Despite all the hype, Cavaliers get ‘we’re a team that’s still building’

By Nov 9, 2022, 10:31 AM EST
Cleveland Cavaliers v LA Clippers
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — In the corner of an otherwise empty Cavaliers locker room, Donovan Mitchell was talking to — and showing, by stepping around and displaying how to come off screens — young point guard Darius Garland about how to handle switching pick-and-rolls. How to take advantage of the switch and get better shots, or get the ball to scorers like Mitchell himself.

This was 25 minutes after a late Clippers 17-1 run changed the completion of Tuesday night’s Los Angeles win, handing the Cavaliers their second loss of the season. With the game on the line, Los Angeles forced Cleveland into a matchup-based, playoff style of game. It threw the young Cavaliers off balance.

The Cavaliers were not down after the loss. It was a teaching moment.

“We’ll learn from this. They did a lot of things that we’ll see come playoff time and, you know, it was a test and there are things we did well and things we can get better at,” Mitchell said.

“Through all the hype, we’re a team that’s still building, we understand that,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “So as a coach, you don’t expect to win ’em all. You expect to have some adversity and some ups and downs. But it’s what happens next.”

The young Cavaliers have been one of the best stories in the NBA this season, racing out to an 8-2 record with a top-five offense and defense. The Mitchell trade has looked like the steal of the summer, he has averaged 31.2 points and six assists a game, shooting 45.1% from 3 and playing like an All-NBA guard.

Sometimes lost in the hype is the fact this is still a new team, a young team — its core four of Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are all 26 or younger — and they are still figuring things out. Part of that is what playoff basketball will look like.

Part of that is not making mistakes in crunch time and still getting the ball to their stars: Mitchell knocked down two 3-pointers off of Garland assists in the first :38 seconds of the fourth quarter, but the Clippers focused their defense on him and Mitchell got just two shots off the rest of the game. Instead, it was a lot of Garland and he struggled, going 1-of-4 in the frame. It felt like in the face of pressure, and with a lead, the Cavaliers went into a “prevent offense” and started actions too late in the clock.

“The biggest thing was, they sped us up,” Mitchell said. “They did a lot of things with switching, you know, we tried to run some actions and we’ve got to do a better job — all of us, myself and [Garland] — when we bring the ball up bringing up with more time on the clock.”

“Six turnovers in the fourth quarter, which, again, against a team of this caliber is hard to overcome,” Bickerstaff said. “We fouled in the backcourt multiple times and they were able to just walk up and get to the free throw line. So things like that we’ll fix.”

And that was the attitude in Cleveland — it’s a learning experience.

The Cavaliers know they are good, they know they have something potentially exceptional. They also know there’s a lot to learn, a lot of good habits to build between now and then.

It’s about what happens next — and Bickerstaff has his Cavaliers focused on that.

Nets name Jacque Vaughn new head coach, do not go with Udoka

By Nov 9, 2022, 12:53 PM EST
0 Comments

The Brooklyn Nets wisely decided not to rush headlong into another public relations disaster.

The Nets have named Jacque Vaughn — the Steve Nash assistant who took over when Nash and the team parted ways — their new head coach. The deal reportedly runs through this season and next (to the summer of 2024) and provides a stabilizing influence.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

This means the Nets did not hire Ime Udoka, the suspended Boston Celtics coach who was reported to be the frontrunner and the guy Kevin Durant wanted. The Celtics suspended Udokaics for the season due to his actions surrounding an improper affair with a team staff member. Whatever happened with the affair (the details are not public), it was serious enough for the Celtics to suspend the coach who took them to the NBA Finals last season.

Hiring Udoka while he is on suspension — Boston was willing to let him go without compensation — would have led to a public relations backlash for the Nets, who are still reeling from the Kyrie Irving debacle. The hiring would have been a desperate, tone-deaf move, no matter how good a coach Udoka is, and “strong voices” in the league were urging the Nets not to hire Udoka.

The Nets didn’t hire Udoka after doing their due diligence and sensing the coming backlash if they did, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Nets are 2-2 with Vaughn as coach, who also was an interim coach for the Nets in the bubble (just before Nash was hired). Vaughn was a 12-year NBA player who won a ring with the 2007 Spurs. He had previously been a head coach in Orlando and has been an assistant in Brooklyn since 2016,  under multiple head coaches.

Check out more on the Nets

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver have ‘productive,’ ‘understanding’...
Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks
Three things to know: Doncic scores 30+ for ninth straight game, Mavs top...
Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
Report: Players’ union may appeal Kyrie Irving suspension, return terms

Suns’ Cameron Johnson likely out 6-8 weeks following knee surgery

By Nov 9, 2022, 12:08 PM EST
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Phoenix Suns need Cameron Johnson back — they outscore opponents by 18.7 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court this season.

The Suns will have to get by without him, but not for as long as feared — likely 6-8 weeks. Phoenix announced the results of his meniscus surgery on Tuesday,

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson today underwent a successful meniscectomy procedure. He will remain out until further notice.

A meniscectomy means the offending part of the meniscus was shaved off, leading to a faster recovery time but not ideal for the knee long term. As Jeff Stotts at In Street Clothes puts it, the meniscus is the shock absorber for the knee, but a meniscectomy usually means a recovery in 6-8 weeks.

Moved into the starting lineup at the four, Johnson is averaging 13 points a game, shooting 43.1% from 3, and is part of a Suns’ defense that is top five in the NBA.

Torey Craig has moved into the starting lineup for the Suns and expect to see more Dario Saric off the bench. No, Jae Crowder is not walking back through that door, that bridge has been burned.

Check out more on the Suns

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat - Game One
Watch Meek Mill trip an NBA referee
New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns
Suns forward Cameron Johnson suffers torn meniscus in right knee
New Orleans Pelicans v Orlando Magic
PBT Podcast: Nets drama, NBA surprise teams, and Christmas music

NBA would entertain idea of expansion to Mexico City

By Nov 9, 2022, 8:26 AM EST
Memphis Hustle v Mexico City Captains
Pablo Lomelin/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

If/when the NBA expands to 32 teams in a few years — some around the league feel that is more when than if, however, Adam Silver says it is not being discussed right now — the expectation is that Seattle and Las Vegas will get expansion teams. Seattle is a lock, it will land a team to replace the Sonics. Las Vegas is considered a strong frontrunner for the other team and LeBron James would like to be part of the ownership group.

But what about Mexico City?

It’s a city that has come up before in rumors, and this week the G-League’s Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico opened play there. Expansion to the city is not off the table, Silver’s right-hand man Mark Tatum told Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.

“Expansion is currently not on the docket, but at some point, if we were to turn to expansion, there’s no doubt that Mexico City would have to be one the cities that would be in consideration along with a host of other very big and relevant cities in North America,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told Andscape. “One of the biggest challenges around international expansion has always been the travel issues, the facility issues. But there is a world-class facility in Mexico City in Arena CDMX, which is where we’ve been playing our games and our global games in Mexico. And that’s actually the home of the G League team, the Capitanes. And so that’s not an issue.

“And the travel is not an issue. It’s a pretty short flight for several of our teams, particularly our Texas teams, our Florida teams, our New Orleans team. Arizona actually is a pretty short flight. So, those are all the kinds of things that we would take into consideration, and for those reasons you’d have to consider it. But again, I’d say it’s not immediately on the docket right now.”

The issue may be as much one of perception more than reality — there is a sense among Americans that Mexico City is not safe. Something reinforced by corners of the news media, and as Spears notes, the  U.S. Department of State says American tourists in Mexico City should “exercise increased caution due to crime.” However, the players do not feel unsafe, Spears reports.

“Mexico life has been great,” said Capitanes center Jahlil Okafor, a former NBA center from Chicago. “I’m here with my fiancée. We go to a lot of restaurants and I’m working on my craft trying to get better. I feel extremely safe. I haven’t had any worries. I’m in Polanco, which is one of the best neighborhoods. So, I definitely feel safe.”

On a personal note, as someone with travel experience to Mexico City (most recently within the last year), it is as safe as any other major city in North America. Most Americans don’t realize Mexico City is the biggest city in North America with 22 million people, and it is very spread out. It has fantastic cultural resources, a vibrant food and nightlife scene, and the best street food of any city I’ve ever visited.

Are there parts of Mexico City tourists want to avoid? Sure. Are there parts of New York tourists want to avoid? Chicago? Los Angeles? Atlanta? Every other NBA city? Mexico City has the advantages and concerns of every other major city around the globe.

Mexico City could host an NBA team.

Will it? It’s probably too far back in the line, with Seattle unquestionably at the front of the line and Las Vegas likely next (Vegas has proven it will support major league teams, such as the NHL’s Golden Knights and the NFL’s Raiders).

But when expansion does come up in a few years, Mexico City is not off the table.

Kings call foul: Last 2 Minute Report says (again) blown call costs Kings at end of game

By Nov 8, 2022, 8:51 PM EST
0 Comments

The Sacramento Kings are pissed off.

“I just want, at the end of the game, somebody to step up and make the right call. A guy gets hit on the arm shooting a 3, it’s a foul. A guy takes six steps or four steps, it’s a travel. We just want an opportunity to win in overtime.”

Mike Brown will get fined for that and he doesn’t care. The Kings’ last two losses — to the Heat last Wednesday and the Warriors on Monday — were followed up by the NBA saying the next day in its Last Two Minute Report that the officials had blown a critical call in the final seconds of the game.

On Wednesday night, down three as time expired, the Kings’ Kevin Huerter had a shot to tie the game and Klay Thompson closed out tightly. Huerter and his teammates felt he was fouled on the play and pleaded for a call or review, but they got neither (the Kings had used their challenge successfully already).

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report said Huerter was fouled:

“Thompson (GSW) makes contact with Huerter’s (SAC) arm, which affects his jump shot attempt.”

The report also found Stephen Curry should have been called for a travel with :16.6 seconds left in the game. That play ended with Malik Monk fouling Curry.

Two games before, the Heat beat the Kings’ game-winner from Tyler Herro with :05 seconds left.

Brown called for a travel at the time but got no love from the officials. The next day, that Last Two Minute Report found Herro did travel:

“Herro (MIA) ends his dribble by gathering in the air and landing on both feet (although his left lands slightly before his right). When he moves his right foot, he establishes his left foot as his pivot foot, which he then lifts and replaces to the floor before taking his jump shot.”

With the NBA allowing only one challenge per coach (whether or not the challenge is successful), there needs to be a better method for reviewing end-of-game plays. While the NBA is understandably concerned about the flow of the game being disrupted by officials reviewing every call, standing around at mid-court and sucking the natural drama out of the event, they also need to get things right. There needs to be a system that can take a better look at end-of-game moments, something closer to (but working better than) the VAR system in the English Premier League, where the lead official doesn’t need always need to run to the screen but is notified by the league office if a call should be reviewed.

The league needs to get the calls right that are within its control. Not reviewing the Thompson foul on Huerter in the moment is not doing the game justice.

Check out more on the Kings

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors
Watch Stephen Curry drop 47 on Kings to end Warriors five-game losing streak
Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks
Three things to know: Doncic scores 30+ for ninth straight game, Mavs top...
Sacramento Kings v Orlando Magic
Watch De’Aaron Fox drain game-winner from logo, topping 33-point night...

 