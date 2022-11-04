Nets GM Marks calls Irving apology ‘a step’ to return; Durant reacts as well

By Nov 4, 2022, 12:20 PM EDT
It took a five-game suspension that will cost him nearly $1.3 million, but Kyrie Irving finally apologized for his Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie that offended members of the Jewish faith and community — and anyone who appreciates truth and not wild conspiracy theories.

Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters Irving’s apology was “a step” toward his return to the team.

Marks added they have never considered releasing Irving.

The earliest Irving can return is Nov. 13 on the road against the Lakers.

Kevin Durant also spoke with reporters and sounded over both Irving as a distraction and the Nets’ response to it.

Durant then went on Twitter to clarify his comments.

The Nets are hopeful that this latest self-created controversy will die down and they can get back to focusing on playing basketball, which also hasn’t gone all that well for them this season. The Nets have started 2-6 with the worst defense in the NBA so far, and people around the league are wondering how much worse it can get.

Three things to know: Drama has Nets falling, how far will it go?

By Nov 4, 2022, 9:33 AM EDT
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Drama has Nets falling, how far will it go?

Kyrie Irving will miss at least five games after being suspended by the Nets for a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie. That seemed to prompt an apology.

Ben Simmons is out at least two more games with a sore knee, not that it is a huge loss the way he has been playing to start the season (6.2 points a game on a 45.6 true shooting percentage, with a G-League level 9.6 PER). His name is already popping up in trade rumors.

Brooklyn has already parted ways with its coach, Steve Nash, and appears willing to suffer another massive PR hit in a desperation move hiring Ime Udoka to replace him — the coach suspended for the season by the Celtics following his actions surrounding an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer.

All that on a 2-6 team with the worst defense in the NBA.

Whether it’s Udoka or someone else, no coach is suddenly going to turn Simmons back into an elite perimeter defender (he has not been that this season) or find enough rim protection on this roster.

Things are bad in Brooklyn. Really bad. Remember after last season when Nets’ general manager Sean Marks said he needed to focus on re-establishing the selfless, hard-working team culture Brooklyn had a few years ago? “The culture isn’t what it quite was. It’s going to be our job to pick that up.” How’s that going so far? Is hiring Udoka in the wake of the allegations against him picking the culture back up?

There’s a sense in some quarters that this is still a team with Durant — and he has played at an elite level this season — so how far can they really fall?

But in other quarters, front offices are watching and wondering if the Nets will again explore a Durant trade — but unlike this past summer, this time be serious about it. (This summer, the Nets’ plan was never to trade Durant or Irving, but to get the band back together and hope that winning would change everything. It hasn’t exactly worked out that way.)

To be clear, there are no reports the Nets or GM Marks are even considering this path. Nothing is on the table. And before anyone starts to think “blow it up and rebuild,” remember the Nets traded their picks and ability to do that to the Houston Rockets for James Harden (who saw the writing on the wall and forced his way to Philly). Tanking is out for Brooklyn because it would only enrich Houston.

However, if the house keeps burning in Brooklyn, a re-evaluation of where this roster is headed must be part of the process.

If the Nets want to rebuild this roster, trading Durant for real talent and restocking draft picks may be the best path (something Vincent Goodwill discussed on Peacock’s Brother From Another today). Irving is a free agent this summer and is virtually untradeable right now — he very well may walk (what the market for him will be this summer should be interesting). Simmons’ value couldn’t be lower. While some of the Nets’ quality role players could bring back other role players or some picks, those are not game-changers.

Trading Durant would return a massive haul that could set the Nets on whatever their next path will be.

The Nets are not there, yet. There is zero talk of the Nets exploring a Durant trade right now. We are just eight games into a new season, there is time to turn this ship around in Brooklyn, even if from the outside that seems a futile task. Even if the Nets reach the point they would consider a Durant trade, that is more of an offseason move than a February deadline move.

But if the question is how far the Nets can fall this season, a Durant trade is the bottom. And it’s not out of the question.

2) Warriors once again can’t get stops, drop another on the road to fall to 3-6

Nobody is hitting the panic button around the Warriors. Their starting five — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney — remains one of the best lineups in the league (a +24.1 net rating this season) and nobody is questioning Jordan Poole as a sixth man.

But red flags are popping up — the latest is the team’s fourth straight loss (all on the road), this one to Orlando 130-129 on Thursday night. Jalen Suggs put up 26 and was clutch late, Paolo Banchero had 22, and the Orlando bench of Chuma Okeke, Kevon Harris and R.J. Hampton outplayed the Golden State bench.

This was the season Golden State talked about starting its transition to its youth, but that has gone poorly through the opening weeks of the season. Jonathan Kuminga is out of the rotation right now and didn’t play against the Magic. James Wiseman and Moses Moody combined to play a total of 21 minutes, Steve Kerr is not trusting them, and with that the Warriors bench has struggled all season.

This may mean heavier minutes for veterans — Curry played 38 in this game. Draymond Green didn’t throw the youngsters completely under the bus after this loss, but he wasn’t throwing them flowers, either, via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I’m not gonna sit up here and point fingers or point to our young guys. It’s not how we roll,” Green said. “They gotta learn, they gotta figure it out. So yes, in fact, it is some of their fault. It is definitely some of our young guys’ fault. But it’s also some of my fault, and some of Steph’s fault and some of Klay’s fault. It’s all of our fault.

“We’re not playing at the level that it takes to win games. … I changed the tune of my answer. Yes, it is the young guys’ fault. But it is not more their fault than it is our fault.”

On the defensive end, the Warriors can’t stop fouling — Orlando took 46 free throw attempts to the Warriors’ 15. That’s not the officials, that’s all on the Warriors and it is a season-long pattern that is costing them games.

The Warriors have a lot of work to do to turn it around, but unlike the team in Brooklyn, or the more famous team in Los Angeles, the path back to contention is clear and reachable. It’s way, way too early to panic about the Warriors.

But Golden State is not playing good basketball right now and is digging itself a hole (the Warriors are already four games back of the Suns).

3) Nikola Jokic racks up historic triple-double in win

Nikola Jokic finished Thursday night with 15 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, and he helped spark a fourth-quarter rally to give the Nuggets a 122-110 win against the Thunder.

With that, Jokic became the all-time leader in triple-doubles among centers, passing Wilt Chamberlain.

Jokic is averaging 20.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists a game this season — he may end up in the MVP conversation again with his play (he is going for a third straight).

However, the highlight of the night went to Jamal Murray.

Murray had 14 in the fourth quarter to spark the Denver win. Murray is back and he makes the Nuggets a threat in the West.

Hornets’ Bridges pleads no contest to felony domestic violence counts

By Nov 4, 2022, 8:28 AM EDT
Miles Bridges with Charlotte Hornets
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Charlotte Hornets’ wing Miles Bridges pled no contest to a felony domestic violence charge from a case this summer involving the mother of his children, reports to Baxter Holmes of ESPN. He will not serve any jail time but will face three years of probation for the charges filed in Los Angeles.

In July, Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ children, detailed her case in a July 1 Instagram post where she said, “I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.” The post contained detailed medical reports of multiple injuries and a video of their son recounting an incident where “daddy choked mommy.”

That was followed up by the Los Angeles District Attorney, who filed the charges, leading to the plea deal and the no-contest plea this week.

From the ESPN report:

During his three-year probation, Bridges, 24, will be required to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes, serve 100 hours of community service and undergo weekly narcotics testing with marijuana allowed only if there is a valid doctor’s prescription. He cannot own any guns or ammunition or any dangerous weapons. He also will have to pay a restitution fine of $300 and a domestic violence fine of $500, and obey the terms of a 10-year protective order, staying 100 yards away from and having no contact with the woman. Bridges and the woman maintain custody over their two children, and any visitation or exchange of children must be done peacefully and through a neutral third party.

Bridges is currently on the Hornets’ books but is not getting paid or playing for them. He was in line for a contract extension this summer, and the Hornets extended him a qualifying offer before this incident came to light. Since then the Hornets have not discussed a new contract with him, nor did they rescind the qualifying offer, thereby retaining his rights. No other team has stepped forward with an offer. The ESPN reports notes that because he pled no contest (accepting the conviction but avoiding having to admit guilt), if a team signs him the NBA can suspend, fine or dismiss Bridges under the terms of the CBA.

Bridges led the Hornets in scoring last season at 20.2 points a game, plus he pulled down seven rebounds a night.

Kyrie Irving posts on Instagram: ‘I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain’

By Nov 4, 2022, 3:01 AM EDT
Whatever Kyrie Irving was trying to explain and express, he did an abysmal job of it talking to reporters on Thursday. His public comments were the final straw for Nets management, who hours later suspended him for at least the next five games following his Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie.

Irving turned to Instagram to post his comments and an apology late Thursday night.

Maybe that is the apology Adam Silver was looking for. Maybe that’s the first step the Nets were looking for.

Irving will still serve at least a five-game suspension (his earliest possible return date is Nov. 13 against the Lakers in Los Angeles).

Irving also released a statement along with the Nets and Anti-Defamation League promising to donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” After Irving’s afternoon press conference the CEO of the ADL said his organization could not accept that money because Irving felt no accountability.

That may have changed with Irving’s latest statement.

Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay

By Nov 3, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT
The Brooklyn Nets were slow to come around but finally jumped in with both feet Thursday night.

Saying he is “unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” after the team gave him multiple chances to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs” and to “acknowledge specific, hateful material” in a film he promoted on Twitter, the Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving.

This is at least a five-game suspension without pay and will remain in place “until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”

The suspension is in the wake of Irving Tweeting out a link to a film that denies the Holocaust and, according to those that have watched it, is filled with hours of hate speech toward both the Jewish people and many others, such as the LGBTQ community. When asked about it by reporters on Thursday, Irving sounded defensive and did not apologize, adding “I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” and “I didn’t mean to cause any harm. I’m not the one who made the documentary.”

The Nets were slow to react and allowed this to build to the point fans were sitting courtside for a Nets/Pacers game in Indiana wearing “Fight Antisemitism” T-shirts and Adam Silver had to call Irving out for not apologizing. Then Irving met with the media and again did not apologize.

Here is the complete statement from the Nets:

“Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate. We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.

“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.”

Last season, when Irving refused to get vaccinated and couldn’t play Nets home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, the team and owner Joe Tsai said he would not play in road games either, making a moral stand. That lastest until the team struggled and Kevin Durant asked for his return.

We will see how the Nets stick to their guns now, they are off to a 2-6 start already. But this suspension should last at least five games.

