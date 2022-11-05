Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’

Troubles keep piling up for Kyrie Irving.

Already suspended five games by the Nets for a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then his refusal to apologize for it until after the suspension), Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving, the company announced late on Friday. Here is the full statement from Nike:

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

Irving’s signature line is one of Nike’s better-selling basketball shoes, particularly some earlier models. However, his contract with the shoe giant was set to end in October of next year, and there had been reports Nike did not plan to extend that deal before this current incident. Now it seems highly unlikely there will ever be another new Kyrie shoe with Nike.

Nike’s biggest-selling shoe among active players belongs to Irving’s former teammate LeBron James, who spoke about Irving’s situation Friday night after the Lakers fell to the Jazz.

“Me, personally, I don’t condone any hate to any kinds, any race, to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand… I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people… He apologized. But he caused some harm, and I think it’s unfortunate. I don’t stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything. So it doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you’re in — if you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harm people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”

When Irving tried to find a trade out of Brooklyn last summer, the Lakers were reportedly the most interested suitor. However, among the issues, Irving was looking for a lengthy contract extension off his current deal — something the Nets refused to offer, leading to Irving’s desire to move on — and the Lakers were not willing to offer that kind of extension either, reports Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN.

“I think it speaks to what happened last summer when Brooklyn was resistant to giving Kyrie Irving a long-term, guaranteed contract,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “So were the Lakers in a sign-and-trade scenario with Brooklyn…

“Kyrie Irving is back right where he was this summer, which is having to prove himself. Prove that he can be trusted. Prove that he’s be a good faith partner for an NBA team, whether it’s Brooklyn or elsewhere in the league.”

Irving does not have that trust in Brooklyn, although according to reports team owner Joe Tsai tried to give it to him. The Nets took heat in the media for what appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s Tweet promoting this antisemitic movie filled with disinformation (it denied the holocaust happened, for example). According to reporting from Ramona Shelburne and Wojnarowski at ESPN, Tsai thought this was a “teachable moment” with Irving and treated it that way, despite pressure from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Nets GM Sean Marks.

“Against the backdrop of calls for swift action, sources said Tsai had resisted and insisted on taking time to educate Irving on the horrors of antisemitism…

“As it turned out, the redemptive arc that Tsai had imagined for his star had devolved into what the owner felt was a repetitive exercise in Irving’s betrayal of good faith, sources said. For nearly a week, Tsai kept extending the clock to give Irving a chance to get this right for himself, the franchise and the Jewish community — and Irving never returned a single of his text messages, sources said.”

The Nets eventually suspended Irving for five games, costing him nearly $1.3 million.

And the financial hits keep on coming for Irving with Nike suspending their relationship with him as well.

Watch Kevin Durant break Daniel Gafford’s ankles with double-crossover

This is as nasty a move as you will ever see.

Durant got isolated on Daniel Gafford (a good rim protector who sometimes struggles to defend in space), and with a double-crossover KD broke his ankles.

That is one of your highlights of the season. Gafford’s right foot slips when he tries to plant, but still.

Despite the insane swirling controversy around this Nets team, Durant continues to play at an MVP level. Which is why teams around the league hope he reasserts his trade demand.

Watch Jerami Grant hit game-winner to lift Trail Blazers past Suns

Did Jerami Grant travel?

The shot was unquestionably amazing. With the game tied 106-106 and just one second left on the clock, Justise Winslow threw a cross-court inbounds pass that Grant caught and shot, knocking down the game-winner for the Trail Blazers.

The reaction of his teammates was awesome.

But did Grant travel on the play?

It’s close, but based on the way the NBA interprets the rule — one step to gather the ball then two steps — I don’t think so. We’ll see what the NBA says in Saturday’s Last Two Minute Report. Whatever the report says, it doesn’t change the game’s outcome.

This comes days after the NBA admitted the Heat’s Tyler Herro traveled on his game-winner against the Kings.

This is Grant’s second game-winner of the season, he had one early on against the Lakers where he drove past LeBron James and avoided Anthony Davis at the rim to get the bucket.

Dinwiddie says referee Brothers referred to him as ‘b**** a** motherf*****’

Late in the second quarter of Dallas’s victory over Toronto, Spencer Dinwiddie was whistled for a transition take foul on Gary Trent Jr. by long-time NBA referee Tony Brothers. A frustrated Dinwiddie admits he said something to Brothers such as, “That wasn’t a f******* take foul” or something close to that and clapped his hands in frustration. Brothers then hit Dinwiddie with a “respect the game” technical for his actions.

After the game, Dinwiddie said a teammate told him Brothers called him a “b**** a** motherf*****.”

“I understand it’s the heat of the moment, I’ve definitely said swear words. But like if I was playing against somebody on the other team and they said that to my teammate, I would be like listen, ‘Hey, I’m right here.’ But because obviously they [referees are in] positions of authority and whatnot, you can’t necessarily ask for that address, so I’m just taking my fair stance and saying, ‘Hey, look, if you feel that way, fine by me, just say it to my face, like any other grown man.’ That’s all I want. I’m not even mad at the language, everybody has said things before when they are upset or feeling sensitive or hurt. That’s fine. Just say it to my face.”

Dinwiddie also apologized for what made Brothers mad to begin with.

“I apologize to Tony Brothers for what seemed to keep him irate, which was a clap. He thought it was disrespectful… And secondarily I would like to say, not only would I like my money back [from the fine for a technical], but I would like to not be called a “b**** a** motherf***** to my teammates.”

Brothers was not made available to a media pool representative postgame, with the league saying referees are only made available for rules clarifications.

Coach Jason Kidd said the Mavericks would look into the matter.

NBA referees have a tough job, not only officiating a high-speed athletic game with many close calls, but also being spoken to and yelled at by players and both coaches, not to mention the reaction of an arena full of fans. The referees are also human; they have players they like and ones they do not, which is natural.

However, if Brothers said this, it crossed a line, and there should be consequences. The NBA needs to investigate this.

This story is far from over.

Despite struggles Warriors play long game, will rest Curry, Thompson, Green Friday

By Nov 4, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Golden State suffered its fourth straight loss Thursday night, this one to Orlando 130-129, dropping them to 3-6 on the season. The Warriors are 26th in the league in defense, they can’t stop fouling — opponents are getting 29.6 free throw attempts a game, most in the league — and the youth movement they leaned into for depth this season has fallen flat out of the gate.

The Warriors sound like a team that needs a win.

But they are thinking May and June, not early November, so on the second night of a back-to-back and the fifth game of a road trip, they will rest their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green against the Pelicans Friday. Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area has the details.

If you think that will lead to a fine from the league, the Warriors have injuries for all of their stars.

We’re just two weeks into the season and the Warriors have been flat, something pretty common for teams that went to the Finals the season before. This was the season Joe Lacob’s master plan of “win now, win later” was going to start to transition to the Warriors’ young draft picks, but Jonathan Kuminga is out of the rotation, James Wiseman has been awful and Moses Moody is not better than the veterans on the roster (Wiseman and Moody combined for 21 minutes against the Magic — and Orlando’s bench dominated and was a key reason they won the game).

There are reasons to be positive for Warriors fans — Stephen Curry is playing at an MVP level so far, and their starting five remains as good as there is in the league (Curry, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Green and Kevon Looney have a +24.1 net rating this season). Get the Warriors to the playoffs healthy and they are a threat to win it all.

But they may be doing it from a lower seed — the Warriors are already four games back of the Suns and it could be a long regular season for Golden State. They’re already playing the long game.

