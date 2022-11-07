PBT Podcast: Talking Wizards start, East overall with Chase Hughes

By Nov 7, 2022, 9:56 PM EST
Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
This is not the start the Wizards envisioned, but is it who they really are?

Washington raced out to a 3-1 start against a soft spot in the schedule, but since the Wizards have stumbled going 1-5 (until they picked up a win Monday against a shorthanded Charlotte team). More concerning, they are bottom 10 in the NBA in offense and defense — how does a team with Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and solid role players such as Kyle Kuzma struggle to score, especially in the halfcourt?

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington joins me to talk about Beal (no, they are not trading him), Porzingis, the Wizards and where they fit in an East with the red-hot Cavaliers and the potential implosion of the Nets.

Watch Meek Mill trip an NBA referee

By Nov 7, 2022, 10:13 PM EST
Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat - Game One
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Philadelphia’s own Meek Mill was sitting courtside Monday to watch Joel Embiid return to the court — and to watch Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

And Mill got involved — he tripped referee Brent Barnaky running up the court.

Insert your own Mill going bad joke here.

Good on Barnaky for bouncing back up, not complaining, just getting on with the job.

Report: Players’ union may appeal Kyrie Irving suspension, return terms

By Nov 7, 2022, 8:32 PM EST
Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
John Fisher/Getty Images
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games based on his Tweet promoting an antisemitic film, then his reaction afterward. The Nets also have laid out a six-step path for him to return to playing.

Those steps have raised eyebrows among other players around the league and the players’ union is considering an appeal, NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

“I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms, etc., that went into his return. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms…

“He made a mistake. He posted something. There was no distinction. Maybe we can move forward, but the terms in which he has to fulfill to return, I think not just speaking for me, speaking as a vice president from a lot of our players, we didn’t agree with the terms that was required for him to come back and we’re waiting for this Tuesday meeting to happen to see what comes of it. But we’ll go from there. That’s all I’ll say.”

Irving is a member of the players’ union executive committee.

The six steps are for Irving to apologize for his Tweet and condemn the movie he promoted (Irving did apologize on Instagram, but the Nets also want him to apologize verbally while meeting with the media). He agreed to donate $500,000 to anti-hate causes, meeting another criterion. He also has to undergo sensitivity training, antisemitic training, meet with Jewish leaders and meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai. Marc Stein reports Irving will meet with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver later this week.

There are players around the league who feel a couple of those steps were chosen by the Nets because Irving would not fulfill them, allowing the team not to pay him and possibly look to trade him (although his trade value is rock bottom), or even release him. Those steps are more extensive but not out of line with what the Heat fined Meyers Leonard for the use of an antisemitic slur on Twitch while playing a video game.

Team suspensions can be appealed to an arbitrator (in this case, because the suspension will cost Irving nearly $1.3 million).

Rumor: Lakers at least cracking door open to Anthony Davis trade?

By Nov 7, 2022, 1:30 PM EST
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
Harry How/Getty Images
While the fit of Russell Westbrook, LeBron Jamespursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar atop the all-time scoring list, and the horrific shooting of the Lakers has drawn all the headlines early this season, this season was always about Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. Darvin Ham was banking on Davis to be the No.1 option on offense and a defensive anchor, to be the guy from the bubble who helped lead the Lakers to a title.

With the Lakers off to a 2-7 start, little has gone to plan — Davis has been the Lakers’ best player, but not the top-10 in the league elite player the Lakers hoped.

The slow start has everything on the table in Los Angeles, and there are rumors that could include a Davis trade, Bill Simmons hinted on his latest Ringer podcast.

“So, the Lakers lost again [Sunday]. There’s some buzz, some buzzing that AD might be available. That that’s a Plan B. Because the Westbrook trade, or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you want to give up future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense because what are you getting if you’re the Lakers?”

Talking to people around the league, that buzz is coming from outside the Lakers right now. Los Angeles has some tough decisions ahead, but it’s far too early for it to give up on this season, not with LeBron turning 38 in December.

Plus, Davis is playing All-Star, maybe All-NBA level basketball so far: 22.5 points and 11.1 rebounds a game, shooting 52.9% overall, and he is averaging 2.1 blocks per game. Davis’ 24.3 PER is 12th in the league among qualified players. He’s played through a back that is bothering him.

But is he the guy the Lakers can hand the franchise over to after LeBron? He has been more of a first-half presence than a second-half one this season — against the Cavaliers on Sunday Davis had just two second-half shots in a loss.

Other front offices, looking at the Lakers’ options and talking to them about next moves, can envision them trading Davis as the ultimate Plan B — the “we have to tear it down to rebuild it fast around LeBron for the 2023-24 season” plan. That is unlikely to happen at the February trade deadline, that is much more likely an offseason blockbuster.

The Lakers may be stuck with their current roster for the season. Simmons echoes what others around the league have said: The Lakers can trade Westbrook, but they have to surrender a couple of future first-round picks, might have to take on long-term money, and how much better does that really make them? Even a deal like the much-discussed Buddy Hield/Myles Turner trade has limits, are the Lakers more than a one-and-done playoff team with them?

The Lakers have been resistant to both trading their picks and taking on salary for next season. If they are still near the bottom of the West 10-15 games from now, should they hold on to that cap space and picks and use them next summer in an on-the-fly rebuild? Is trading Davis part of that?

Nothing should be off the table in Los Angeles, but trading Davis is not on it. Yet.

Tyronn Lue says there remains no timetable for Kawhi Leonard return

Associated PressNov 7, 2022, 12:00 PM EST
NBA: OCT 23 Suns at Clippers
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard sat out for the eighth time this season for the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, and there’s no timetable for his return.

Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee.

“We knew coming off an ACL it wasn’t going to be a straight line. We talked about it before the season,” coach Tyronn Lue said before the Clippers hosted the Utah Jazz. “The biggest thing is he’s progressing well. We’re just going to follow the lead of our medical staff. We got to be smart about the situation.”

Leonard didn’t join the Clippers on their recent two-game trip to Texas. Lue said Leonard has been working out on his own.

“He’s progressing and he’s getting better, so that’s the most important thing,” the coach said. “There’s really not a timeframe of when he’s going to be back.”

The Clippers have major aspirations to win the franchise’s first NBA championship and Leonard figures heavily in those plans.

The Clippers are 5-5 after falling to the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

