Watch De’Aaron Fox drain game-winner from logo, topping 33-point night from Banchero

Orlando made it a night: Paolo Banchero scored 33, and the Magic showed real fight coming back from six points down inside a minute left in overtime, capped off when the Kings’ Malik Monk made a bad pass under pressure and Chuma Okeke got the steal and dunk to tie the game.

But De'Aaron Fox was too much, he scored his final bucket of a 37-point night with a game-winner from the logo.

This final sequence 🤯 FOX: 37 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 GAME-WINNER 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ocWSsRVCpB — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 5, 2022

Insane.

“I just tried to get as in front of the basket as I possibly could, and just tried to get it up,” Fox told the Associated Press. “It felt good, and it went in.”

Orlando overcame a night where they struggled from 3 (4-of-23, 17.4%) with 78 points in the paint and a massive game from the rookie Banchero, who dropped a career-high 33 points and 16 rebounds. The last teenager to put up 30 and 15 or better in a game: One LeBron James.

Banchero got help from Franz Wagner, who had 31.

Domantas Sabonis added 25 and 11 for the Kings, while both Monk and Trey Liles had 15 off the bench.