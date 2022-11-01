Kerr sticks up for Nash: ‘He just needs a more stable environment’

Nov 1, 2022
Steve Nash wasn’t the problem in Brooklyn, but he told GM Sean Marks the players were no longer listening to him, so after a 2-5 start to the season Nash is out as the head coach in Brooklyn.

Steve Kerr has Nash’s back.

Nash worked as a consultant for Kerr and the Warriors before taking the Nets’ job. Here’s what Kerr said before the Warriors took on the Heat Tuesday, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“It’s a good reminder to me, and I think all coaches, that we are at the whim of players, front offices, ownership — you really need a solid situation in which to thrive as a coach in this league,” Kerr said. “Erik [Spoelstra’s] got one here, I’ve got one in Golden State. We’re really lucky.

“You throw either one of us in that situation, we wouldn’t have done any better than Steve. And that’s the truth. So as a really good friend of mine, I feel bad for Steve. But I also know if he ever wants to get back in this thing, he can be great. He just needs a more stable environment.”

There has been a sense around the league that Nash got lucky getting out of that mess when he did — Brooklyn is not a situation a coaching change can fix. Whether it’s Ime Udoka or someone else, the next coach isn’t going to make the front line taller and better defenders, the coach can’t make Ben Simmons stop playing like he’s afraid to be fouled (only Simmons can do that), and no coach is going to keep Kyrie Irving from being Kyrie Irving.

Kerr is higher on Nash’s long-term coaching prospects than many around the league, but there is agreement that Brooklyn was an unfair test for any coach. We don’t know what Nash could do in a more stable environment.

At least he’s out of the unstable one, and some fellow coaches have his back.

Jimmy Butler on Heat’s 2-5 start: ‘We’re going to win the f****** championship’

Nov 1, 2022
Jimmy Butler never lacked for confidence.

Butler’s Heat are an ugly 2-5 to start the season, with the 24th-ranked offense in the NBA, while the defense that always carried this team (fifth in the NBA last season) is middle of the pack now (18th this season). Kyle Lowry looks better to the eye test but is playing worse than last season, Tyler Herro is still adapting to his starting role (and the bench is adjusting to life without him), and at the top of the food chain Bam Adebayo is elite but inconsistent to start the season.

The Heat were seen as fringe title contenders entering the season, with questions about how they would replace P.J. Tucker. Now there are a lot of other questions, too. But Butler is still very confident, as he told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says,” Butler says about his Heat while shaking his head. “Count us out. We’re going to win the f****** championship. I’m telling you. I don’t give a damn that we started 2-5…

“Yeah, we’re 2-5, but we straight,” Butler says. “We’ve got time, man. We’ve just got to play with a little bit more urgency and realize how fragile this thing is, trust in one another and play basketball the right way on both sides of the ball. There’s a lot of good things, so I don’t get discouraged. I know we have these (good) stretches (in games), and it’s like, ‘Damn, they really can do it.’ We can do it. We’ve just gotta do it consistently.”

Coach Erik Spoelstra echoed the sentiment, albeit with less bravado, speaking to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

“We’ve seen the vision of what it can look like,” he said. “We just have to get to that more consistently. And it takes intentional thought and collective commitment to do that, which we’re fully capable of.

“At least we know what it can look like. There’s teams in the league that don’t have that vision and haven’t been able to put together a lot of quality minutes. We have. We’re closer than we are further away from it. But when you add losses to it, sometimes it can feel like you’re far away. But we’re not that far away.”

The problem is in a deep East, what the Heat see as a little stumble out of the gate can become difficult to overcome because teams are not coming back to the pack. Cleveland is a legit 5-1, and teams like the Hawks and Raptors are over .500 and likely to stay there. It feels strange to put it this way, but the Heat need a 76ers-like three-game winning streak to get their confidence back. And sooner rather than later. It’s possible, starting with a Warriors team tonight (Tuesday) that also has stumbled a little out of the gates, and after that the schedule softens up for a couple of weeks.

Miami has too many solid players and too strong a culture to struggle for long, they will figure it out (what the ceiling is for this group is another discussion, not many are sold on the top end Butler sees). The challenge is to get the offense going and the defense back into top-10 form quickly before the hole they find themselves in to start the season is too deep.

Ime Udoka quickly emerges as likely Nets next head coach

Nov 1, 2022
Apparently we know who Kevin Durant wants as the Nets’ head coach.

In less than an hour after it was announced Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets had parted ways, multiple reports have former Celtics’ coach — and former Nash assistant — Ime Udoka as a strong frontrunner to become the next Nets head coach.

 

Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight when the Nets face the Bulls, but Udoka appears to be the guy who will get the job full-time soon.

There is no way Udoka gets to the front of the line this fast without a push from the Nets’ star players. Brooklyn one of the most player-friendly organizations in the league (despite how this past summer went), it wants its stars to be happy.

Udoka, who comes out of the Spurs/Gregg Popovich coaching tree, was the man Brad Stevens hand-picked to replace him on the bench. It took half a season and a couple of personnel moves before it worked, but the Celtics ultimately bought into what Udoka preached and finished last season on a 26-6 run, then they carried that momentum into the playoffs and reached the NBA Finals.

Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 NBA season after an investigation by an outside law firm found he had a “volume of violations” of team policy, Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said, tied to an inappropriate relationship with a female in the organization. While both sides have kept the details of that incident from becoming public, it was serious enough that Boston sidelined the coach who took them to the NBA Finals a season ago.

What does this hire say to the women in the Nets organization? What does it say about the league’s values?

More bad PR may not faze the Nets at this point, not if it’s what makes their star players happy.

Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach

Nov 1, 2022
The Brooklyn Nets are 2-5, with the second-worst defense in the NBA and an offense that has Ben Simmons playing like he’s afraid of getting fouled, and just falls apart anytime Kevin Durant goes to the bench — and that’s not even touching on the walking distraction that is Kyrie Irving. A team that entered the season with more questions than anyone could answer somehow has more of them seven games into the season.

Steve Nash is the fall guy for that.

Nash and the Nets have “agreed to part ways” the team announced Tuesday.

Jacque Vaughn will get the interim tag and coach tonight (Tuesday) against Chicago. How long he is in that role and who else the Nets might bring in is unknown, but names are already flying around.

This outcome is not a surprise around the league, even if the timing was unexpected. Kevin Durant called for Nash to be fired over the summer — part of a leverage move in his effort to get traded, but he still put it on the table — which made Nash’s unstable position even more tenuous. Nash is not seen around the league as a strong coach and the slow start had rumors flying.

Nash didn’t create the Nets’ problems — that was on the front office and the players themselves — but also he was not the coach to fix them.

The question becomes, who is? Who will the Nets bring in that commands the respect of Durant and Irving? Someone who can get this team to play defense despite being undersized? Who can walk in the door and start to smooth out the kinks in the offense mid-season? Does that person even exist?

Ime Udoka has emerged as an early frontrunner (meaning he has KD and Irving’s blessing) and is the coach who brought the Celtics together last season. However, he is away from those Celtics due to an improper relationship with a female subordinate, a situation ugly enough that Boston was willing to let the coach that took them to the Finals last season talk to other teams. Does Nets owner Joe Tsai want that PR?

Quin Snyder is a guy who coached a share-the-ball, selfless system in Utah that Donovan Mitchell at times chaffed against, but he’s an elite Xs and Os coach who understands defense.

It’s not Nash’s problem, he is out.

Blake Wesley out six-to-eight weeks after tearing left MCL

Nov 1, 2022
Blake Wesley only played eight minutes during Sunday’s win over the Timberwolves before exiting with a left knee injury. He walked off on his own power, so the initial outlook was positive. However, after further examination, Wesley was diagnosed with a torn left MCL and will be sidelined for at least the next six-to-eight weeks, according to a report from ND Insider’s Tom Noie.

Wesley bumped knees with Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels, which caused the injury. X-rays on Sunday didn’t show any damage, but an MRI on Monday revealed the injury.

Wesley was the 25th pick in the draft this past summer. He was one of three first-round picks made by the Spurs, joining Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham.

Making his NBA debut on October 28th, Wesley played 15 minutes, finishing with 10 points and four assists. Minnesota was just the second game of Wesley’s career, which makes it all the more unfortunate that he went down.

Gregg Popovich described Wesley as “fearless” and that joining the rotation “didn’t faze him at all.” This should be an encouraging sign that he’ll be able to attack his rehab process and be able to return to full strength.