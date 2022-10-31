NBA takes away 76ers 2023, 2024 second-round picks for tampering with Tucker, House

James Harden and 76ers president Daryl Morey
Would the 76ers do it all again? Yes. Or, at least, probably. Ask us again in June.

After a four-month investigation, the league announced that it has rescinded the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-round picks in the upcoming NBA draft (2023) and the following one (2024). The investigation found “that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”

The 76ers released this statement:

“The Philadelphia 76ers fully cooperated with the NBA’s investigation and acknowledge the league’s ruling. We’re moving forward, focused on the season ahead.”

Let’s take a second to remember what went down this summer: First, James Harden opted out of the final year of his contract, worth $47.4 million, and became a free agent. Philadelphia GM then used the cap space Harden’s move created to sign P.J. Tucker to a three-year midlevel exception contract (one minute into free agency) and soon after ink Danuel House. A couple of weeks later, Harden re-signed in Philly for “what was left” of the space the 76ers had under the hard cap, or $33 million this season (with a player option for next summer, or he can become a free agent).

Was there tampering? Obviously. Pitbull’s backup dancers aren’t as well choreographed as Morey’s offseason moves.

The more interesting notes and questions are:

• The NBA found no wrongdoing in Harden’s moves this summer. Some people around the league saw Harden’s opt-out and new contract as a “wink-wink” deal where he would get a big payday next summer. We’ll see on that front. However, while this may be a clear case of a player taking a pay cut to fill out the roster around him, Harden was within his rights to do so (this wasn’t re-negotiating an existing contract, something not allowed under the CBA). Was this planned as part of the 76ers’ offseason? Again, obviously. Does anyone take a $14 million pay cut just because they think they’re making too much money? But Harden and the 76ers didn’t break any rules according to the league. (Does anyone really think Harden didn’t know what he would re-sign for after this was all said and done? If so, I have a Nigerian Prince you should talk to.)

• Tampering is rampant in the NBA. The only time investigations and fines come down is when: 1) Another team complains to the league; 2) It’s so blatantly obvious it can’t be ignored. This situation fits both criteria.

• The league says its investigation into the Knicks and potential tampering in the signing of Jalen Brunson is still ongoing.

• Will the fine of two second-round picks stop a team from tampering in the future? No.

Or, at least, not a team in the position of the 76ers. This is a franchise that saw itself on the brink of title contention but was shown in the playoffs last season it needed two-way players off the bench to beat the top teams. So Morey tampered and landed them. They were moves largely lauded by fans and pundits, moves that could put the 76ers into title contention (early returns from the first weeks of this season notwithstanding). For a team in the position of the 76ers, Daryl Morey is going to agree with Rams general manager Les Snead about future picks. He’s all in for right now.

But the 2023 NBA Draft just got a little shorter.

Myles Turner says Lakers should take a ‘very hard look’ at trading for him

Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls
There has been no more discussed yet unconsummated trade this year than Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook and two lightly-to-non-protected first-round picks (2027 and 2029). While the shot-blocking and 3-point shooting Turner, as well as the sharpshooting Hield, fit the Lakers’ needs, the team has not pulled the trigger, saying they are only willing to give up both picks for a deal that moves them into contender status (as if such a trade exists).

Turner says the Lakers should revisit their thinking.

He appeared and The Woj Pod with Adrian Wojnarowski and had this to say about the trade.

“If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in. I know what I can provide for a team.”

Turner and Wojnarowski recorded that podcast when the Lakers were 0-5. Los Angeles has never been in a rush to make a deal, preferring to wait 20 games or so — around Thanksgiving — to see both where they stand and what new potential trades could shake loose. The slow start put pressure on that plan, but with Westbrook scoring 18 points off the bench in the first Lakers win, they seem comfortable for now riding this out and seeing where things stand in a few weeks.

Turner — one of the more underrated big men in the league — seemed open to the challenge of playing in the Los Angeles spotlight with LeBron James.

“Just playing in the bigger market, I just feel like here in the Midwest we don’t get the love that I think we deserve. It doesn’t get taken on the national level. You are under the microscope out there at the West, when you are doing bad you going to hear about it. When you are doing great you are going to get a lot of love, especially with the love that the Lakers get. I think that another aspect that is playing with greatness and playing under LeBron, I feel like he demands a certain level of excellency, especially at this point of his career. It’s just one of those things, when you are out there, you gotta perform.”

Despite Turner’s wishes, it’s hard to imagine the Lakers’ front office swallowing their pride and pulling off the trade with Indiana now. If they were going to do make the move, they would have this offseason. Now, it’s likely too little, too late, on top of admitting their mistake.

Although it’s tough to imagine a better trade in terms of fit for the Lakers. Turner gets that.

Zion is becoming a very good passer, which should scare the rest of the league

LOS ANGELES — Zion Williamson stood at the free throw line Sunday when a Clippers’ fan and heckler yelled from behind the basket, “all you can do is dunk.”

Zion shrugged postgame, both at the heckler he said he didn’t hear and the concept.

“To anybody who knows basketball and watches basketball, I don’t even have to explain myself,” Zion said

Zion’s right. That fan — and anyone else echoing the old “he only dunks” trope — has not been paying attention this season.

Zion is a much-improved passer and playmaker, something that was on full display in the Pelicans’ win over the Clippers Sunday — Zion had seven assists (and could have had more, Pels shooters missed four open 3s off his passes).

He consistently found the open man when the defense collapsed to take away his assaults on the rim. He’s not just making the simple pass either, he made a couple of near skip-passes that were thinking the game a couple of moves ahead.

“It goes back to something. Coach K said to me it has always stuck with me since the Duke days: The game is so simple. It’s crazy,” Zion said. “If two people are shifting towards you, two people gotta be open. Somebody has to be open out there. And that also goes in coach [Willie] Green putting us in great spots. So when the double team does come the pass is easy.”

“I think that’s an underrated skill that he possesses,” CJ McCollum emphasized. “He talked about showing his total game this season, how we had a lot of weapons and a lot of guys who can contribute towards winning I think he is just displaying that he’s willing to do what it takes to win.”

Zion has seen multiple defenders since junior high, but the speed, length and sophistication of the doubles coming at him in the NBA take time to adjust to. On Sunday, Zion anticipated the doubles and knew where to find open shooters.

“I would say before, I think I would rush it sometimes trying to see an open pass,” Zion said. “But now I just let it develop. I let the defense kind of shift towards me and as soon as I see them take that shift, like I said, we got some special shooters on his team and I’m able to find them and they knocked shots down.”

Two things make Zion’s playmaking work. First, he remains a physical force of nature inside — he had 21 points and 12 rebounds against the Clippers. Los Angeles threw a variety of doubles at him in the post, with Ivica Zubac often as the primary defender (he had some level of success), then help coming to force Zion out of the middle. Even that attention can only do so much against the speed and strength Zion brings to the party — all 17 of his shots came within eight feet of the rim.

The other is the Pelicans have trusted shooters all over the court — the spacing is there. And when Brandon Ingram returns from concussion protocol, the Pelicans add another shot creator to the mix, allowing Zion to work more off the ball against mismatches, or just crash the glass with abandon.

Willie Green saw mismatches against the Clippers’ small ball lineups Sunday and broke out point-Zion as a counter — an adjustment that worked well and led to a number of quality shots, partly because of Zion’s vision and willingness to pass.

“The thing that we did today that I hadn’t done a lot was to just put the ball in Z’s hands at the top kind of play point guard more, a bit during the stretches in the game to try to take advantage of some of the mismatches,” Green said.

With Ingram, McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Murphy III, Naji Marshall (who had a breakout 17 points against the Clippers), Larry Nance Jr., Devonte' Graham, Herbert Jones and on down the line, the Pelicans have the weapons to be a top-10 offense easy.

What unlocks them to become an elite offense that is unstoppable is Zion the playmaker.

“I have said it before, he makes the right decision,” coach Green said. “Whether it’s to score for himself, find his teammates and kicking it out, setting screens, continuing to move. So he was fantastic.”

More of that Zion is what should scare the rest of the league.

Watch Luka Doncic score 44 to spark Mavericks to win

Luka Doncic remains ridiculous — 36.7 points (leading the league), 9.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists a game ridiculous so far this season.

Doncic put on a show against the Magic, dropping 44 points on 17-of-26 shooting. That’s six straight 30+ point games to open the season, a stat that puts Doncic in some legendary company.

Dallas is 3-3 to start the season due to a defense not exactly playing on Doncic’s level (middle of the NBA pack so far).

But Luka is a bucket, and after a couple of seasons where he started slow he has exploded out of the gate this year.

Three things to know: ‘Pickup game’ Warriors can’t get stops, fall to 3-4

1) “Pickup game” Warriors can’t get stops, fall to 3-4

“I think it looks like a pickup game out there.”

Unlike the teams in Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, the Golden State Warriors have more than earned the benefit of the doubt — maybe they are off to a slow start, but the team that just held a parade through the streets of San Francisco last June. Cut them some slack.

Steve Kerr sounds done with that mindset — that’s his pickup game quote. The Warriors’ 115.2 defensive rating to start the season is 23rd in the league, and Sunday the Pistons had a 127.8 rating on their way to a 128-114 win at home, dropping the Warriors to 3-4 on the season.

The reality is that while Stephen Curry has come out putting up low-key MVP numbers — 31 points a game, shooting 39.5% from 3, plus 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game — the Warriors’ core six players are treating the early regular season like champions often do. That core — Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and Jordan Poole — is playing in second gear, if not outright coasting, for stretches.

That coasting is what gets the defense in trouble — the Warriors get the other team’s best shot nightly. Opponents are attacking and Golden State doesn’t consistently match that intensity. The young stars asked to pick up the slack and provide that intensity — Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, Moses Moody — have not been up to the task so far. Veteran addition Donte DiVincenzo has been in and out of the lineup and JaMychal Green has been fine but not elite.

Detroit’s young stars showed when many pundits had them in the mix for a play-in spot this season. Cade Cunningham controlled the show and finished with a near triple-double — 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Detroit got huge nights from Saddiq Bey (28 points) and Isaiah Stewart (a career-high 24 points plus 13 boards and quality defense in the paint).

It’s a quality, confidence-boosting win for the Pistons.

It is a long season, and it’s far too early to sound any alarm bells about the Warriors. They will be fine.

But they have coasted through the first couple of weeks of the regular season, and it’s got them below .500. Expect Kerr to put his foot on the gas soon.

2) Lakers’ jump shots finally fall, they pick up first win of season

The Lakers’ jump shots finally showed up for a game.

Los Angeles entered Sunday night averaging less than a point per possession on the season, but put up a 124.7 offensive rating — or, in the numbers on the scoreboard, 121 points — and that was enough to earn its first victory of the season.

Their stars drove it: LeBron James had 26 points, Anthony Davis 23, Russell Westbrook 18 (with eight rebounds and assists) and 18 points from Lonnie Walker IV.

The reason for the Lakers’ win was pretty simple: Their jumpers finally fell. Los Angeles was 15-of-40 on 3-pointers (37.5%) and they were 9-of-15 shooting from the midrange (outside the paint but inside the arc, for our purposes here).

Nikola Jokic was good but human with 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Jamal Murray added 21 points, but backup point guard Bones Hyland was out (hip strain) and Ish Smith left the game with a calf strain, and suddenly the Nuggets were light on secondary shot creation. Denver fell to 4-3 on the young season with the loss, and their defense continues to be bottom 10 in the league (it’s holding the team back so far).

For the Lakers, it’s not a win that erases the previous five games or the issues and concerns those losses exposed — this roster isn’t suddenly filled with good shooters, but it takes the pressure off for a night.

3) Zion returns, powers Pelicans past still-struggling Clippers

Zion Williamson was back on the court and showed the Clippers he is more than straight-line drives and dunks —he’s always had soft touch around the rim, but now he has improving craft. His passing stood out Sunday afternoon, dishing out seven assists and making the right play — he’s not just a guy using brute force to get to his spots anymore. He finished with 21 points, too.

Combine that with the floor general leadership of CJ McCollum and the Pelicans will put up points — 112 points on Sunday against the Clippers.

The Los Angeles offense could not begin to keep up — leading to its fourth loss in a row, this time 112-91.

“Either we gotta get better at it or we gotta do something different,” coach Tyronn Lue said after the game. “I’m not to that point yet, but we just gotta do some things better. We’re not a very good basketball team right now. We gotta change that.”

For a team loaded with shooters, the Clippers aren’t taking that many 3-pointers — they came into the game taking the second fewest per game in the league, and were bottom 10 in the percentage of their shots that are from deep. They did better against the Pelicans getting up 36 from beyond the arc, but hit just 11 (28.2%).

The Clippers don’t move the ball as crisply (third fewest passes per game in the league coming into Sunday) and at points Sunday that led to them dribbling into contested shots (against a sneaky long Pelicans team). However, the Clippers were missing the open ones, too:

Paul George 5-of-19
Reggie Jackson 4-of-12
Marcus Morris 5-of-12
Nicholas Batum 1-of-5.

That and a slow-paced offense from Los Angeles resulted in 91 points on a 48.3 true shooting percentage for the night. That is not going to get the job done.

The Clippers fell to 2-4 on the young season. There is no panic with the Clippers, they are treating this season as a marathon. Lue said pregame, “I think, it’s gonna take us some time, a couple of months to, you know, get up to speed offensively.”

The Clippers need to find a little more urgency now. A team can fall far enough back in a marathon it’s impossible to catch up — losses now count just like the ones later in the season, and the Clippers could be playing themselves into a tougher postseason matchup.

