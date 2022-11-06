Watch Donovan Mitchell score 33, Cavaliers beat Lakers to win eighth straight

LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt’s return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory.

Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the Cleveland guards’ latest two-man show while the Cavs improved to 8-1, extending their longest winning streak since a 13-game run in late 2017 during James’ final season with the team.

James scored 27 points, but lost to his hometown Cavaliers for only the second time in 19 meetings during his 20-year NBA career. He took his only other loss in March 2011 while with Miami.

“You’ve always got to have respect for greatness,” said Mitchell, who grew up a fan of James and the Cavs. “When the greatest are on the floor, you just go out there and try to find a way to compete and get a win. We came out there and were just trying to do what we’ve been doing, and fortunately it was against Bron, but that wasn’t a talking point or anything.”

Mitchell remained in a groove with his new team, topping 30 points for the sixth time in eight games.

Cleveland hasn’t made the playoffs without James on its roster since 1998, but this current group appears primed to make its own history. The Cavs trailed by 12 in the first half during a slow start that coach J.B. Bickerstaff dryly attributed to “LA,” but they smoothly surged away in the second half.

“LeBron does a lot for the city, did a lot for the city,” Garland said. “So just having a whole different generation of guys with a whole bunch of talent, and just a great team overall that everybody loves, it would mean a lot for us and the city of Cleveland (to make the playoffs again). That’s what we’re pushing for.”

Anthony Davis had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who dropped to 2-7 with their second straight home defeat. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 10 assists with seven turnovers in another lively performance as a reserve, but the Lakers had no defensive answers for Mitchell or Garland.

“I got in trouble last time when I was just giving an honest opinion” about the Cavs during last season’s All-Star break, James said with a smile. “Which I don’t care, so I’ll give another. … They did a great job in the offseason of picking up a big-time player. They have a really good team and a great coach. A well-balanced team and a bunch of players (who) seem like they just really want to play ball.”

Garland had played in just one of the Cavs’ previous seven games due to an eye injury and a subsequent knee injury. Garland and Mitchell (left ankle sprain) sat out Cleveland’s win over Detroit on Friday, but both stars returned in top form with a combined 17-for-35 shooting, four 3-pointers and a 19-for-20 performance at the free throw line.

“We just didn’t come out ready (in the second half),” Westbrook said. “We were playing catch-up.”

Report: “Strong voices” urging Nets to rethink plan to hire Ime Udoka

Within an hour of the Nets parting ways with head coach Steve Nash, multiple news breakers around the NBA reported Brooklyn was fast-tracking the hiring of suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to take over their suddenly vacant job.

Six days later, the Nets have yet to hire a full-time coach, leaving veteran Jacque Vaughn to run the show for now (the Nets have won their last two). Now comes a report from Marc Stein that forces are pushing back on the Nets hiring Udoka.

Who are those strong voices? We’re just speculating, but the logical first guess is NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who has been talking to Nets owner Joe Tsai as the Irving situation spiraled (Silver pushed for the Nets to suspend Irving earlier). Don’t be surprised if one of those voices is also Clara Wu, the wife of Tsai and an activist on social justice issues.

For the Nets, hiring Udoka makes basketball sense but would be a public relations disaster — one they would have to deal with in the wake of Kyrie Irving‘s public relations firestorm.

On the court, Udoka is a former Nets assistant respected and liked by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (and the buzz around the league is he is the coach Durant wants). Udoka’s no-nonsense style and willingness to hold players — including stars — accountable is something the Nets could use. He’s also a defensive-minded coach, which is the end of the court where the Nets are struggling most.

But would that be worth the massive public relations hit?

Udoka was suspended for the season by the Celtics in the wake of his actions surrounding an inappropriate relationship with a team staffer. While all the details of the Boston investigation have not been made public, the situation is serious enough that the Celtics suspended the coach who brought the team together and took them to the Finals last season. It was serious.

If the Nets hire Udoka, there will be serious backlash — what does it say to the women in the Nets’ organization? Does the NBA put winning ahead of its values? The Nets will have tough questions to answer, and Udoka would have to answer questions as well.

The Nets hiring Udoka would have a sense of desperation around it — this is a team spending big to win now that is off to a rough 4-6 start. Speculation about the future of Durant in Brooklyn is floating around the league. Hiring Udoka would be a big swing to try and right the ship, one of the few in-season moves the Nets could realistically make. However, it would come with a price — one some “strong voices” are urging the Nets not to pay.

Suns forward Cameron Johnson suffers torn meniscus in right knee

Cameron Johnson suffers torn meniscus in right knee
Cameron Johnson has played well for the Suns. Handed the starting four spot this season, he’s averaging 13 points a game, shooting 43.1% from 3, and is part of a Suns’ defense that is top five in the NBA.

Now they will be without him for an extended period as he has torn the meniscus in his right knee, the team confirmed Sunday morning following an MRI (Shams Charania of The Athletic said this was coming Saturday night). From the official release:

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson has sustained a torn meniscus in his right knee. He will undergo surgery and be out until further notice.

The meniscus is the shock absorber for the knee (as Jeff Stotts at In Street Clothes puts it), and recovery time from a meniscus surgery varies widely, depending on where the tear is and the severity of it, which impacts the kind of surgery — is it a repair or removal. Doctors prefer to do a repair for the long-term health of the knee, which would mean months of recovery, while the timeline for a removal is closer to 6-8 weeks.

Johnson was given the starting power forward job with Jae Crowder away from the team awaiting a trade (Crowder had wanted a contract extension that Phoenix was not offering, and the Suns were leaning toward starting Johnson for the added shooting and athleticism anyway). While the Suns could ask, it’s highly unlikely Crowder returns while Johnson recovers. That means more Dario Saric and Torey Craig, most likely.

The Suns are off to a 7-2 start and are atop the Western Conference early in the season.

Pascal Siakam out indefinitely with right adductor strain

Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat
After suffering a groin injury on Friday night, Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a right adductor strain. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, but he is considered out indefinitely.

Siakam has been having a career year so far, averaging 24.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, all of which are career-highs. His contributions have helped Toronto get off to a 5-4 start that includes wins over Miami, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Cleveland.

His absence will likely impact Toronto’s chances of continuing their strong start. Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet, who is dealing with a back injury, will be relied on to lead the Raptors more for at least the next two weeks.

Rookie Christian Koloko has been starting games for Toronto and could fill the void with Siakam sidelined. However, Nick Nurse could opt to roll with Precious Achiuwa or Chris Boucher to fill out the starting lineup with more experience. Nurse will have to make a decision Sunday before they take on Chicago at 6pm ET.

Nets reportedly lay out six steps for Irving to complete before return

The Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for five games in response to a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then Irving refused to apologize or back down for that action, at least at first). That suspension will cost him nearly $1.3 million, plus Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving.

It’s a lot, but if Irving wants to get back on the court there’s more to do. The Nets have laid out six steps Irving has to complete six to be reinstated, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Irving did apologize on Instagram, but the Nets also want him to apologize verbally while meeting with the media. While he distanced himself from parts of the film in that online apology, it’s debatable whether he condemned the movie. He is donating $500,000 to anti-hate causes.

The trainings and meetings have yet to happen as far as we know, but those can be set up quickly. Same with meeting with team owner Joe Tsai.

These are close to the steps former Heat player Myers Leonard went through after he uttered a derogatory name for Jewish people on Twitch while playing a video game. What is being asked of Irving is not unprecedented.

The NBA players’ union has had discussions on the incident and union president CJ McCollum spoke for the first time on the matter Saturday, via ESPN.

“I think the important part was he did apologize,” McCollum said…

“He’s displayed empathy now. I think this is a learning experience in which I don’t think he understood the magnitude of the movie because he didn’t watch it. I don’t think he understood the magnitude of the people that were affected, how they were impacted and how fast hate can spread and how this can snowball.”

Tsai took criticism for being slow to act and suspend Irving, although it was reported his first goal was to make this a teachable moment for the star point guard. Ultimately he had to put some teeth in the Nets’ response, but the steps for Irving’s return show that Tsai still sees this as a chance to teach a lesson, not simply punish.

