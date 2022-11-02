Watch Zach LaVine go off for 20 points in fourth against Nets

By Nov 2, 2022, 9:32 AM EDT
0 Comments

The swirling vortex of controversy that is the Brooklyn Nets sucked up all the headlines out of the game.

But when it mattered on the court, Zach LaVine was the best player on it Tuesday night — and that was a court with Kevin Durant.

LaVine had 20 points in the fourth quarter and outscored the Nets (19) on his own. He was dishing it early, five assists in the first quarter, but when it mattered he was knocking down shots.

“It’s part of the game when you hit big shots. You get caught up in the game,” LaVine told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. “It’s a game we all love. It’s emotional. We were all being vocal in the timeouts and encouraging each other. It was a good shot.”

LaVine is averaging 23.8 points per game this season and hitting 46.2% from 3.

Durant says he was “shocked” to find out Steve Nash was fired

By Nov 2, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT
0 Comments

In a moment reminiscent of Captain Renault being “shocked, shocked” to find there was gambling at Rick’s Cafe, the guy who called for Steve Nash to be fired over the summer, was “shocked” Steve Nash was fired.

Kevin Durant said he woke up from his nap Tuesday to turn on ESPN and find out his coach was ousted.

Nets GM Sean Marks backed up the plausibility of Durant’s story, saying he did not consult any players on the move.

“There was zero input from any of the players on this,” Marks said at his press conference. “I think this was a decision that we didn’t need that. Steve and I didn’t need that. Obviously, I’ve talked to [Brooklyn owner] Joe [Tsai] about this, but the players were not consulted.”

Did Durant need to be consulted on a change he already asked for? To his credit, Durant didn’t throw Nash under the bus publicly on Tuesday.

There’s knowing and then there’s expecting — maybe Durant didn’t expect the ax to fall so early in the season, but he had to see it coming with a 2-6 start and a dreadful defense. Durant said he asked for a trade this summer because of the uncertainty around this team and his questioning if it could reach its potential. The Nets got the band back together to win, and when that didn’t happen. Durant is smart enough to know change was coming.

It is also clearly Durant’s influence that has former Nets assistant and currently suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka at the front of the line to be the next Brooklyn coach. Nobody around the league expected Udoka to get a job this quickly in the wake of the allegations against him, but the Nets are desperate to turn things around and win, so what’s a little more bad PR?

The defensive issues on this roster and how the pieces fit together — including Ben Simmons — will lead to more changes beyond the coach. The question a lot of people around the league are asking is, will those changes include a Kevin Durant trade? Blockbuster deals are more difficult to pull off during the season, but they are not impossible.

Durant would likely be “shocked” by such a move, too.

Jakob Poeltl unlikely to sign contract extension

By Nov 2, 2022, 11:51 AM EDT
Spurs center Jakob Poeltl
Getty Images
0 Comments

On the Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said it was unlikely that Jakob Poeltl would sign a contract extension with the Spurs because he could make more money in free agency.

“Jakob Poeltl is in the final year of his contract,” Windhorst said. “From what I’m told, the Spurs discussed a contract extension with him, but he’s limited by how much he can sign for. It’s the same reason they traded Dejounte Murray. They did such a good job on the contract that it almost works against you because when you want to sign a player, the player wants more than you can give him because you’re limited on how much of a raise you can give in an extension.”

Poeltl is eligible to sign an extension for roughly $14M a season, but the big man wants to bet on himself and that’s probably the right decision. The 26-year-old center is off to a strong start to the season in San Antonio, averaging 14.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.9 blocks. One thing to watch is whether or not this decision by Poeltl will send him elsewhere, as it’s no secret that he has a lot of admirers around the league. If the Spurs can get some serious draft capital in return, they could add to their stockpile of picks and continue in their race to the bottom for Victor Wembanyama.

Three things to know: Nash out in Brooklyn; loss to Bulls shows problems remain

By Nov 2, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Nash out in Brooklyn; loss to Bulls shows problems remain

How insane did things get Tuesday in Brooklyn? The guy with the most leverage in the locker room, the guy who called for Steve Nash to be fired over the summer, was “shocked” Nash was fired.

That response is both funny and sad. Someone was going to pay the price for the Nets’ slow start and Nash became that scapegoat on Tuesday, with Brooklyn and Nash saying it was a mutual parting of the ways. Maybe it was. Maybe Nash realized his life would be better without the Nets in it.

After all, Brooklyn is an organization where Kyrie Irving can Tweet out a link to a movie widely considered anti-Semitic (among other things), have the team and the owner disavow everything to do with the film and say that’s not what they stand for, then turn around and play him 40 minutes Tuesday night against the Bulls. Because they need him to have any shot at winning.

That’s the Nets’ culture in a nutshell. This is the same organization that took the moral high ground last season and said if Irving wasn’t vaccinated he couldn’t play on the road with the team (not just the home games, where the New York City vaccine mandate stopped him from coming to work). Well, the Nets took the moral high ground until they lost too many games and Durant wanted Irving back, then they pivoted to letting Irving play on the road.

It’s the same culture that reportedly is close to replacing Nash with Ime Udoka, the coach who led the Celtics to the NBA Finals a season ago and then violated so many team rules/regulations, crossed so many lines around a sexual relationship with a woman in the organization that the team investigated then suspended him for the season. Take that in for a minute: While the Celtics and CAA (Udoka’s agents) have been able to keep a lid on the details of the accusations, it was serious enough for Boston to say its culture and people mattered more than what a winning coach brought on the court.

The Nets are close to saying “no worries here, come on in.” Reportedly because it’s what the Nets’ star players want him (Udoka is a former Nets assistant who has a good relationship with Durant). What is the message to women working in that organization?

No coach will solve all the Nets’ issues — this roster has fundamental problems. Nash was not the solution to the Nets’ issues, but he wasn’t the cause of them, either. Nash was not to blame for the lack of rim protection on defense, Ben Simmons being afraid to shoot, injuries to the guys who can shoot, or Irving being Irving.

All those flaws were on display Tuesday night. Zach LaVine outscored the Nets 20-19 in the fourth quarter, leading Chicago to a 108-99 win in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 32 (and had to defend 7-footer Nikola Vucevic for long stretches because nobody else could), while Irving had a rough night.

With that loss, the Nets are 2-6. It’s not some impossible hole for Brooklyn to find its way out of, but it’s a sign of the issues — teams usually win “the coach was fired” game because they hustle more, play with some emotion. Didn’t happen in Brooklyn.

Whatever is next in Brooklyn, you can bet it’s going to be dramatic and a little insane. It makes for great reality television, just not always great basketball.

2) Warriors fall to 3-5 with loss to Heat

It wasn’t the f****** championship Butler promised, but it is a quality win and a step in the right direction.

The Warriors are the team with the reputation for having shooters everywhere, but it was the Heat 3-pointers that were falling Tuesday night: Duncan Robinson hit 5-of-8 and Max Strus 4-of-10 off the bench, while Kyle Lowry drains 3-of-8. With those falling, it let Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo get downhill against the Warriors’ defense.

Miami closed the game on a 7-0 run to take the 116-109 victory, and both teams are now 3-5 on the young season (and both are disappointed with that number). Butler had the dagger.

Miami won for a few reasons, and while Warriors fans will argue it was an overturned call, the actual biggest issue was the Warriors never really figured out how to punish the Heat’s zone defense. Butler stepped up against the Warriors and that’s a positive; the bad news is Tyler Herro left the game after 10 minutes with a bruised eye (that’s why there were so many Duncan Robinson minutes).

Stephen Curry put on a show and dropped a triple-double of 23 points, 13 boards and 13 assists.

The Warriors are 0-3 to start their five-game road trip, with Orlando and New Orleans back-to-back Thursday and Friday to close it all out.

3) Suns beat Timberwolves and Minnesota’s schedule gets tougher

The Timberwolves’ first seven games this season had three against the Spurs, two against the Thunder, and one each against the Jazz and Lakers — preseason, Los Angeles was seen as the best of those squads. Minnesota went 4-3 in those games.

Now the schedule gets real, and it started with Phoenix — the Suns put up a 116-107 win behind 29 points from Cameron Johnson.

The Suns are the hottest team in the West, winners of five in a row and are 6-1 to start the season with a top-five offense and defense. It’s a long season, but the signs are promising early in the Valley of the Sun.

The Timberwolves still have a lot of puzzle pieces to figure out how to fit together, starting with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns — lineups with both have a -2.4 net rating so far this season.

The schedule does not get any easier for the Timberwolves, who have the Bucks up next.

Kerr sticks up for Nash: ‘He just needs a more stable environment’

By Nov 1, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Steve Nash wasn’t the problem in Brooklyn, but he told GM Sean Marks the players were no longer listening to him, so after a 2-5 start to the season Nash is out as the head coach in Brooklyn.

Steve Kerr has Nash’s back.

Nash worked as a consultant for Kerr and the Warriors before taking the Nets’ job. Here’s what Kerr said before the Warriors took on the Heat Tuesday, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“It’s a good reminder to me, and I think all coaches, that we are at the whim of players, front offices, ownership — you really need a solid situation in which to thrive as a coach in this league,” Kerr said. “Erik [Spoelstra’s] got one here, I’ve got one in Golden State. We’re really lucky.

“You throw either one of us in that situation, we wouldn’t have done any better than Steve. And that’s the truth. So as a really good friend of mine, I feel bad for Steve. But I also know if he ever wants to get back in this thing, he can be great. He just needs a more stable environment.”

There has been a sense around the league that Nash got lucky getting out of that mess when he did — Brooklyn is not a situation a coaching change can fix. Whether it’s Ime Udoka or someone else, the next coach isn’t going to make the front line taller and better defenders, the coach can’t make Ben Simmons stop playing like he’s afraid to be fouled (only Simmons can do that), and no coach is going to keep Kyrie Irving from being Kyrie Irving.

Kerr is higher on Nash’s long-term coaching prospects than many around the league, but there is agreement that Brooklyn was an unfair test for any coach. We don’t know what Nash could do in a more stable environment.

At least he’s out of the unstable one, and some fellow coaches have his back.

