Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-5, with the second-worst defense in the NBA and an offense that has Ben Simmons playing like he’s afraid of getting fouled, and just falls apart anytime Kevin Durant goes to the bench — and that’s not even touching on the walking distraction that isKyrie Irving. A team that entered the season with more questions than anyone could answer somehow has more of them seven games into the season.
Jacque Vaughn will get the interim tag and coach tonight (Tuesday) against Chicago. How long he is in that role and who else the Nets might bring in is unknown, but names are already flying around.
This outcome is not a surprise around the league, even if the timing was unexpected. Kevin Durant called for Nash to be fired over the summer — part of a leverage move in his effort to get traded, but he still put it on the table — which made Nash’s unstable position even more tenuous. Nash is not seen around the league as a strong coach and the slow start had rumors flying.
Nash didn’t create the Nets’ problems — that was on the front office and the players themselves — but also he was not the coach to fix them.
The question becomes, who is? Who will the Nets bring in that commands the respect of Durant and Irving? Someone who can get this team to play defense despite being undersized? Who can walk in the door and start to smooth out the kinks in the offense mid-season? Does that person even exist?
Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight but expect the Nets to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others. Boston will let Udoka leave for another job.
Ime Udoka has emerged as an early frontrunner (meaning he has KD and Irving’s blessing) and is the coach who brought the Celtics together last season. However, he is away from those Celtics due to an improper relationship with a female subordinate, a situation ugly enough that Boston was willing to let the coach that took them to the Finals last season talk to other teams. Does Nets owner Joe Tsai want that PR?
Quin Snyder is a guy who coached a share-the-ball, selfless system in Utah that Donovan Mitchell at times chaffed against, but he’s an elite Xs and Os coach who understands defense.
Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight when the Nets face the Bulls, but Udoka appears to be the guy who will get the job full-time soon.
There is no way Udoka gets to the front of the line this fast without a push from the Nets’ star players. Brooklyn one of the most player-friendly organizations in the league (despite how this past summer went), it wants its stars to be happy.
Udoka, who comes out of the Spurs/Gregg Popovich coaching tree, was the man Brad Stevens hand-picked to replace him on the bench. It took half a season and a couple of personnel moves before it worked, but the Celtics ultimately bought into what Udoka preached and finished last season on a 26-6 run, then they carried that momentum into the playoffs and reached the NBA Finals.
Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 NBA season after an investigation by an outside law firm found he had a “volume of violations” of team policy, Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said, tied to an inappropriate relationship with a female in the organization. While both sides have kept the details of that incident from becoming public, it was serious enough that Boston sidelined the coach who took them to the NBA Finals a season ago.
What does this hire say to the women in the Nets organization? What does it say about the league’s values?
More bad PR may not faze the Nets at this point, not if it’s what makes their star players happy.
Blake Wesley only played eight minutes during Sunday’s win over the Timberwolves before exiting with a left knee injury. He walked off on his own power, so the initial outlook was positive. However, after further examination, Wesley was diagnosed with a torn left MCL and will be sidelined for at least the next six-to-eight weeks, according to a report from ND Insider’s Tom Noie.
Wesley bumped knees with Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels, which caused the injury. X-rays on Sunday didn’t show any damage, but an MRI on Monday revealed the injury.
Wesley was the 25th pick in the draft this past summer. He was one of three first-round picks made by the Spurs, joining Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham.
Making his NBA debut on October 28th, Wesley played 15 minutes, finishing with 10 points and four assists. Minnesota was just the second game of Wesley’s career, which makes it all the more unfortunate that he went down.
Gregg Popovich described Wesley as “fearless” and that joining the rotation “didn’t faze him at all.” This should be an encouraging sign that he’ll be able to attack his rehab process and be able to return to full strength.
Fans in ‘Fight Antisemitism’ shirts sat courtside at Nets game
NEW YORK — Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes.
Irving posted the link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.”
Kyrie went over to them and said “grateful for you guys”
He defended his decision to do so on Saturday, then deleted the tweet Sunday after a massive outcry including criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai and the the Anti-Defamation League, along with a statement from the NBA denouncing all forms of hate speech.
Irving said Saturday he embraced all religions and defiantly defended his right to post whatever he believes.
“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in,” Irving said. “I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”
Nets coach Steve Nash said Monday that he looks at the matter as “an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives.”
“I think the organization is trying to take that stance or they may communicate through this, and try to all come out in a better position and with more understanding and more empathy for every side of this debate and situation,” Nash said.
Irving has previously supported the idea of the Earth being flat, recently shared an old clip from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and was unavailable for most of the Nets’ home games last season because he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as was mandated in New York City.
The Nets then declined to give him a contract extension this summer, meaning Irving could be in his final season with the team.
1) 76ers slap on the wrist shows it’s time to revisit tampering rule
Daryl Morey would do it all again, exactly the same way, and live with the outcome 100 times out of 100.
He’s not alone: If two second-round picks are the price to round out a contending roster, 29 other GMs would have done the same thing.
Which is why the tampering rule and its enforcement needs to be reviewed and altered as part of the new CBA.
Of course they did — everybody talks to everybody before July 1. What Morey did not was the norm, not some one-off violation of the rule. The NBA’s tampering rules are more like speeding on the highway — everyone does it, just don’t stand out and get caught. Why do you think there is a rush of deals in the first 24 hours of free agency? If a GM doesn’t have a couple of verbal agreements for free agents lined up before free agency officially opens, he’s being negligent.
What Morey and the 76ers did is a perfect example — and an example of what is wrong with the rule.
The NBA and NBPA are expected to revisit the rules that punish teams discovered to have had discussions with player agents on pending free agents ahead of free agency's official start, sources said. The practice is rampant, but hard to police and largely impossible to eliminate.
Did Morey and the players’ agents coordinate that free agency dance before the June 30 window opened? Of course it was.
But so what?
The seasons for both Tucker and House ended when their teams were eliminated from the playoffs. While technically an NBA contract runs through June 30, once the Heat’s season ended in the playoffs his duties were over, he was just awaiting free agency. Why shouldn’t his agent be able to talk to other teams once he was eliminated? It’s not going to influence his play on the court, and he’ll be a free agent in a month.
There is a place for the tampering rule with players still under an active contract. For example, teams should not be able to contact the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo today and try and convince him to come play for them someday.
However, once the Bucks’ season and playoff run ends (whenever that is), the representatives of free agent to be Khris Middleton should be able to talk to other teams and discuss deals. The season has ended, what is the harm? (For the record, everyone around the league expects Middleton will re-sign in Milwaukee, but he would have options if he wanted to test the market.)
And that’s not even getting into players recruiting other players, which is technically tampering but seldom enforced by the league.
The NBA’s current tampering rules are virtually unenforceable and are flaunted by both teams and agents. Bring the rule into the modern age, allow agents/players and other teams to talk once their season ends. Draw a better, clearer tampering line — then enforce that line. But do not keep the silly status quo system.
2) Fans sit courtside at Nets game wearing Fight Antisemitism’ T-shirts, get to see Durant drop 36
The Brooklyn Nets got a much-needed win thanks to Kevin Durant continuing to play at an MVP level, dropping 36 points on a feisty Pacers team Monday night.
A group of Jewish Nets’ fans sat courtside in Brooklyn wearing “fight antisemitism” T-shirts. This comes in the wake of Kyrie Irving stepping into another controversy when he shared the link to a movie — “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” — considered anti-Semitic and filled with other disinformation.
Irving took the high road.
3) Watch Paul George drain a game-winner, get Clippers a needed win
The Clippers’ offense has been dreadful this season, second worst in the NBA, as they try to blend last season’s ball movement and spacing with the isolation-heavy styles of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.
But the Clippers leaned into George in isolation when they needed a game-winner on Monday and got it — George hit a game-winning baseline jumper over Eric Gordon with 6.2 seconds remaining, ultimately giving the Clippers a 95-93 win.
George finished with 35 points, and only two other Clippers — Ivica Zubac at 16 and Marcus Morris at 11 — scored in double digits. Kevin Martin Jr. led the Rockets with 23 off the bench.
Two bonus things to know: 1) Pascal Siakam remains red hot to start season and scored 31 as the Raptors routed the Hawks. This is a quality win for a Raptors squad in what will be a tight East (both the Hawks and Pacers are 4-3 so far).
2) The Jazz are not cooling down, they beat Grizzlies 121-105 And are now 4-0 at home and 6-2 overall. A healthy Lauri Markkanen continues to put up numbers for the Jazz and had 31 in this one. Ja Morant is still a force of nature and had 37 in the loss.