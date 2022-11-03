Kyrie Irving speaks publicly, does not apologize, ‘I didn’t mean to cause any harm’

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was disappointed he didn’t hear “an unqualified apology” from Kyrie Irving

Irving spoke to the media in Brooklyn Thursday. Silver is still disappointed.

Irving spoke publicly on Thursday for the first time since Monday, discussing the Tweet to his 4.6 million followers of a link to a movie that is anti-Semitic. Reporters in Thursday’s scrum described him as defensive. Here is a collection of reports out of Irving’s availability.

Silver and Irving will meet in the near future. Silver released this statement earlier on Thursday, before Irving met with the media.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

Irving’s Tweet prompted considerable backlash, including fans sitting courtside for a Nets/Pacers game in Indiana wearing “Fight Antisemitism” T-shirts. 

Irving, the Nets organization, and the Anti-Defamation League released a joint statement on Wednesday which included Irving and the Nets promising to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.”

The Nets have been in the eye of controversy all season, including parting ways with coach Steve Nash seven games into the season. They were hoping that Irving’s donation and meeting with the media would calm the storm, but that has failed so far.

The Nets are reportedly moving toward signing Ime Udoka as their new coach — the coach suspended for the season by the Boston Celtics because of his actions related to an improper sexual relationship with a female subordinate. If the Nets go through with that hire, it will be another round of intense controversy enveloping the organization.

For now, Irving is the one in the center of that storm.

Thunder, Clippers fined $25,000 for injury report violations

Both the Thunder and Clippers have been fined $25,000 for injury report violations, according to a statement made by the league on Twitter on Thursday.

The Clippers initially ruled out both Brandon Boston Jr. and Moussa Diabate ahead of their matchup with the Pelicans on October 30th, but both players ended up playing five minutes.

Oklahoma City “failed to disclose the availability of Josh Giddey in an accurate and timely manner” when the Thunder took on the Magic on November 1st.

Last season, Phoenix was fined $25,000 after not making it clear that Devin Booker would be available before Game 6 against the Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs.

The 76ers were fined $50,000 ahead of Game 3 against the Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after listing Joel Embiid as “out” the morning of the playoff game that Philadelphia ended up winning.

We’ll see if the league cracking down early will be a strong enough message to encourage NBA teams to follow the guidelines more strictly.

James Harden sidelined for one month after suffering foot tendon strain

After a slow start to the season, things aren’t getting any easier for the 76ers. Former MVP James Harden will miss one month after suffering a right foot tendon strain, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski.

Philadelphia hasn’t started the season as well as they planned. In their first full season with Harden, they lost their first three games and four of their first five. They had won three in a row before losing to Washington on Wednesday night.

Without their point guard for around a month, Doc Rivers will have to rely on Joel Embiid to lead the team the way he did at the beginning of last season before the Harden trade. Tyrese Maxey, who has blossomed to start the season, will also need to take another step up to help the team stay afloat.

Their depth should help them get through this phase of the season with Harden. The off-season additions of De’Anthony Melton and P.J. Tucker will be relied on to make big impacts on both sides of the floor.

Perhaps playing without Harden will allow the team to grow and be ready for his return to the floor in December, but only time will tell.

Former Spurs psychologist sues team, Primo over alleged incidents of indecent exposure

A psychologist who formerly worked with the San Antonio Spurs is suing the organization and former team guard Josh Primo saying the franchise ignored her reports of repeated indecent exposure by the young player.

The attorney representing Primo has flatly denied that the incidents were what the psychologist claims in the lawsuit.

The Spurs shocked the NBA community last week by releasing Primo, a promising young 19-year-old player, last week. Primo said he needed to step away from the team for mental health reasons.

Here are the details on the lawsuit, via Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

A former psychologist who worked for the Spurs has filed a lawsuit in Bexar County alleging the franchise “ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure” by 19-year old guard Josh Primo in the hope that it could “ignore and then cover up his actions.”…

Cauthen made her first report about Primo’s conduct to Spurs management in Jan. 2022.

“Primo repeatedly exposed his genitals (nine times in total) to Dr. Cauthen during individual private sessions, despite her numerous complains about Primo’s improper sexual conduct to the organization’s leadership.”

Cauthen met with Spurs general manager Brian Wright on March 21, 2022 to discuss Primo’s alleged conduct.

The lawsuit alleges the Spurs did nothing about the situation.

The attorney representing Primo released a statement basically denying everything, or at least that things took place as described in the lawsuit.

Previously, Primo had released a statement to ESPN saying he needed to be away from the team to deal with a mental health issue.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement. I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I have suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO and player/personnel executive RC Buford said in a statement when the team announced they were releasing Primo.

Primo, 19, averaged 23 minutes a night for the Spurs this season, scoring 7 points a game. The Spurs had pictured him as a wing who could be a secondary shot-creator on an elite team, a point forward who could run the offense at times, and they had picked up his $4.3 million player option for next season. His talent has other teams considering signing Primo as a free agent, but they will likely wait out this lawsuit.

