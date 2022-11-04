Kyrie Irving posts on Instagram “I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain”

By Nov 4, 2022, 3:01 AM EDT
Whatever Kyrie Irving was trying to explain and express, he did an abysmal job of it talking to reporters on Thursday. His public comments were the final straw for Nets management, who hours later suspended him for at least the next five games following his Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie.

Irving turned to Instagram to post his comments and an apology late Thursday night.

Maybe that is the apology Adam Silver was looking for. Maybe that’s the first step the Nets were looking for.

Irving will still serve at least a five-game suspension (his earliest possible return date is Nov. 13 against the Lakers in Los Angeles).

Irving also released a statement along with the Nets and Anti-Defamation League promising to donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” After Irving’s afternoon press conference the CEO of the ADL said his organization could not accept that money because Irving felt no accountability.

That may have changed with Irving’s latest statement.

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
2022 NBA Draft
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay

By Nov 3, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT
The Brooklyn Nets were slow to come around but finally jumped in with both feet Thursday night.

Saying he is “unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” after the team gave him multiple chances to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs” and to “acknowledge specific, hateful material” in a film he promoted on Twitter, the Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving.

This is at least a five-game suspension without pay and will remain in place “until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”

The suspension is in the wake of Irving Tweeting out a link to a film that denies the Holocaust and, according to those that have watched it, is filled with hours of hate speech toward both the Jewish people and many others, such as the LGBTQ community. When asked about it by reporters on Thursday, Irving sounded defensive and did not apologize, adding “I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” and “I didn’t mean to cause any harm. I’m not the one who made the documentary.”

The Nets were slow to react and allowed this to build to the point fans were sitting courtside for a Nets/Pacers game in Indiana wearing “Fight Antisemitism” T-shirts and Adam Silver had to call Irving out for not apologizing. Then Irving met with the media and again did not apologize.

Here is the complete statement from the Nets:

“Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate. We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.

“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.”

Last season, when Irving refused to get vaccinated and couldn’t play Nets home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, the team and owner Joe Tsai said he would not play in road games either, making a moral stand. That lastest until the team struggled and Kevin Durant asked for his return.

We will see how the Nets stick to their guns now, they are off to a 2-6 start already. But this suspension should last at least five games.

Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
2022 NBA Draft
Thunder, Clippers fined $25,000 for injury report violations

By Nov 3, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT
Thunder rookie Josh Giddey
Getty Photo
Both the Thunder and Clippers have been fined $25,000 for injury report violations, according to a statement made by the league on Twitter on Thursday.

The Clippers initially ruled out both Brandon Boston Jr. and Moussa Diabate ahead of their matchup with the Pelicans on October 30th, but both players ended up playing five minutes.

Oklahoma City “failed to disclose the availability of Josh Giddey in an accurate and timely manner” when the Thunder took on the Magic on November 1st.

Last season, Phoenix was fined $25,000 after not making it clear that Devin Booker would be available before Game 6 against the Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs.

The 76ers were fined $50,000 ahead of Game 3 against the Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after listing Joel Embiid as “out” the morning of the playoff game that Philadelphia ended up winning.

We’ll see if the league cracking down early will be a strong enough message to encourage NBA teams to follow the guidelines more strictly.

James Harden sidelined for one month after suffering foot tendon strain

By Nov 3, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
Indiana Pacers v Philadelphia 76ers
Getty Photo
After a slow start to the season, things aren’t getting any easier for the 76ers. Former MVP James Harden will miss one month after suffering a right foot tendon strain, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia hasn’t started the season as well as they planned. In their first full season with Harden, they lost their first three games and four of their first five. They had won three in a row before losing to Washington on Wednesday night.

Without their point guard for around a month, Doc Rivers will have to rely on Joel Embiid to lead the team the way he did at the beginning of last season before the Harden trade. Tyrese Maxey, who has blossomed to start the season, will also need to take another step up to help the team stay afloat.

Their depth should help them get through this phase of the season with Harden. The off-season additions of De’Anthony Melton and P.J. Tucker will be relied on to make big impacts on both sides of the floor.

Perhaps playing without Harden will allow the team to grow and be ready for his return to the floor in December, but only time will tell.

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks
Philadelphia 76ers Introduce New Players - Press Conference
James Harden and 76ers president Daryl Morey
Kyrie Irving speaks publicly, does not apologize, ‘I didn’t mean to cause any harm’

By Nov 3, 2022, 1:33 PM EDT
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was disappointed he didn’t hear “an unqualified apology” from Kyrie Irving

Irving spoke to the media in Brooklyn Thursday. Silver is still disappointed.

Irving spoke publicly on Thursday for the first time since Monday, discussing the Tweet to his 4.6 million followers of a link to a movie that is anti-Semitic. Reporters in Thursday’s scrum described him as defensive. Here is a collection of reports out of Irving’s availability.

Silver and Irving will meet in the near future. Silver released this statement earlier on Thursday, before Irving met with the media.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

Irving’s Tweet prompted considerable backlash, including fans sitting courtside for a Nets/Pacers game in Indiana wearing “Fight Antisemitism” T-shirts. 

Irving, the Nets organization, and the Anti-Defamation League released a joint statement on Wednesday which included Irving and the Nets promising to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.”

The Nets have been in the eye of controversy all season, including parting ways with coach Steve Nash seven games into the season. They were hoping that Irving’s donation and meeting with the media would calm the storm, but that has failed so far.

The Nets are reportedly moving toward signing Ime Udoka as their new coach — the coach suspended for the season by the Boston Celtics because of his actions related to an improper sexual relationship with a female subordinate. If the Nets go through with that hire, it will be another round of intense controversy enveloping the organization.

For now, Irving is the one in the center of that storm.

Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
2022 NBA Draft
