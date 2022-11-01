Fans in ‘Fight Antisemitism’ shirts sat courtside at Nets game

NEW YORK — Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes.
Irving posted the link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.”
Kyrie went over to them and said “grateful for you guys”
He defended his decision to do so on Saturday, then deleted the tweet Sunday after a massive outcry including criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai and the the Anti-Defamation League, along with a statement from the NBA denouncing all forms of hate speech.
Irving said Saturday he embraced all religions and defiantly defended his right to post whatever he believes.
“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in,” Irving said. “I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”
Nets coach Steve Nash said Monday that he looks at the matter as “an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives.”
“I think the organization is trying to take that stance or they may communicate through this, and try to all come out in a better position and with more understanding and more empathy for every side of this debate and situation,” Nash said.
Irving has previously supported the idea of the Earth being flat, recently shared an old clip from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and was unavailable for most of the Nets’ home games last season because he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as was mandated in New York City.
The Nets then declined to give him a contract extension this summer, meaning Irving could be in his final season with the team.
1) 76ers slap on the wrist shows it’s time to revisit tampering rule
Daryl Morey would do it all again, exactly the same way, and live with the outcome 100 times out of 100.
He’s not alone: If two second-round picks are the price to round out a contending roster, 29 other GMs would have done the same thing.
Which is why the tampering rule and its enforcement needs to be reviewed and altered as part of the new CBA.
Of course they did — everybody talks to everybody before July 1. What Morey did not was the norm, not some one-off violation of the rule. The NBA’s tampering rules are more like speeding on the highway — everyone does it, just don’t stand out and get caught. Why do you think there is a rush of deals in the first 24 hours of free agency? If a GM doesn’t have a couple of verbal agreements for free agents lined up before free agency officially opens, he’s being negligent.
What Morey and the 76ers did is a perfect example — and an example of what is wrong with the rule.
The NBA and NBPA are expected to revisit the rules that punish teams discovered to have had discussions with player agents on pending free agents ahead of free agency's official start, sources said. The practice is rampant, but hard to police and largely impossible to eliminate.
Did Morey and the players’ agents coordinate that free agency dance before the June 30 window opened? Of course it was.
But so what?
The seasons for both Tucker and House ended when their teams were eliminated from the playoffs. While technically an NBA contract runs through June 30, once the Heat’s season ended in the playoffs his duties were over, he was just awaiting free agency. Why shouldn’t his agent be able to talk to other teams once he was eliminated? It’s not going to influence his play on the court, and he’ll be a free agent in a month.
There is a place for the tampering rule with players still under an active contract. For example, teams should not be able to contact the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo today and try and convince him to come play for them someday.
However, once the Bucks’ season and playoff run ends (whenever that is), the representatives of free agent to be Khris Middleton should be able to talk to other teams and discuss deals. The season has ended, what is the harm? (For the record, everyone around the league expects Middleton will re-sign in Milwaukee, but he would have options if he wanted to test the market.)
And that’s not even getting into players recruiting other players, which is technically tampering but seldom enforced by the league.
The NBA’s current tampering rules are virtually unenforceable and are flaunted by both teams and agents. Bring the rule into the modern age, allow agents/players and other teams to talk once their season ends. Draw a better, clearer tampering line — then enforce that line. But do not keep the silly status quo system.
The Brooklyn Nets got a much-needed win thanks to Kevin Durant continuing to play at an MVP level, dropping 36 points on a feisty Pacers team Monday night.
A group of Jewish Nets’ fans sat courtside in Brooklyn wearing “fight antisemitism” T-shirts. This comes in the wake of Kyrie Irving stepping into another controversy when he shared the link to a movie — “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” — considered anti-Semitic and filled with other disinformation.
Irving took the high road.
Two bonus things to know: 1) Pascal Siakam remains red hot to start season and scored 31 as the Raptors routed the Hawks. This is a quality win for a Raptors squad in what will be a tight East (both the Hawks and Pacers are 4-3 so far).
2) The Jazz are not cooling down, they beat Grizzlies 121-105 And are now 4-0 at home and 6-2 overall. A healthy Lauri Markkanen continues to put up numbers for the Jazz and had 31 in this one. Ja Morant is still a force of nature and had 37 in the loss.
Would the 76ers do it all again? Yes. Or, at least, probably. Ask us again in June.
After a four-month investigation, the league announced that it has rescinded the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-round picks in the upcoming NBA draft (2023) and the following one (2024). The investigation found “that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”
The 76ers released this statement:
“The Philadelphia 76ers fully cooperated with the NBA’s investigation and acknowledge the league’s ruling. We’re moving forward, focused on the season ahead.”
Was there tampering? Obviously. Pitbull’s backup dancers aren’t as well choreographed as Morey’s offseason moves.
The more interesting notes and questions are:
• The NBA found no wrongdoing in Harden’s moves this summer. Some people around the league saw Harden’s opt-out and new contract as a “wink-wink” deal where he would get a big payday next summer. We’ll see on that front. However, while this may be a clear case of a player taking a pay cut to fill out the roster around him, Harden was within his rights to do so (this wasn’t re-negotiating an existing contract, something not allowed under the CBA). Was this planned as part of the 76ers’ offseason? Again, obviously. Does anyone take a $14 million pay cut just because they think they’re making too much money? But Harden and the 76ers didn’t break any rules according to the league. (Does anyone really think Harden didn’t know what he would re-sign for after this was all said and done? If so, I have a Nigerian Prince you should talk to.)
• Tampering is rampant in the NBA. The only time investigations and fines come down is when: 1) Another team complains to the league; 2) It’s so blatantly obvious it can’t be ignored. This situation fits both criteria.
• Will the fine of two second-round picks stop a team from tampering in the future? No.
Or, at least, not a team in the position of the 76ers. This is a franchise that saw itself on the brink of title contention but was shown in the playoffs last season it needed two-way players off the bench to beat the top teams. So Morey tampered and landed them. They were moves largely lauded by fans and pundits, moves that could put the 76ers into title contention (early returns from the first weeks of this season notwithstanding). For a team in the position of the 76ers, Daryl Morey is going to agree with Rams general manager Les Snead about future picks. He’s all in for right now.
Turner and Wojnarowski recorded that podcast when the Lakers were 0-5. Los Angeles has never been in a rush to make a deal, preferring to wait 20 games or so — around Thanksgiving — to see both where they stand and what new potential trades could shake loose. The slow start put pressure on that plan, but with Westbrook scoring 18 points off the bench in the first Lakers win, they seem comfortable for now riding this out and seeing where things stand in a few weeks.
Turner — one of the more underrated big men in the league — seemed open to the challenge of playing in the Los Angeles spotlight with LeBron James.
“Just playing in the bigger market, I just feel like here in the Midwest we don’t get the love that I think we deserve. It doesn’t get taken on the national level. You are under the microscope out there at the West, when you are doing bad you going to hear about it. When you are doing great you are going to get a lot of love, especially with the love that the Lakers get. I think that another aspect that is playing with greatness and playing under LeBron, I feel like he demands a certain level of excellency, especially at this point of his career. It’s just one of those things, when you are out there, you gotta perform.”
Despite Turner’s wishes, it’s hard to imagine the Lakers’ front office swallowing their pride and pulling off the trade with Indiana now. If they were going to do make the move, they would have this offseason. Now, it’s likely too little, too late, on top of admitting their mistake.
Although it’s tough to imagine a better trade in terms of fit for the Lakers. Turner gets that.