Pascal Siakam out indefinitely with right adductor strain

After suffering a groin injury on Friday night, Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a right adductor strain. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, but he is considered out indefinitely.

Siakam has been having a career year so far, averaging 24.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, all of which are career-highs. His contributions have helped Toronto get off to a 5-4 start that includes wins over Miami, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Cleveland.

His absence will likely impact Toronto’s chances of continuing their strong start. Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet, who is dealing with a back injury, will be relied on to lead the Raptors more for at least the next two weeks.

Rookie Christian Koloko has been starting games for Toronto and could fill the void with Siakam sidelined. However, Nick Nurse could opt to roll with Precious Achiuwa or Chris Boucher to fill out the starting lineup with more experience. Nurse will have to make a decision Sunday before they take on Chicago at 6pm ET.