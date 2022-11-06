Nets reportedly lay out six steps for Irving to complete before return

By Nov 6, 2022, 9:35 AM EST
0 Comments

The Nets finally suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for five games in response to a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then Irving refused to apologize or back down for what he promoted, at least at first). That suspension will cost him nearly $1.3 million, plus Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving.

If Irving wants to get back on the court, he has to complete six steps laid out by the Nets, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Irving did apologize on Instagram, but the Nets also want him to apologize verbally while meeting with the media. While he distanced himself from parts of the film in that online apology, it’s debatable whether he condemned the movie. He is donating $500,000 to anti-hate causes.

The trainings and meetings have yet to happen as far as we know, but those can be set up quickly. Same with meeting with team owner Joe Tsai.

These are close to the steps former Heat player Myers Leonard went through after he uttered a derogatory name for Jewish people on Twitch while playing a video game. What is being asked of Irving is not unprecedented.

The NBA players’ union has had discussions on the incident and union president CJ McCollum spoke for the first time on the matter Saturday, via ESPN.

“I think the important part was he did apologize,” McCollum said…

“He’s displayed empathy now. I think this is a learning experience in which I don’t think he understood the magnitude of the movie because he didn’t watch it. I don’t think he understood the magnitude of the people that were affected, how they were impacted and how fast hate can spread and how this can snowball.”

Tsai took criticism for being slow to act and suspend Irving, although it was reported his first goal was to make this a teachable moment for the star point guard. Ultimately he had to put some teeth in the Nets’ response, but the steps for Irving’s return show that Tsai still sees this as a chance to teach a lesson, not simply punish.

Check out more on the Nets

Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
Overlooked in Nets drama: Ben Simmons has struggled mightily so far
Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards
Watch Kevin Durant break Daniel Gafford’s ankles with double-crossover
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm...

Suns forward Cameron Johnson suffers torn meniscus in right knee

By Nov 6, 2022, 12:16 PM EST
New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns
Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Cameron Johnson has played well for the Suns. Handed the starting four spot this season, he’s averaging 13 points a game, shooting 43.1% from 3, and is part of a Suns’ defense that is top five in the NBA.

Now they will be without him for an extended period as he has torn the meniscus in his right knee, the team confirmed Sunday morning following an MRI (Shams Charania of The Athletic said this was coming Saturday night). From the official release:

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson has sustained a torn meniscus in his right knee. He will undergo surgery and be out until further notice.

The meniscus is the shock absorber for the knee (as Jeff Stotts at In Street Clothes puts it), and recovery time from a meniscus surgery varies widely, depending on where the tear is and the severity of it, which impacts the kind of surgery — is it a repair or removal. Doctors prefer to do a repair for the long-term health of the knee, which would mean months of recovery, while the timeline for a removal is closer to 6-8 weeks.

Johnson was given the starting power forward job with Jae Crowder away from the team awaiting a trade (Crowder had wanted a contract extension that Phoenix was not offering, and the Suns were leaning toward starting Johnson for the added shooting and athleticism anyway). While the Suns could ask, it’s highly unlikely Crowder returns while Johnson recovers. That means more Dario Saric and Torey Craig, most likely.

The Suns are off to a 7-2 start and are atop the Western Conference early in the season.

Check out more on the Suns

New Orleans Pelicans v Orlando Magic
PBT Podcast: Nets drama, NBA surprise teams, and Christmas music
Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Suns hold on to top spots while Cavaliers climb
Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets
Three things to know: Nash out in Brooklyn; loss to Bulls shows problems...

Pascal Siakam out indefinitely with right adductor strain

By Nov 6, 2022, 11:24 AM EST
Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat
Getty Photo
0 Comments

After suffering a groin injury on Friday night, Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a right adductor strain. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, but he is considered out indefinitely.

Siakam has been having a career year so far, averaging 24.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, all of which are career-highs. His contributions have helped Toronto get off to a 5-4 start that includes wins over Miami, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Cleveland.

His absence will likely impact Toronto’s chances of continuing their strong start. Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet, who is dealing with a back injury, will be relied on to lead the Raptors more for at least the next two weeks.

Rookie Christian Koloko has been starting games for Toronto and could fill the void with Siakam sidelined. However, Nick Nurse could opt to roll with Precious Achiuwa or Chris Boucher to fill out the starting lineup with more experience. Nurse will have to make a decision Sunday before they take on Chicago at 6pm ET.

Watch De’Aaron Fox drain game-winner from logo, topping 33-point night from Banchero

By Nov 6, 2022, 8:50 AM EST
0 Comments

Orlando made it a night: Paolo Banchero scored 33, and the Magic showed real fight coming back from six points down inside a minute left in overtime, capped off when the Kings’ Malik Monk made a bad pass under pressure and Chuma Okeke got the steal and dunk to tie the game.

But De'Aaron Fox was too much, he scored his final bucket of a 37-point night with a game-winner from the logo.

Insane.

“I just tried to get as in front of the basket as I possibly could, and just tried to get it up,” Fox told the Associated Press. “It felt good, and it went in.”

Orlando overcame a night where they struggled from 3 (4-of-23, 17.4%) with 78 points in the paint and a massive game from the rookie Banchero, who dropped a career-high 33 points and 16 rebounds. The last teenager to put up 30 and 15 or better in a game: One LeBron James.

Banchero got help from Franz Wagner, who had 31.

Domantas Sabonis added 25 and 11 for the Kings, while both Monk and Trey Liles had 15 off the bench.

Check out more on the Kings

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers
Three things to know: Donovan Mitchell looks like trade of summer, Cavs win...
Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Suns hold on to top spots while Cavaliers climb
Houston Rockets v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Continuity matters with Bucks, Suns on top after first...

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon arrested (again), allegedly punched McDonald’s security guard

Associated PressNov 5, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT
SPORTS-BKN-GORDON-ARREST-TB
John Smierciak/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
0 Comments

CHICAGO — Former NBA guard Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald’s security guard was punched in the face, police said.

Gordon, 39, was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday.

Gordon, who played for four teams during his NBA career, was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Friday when police responded to a report of a disturbance by a man who was being escorted from the McDonald’s.

A 29-year-old man was hit in the face and thrown to the ground. A 21-year-old man was pushed and also thrown to the ground. Both men refused medical help.

Police said Gordon was arrested at the scene.

Gordon was charged last month with assault, resisting arrest, contempt and child endangerment in New York for allegedly punching his young son at LaGuardia Airport.

According to the Queens district attorney’s office, witnesses, including an American Airlines employee, saw Gordon yell at his son and punch him several times in the face after the boy dropped a book on the ground.

Gordon later confirmed to police that it was his son. Gordon also allegedly assaulted officers as they attempted to handcuff him and put him in a patrol car.

Joshua Kirshner, an attorney representing Gordon, said the son is 10 or 11 years old.

Gordon, who played collegiately at the University of Connecticut, was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2004 and played 11 seasons in the NBA with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando, most recently in the 2014-15 season with the Magic.

His best season was 2006-07 when he averaged 21.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulls.

A message was left by the AP seeking comment from Kirshner on Saturday.

Check out more on the Bulls

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Suns hold on to top spots while Cavaliers climb
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Watch Zach LaVine go off for 20 points in fourth against Nets
Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets
Three things to know: Nash out in Brooklyn; loss to Bulls shows problems...