turned to him mid-season as a replacement, that was far from a sure thing, so Howard took the deal that got him back on the court – and in a league where he should dominate.

Check out more on the Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
Rumor: Lakers at least cracking door open to Anthony Davis trade?
NBA: NOV 06 Jazz at Clippers
Three things to know: Jazz are 8-3, swept Los Angeles, and are… good?
Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers
Watch Donovan Mitchell score 33, Cavaliers beat Lakers to win eighth straight