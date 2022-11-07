Rumor: Lakers at least cracking door open to Anthony Davis trade?

By Nov 7, 2022, 1:30 PM EST
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
Harry How/Getty Images
While the fit of Russell Westbrook, LeBron Jamespursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar atop the all-time scoring list, and the horrific shooting of the Lakers has drawn all the headlines early this season, this season was always about Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. Darvin Ham was banking on Davis to be the No.1 option on offense and a defensive anchor, to be the guy from the bubble who helped lead the Lakers to a title.

With the Lakers off to a 2-7 start, little has gone to plan — Davis has been the Lakers’ best player, but not the top-10 in the league elite player the Lakers hoped.

The slow start has everything on the table in Los Angeles, and there are rumors that could include a Davis trade, Bill Simmons hinted on his latest Ringer podcast.

“So, the Lakers lost again [Sunday]. There’s some buzz, some buzzing that AD might be available. That that’s a Plan B. Because the Westbrook trade, or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you want to give up future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense because what are you getting if you’re the Lakers?”

Talking to people around the league, that buzz is coming from outside the Lakers right now. Los Angeles has some tough decisions ahead, but it’s far too early for it to give up on this season, not with LeBron turning 38 in December.

Plus, Davis is playing All-Star, maybe All-NBA level basketball so far: 22.5 points and 11.1 rebounds a game, shooting 52.9% overall, and he is averaging 2.1 blocks per game. Davis’ 24.3 PER is 12th in the league among qualified players. He’s played through a back that is bothering him.

But is he the guy the Lakers can hand the franchise over to after LeBron? He has been more of a first-half presence than a second-half one this season — against the Cavaliers on Sunday Davis had just two second-half shots in a loss.

Other front offices, looking at the Lakers’ options and talking to them about next moves, can envision them trading Davis as the ultimate Plan B — the “we have to tear it down to rebuild it fast around LeBron for the 2023-24 season” plan. That is unlikely to happen at the February trade deadline, that is much more likely an offseason blockbuster.

The Lakers may be stuck with their current roster for the season. Simmons echoes what others around the league have said: The Lakers can trade Westbrook, but they have to surrender a couple of future first-round picks, might have to take on long-term money, and how much better does that really make them? Even a deal like the much-discussed Buddy Hield/Myles Turner trade has limits, are the Lakers more than a one-and-done playoff team with them?

The Lakers have been resistant to both trading their picks and taking on salary for next season. If they are still near the bottom of the West 10-15 games from now, should they hold on to that cap space and picks and use them next summer in an on-the-fly rebuild? Is trading Davis part of that?

Nothing should be off the table in Los Angeles, but trading Davis is not on it. Yet.

Tyronn Lue says there remains no timetable for Kawhi Leonard return

Associated PressNov 7, 2022, 12:00 PM EST
NBA: OCT 23 Suns at Clippers
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard sat out for the eighth time this season for the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, and there’s no timetable for his return.

Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee.

“We knew coming off an ACL it wasn’t going to be a straight line. We talked about it before the season,” coach Tyronn Lue said before the Clippers hosted the Utah Jazz. “The biggest thing is he’s progressing well. We’re just going to follow the lead of our medical staff. We got to be smart about the situation.”

Leonard didn’t join the Clippers on their recent two-game trip to Texas. Lue said Leonard has been working out on his own.

“He’s progressing and he’s getting better, so that’s the most important thing,” the coach said. “There’s really not a timeframe of when he’s going to be back.”

The Clippers have major aspirations to win the franchise’s first NBA championship and Leonard figures heavily in those plans.

The Clippers are 5-5 after falling to the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

D.C. native Durant says he would like to be part of new Commanders ownership group

By Nov 7, 2022, 9:37 AM EST
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
Daniel Snyder is finally selling the Washington Commanders. Probably. Maybe. Nobody trusts what that man says, with good reason. But even if he’s just testing the waters, plenty of potential buyers are lining up.

Kevin Durant, a Washington D.C. native, would like to be in on those groups. Here’s the quote, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant told ESPN. “I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we’ll see. Hopefully it’s somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know.”

Bezos is one of the rumored names, as is 76ers co-owner Josh Harris. Mat Ishbia, head of one of the largest mortgage brokers in the nation and a guy who nearly bought the Broncos, is in as well. The price tag is rumored to be $5 billion or higher (maybe close to $6 billion). A lot of people from the Broncos bidding are back for the Commanders.

Durant admitted he was surprised Synder put the team up for sale.

“I mean, how long has he had it now — 20-something years?” Durant said. “He’s probably the only owner I’ve known since I’ve been alive for the Redskins/Commanders. So it’s definitely shocking to see him put them up because it’s his baby. NFL teams are precious.”

It doesn’t sound like Durant is far down the line with any potential new owners, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see whoever wins out on the bidding reach out to Durant. That would go over well in the DMV.

Three things to know: Jazz are 8-3, swept Los Angeles, and are… good?

By Nov 7, 2022, 9:10 AM EST
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Jazz are 8-3, swept Los Angeles, and are… good?

One simple but usually effective tool for deciding who is and is not a contender is does it have a top-10 offense and defense. For example, in the West the 7-2 Phoenix Suns meet the criteria.

So do the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz are 8-3 — a 59-win pace — and just swept through Los Angles after they out-executed the Clippers down the stretch for a 110-102 win. The Jazz have a +5 net rating (+3.7 if you remove garbage time, still eighth best in the league and a better than 50-win pace).

Nobody expected this outside the Jazz locker room. While the franchise would tell anyone that would listen they planned to win games, that was greeted with eye rolls. The Jazz traded both their biggest stars (plus shipped out Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale) last summer and were expected to struggle with a mismatched roster and an expectation of more trades and tanking to come.

Lauri Markkanen has found health, a home, and a comfort level in the offense scoring 21.8 points per night. Jordan Clarkson can thrive as a starter averaging 17.9 a game. Collin Sexton is finally healthy and getting buckets at 14.4 a game. Mike Conley is still a quality point guard, Kelly Olynyk and Malik Beasley can shoot, and rookie coach Will Hardy has pulled the whole thing together. The Jazz are a true team, with six players averaging double-figures in points.

Can the Jazz sustain this? Probably not at a +50-win pace, but yes they can. The Jazz have been lucky with a softer start to the schedule and catching teams with injuries, plus their bench is playing over its head, and opposing teams will shoot better than 32.3% on 3-pointers against them over the course of the season.

But the Jazz can hang at playoff/play-in level — Markkanen can play at this level when healthy, Olynyk and Conley will remain solid vets, and Clarkson can be a playmaker, not just a scorer. If Danny Ainge doesn’t blow this roster up at the trade deadline, Utah looks more like a playoff team than a lottery team.

As for the Clippers — who lost because they missed all 11 3-pointers in the fourth quarter — they remain hard to read and still lack Kawhi Leonard, who has played just two games and 41 minutes this season.

“We knew coming off an ACL it wasn’t going to be a straight line,” Clippers coach Tyronne Lue said pregame of Leonard. “We talked about it before the season. The biggest thing is he’s progressing well. We’re just going to follow the lead of our medical staff. We got to be smart about the situation.”

The Clippers feel disjointed and like a team still figuring out some basic things about itself, but they have hung in at 5-5 through the early-season issues.

2) LeBron’s comments sum up red-hot Cavaliers, slowed Lakers after Cavs win.

LeBron James was at crypto.com Arena Sunday, but Donovan Mitchell was the best player in the building. Mitchell dropped 33 points on Los Angeles, his backcourt running mate Darius Garland added 24, and the Cavaliers got a comfortable 114-100 win over the Lakers.

After the game, LeBron Jamepraisedon the Cavaliers and their offseason move to land Mitchell.

“I got in trouble last time when I was just giving an honest opinion…” about the Cavs, referencing the last All-Star break, LeBron joked postgame, via the AP. “They did a great job in the offseason of picking up a big-time player. They have a really good team and a great coach. A well-balanced team and a bunch of players [who] seem like they just really want to play ball.”

The Lakers have looked better with Russell Westbrook coming off the bench — and he has looked better, including 19 points and 10 assists Sunday. But the Lakers are now 2-7 on the season, and while Darvin Ham is getting everything possible out of this roster, there are limitations. A day ago, Anthony Davis said the Lakers are “not the team our record shows.”

LeBron was more honest, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

“We are who we are,” LeBron James said.

The Lakers put in the work on defense (seventh in the league) and the overall effort is there most nights, but this team lacks shooters and overall offensive punch — dead last in the league in offensive rating — and it costs them games. A lot of games so far. And there is no easy fix for Darvin Ham. This is a front-office mess.

3) Pascal Siakam out indefinitely with adductor strain; Raptors beat Bulls anyway

Pascal Siakam has been tearing it up this season — 24.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game (all would be career-highs). He is a key reason the Raptors are over .500, with wins over Miami, Philadelphia and Cleveland.

Now the Raptors will be without him for a while.

This is more commonly called a groin strain and those take more than a couple of weeks to heal, most of the time.

No Siakam will put more pressure on Scottie Barnes to step up, but on Sunday Fred VanVleet was the one taking over as he put up a 30-spot and the shorthanded Raptors beat the (also shorthanded) Bulls 113-104.

When we talk about contenders with top 10 offenses and defenses? That’s the Raptors too, so far this season. This is a better team than fans realize.

Report: ‘Strong voices’ urging Nets to rethink plan to hire Ime Udoka

By Nov 6, 2022, 10:19 PM EST
Within an hour of the Nets parting ways with head coach Steve Nash, multiple news breakers around the NBA reported Brooklyn was fast-tracking the hiring of suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to take over their suddenly vacant job.

Six days later, the Nets have yet to hire a full-time coach, leaving veteran Jacque Vaughn to run the show for now (the Nets have won their last two). Now comes a report from Marc Stein that forces are pushing back on the Nets hiring Udoka.

Who are those strong voices? We’re just speculating, but the logical first guess is NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who has been talking to Nets owner Joe Tsai as the Irving situation spiraled (Silver pushed for the Nets to suspend Irving earlier). Don’t be surprised if one of those voices is also Clara Wu, the wife of Tsai and an activist on social justice issues.

For the Nets, hiring Udoka makes basketball sense but would be a public relations disaster — one they would have to deal with in the wake of Kyrie Irving‘s public relations firestorm.

On the court, Udoka is a former Nets assistant respected and liked by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (and the buzz around the league is he is the coach Durant wants). Udoka’s no-nonsense style and willingness to hold players — including stars — accountable is something the Nets could use. He’s also a defensive-minded coach, which is the end of the court where the Nets are struggling most.

But would that be worth the massive public relations hit?

Udoka was suspended for the season by the Celtics in the wake of his actions surrounding an inappropriate relationship with a team staffer. While all the details of the Boston investigation have not been made public, the situation is serious enough that the Celtics suspended the coach who brought the team together and took them to the Finals last season. It was serious.

If the Nets hire Udoka, there will be serious backlash — what does it say to the women in the Nets’ organization? Does the NBA put winning ahead of its values? The Nets will have tough questions to answer, and Udoka would have to answer questions as well.

The Nets hiring Udoka would have a sense of desperation around it — this is a team spending big to win now that is off to a rough 4-6 start. Speculation about the future of Durant in Brooklyn is floating around the league. Hiring Udoka would be a big swing to try and right the ship, one of the few in-season moves the Nets could realistically make. However, it would come with a price — one some “strong voices” are urging the Nets not to pay.

