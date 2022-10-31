Watch Luka Doncic score 44 to spark Mavericks to win

By Oct 31, 2022, 9:28 AM EDT
Luka Doncic remains ridiculous — 36.7 points (leading the league), 9.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists a game ridiculous so far this season.

Doncic put on a show against the Magic, dropping 44 points on 17-of-26 shooting. That’s six straight 30+ point games to open the season, a stat that puts Doncic in some legendary company.

Dallas is 3-3 to start the season due to a defense not exactly playing on Doncic’s level (middle of the NBA pack so far).

But Luka is a bucket, and after a couple of seasons where he started slow he has exploded out of the gate this year.

Zion is becoming a very good passer, which should scare the rest of the league

By Oct 31, 2022, 12:21 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — Zion Williamson stood at the free throw line Sunday when a Clippers’ fan and heckler yelled from behind the basket, “all you can do is dunk.”

Zion shrugged postgame, both at the heckler he said he didn’t hear and the concept.

“To anybody who knows basketball and watches basketball, I don’t even have to explain myself,” Zion said

Zion’s right. That fan — and anyone else echoing the old “he only dunks” trope — has not been paying attention this season.

Zion is a much-improved passer and playmaker, something that was on full display in the Pelicans’ win over the Clippers Sunday — Zion had seven assists (and could have had more, Pels shooters missed four open 3s off his passes).

He consistently found the open man when the defense collapsed to take away his assaults on the rim. He’s not just making the simple pass either, he made a couple of near skip-passes that were thinking the game a couple of moves ahead.

“It goes back to something. Coach K said to me it has always stuck with me since the Duke days: The game is so simple. It’s crazy,” Zion said. “If two people are shifting towards you, two people gotta be open. Somebody has to be open out there. And that also goes in coach [Willie] Green putting us in great spots. So when the double team does come the pass is easy.”

“I think that’s an underrated skill that he possesses,” CJ McCollum emphasized. “He talked about showing his total game this season, how we had a lot of weapons and a lot of guys who can contribute towards winning I think he is just displaying that he’s willing to do what it takes to win.”

Zion has seen multiple defenders since junior high, but the speed, length and sophistication of the doubles coming at him in the NBA take time to adjust to. On Sunday, Zion anticipated the doubles and knew where to find open shooters.

“I would say before, I think I would rush it sometimes trying to see an open pass,” Zion said. “But now I just let it develop. I let the defense kind of shift towards me and as soon as I see them take that shift, like I said, we got some special shooters on his team and I’m able to find them and they knocked shots down.”

Two things make Zion’s playmaking work. First, he remains a physical force of nature inside — he had 21 points and 12 rebounds against the Clippers. Los Angeles threw a variety of doubles at him in the post, with Ivica Zubac often as the primary defender (he had some level of success), then help coming to force Zion out of the middle. Even that attention can only do so much against the speed and strength Zion brings to the party — all 17 of his shots came within eight feet of the rim.

The other is the Pelicans have trusted shooters all over the court — the spacing is there. And when Brandon Ingram returns from concussion protocol, the Pelicans add another shot creator to the mix, allowing Zion to work more off the ball against mismatches, or just crash the glass with abandon.

Willie Green saw mismatches against the Clippers’ small ball lineups Sunday and broke out point-Zion as a counter — an adjustment that worked well and led to a number of quality shots, partly because of Zion’s vision and willingness to pass.

“The thing that we did today that I hadn’t done a lot was to just put the ball in Z’s hands at the top kind of play point guard more, a bit during the stretches in the game to try to take advantage of some of the mismatches,” Green said.

With Ingram, McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Murphy III, Naji Marshall (who had a breakout 17 points against the Clippers), Larry Nance Jr., Devonte' Graham, Herbert Jones and on down the line, the Pelicans have the weapons to be a top-10 offense easy.

What unlocks them to become an elite offense that is unstoppable is Zion the playmaker.

“I have said it before, he makes the right decision,” coach Green said. “Whether it’s to score for himself, find his teammates and kicking it out, setting screens, continuing to move. So he was fantastic.”

More of that Zion is what should scare the rest of the league.

Three things to know: ‘Pickup game’ Warriors can’t get stops, fall to 3-4

By Oct 31, 2022, 8:25 AM EDT
1) “Pickup game” Warriors can’t get stops, fall to 3-4

“I think it looks like a pickup game out there.”

Unlike the teams in Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, the Golden State Warriors have more than earned the benefit of the doubt — maybe they are off to a slow start, but the team that just held a parade through the streets of San Francisco last June. Cut them some slack.

Steve Kerr sounds done with that mindset — that’s his pickup game quote. The Warriors’ 115.2 defensive rating to start the season is 23rd in the league, and Sunday the Pistons had a 127.8 rating on their way to a 128-114 win at home, dropping the Warriors to 3-4 on the season.

The reality is that while Stephen Curry has come out putting up low-key MVP numbers — 31 points a game, shooting 39.5% from 3, plus 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game — the Warriors’ core six players are treating the early regular season like champions often do. That core — Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and Jordan Poole — is playing in second gear, if not outright coasting, for stretches.

That coasting is what gets the defense in trouble — the Warriors get the other team’s best shot nightly. Opponents are attacking and Golden State doesn’t consistently match that intensity. The young stars asked to pick up the slack and provide that intensity — Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, Moses Moody — have not been up to the task so far. Veteran addition Donte DiVincenzo has been in and out of the lineup and JaMychal Green has been fine but not elite.

Detroit’s young stars showed when many pundits had them in the mix for a play-in spot this season. Cade Cunningham controlled the show and finished with a near triple-double — 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Detroit got huge nights from Saddiq Bey (28 points) and Isaiah Stewart (a career-high 24 points plus 13 boards and quality defense in the paint).

It’s a quality, confidence-boosting win for the Pistons.

It is a long season, and it’s far too early to sound any alarm bells about the Warriors. They will be fine.

But they have coasted through the first couple of weeks of the regular season, and it’s got them below .500. Expect Kerr to put his foot on the gas soon.

2) Lakers’ jump shots finally fall, they pick up first win of season

The Lakers’ jump shots finally showed up for a game.

Los Angeles entered Sunday night averaging less than a point per possession on the season, but put up a 124.7 offensive rating — or, in the numbers on the scoreboard, 121 points — and that was enough to earn its first victory of the season.

Their stars drove it: LeBron James had 26 points, Anthony Davis 23, Russell Westbrook 18 (with eight rebounds and assists) and 18 points from Lonnie Walker IV.

The reason for the Lakers’ win was pretty simple: Their jumpers finally fell. Los Angeles was 15-of-40 on 3-pointers (37.5%) and they were 9-of-15 shooting from the midrange (outside the paint but inside the arc, for our purposes here).

Nikola Jokic was good but human with 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Jamal Murray added 21 points, but backup point guard Bones Hyland was out (hip strain) and Ish Smith left the game with a calf strain, and suddenly the Nuggets were light on secondary shot creation. Denver fell to 4-3 on the young season with the loss, and their defense continues to be bottom 10 in the league (it’s holding the team back so far).

For the Lakers, it’s not a win that erases the previous five games or the issues and concerns those losses exposed — this roster isn’t suddenly filled with good shooters, but it takes the pressure off for a night.

3) Zion returns, powers Pelicans past still-struggling Clippers

Zion Williamson was back on the court and showed the Clippers he is more than straight-line drives and dunks —he’s always had soft touch around the rim, but now he has improving craft. His passing stood out Sunday afternoon, dishing out seven assists and making the right play — he’s not just a guy using brute force to get to his spots anymore. He finished with 21 points, too.

Combine that with the floor general leadership of CJ McCollum and the Pelicans will put up points — 112 points on Sunday against the Clippers.

The Los Angeles offense could not begin to keep up — leading to its fourth loss in a row, this time 112-91.

“Either we gotta get better at it or we gotta do something different,” coach Tyronn Lue said after the game. “I’m not to that point yet, but we just gotta do some things better. We’re not a very good basketball team right now. We gotta change that.”

For a team loaded with shooters, the Clippers aren’t taking that many 3-pointers — they came into the game taking the second fewest per game in the league, and were bottom 10 in the percentage of their shots that are from deep. They did better against the Pelicans getting up 36 from beyond the arc, but hit just 11 (28.2%).

The Clippers don’t move the ball as crisply (third fewest passes per game in the league coming into Sunday) and at points Sunday that led to them dribbling into contested shots (against a sneaky long Pelicans team). However, the Clippers were missing the open ones, too:

Paul George 5-of-19
Reggie Jackson 4-of-12
Marcus Morris 5-of-12
Nicholas Batum 1-of-5.

That and a slow-paced offense from Los Angeles resulted in 91 points on a 48.3 true shooting percentage for the night. That is not going to get the job done.

The Clippers fell to 2-4 on the young season. There is no panic with the Clippers, they are treating this season as a marathon. Lue said pregame, “I think, it’s gonna take us some time, a couple of months to, you know, get up to speed offensively.”

The Clippers need to find a little more urgency now. A team can fall far enough back in a marathon it’s impossible to catch up — losses now count just like the ones later in the season, and the Clippers could be playing themselves into a tougher postseason matchup.

Lakers pick up first win behind 67 points combined from LeBron, Davis, Westbrook

Associated PressOct 31, 2022, 2:16 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had lost their first five games of the season under first-year head coach Darvin Ham. Los Angeles was the last winless team in the NBA.

Ham celebrated in the locker room with his team and received a celebratory dousing of water.

“We needed to prove something to ourselves,” Ham said. “Not to the world, not the media. We had to prove it to ourselves. I feel great about how we responded throughout the game.”

Westbrook, who came off the bench again and has been accepting of that role, drove the lane and scored on a layup to extend the Lakers lead to 117-106 in the final minutes as the Lakers closed out the win.

In the third quarter, he raised his arms to get fans on their feet and he obliged.

“Like I’ve mentioned since Day One, whatever is needed from me to help the team win, that’s what I’ll do,” Westbrook said.

Nikola Jockic scored 23 points and Jamal Murray added a season-high 21 for the Nuggets (4-3), who had four of their last five and two straight games before Sunday’s loss.

Austin Reaves made a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and Lonnie Walker IV drove the baseline for a dunk to give the Lakers a 113-100 advantage. That 13-point lead was their largest of the season.

The Lakers made 13 3-pointers on 13-for-30 shooting after struggling with long-range shots this season in their previous five games. The Nuggets made 15 3-pointers.

Davis was aggressive early after missing one game with lower back tightness and was questionable Sunday but played. He tweaked his back in the game against Denver on Wednesday when the Nuggets beat the Lakers 110-99 in Denver.

Davis, who called Sunday’s game a must-win, said he’ll have to manage the pain.

“It’s day by day,” Davis said. “One day, I feel great. The next day (it’s hard). Just try to manage it and keep getting treatment.”

The Lakers led 55-51 at halftime. They trailed by as many as 10 points in the first quarter but overcame that deficit by halftime.

“They were playing with desperation and I felt like we had them and let it slip away,” Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon said.

Charles Barkley recently said that the Lakers are “taking Russell Westbrook’s joy out of basketball. When asked about the joy factor, Westbrook said:

“One thing I’ll never let happen is people outside of my family and people that support me, take my joy. I always have fun and embrace this game and embrace the gift I’ve been given. Losing is not as much fun. I love seeing my teammates flourish, honestly. I get joy by seeing others do great.”

Report: Pistons, Bogdanovic agree to two-tear, $39.1 million extension

By Oct 30, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT
The Detroit Pistons liked what they have seen from Bojan Bogdanovic — 23 points a game to lead the team this season, plus 51.7% shooting from 3 — so they decided to lock him up.

The Pistons and Bogdanovic have agreed to a two-year, $39.1 million contract extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. That keeps him in line with the $19.5 million he is earning this season and is a fair contract considering the salary cap will rise in the next couple of years.

Bogdanovic came to the Pistons in a preseason trade, part of the revamping of the Jazz roster. There was an expectation around the league after that deal that the Pistons would just flip the 6’7″ veteran forward for another player or picks to help their rebuild, however, the Pistons said the opposite and acted like it. On a team of young slashers and shot creators led by Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, a shooter on the wing who can do a little secondary creation against a scrambling defense has proven a good fit.

This extension does not preclude the Pistons from trading Bogdanovic, and this reasonable contract extension will not scare teams off. However, if the Pistons rack up enough wins before Christmas to be in the postseason mix, will they want to trade him? It could be moot as the Pistons are 1-5 this young season.

