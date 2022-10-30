Report: Pistons, Bogdanovic agree to two-tear, $39.1 million extension

By Oct 30, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT
The Detroit Pistons liked what they have seen from Bojan Bogdanovic — 23 points a game to lead the team this season, plus 51.7% shooting from 3 — so they decided to lock him up.

The Pistons and Bogdanovic have agreed to a two-year, $39.1 million contract extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. That keeps him in line with the $19.5 million he is earning this season and is a fair contract considering the salary cap will rise in the next couple of years.

Bogdanovic came to the Pistons in a preseason trade, part of the revamping of the Jazz roster. There was an expectation around the league after that deal that the Pistons would just flip the 6’7″ veteran forward for another player or picks to help their rebuild, however, the Pistons said the opposite and acted like it. On a team of young slashers and shot creators led by Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, a shooter on the wing who can do a little secondary creation against a scrambling defense has proven a good fit.

This extension does not preclude the Pistons from trading Bogdanovic, and this reasonable contract extension will not scare teams off. However, if the Pistons rack up enough wins before Christmas to be in the postseason mix, will they want to trade him? It could be moot as the Pistons are 1-5 this young season.

Deandre Ayton to miss at least one week with left ankle sprain

By Oct 30, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT
Phoenix Suns v Indiana Pacers
After stepping on Jonas Valanciunas’s foot on Friday night, Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with a left ankle sprain, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Ayton only played eight minutes in that game, so Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale filled the center minutes for Phoenix over the rest of that game and will continue to do so for at least a week. Biyombo started the second half and finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes in the 124-111 win. Landale, who played 17 minutes, added eight points, two rebounds and a block.

During his postgame interview, Monty Williams indicated that he believes that a foul should’ve been called on the play, but he did acknowledge that he’s grateful that the injury wasn’t worse.

The Suns are 4-1, which puts them just a half-game behind Portland (5-1) for the best record in the West. The earliest that Ayton could return would be on November 4th when they take on the Trail Blazers in back-to-back games. Ayton won’t play against Houston on Sunday or against Minnesota on Wednesday, which is when they’ll miss him the most. If he remains out past their two games against Portland, their next three games will be against the 76ers, Timberwolves and Magic, who all have plenty of size.

No Kawhi Leonard Sunday, Monday; Clippers still adjusting to new reality

By Oct 30, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard has played in two NBA games this season.

He will not add to that total Sunday against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans or Monday against the Rockets. Zion, however, will play for the Pelicans.

Leonard has been out since Oct. 23 with what is officially called “right knee injury management” but is mostly some stiffness in the knee after he played an average of 21 minutes across two of the first three games of the NBA season.

“It’s going to be a game-to-game thing right now, we know he’s out tomorrow (Monday, vs. Houston)…” Clippers coach Tyronne Lue said before Sunday’s game. “He’s feeling better. You know, we just continue to rehab, try to get rid of this stiffness he has going on in that knee. But he is feeling better, so that’s a great sign.”

So far this season Paul George and John Wall have each missed one game and Marcus Morris has missed two.

The result is a 2-3 Clippers team to start the season, although talk to them and the tone is the season more a marathon than a sprint – it’s about guys being healthy and able to play starting in April and the playoffs, not October. Lue said players going in and out of the lineup, combined with the team trying to fit Leonard and George back in, has led to a sluggish offense that is 29th in the NBA. The sixth-ranked defense has been unable to cover that up and get wins. Yet.

Lue made one tweak to the starting lineup, saying Terance Mann would start in Leonard’s spot and Norman Powell will come off the bench, which is more his traditional role.

The Clippers had guys in and out of the lineup a lot last season as well, but Lue said there is not a lot they can take away from that.

“I think it’s a little different time than it was last year because last year we knew PG and Kawhi would be out for an extended period of time, and we had to change our offense and how we wanted to play,” Lue said. “We had to change that up with Kawhi being available certain games with PG being able to play it’s a little different when you build your offense around your two main guys.

“Just, you know, getting healthy, I think, it’s gonna take us some time, a couple of months to, you know, get up to speed offensively and what we want to do and the minute restrictions.”

A couple of months. It’s a marathon.

The Clippers are supposed to have the depth to survive stars missing games and still win, still be a top-six playoff team. They haven’t looked like it so far, and that’s what Lue has to change sooner rather than later. Otherwise they will be so far back in the marathon they won’t be able to catch up.

Irving says he embraces all religions, defends right to post on Twitter

Associated PressOct 30, 2022, 11:37 AM EDT
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving said Saturday he embraced all religions, defiantly defending his right to post whatever he believes after the owner of the Brooklyn Nets said he was disappointed that Irving appeared to back an antisemitic film.

“We’re in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody and I’m not a divisive person when it comes to religion,” Irving said during a tense postgame press conference. “I embrace all walks of life.”

Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he was disappointed that Irving appeared to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.” The star guard for the Nets posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.”

“The organization has spoken to Kyrie about it,” Nets coach Steve Nash said before their loss to Indiana, not divulging specifics of what that meant.

But nothing that was said will stop Irving from what he wants to share.

“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in,” he said. “I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

Irving said he understood Tsai’s position but was quick to say that he did nothing harmful, adding that just because he posts about something doesn’t necessarily means he supports it.

“Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody?” Irving said. “Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people?”

But he went far enough that the Nets and the NBA spoke out against hate speech.

Tsai and the Nets reacted quickly to the latest trouble stirred up by Irving, who had previously supported the idea of the Earth being flat and last month on social media shared an old clip from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones – though Irving clarified that he didn’t stand with Jones when it came to anything regarding the shootings at Sandy Hook.

“I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion,” Tsai wrote on Twitter regarding Irving.

The NBA on Saturday said “hate speech of any kind is unacceptable.”

“We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions,” the league said.

It was not clear if that meant the league has spoken to Irving, or plans to speak to him on the matter.

Irving was unavailable for most of the Nets’ home games last season because he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as was mandated in New York City. The Nets then declined to give him a contract extension this summer, meaning Irving could be in his final season with the team.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the team said in a statement. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time.”

Nash was asked Saturday if he felt if the latest Irving storyline was a distraction to the team.

“I don’t think our group is overly affected by the situation,” Nash said. “We’ve had so many situations over the last 2 1/2 years that I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to some of it. I also think our guys aren’t that familiar with the material.”

Nets conduct players-only meeting after loss to Pacers drops them to 1-5

By Oct 30, 2022, 9:17 AM EDT
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets’ terrible defense to start the season (122.5 defensive net rating, second worst in the league via Cleaning the Glass, which filters out garbage time) cost them another game Saturday night. The Pacers put up 125 points, sparked by 32 from red-hot rookie Bennedict Mathurin, plus the team shot 23-of-46 from 3 (50%), and the Nets could not keep up (116), dropping them to 1-5 to open the season.

That led to a players-only meeting after the game, reports Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“It was honest,” Nets swingman Ben Simmons said of the meeting. “We had a conversation. Obviously, I’m not going to talk about, but it was honest. That’s what winning teams do. Hold each other accountable, be able to be open and talk to your teammates, and respect that and be men.”

Nets coach Steve Nash called the game a “disaster” and said he thinks his message to the team is getting through, even if it doesn’t show yet.

“They’re hearing it,” Nash said. “They’re arguing with each other about missing coverages and the lack of communication out there. Just too many errors. Too many errors on top of lack of effort at times. Sometimes it’s not even about schemes, it’s about fight.”

The lack of “fight” or will is what stands out first about the Nets — they play like a team entitled to wins. Brooklyn isn’t the only team battling this early in the season — Golden State is 3-3 after losing to Charlotte and is playing like an entitled team, but they did win a ring last season. The Warriors feeling entitled is understandable, but the Nets, not so much.

The Nets have a string of winnable games coming up — a rematch with these Pacers, followed by the Bulls, Wizards, and Hornets — but this is the NBA, teams have to play hard and smart every night. Nobody gets to coast to victories.

How much team meetings help is up for debate, but at least the Nets admit the problem. It’s a start.

