Dinwiddie says referee Brothers referred to him as ‘b**** a** motherf*****’

Late in the second quarter of Dallas’s victory over Toronto, Spencer Dinwiddie was whistled for a transition take foul on Gary Trent Jr. by long-time NBA referee Tony Brothers. A frustrated Dinwiddie admits he said something to Brothers such as, “That wasn’t a f******* take foul” or something close to that and clapped his hands in frustration. Brothers then hit Dinwiddie with a “respect the game” technical for his actions.

After the game, Dinwiddie said a teammate told him Brothers called him a “b**** a** motherf*****.”

Spencer Dinwiddie starts his postgame presser with a special message for Tony Brother and the NBA about his Technical Foul. pic.twitter.com/DnrqoJsjsC — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) November 5, 2022

“I understand it’s the heat of the moment, I’ve definitely said swear words. But like if I was playing against somebody on the other team and they said that to my teammate, I would be like listen, ‘Hey, I’m right here.’ But because obviously they [referees are in] positions of authority and whatnot, you can’t necessarily ask for that address, so I’m just taking my fair stance and saying, ‘Hey, look, if you feel that way, fine by me, just say it to my face, like any other grown man.’ That’s all I want. I’m not even mad at the language, everybody has said things before when they are upset or feeling sensitive or hurt. That’s fine. Just say it to my face.”

Dinwiddie also apologized for what made Brothers mad to begin with.

“I apologize to Tony Brothers for what seemed to keep him irate, which was a clap. He thought it was disrespectful… And secondarily I would like to say, not only would I like my money back [from the fine for a technical], but I would like to not be called a “b**** a** motherf***** to my teammates.”

Brothers was not made available to a media pool representative postgame, with the league saying referees are only made available for rules clarifications.

Coach Jason Kidd said the Mavericks would look into the matter.

NBA referees have a tough job, not only officiating a high-speed athletic game with many close calls, but also being spoken to and yelled at by players and both coaches, not to mention the reaction of an arena full of fans. The referees are also human; they have players they like and ones they do not, which is natural.

However, if Brothers said this, it crossed a line, and there should be consequences. The NBA needs to investigate this.

This story is far from over.