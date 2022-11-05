Former NBA guard Ben Gordon arrested (again), allegedly punched McDonald’s security guard

Associated PressNov 5, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT
CHICAGO — Former NBA guard Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald’s security guard was punched in the face, police said.

Gordon, 39, was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday.

Gordon, who played for four teams during his NBA career, was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Friday when police responded to a report of a disturbance by a man who was being escorted from the McDonald’s.

A 29-year-old man was hit in the face and thrown to the ground. A 21-year-old man was pushed and also thrown to the ground. Both men refused medical help.

Police said Gordon was arrested at the scene.

Gordon was charged last month with assault, resisting arrest, contempt and child endangerment in New York for allegedly punching his young son at LaGuardia Airport.

According to the Queens district attorney’s office, witnesses, including an American Airlines employee, saw Gordon yell at his son and punch him several times in the face after the boy dropped a book on the ground.

Gordon later confirmed to police that it was his son. Gordon also allegedly assaulted officers as they attempted to handcuff him and put him in a patrol car.

Joshua Kirshner, an attorney representing Gordon, said the son is 10 or 11 years old.

Gordon, who played collegiately at the University of Connecticut, was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2004 and played 11 seasons in the NBA with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando, most recently in the 2014-15 season with the Magic.

His best season was 2006-07 when he averaged 21.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulls.

A message was left by the AP seeking comment from Kirshner on Saturday.

The soap opera around the Brooklyn Nets has “Succession” level intensity and plot twists. Kyrie Irving was Tweeting and now has been suspended for five games and dropped by Nike. Steve Nash has stepped away as coach, and his replacement could be the guy the Celtics just suspended for the season due to a situation surrounding an improper relationship with a team staff member.

In the midst of all that, the Nets have started 3-6 despite Kevin Durant playing like an MVP. The Nets’ defense has been dreadful this season — it improved the last couple of games to only the fifth worst in the league.

A key reason for that: Ben Simmons has struggled to start the season.

Which is putting it kindly. He’s been awful.

Simmons is out right now with a sore knee, which is a concern but not as big as his play so far when healthy. The Nets banked on Simmons being their third star, a player with a unique skill set to fill in the spaces around Durant and Kyrie Irving (the way Draymond Green does for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson). Brooklyn expected the player we saw in Philadelphia who, despite his flaws, was an All-Star, an elite perimeter defender who could initiate the offense.

Instead, Simmons is averaging 6.2 points per game on 44.1% shooting with all of his points coming in the paint or from the free throw line, he has a career-low 12.7 usage rate, and to watch him is to see he a man playing like he is afraid of getting fouled (7-of-15 from the stripe this season). The Nets have moved him largely off the ball and into the dunker’s spot on offense. Defensively he is not close to the same player. The result is he is a -53 so far this season, with a G-League player level PER of 9.7.

That is frustrating Durant and others around the Nets, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because now he is unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury but prior to that, he has shown that he’s a long way away from being back to an impactful player. It’s a big part of the reason why the Nets are at the bottom of the league defensively and none of this really works. This team was built and reconstructed around the idea Simmons would play a significant role for this team, especially on the defensive end, especially rebounding the basketball and certainly facilitating the offense.

“There is no indication Ben Simmons is close to being back to anywhere near the player he once was.”

Irving has stuck up for Simmons, rightfully pointing out he missed an entire season of play with a combination of mental health concerns and a back issue. It was going to take time for him to find his form again and the Nets — and their fans — always needed to be patient.

But as anyone watching the Nets can see (and as Woj notes), Simmons is not close to that player right now, with no clear path to get there. This isn’t a player shaking off a little rust, this is not the same level of player.

It’s early in the season, and while the vultures are circling Brooklyn — specifically hoping Durant reasserts his trade request — there is time to turn things around. Simmons could find his groove again. Anything is possible.

But right now Simmons is a long, long way from that player. He’s been awful and the Nets are struggling partly because of it.

This is as nasty a move as you will ever see.

Durant got isolated on Daniel Gafford (a good rim protector who sometimes struggles to defend in space), and with a double-crossover KD broke his ankles.

That is one of your highlights of the season. Gafford’s right foot slips when he tries to plant, but still.

Despite the insane swirling controversy around this Nets team, Durant continues to play at an MVP level. Which is why teams around the league hope he reasserts his trade demand.

Troubles keep piling up for Kyrie Irving.

Already suspended five games by the Nets for a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then his refusal to apologize for it until after the suspension), Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving, the company announced late on Friday. Here is the full statement from Nike:

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

Irving’s signature line is one of Nike’s better-selling basketball shoes, particularly some earlier models. However, his contract with the shoe giant was set to end in October of next year, and there had been reports Nike did not plan to extend that deal before this current incident. Now it seems highly unlikely there will ever be another new Kyrie shoe with Nike.

Nike’s biggest-selling shoe among active players belongs to Irving’s former teammate LeBron James, who spoke about Irving’s situation Friday night after the Lakers fell to the Jazz.

“Me, personally, I don’t condone any hate to any kinds, any race, to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand… I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people… He apologized. But he caused some harm, and I think it’s unfortunate. I don’t stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything. So it doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you’re in — if you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harm people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”

When Irving tried to find a trade out of Brooklyn last summer, the Lakers were reportedly the most interested suitor. However, among the issues, Irving was looking for a lengthy contract extension off his current deal — something the Nets refused to offer, leading to Irving’s desire to move on — and the Lakers were not willing to offer that kind of extension either, reports Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN.

“I think it speaks to what happened last summer when Brooklyn was resistant to giving Kyrie Irving a long-term, guaranteed contract,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “So were the Lakers in a sign-and-trade scenario with Brooklyn…

“Kyrie Irving is back right where he was this summer, which is having to prove himself. Prove that he can be trusted. Prove that he’s be a good faith partner for an NBA team, whether it’s Brooklyn or elsewhere in the league.”

Irving does not have that trust in Brooklyn, although according to reports team owner Joe Tsai tried to give it to him. The Nets took heat in the media for what appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s Tweet promoting this antisemitic movie filled with disinformation (it denied the holocaust happened, for example). According to reporting from Ramona Shelburne and Wojnarowski at ESPN, Tsai thought this was a “teachable moment” with Irving and treated it that way, despite pressure from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Nets GM Sean Marks.

“Against the backdrop of calls for swift action, sources said Tsai had resisted and insisted on taking time to educate Irving on the horrors of antisemitism…

“As it turned out, the redemptive arc that Tsai had imagined for his star had devolved into what the owner felt was a repetitive exercise in Irving’s betrayal of good faith, sources said. For nearly a week, Tsai kept extending the clock to give Irving a chance to get this right for himself, the franchise and the Jewish community — and Irving never returned a single of his text messages, sources said.”

The Nets eventually suspended Irving for five games, costing him nearly $1.3 million.

And the financial hits keep on coming for Irving with Nike suspending their relationship with him as well.

Did Jerami Grant travel?

The shot was unquestionably amazing. With the game tied 106-106 and just one second left on the clock, Justise Winslow threw a cross-court inbounds pass that Grant caught and shot, knocking down the game-winner for the Trail Blazers.

The reaction of his teammates was awesome.

But did Grant travel on the play?

It’s close, but based on the way the NBA interprets the rule — one step to gather the ball then two steps — I don’t think so. We’ll see what the NBA says in Saturday’s Last Two Minute Report. Whatever the report says, it doesn’t change the game’s outcome.

This comes days after the NBA admitted the Heat’s Tyler Herro traveled on his game-winner against the Kings.

This is Grant’s second game-winner of the season, he had one early on against the Lakers where he drove past LeBron James and avoided Anthony Davis at the rim to get the bucket.

