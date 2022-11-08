Kings call foul: Last 2 Minute Report says (again) blown call costs Kings at end of game

The Sacramento Kings are pissed off.

“I just want, at the end of the game, somebody to step up and make the right call. A guy gets hit on the arm shooting a 3, it’s a foul. A guy takes six steps or four steps, it’s a travel. We just want an opportunity to win in overtime.”

Mike Brown will get fined for that and he doesn’t care. The Kings’ last two losses — to the Heat last Wednesday and the Warriors on Monday — were followed up by the NBA saying the next day in its Last Two Minute Report that the officials had blown a critical call in the final seconds of the game.

On Wednesday night, down three as time expired, the Kings’ Kevin Huerter had a shot to tie the game and Klay Thompson closed out tightly. Huerter and his teammates felt he was fouled on the play and pleaded for a call or review, but they got neither (the Kings had used their challenge successfully already).

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report said Huerter was fouled:

“Thompson (GSW) makes contact with Huerter’s (SAC) arm, which affects his jump shot attempt.”

The report also found Stephen Curry should have been called for a travel with :16.6 seconds left in the game. That play ended with Malik Monk fouling Curry.

Two games before, the Heat beat the Kings’ game-winner from Tyler Herro with :05 seconds left.

Brown called for a travel at the time but got no love from the officials. The next day, that Last Two Minute Report found Herro did travel:

“Herro (MIA) ends his dribble by gathering in the air and landing on both feet (although his left lands slightly before his right). When he moves his right foot, he establishes his left foot as his pivot foot, which he then lifts and replaces to the floor before taking his jump shot.”

With the NBA allowing only one challenge per coach (whether or not the challenge is successful), there needs to be a better method for reviewing end-of-game plays. While the NBA is understandably concerned about the flow of the game being disrupted by officials reviewing every call, standing around at mid-court and sucking the natural drama out of the event, they also need to get things right. There needs to be a system that can take a better look at end-of-game moments, something closer to (but working better than) the VAR system in the English Premier League, where the lead official doesn’t need always need to run to the screen but is notified by the league office if a call should be reviewed.

The league needs to get the calls right that are within its control. Not reviewing the Thompson foul on Huerter in the moment is not doing the game justice.

Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver have “productive,” “understanding” meeting

Meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was not on the publicly released list of six steps Kyrie Irving had to take before he could return to the court for the Nets (although the players union may appeal that). However, it’s not a bad idea.

Silver and Irving met on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Shams Charania of The Athletic summed it up this way:

Silver, who at the time had grown impatient waiting for Nets owner Joe Tsai to take more definitive action, said Irving had made a “reckless decision” to post a link for his 4.6 million Twitter followers a movie that is filled with antisemitic material — including denial of the holocaust — and much more disinformation. After a press conference where Irving was defensive and did not apologize, the Nets suspended him for at least five games (which will cost him at least $1.2 million).

Tsai and the Nets eventually laid out six steps they want to see Irving complete before his return:

1) He had to apologize publicly and condemn the movie. Irving issued an apology on Instagram, but one that said he agreed with some things in the film just not the antisemitic parts. The Nets want him to apologize publicly in a meeting with the media and be more explicit in his condemnation of the film.
2) Make a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes. Irving has agreed to do this.
3) He must undergo sensitivity training.
4) He must undergo antisemitic training.
5) He must meet with Jewish leaders.
6) He must meet with team owner Tsai and demonstrate an understanding of his errors. Irving reportedly would not return Tsai’s texts during this incident, until he was suspended.

It is unknown how many of those steps Irving has completed. The earliest Irving could come off suspension is Sunday, against the Lakers in Los Angeles, although there is speculation around the league that the massive L.A. media market and the high-profile game may not be where the Nets decide he should return.

But Irving has met with Adam Silver. It’s another step forward.

Anthony Edwards on 5-6 Timberwolves: ‘We just play soft’

Did Utah fleece Minnesota in their summer trade?

It doesn’t sound like a joke anymore a few weeks into the season. The Timberwolves went all in with a massive trade to land Rudy Gobert and push themselves toward the top of the West, but three weeks into the season it’s the Jazz on top of the conference and the Timberwolves in the middle of the pack and below .500 (5-6).

What is going on with the Timberwolves? Anthony Edwards has an answer, and it’s harsh.

Minnesota traded for Gobert to improve their defense, which has worked — not yet top five as they hoped, but still top 10.

However, it left some odd-fitting pieces on offense and coach Chris Finch has yet to sort that art of the puzzle out — the Timberwolves are 22nd on that end of the floor. Edwards has been vocal about it, suggesting the two-big lineups with Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns has led to a crowded paint, making it tougher for him to drive and score. Of course, Edwards himself is far from blameless in all this.

Edwards is young, confident and brash — it blends with his attacking style of play. However, like on the court, that combination of youth and attitude can lead to mistakes of confidence. Edwards is still learning how to lead — and not always doing it by example (see the above clip). The “we’re soft” card is a big one to pull out, insults teammates, and needs to be played at the right time. Now may not have been that moment.

Things will not get easier for Minnesota, which hosts the Suns on Wednesday and then heads out on a four-game road trip.

NBA veteran Dwight Howard signs to play season in Taiwan

Dwight Howard couldn’t find an NBA team offering him a contract this season, so he is headed overseas.

To Taiwan.

Howard is a future Hall of Famer, but at age 36 has a limited role in the modern NBA. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds a game for the Lakers last season. While maybe an NBA team would have turned to him mid-season as a replacement, that was far from a sure thing, so Howard took the deal that got him back on the court – and in a league where he should dominate.

Watch Stephen Curry drop 47 on Kings to end Warriors five-game losing streak

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

“Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the greatest players of all time. He plays well on so many nights. this even seemed like something special for him.”

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points and Klay Thompson added 16 for the Warriors before Curry made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to secure the win.

Draymond Green added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Green threw down a dunk with 37 seconds left to stretch the Golden State lead to three.

Curry, Thompson, Green and Wiggins returned to the lineup after not playing against New Orleans on Friday.

Thompson is not playing on back-to-back nights because of his anterior cruciate ligament and Achilles tendon injuries in 2019 and 2020. Green is under similar limitations because of a back injury suffered last season.

Curry was being rested because of elbow soreness and Wiggins because of a sore left foot.

De'Aaron Fox had 28 points and six assists for Sacramento (3-6), which had a chance to tie before Kevin Huerter‘s missed 3-pointer on the final possession.

“I feel bad for our guys,” Mike Brown said on the final possession. “It’s tough being a Sacramento King I think because Kevin got fouled. … I asked the ref if it was a foul, he said no. It was clearly a foul.”

Malik Monk had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench. Domantas Sabonis added 19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

“We’re close,” Monk said. “We’re super close. You can tell with how we’re playing.”

After the Kings went down 12 early, Sacramento closed the first quarter on a 14-2 run. The Warriors opened the second half on 13-2 run to cut it to one point with 8:24 left in the third.

“I really liked our energy in the second half,” Kerr said. “It just felt like we were making our presence. we did enough to get it done.”

Sacramento lost to Golden State 130-125 on Oct. 23, which was highlighted by an 89-point first half from the Warriors. Golden State plays in Sacramento on Sunday.

