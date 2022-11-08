NBA veteran Dwight Howard signs to play season in Taiwan

By Nov 8, 2022, 11:45 AM EST
Dwight Howard couldn’t find an NBA team offering him a contract this season, so he is headed overseas.

To Taiwan.

Howard is a future Hall of Famer, but at age 36 has a limited role in the modern NBA. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds a game for the Lakers last season. While maybe an NBA team would have turned to him mid-season as a replacement, that was far from a sure thing, so Howard took the deal that got him back on the court – and in a league where he should dominate.

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Edwards on 5-6 Timberwolves: ‘We just play soft’

By Nov 8, 2022, 1:39 PM EST
Did Utah fleece Minnesota in their summer trade?

It doesn’t sound like a joke anymore a few weeks into the season. The Timberwolves went all in with a massive trade to land Rudy Gobert and push themselves toward the top of the West, but three weeks into the season it’s the Jazz on top of the conference and the Timberwolves in the middle of the pack and below .500 (5-6).

What is going on with the Timberwolves? Anthony Edwards has an answer, and it’s harsh.

Minnesota traded for Gobert to improve their defense, which has worked — not yet top five as they hoped, but still top 10.

However, it left some odd-fitting pieces on offense and coach Chris Finch has yet to sort that art of the puzzle out — the Timberwolves are 22nd on that end of the floor. Edwards has been vocal about it, suggesting the two-big lineups with Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns has led to a crowded paint, making it tougher for him to drive and score. Of course, Edwards himself is far from blameless in all this.

Edwards is young, confident and brash — it blends with his attacking style of play. However, like on the court, that combination of youth and attitude can lead to mistakes of confidence. Edwards is still learning how to lead — and not always doing it by example (see the above clip). The “we’re soft” card is a big one to pull out, insults teammates, and needs to be played at the right time. Now may not have been that moment.

Things will not get easier for Minnesota, which hosts the Suns on Wednesday and then heads out on a four-game road trip.

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks
Watch Stephen Curry drop 47 on Kings to end Warriors five-game losing streak

Associated PressNov 8, 2022, 9:30 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

“Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the greatest players of all time. He plays well on so many nights. this even seemed like something special for him.”

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points and Klay Thompson added 16 for the Warriors before Curry made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to secure the win.

Draymond Green added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Green threw down a dunk with 37 seconds left to stretch the Golden State lead to three.

Curry, Thompson, Green and Wiggins returned to the lineup after not playing against New Orleans on Friday.

Thompson is not playing on back-to-back nights because of his anterior cruciate ligament and Achilles tendon injuries in 2019 and 2020. Green is under similar limitations because of a back injury suffered last season.

Curry was being rested because of elbow soreness and Wiggins because of a sore left foot.

De'Aaron Fox had 28 points and six assists for Sacramento (3-6), which had a chance to tie before Kevin Huerter‘s missed 3-pointer on the final possession.

“I feel bad for our guys,” Mike Brown said on the final possession. “It’s tough being a Sacramento King I think because Kevin got fouled. … I asked the ref if it was a foul, he said no. It was clearly a foul.”

Malik Monk had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench. Domantas Sabonis added 19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

“We’re close,” Monk said. “We’re super close. You can tell with how we’re playing.”

After the Kings went down 12 early, Sacramento closed the first quarter on a 14-2 run. The Warriors opened the second half on 13-2 run to cut it to one point with 8:24 left in the third.

“I really liked our energy in the second half,” Kerr said. “It just felt like we were making our presence. we did enough to get it done.”

Sacramento lost to Golden State 130-125 on Oct. 23, which was highlighted by an 89-point first half from the Warriors. Golden State plays in Sacramento on Sunday.

Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks
Three things to know: Doncic scores 30+ for ninth straight game, Mavs top Nets

By Nov 8, 2022, 8:39 AM EST
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

Just a note, there will be no “Three Things” on Wednesday morning because the NBA is taking Tuesday night off to encourage people to vote — so do it. Get out and vote. It matters.

1) Luka Doncic scores 30+ for ninth straight game, Mavs top Nets

Luka Doncic eased into the past couple of seasons — in his first six games last season he averaged nine points fewer a game than he did in April, with a true shooting percentage below 50 — something that hurt his MVP case.

Not this season — he’s started the season at a Wilt Chamberlain level (kind of). Coming to training camp out of EuroBasket, and with secondary shot creator Jalen Brunson gone to New York, Doncic has taken on more of the Dallas offense to start the season and has thrived:

Monday night against Brooklyn, Doncic dropped 36 — his ninth straight 30+ game to open the season.

Doncic now owns the second-longest 30+ point streak to open a season in NBA history (like many things in the NBA record books, it feels like Wilt Chamberlain was putting up video game numbers — he opened the 1962-63 season with 23 consecutive 30+ point nights).

Through nine games, Doncic is averaging 36 points per game on 52.4% shooting, plus 8.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. He is getting to the rim for 31.9% of his shots and finishing 71.6% of those — and he’s breaking ankles along the way. Just ask Ben Simmons.

However, where Doncic has shown real improvement is on short floaters (63.9% shooting from 3-10 feet out) and the midrange (56.5% on shots from 10-16 feet). Doncic’s shooting numbers might only get better, he shot 35.3% from 3 last season but is only at 29.7% to open this season.

Doncic is adding 8.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists, all with a league-highest usage rate of 39.2 — Dallas is leaning into its star like never before, and so far he has carried the load.

Doncic and Kevin Durant — 26 points — put on a show Tuesday night. Well, they did for the first half, then in the third quarter the game became a turnover-filled slog somehow. Doncic and the Cavs broke out of that in the fourth, in part thanks to 17 from Jeff Green, and they got the win.

Doncic entered the season as the MVP betting favorite and has lived up to the hype. No slow start this time around. What that will mean in May — both when the NBA awards are handed out and the playoffs are in full swing — remains to be seen, but Doncic is already off to a historic start.

2) Warriors have issues but they also have Curry — his 47 tops Kings

The Warriors have issues. They have the 27th-ranked defense in the NBA. Their pivot to youth — the “win now and win later” two-timeline idea — has been a mess in practice with Jonathon Kuminga and James Wiseman not living up to the billing. Critical players such as Jordan Poole (30.1% from 3) and Klay Thompson (36% shooting overall) are still finding their shot.

But they have Stephen Curry.

Cold-blooded Curry.

Curry is playing at an MVP level and is carrying the Warriors early, he dropped 47 on the Kings Monday night. Curry also had eight rebounds and eight assists in the win.

Steve Kerr needs to find a way to reduce Curry’s minutes and workload — they need him rested and healthy in April and May, not carrying a November burden — but until the rest of the team (and the defense) comes around, Kerr will need to lean into Curry to win games. Like he did Monday night.

3) It was Josh Hart‘s turn for a Portland game-winner

Two nights before, it was Jerami Grant with the game-winner for the Trail Blazers.

Monday night Portland appeared headed to overtime after Miami’s Max Strus knocked down a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds to tie the game.

In a moment of brilliance, Chauncey Billups didn’t call a timeout, he trusted Damian Lillard to make the right play — and that play was to find Josh Hart open in the corner.

Ballgame.

While Anfernee Simons had 25 for the Trail Blazers, Grant 23, and Damian Lillard returned from his calf strain to score 19, this should be remembered as the Justise Winslow game. It was the Winslow at center minutes that turned the game, that Miami struggled with, and credit Billups for both trying that small-ball look and sticking with it when he saw it worked rather than returning to his conventional lineups. Those minutes turned the game.

It’s another tough loss for Miami, which led by as many as 15 in the second half but lost and falls to 4-7. The Heat had seven players in double figures, but that wasn’t enough on Monday.

Toronto Raptors v Dallas Mavericks
Another game, another Blazers game-winner: Josh Hart corner 3 beats Heat

By Nov 8, 2022, 12:05 AM EST
Two days ago, it was Jerami Grant with the game-winner to beat the Suns.

Monday night it was Josh Hart at the buzzer to rip the heart out of the Heat.

Miami’s Max Strus drained a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left to tie the game. Chauncey Billups didn’t call a timeout, he trusted Damian Lillard to make the right play — and that play was Hart open in the corner.

This is a punch to the gut for the Heat, who fall to 4-7 — Miami took the lead early in the second quarter and led by as many as 15 in the second half before the Blazers mounted a comeback and turned the final minutes into a back-and-forth League Pass alert game. Again it was balance for the Heat, who had seven players in double figures.

Anfernee Simons had 25 for the Trail Blazers, Grant 23, and Damian Lillard returned from his calf strain to score 19, but it was key minutes from Justise Winslow that turned the game in the fourth. Hart finished with a dozen, but his final three will end up on his season highlight reel.

Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks
