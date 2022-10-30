Report: Spurs released Primo because he allegedly exposed himself

By Oct 30, 2022, 8:45 AM EDT
Utah Jazz v San Antonio Spurs
Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images
There has been a sense it had to be something serious. The San Antonio Spurs would not have just waived Josh Primo, a promising young forward they drafted No.12 in 2021, without serious justification.

Primo allegedly had exposed himself multiple times to female members of the Spurs staff, reports Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The San Antonio Spurs’ release of guard Joshua Primo — the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft — stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, sources told ESPN on Saturday…

Also on Saturday, attorney Tony Buzbee told ESPN he has been retained by a woman who worked for the Spurs and has alleged Primo exposed himself to her. Buzbee represented multiple women in the sexual misconduct lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Earlier, Primo had released a statement to Wojnarowski saying he needed to be away from the team to deal with a mental health issue.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement. I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I have suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO and player/personnel executive RC Buford said in a statement.

Exhibitionism, including exposing oneself to others as Primo is alleged to have done, is a mental health disorder listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), a guidebook widely used by mental health professionals. It is not uncommon and makes up about a third of the sex crimes reported in the United States, according to Psychology Today.

Primo, 19, averaged 23 minutes a night for the Spurs this season, scoring 7 points a game. The Spurs had pictured him as a wing who could be a secondary shot-creator on an elite team, a point forward who could run the offense at points.

His talent has other teams considering picking Primo up on waivers, Shelburne and Wojnarowski report (although every team outside of the Pacers would have to make a move to clear cap space to do it). Teams would be on the hook for his $4.1 million salary this season and his $4.3 million option the Spurs picked up for next season. Teams also could hope he would clear waivers, at which point they could sign him to a contract.

Irving says he embraces all religions, defends right to post on Twitter

Associated PressOct 30, 2022, 11:37 AM EDT
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
Elsa/Getty Images
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving said Saturday he embraced all religions, defiantly defending his right to post whatever he believes after the owner of the Brooklyn Nets said he was disappointed that Irving appeared to back an antisemitic film.

“We’re in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody and I’m not a divisive person when it comes to religion,” Irving said during a tense postgame press conference. “I embrace all walks of life.”

Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he was disappointed that Irving appeared to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.” The star guard for the Nets posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.”

“The organization has spoken to Kyrie about it,” Nets coach Steve Nash said before their loss to Indiana, not divulging specifics of what that meant.

But nothing that was said will stop Irving from what he wants to share.

“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in,” he said. “I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

Irving said he understood Tsai’s position but was quick to say that he did nothing harmful, adding that just because he posts about something doesn’t necessarily means he supports it.

“Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody?” Irving said. “Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people?”

But he went far enough that the Nets and the NBA spoke out against hate speech.

Tsai and the Nets reacted quickly to the latest trouble stirred up by Irving, who had previously supported the idea of the Earth being flat and last month on social media shared an old clip from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones – though Irving clarified that he didn’t stand with Jones when it came to anything regarding the shootings at Sandy Hook.

“I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion,” Tsai wrote on Twitter regarding Irving.

The NBA on Saturday said “hate speech of any kind is unacceptable.”

“We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions,” the league said.

It was not clear if that meant the league has spoken to Irving, or plans to speak to him on the matter.

Irving was unavailable for most of the Nets’ home games last season because he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as was mandated in New York City. The Nets then declined to give him a contract extension this summer, meaning Irving could be in his final season with the team.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the team said in a statement. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time.”

Nash was asked Saturday if he felt if the latest Irving storyline was a distraction to the team.

“I don’t think our group is overly affected by the situation,” Nash said. “We’ve had so many situations over the last 2 1/2 years that I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to some of it. I also think our guys aren’t that familiar with the material.”

Nets conduct players-only meeting after loss to Pacers drops them to 1-5

By Oct 30, 2022, 9:17 AM EDT
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
Elsa/Getty Images
The Brooklyn Nets’ terrible defense to start the season (122.5 defensive net rating, second worst in the league via Cleaning the Glass, which filters out garbage time) cost them another game Saturday night. The Pacers put up 125 points, sparked by 32 from red-hot rookie Bennedict Mathurin, plus the team shot 23-of-46 from 3 (50%), and the Nets could not keep up (116), dropping them to 1-5 to open the season.

That led to a players-only meeting after the game, reports Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“It was honest,” Nets swingman Ben Simmons said of the meeting. “We had a conversation. Obviously, I’m not going to talk about, but it was honest. That’s what winning teams do. Hold each other accountable, be able to be open and talk to your teammates, and respect that and be men.”

Nets coach Steve Nash called the game a “disaster” and said he thinks his message to the team is getting through, even if it doesn’t show yet.

“They’re hearing it,” Nash said. “They’re arguing with each other about missing coverages and the lack of communication out there. Just too many errors. Too many errors on top of lack of effort at times. Sometimes it’s not even about schemes, it’s about fight.”

The lack of “fight” or will is what stands out first about the Nets — they play like a team entitled to wins. Brooklyn isn’t the only team battling this early in the season — Golden State is 3-3 after losing to Charlotte and is playing like an entitled team, but they did win a ring last season. The Warriors feeling entitled is understandable, but the Nets, not so much.

The Nets have a string of winnable games coming up — a rematch with these Pacers, followed by the Bulls, Wizards, and Hornets — but this is the NBA, teams have to play hard and smart every night. Nobody gets to coast to victories.

How much team meetings help is up for debate, but at least the Nets admit the problem. It’s a start.

Kyrie Irving: “The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified”

By Oct 29, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT
Seattle Storm v Los Angeles Sparks
Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
Kyrie Irving stepped into another controversy when he tweeted a link to a controversial movie that is considered by many to be anti-Semitic. Both the Nets owner Joe Tsai and the organization condemned and distanced themselves from the Tweet, and Irving got plenty of backlash on social media.

Irving has now responded, saying that the suggestion he is anti-Semitic “is not justified.”

“Hélà” is Irving’s Lakota name,  meaning “Little Mountain.” Irving’s mother and grandparents were members of the tribe — his mother lived on the reservation for a time — and he has spent time with the tribe learning about them and being honored by them.

This is not the first time Irving — who considers himself an iconoclast and “free thinker — has stepped into controversy with his beliefs and statements. Irving missed most of last season due to his refusal to be vaccinated and the New York City vaccine mandate. Then there was the time he said he believed the earth was flat (something he later apologized for). Then, just days before the start of training camp this season, Irving shared a video from Alex Jones, one of the most famed voices of conspiracy theories, a man who called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax (courts are now making him pay millions for those statements after being sued by the child victims of that shooting).

Irving averages 29.6 points per game for the Nets, who are 1-4 so far this season.

Spurs’ Primo says he is stepping away to deal with mental health issue

By Oct 29, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT
Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
It was an out-of-the-blue announcement, the San Antonio Spurs waiving Josh Primo, the No.12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and a rising star with the team.

Primo released a statement to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN saying he needed the break for his mental health.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement. I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I have suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO and player/personnel executive RC Buford said in a statement announcing the move.

Primo, 19, averaged 23 minutes a night for the Spurs and this season, pitching in 7 points a game. The young forward with point-forward potential has shown flashes of his skill as a ball-handling wing this season. Hopefully, he will get to a place where he is ready to return to the court.

