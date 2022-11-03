PBT Podcast: Nets drama, NBA surprise teams, and Christmas music

By Nov 3, 2022, 9:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

When is it time to start playing Christmas music? After Thanksgiving? Is there ever a time not to play Christmas music?

Sure, there is a lot of NBA news that Corey Robinson of NBC Sports and myself get into, including Steve Nash being out and Kyrie Irving Tweeting out another distraction in Brooklyn, but music draws some focus in this episode of the PBT Podcast.

Corey’s Juke Box is back with a song — from an opera — for Irving, plus some classic Marvin Gaye for the Pistons. Then there is the Christmas music discussion.

Also on tap is a discussion of the biggest surprises this young season, and how Zion Williamson has become a bigger threat with the addition of passing to his game.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above, or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Check out more on the Nets

2022 NBA Draft
Adam Silver says he’s “disappointed” Irving “has...
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers
Three things to know: Donovan Mitchell looks like trade of summer, Cavs win...
Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
Irving, Nets donate $500,000 toward groups working to ‘eradicate hate...

Former Spurs psychologist sues team, Primo over alleged incidents of indecent exposure

By Nov 3, 2022, 12:51 PM EDT
Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
0 Comments

A psychologist who formerly worked with the San Antonio Spurs is suing the organization and former team guard Josh Primo saying the franchise ignored her reports of repeated indecent exposure by the young player.

The attorney representing Primo has flatly denied that the incidents were what the psychologist claims in the lawsuit.

The Spurs shocked the NBA community last week by releasing Primo, a promising young 19-year-old player, last week. Primo said he needed to step away from the team for mental health reasons.

Here are the details on the lawsuit, via Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

A former psychologist who worked for the Spurs has filed a lawsuit in Bexar County alleging the franchise “ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure” by 19-year old guard Josh Primo in the hope that it could “ignore and then cover up his actions.”…

Cauthen made her first report about Primo’s conduct to Spurs management in Jan. 2022.

“Primo repeatedly exposed his genitals (nine times in total) to Dr. Cauthen during individual private sessions, despite her numerous complains about Primo’s improper sexual conduct to the organization’s leadership.”

Cauthen met with Spurs general manager Brian Wright on March 21, 2022 to discuss Primo’s alleged conduct.

The lawsuit alleges the Spurs did nothing about the situation.

The attorney representing Primo released a statement basically denying everything, or at least that things took place as described in the lawsuit.

Previously, Primo had released a statement to ESPN saying he needed to be away from the team to deal with a mental health issue.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement. I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I have suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO and player/personnel executive RC Buford said in a statement when the team announced they were releasing Primo.

Primo, 19, averaged 23 minutes a night for the Spurs this season, scoring 7 points a game. The Spurs had pictured him as a wing who could be a secondary shot-creator on an elite team, a point forward who could run the offense at times, and they had picked up his $4.3 million player option for next season. His talent has other teams considering signing Primo as a free agent, but they will likely wait out this lawsuit.

Check out more on the Spurs

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Suns hold on to top spots while Cavaliers climb
Spurs center Jakob Poeltl
Jakob Poeltl unlikely to sign contract extension
Chicago Bulls v San Antonio Spurs
Blake Wesley out six-to-eight weeks after tearing left MCL

Adam Silver says he’s “disappointed” Irving “has not offered an unqualified apology”

By Nov 3, 2022, 12:17 PM EDT
0 Comments

After releasing a statement on Wednesday saying he “took responsibility” for his tweet promoting an anti-Semitic movie, the Nets were hoping the latest Kyrie Irving would fade into the background. (So apparently Brooklyn can move on to the next controversy of hiring a coach that another team suspended less than two months ago surrounding his actions with a subordinate female staff member.)

But NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is not done with Irving and released this statement, calling for a full apology.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

Irving, the Nets organization, and the Anti-Defamation League did release a joint statement. As part of that, Irving and the Nets promised to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.”

Here is Irving’s quote from the release:

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said in the statement. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

Silver is correct, that is not an apology.

Silver and the NBA are dealing with something we all in American society are dealing with: Balancing free speech rights against people spouting provably false things or outright lies. As a nation, we are still dealing with that from the last election as some cannot accept a verified outcome that didn’t align with their worldview.

Irving Tweeted out a link to the three-and-a-half-hour movie “Hebrews To Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which denies the Holocaust and, according to those that have watched it, both should not be called a documentary and is filled with hours of hate speech toward both the Jewish people and many others, such as the LGBTQ community.

Irving is rightfully proud of how he has used his voice and the power of his status as an NBA player to help the underserved. However, with that voice comes responsibility, and saying, “I don’t believe everything in the movie” does not justify using his power to promote that kind of hateful speech.

But what is the NBA’s role in policing that?

Silver will sit down and talk with Irving, but there are no simple, clear answers here. Other than Irving should issue a full-throated apology.

Check out more on the Nets

New Orleans Pelicans v Orlando Magic
PBT Podcast: Nets drama, NBA surprise teams, and Christmas music
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers
Three things to know: Donovan Mitchell looks like trade of summer, Cavs win...
Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
Irving, Nets donate $500,000 toward groups working to ‘eradicate hate...

 

Three things to know: Donovan Mitchell looks like trade of summer, Cavs win sixth straight

By Nov 3, 2022, 8:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Donovan Mitchell looks like trade of summer, Cavs win sixth straight

Donovan Mitchell unleashed has been something to behold.

Mitchell put up All-Star numbers in Utah, but Quin Synder ran a system that was more about creating opportunities through player and ball movement. In Cleveland, Mitchell has the rock in his hand and is freed up to create all he wants.

Wednesday night that meant he and the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum were trading buckets down the stretch of a tight game, and Mitchell stood toe-to-toe with a potential MVP candidate and looked like he belonged.

Mitchell had 25 points, Darius Garland dropped 29 in his return from an eye injury, and the Cavaliers got the kind of overtime win against a top team in the Celtics that would be a statement win if you believe in statement wins in November.

Cleveland went big to get Mitchell — bigger than New York was willing to go — throwing in three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and the rights to two pick swaps (2026 and 2028), plus players Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton (Markkanen is reviving himself in Utah, but that’s another story).

It was worth every penny for the Cavs — it’s the kind of move small- to mid-market teams need to make if they are going to contend. Mitchell is unleashed and averaging 31.1 points and 7.1 assists a game, shooting 43.8% from 3, and is playing at an All-NBA level to open the season. He reminded Knicks fans what they didn’t get by dropping 38 points and 12 assists on New York (whether the Knicks made the right call or overplayed their hand will depend on their next big move and if they can land another, better star; the jury is still out on that).

Mitchell also has been big in the clutch for the Cavaliers.

No team has played more clutch minutes than the Cavs this young season, 33 of them in six games — three of the victories in Cleveland’s six-game winning streak came in overtime. Cleveland is 5-1 with a +16.9 net rating in those clutch minutes (game within five points in the final five minutes or OT). Mitchel and his ability to create shots is a big part of that (the Cavs also are playing great defense in the clutch, giving up less than a point per possession).

Mitchell in Cleveland has been a perfect fit so far — the Cavaliers look like a threat, and as young Evan Mobley matures this season and over the next couple, the Cavs could become perennial contenders. It’s just seven games, but Mitchell looks like the summer’s best move so far.

2) Insane Matt Ryan corner three forces OT and eventual Lakers win

The Pelicans had this in hand. They were up three, 1.7 seconds were remaining in the game, and the Lakers had just fouled New Orleans rookie point guard Dyson Daniels. Just make one free throw and this game is over.

He missed both. That left the door open, and in walked Lakers rookie Matt Ryan. The Lakers’ Austin Reaves threw a cross-court pass to the corner where Ryan made a ridiculous, fading-out-of-bounds 3-pointer to force overtime.

The Lakers went on to get the 120-117 win in overtime. For a struggling Lakers team, this was the kind of energizing win they needed.

Lonnie Walker IV led the Lakers with 28 points, Anthony Davis and LeBron James each had 20 (LeBron added 10 rebounds and eight assists). Russell Westbrook came off the bench with 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 27 points and seven assists — the improved passing in his game makes him so much more dangerous. New Orleans continues to miss Brandon Ingram, who remains out in concussion protocols.

Bonus game-winner: Tyler Herro with the shot that beats the Kings

Tyler Herro’s move to the Miami starting lineup has not been completely smooth. Combine him with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry and that’s three guys who like to create with the ball in their hands, but it limits the shooting around them, and it doesn’t help the Miami defense. Plus, the Heat bench could use more shot creation (the role they hoped Victor Oladipo would fill, but he has yet to be healthy).

However, what Herro is unafraid to do is take — and make — big shots, like this game-winner against the Kings.

Herro finished with 26 and Lowry 22 in a game Butler sat out. Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter each had 22 for the Kings, who were without De'Aaron Fox (knee).

The win moved Miami to 4-5 as they enter a soft part of the schedule where they can get their feet under them after a rough start.

3) Kyrie Irving, Nets combine to donate $1 million to groups working to “eradicate hate and intolerance”

The Nets hope this gesture will end — or at least quiet the noise from — the latest Kyrie Irving distraction around the team. I’m not sure it will be that easy.

Irving, the Nets organization, and the Anti-Defamation League released a joint statement where Irving said he “took responsibility” for his tweet promoting an anti-Semitic movie, and both Irving and the Nets promise to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.”

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said in the statement. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

“At a time when antisemitism has reached historic levels, we know the best way to fight the oldest hatred is to both confront it head-on and also to change hearts and minds,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the ADL, said in the statement. “With this partnership, ADL will work with the Nets and Kyrie to open dialogue and increase understanding.”

Nets GM Sean Marks said Irving would not speak to the media for a few days until things “simmer down.” But he will eventually speak, and it feels like this issue is not quite done.

Check out more on the Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans v Orlando Magic
PBT Podcast: Nets drama, NBA surprise teams, and Christmas music
Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Suns hold on to top spots while Cavaliers climb
Houston Rockets v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Continuity matters with Bucks, Suns on top after first...

Watch Matt Ryan sink insane corner 3 to force OT, where Lakers hold on to win

By Nov 3, 2022, 2:12 AM EDT
0 Comments

Matt Ryan was invited to the Lakers’ training camp as filler — he didn’t even get the kind of camp deal that can be converted straight to a two-way contract (Exhibit 10); he was there on the straight camp deal (Exhibit 9). Except the Lakers figured out during camp that they desperately needed more shooting and that Ryan could shoot. So, the Lakers gave him a contract for the season.

Just for moments like this.

Down three with 1.3 seconds left in the game, the Lakers’ Austin Reaves threw a cross-court pass to the corner where Ryan made a ridiculous, fading-out-of-bounds 3-pointer to force overtime.

The Lakers made enough shots in overtime to pick up the 120-117 win.

The Pelicans had their chances. New Orleans came from 16 down in the second half and were up three with 1.7 seconds left and Dyson Daniels at the free throw line — sink one and the game would have been over. He missed both, setting up Ryan’s miracle shot.

Lonnie Walker IV led the Lakers with 28 points, Anthony Davis and LeBron James each had 20 (LeBron also had 10 rebounds and eight assists). Russell Westbrook came off the bench and had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 27 points and seven assists.

Check out more on the Lakers

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers
Three things to know: Donovan Mitchell looks like trade of summer, Cavs win...
Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Suns hold on to top spots while Cavaliers climb
Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls
Myles Turner says Lakers should take a ‘very hard look’ at trading...

 