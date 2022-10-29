Report: Some owners pushing for hard cap style spending limit in CBA negotiations

Oct 29, 2022
If there is an NBA lockout next summer, it will be because of infighting among the NBA owners, not an owner vs. player disagreement.

At the urging of some owners, the NBA will propose a hard “upper spending limit” which could replace a luxury tax as part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and longtime NBA writer Marc Stein on substack (the Associated Press confirmed the news). While the language is different, that is a hard salary cap, something the NBA has never had.

That will be a non-starter with the players union, something their representatives expressed. From Stein’s newsletter:

League sources say that there is an increasing push from the various factions on the league/ownership side to push for a system closer to a true hard cap … with a twist. The current proposals, sources say, don’t actually call it a hard cap, since those words carry such a negative stigma.

“Upper Spending Limit,” I’m told, is the nomenclature in play…

“There will be a lockout,” one source from the players’ side told me, “before there’s a hard cap.”

Not all owners support this plan, according to the reports.

This news comes just about six weeks before the Dec. 15 deadline when either the players union or the NBA (at the vote of owners) can opt out of the current CBA, ending it next June 30 and potentially setting up a summer lockout (the CBA naturally expires in 2024). Negotiations on a new CBA have been ongoing for months between the league and NBPA, with hopes of reaching a deal on a new framework before the December deadline.

This move by some of the owners is not driven by fast-rising player salaries (the split of NBA revenues that goes to players is locked in and not expected to change in the new CBA) but rather by the desire of some owners to rein in the spending of other newer, richer owners willing to reach into their pockets and pay the current luxury tax.

For example, the Clippers — owned by former Microsoft executive Steve Ballmer, who is estimated to be worth more than $75 billion and is one of the 10 richest people on the planet — are poised to spend $144.7 million in luxury tax on top of $191.9 million in payroll this season, meaning a total of $336.6 million in salary and tax. The Warriors are expected to spend closer to $360 million in salary and tax this season, and the Nets are expected to be in the same ballpark. For comparison, the Atlanta Hawks are 15th in the NBA in salary this season at $148.5 million, a number that includes no luxury tax — Ballmer’s Clippers will more than double that spending once the tax is added.

After extending Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the Golden State payroll + luxury tax bill for the 2023-24 season is already at $483 million, and that is without Draymond Green opting in or reaching a new deal with the team, or filling in other roster spots, which would push the number north of $500 million. Again, the Clippers and Nets will be north of $350 million in a year the salary cap is expected to be $134 million (the luxury tax kicks in at $162 million).

It’s a shift in ownership seen in other sports, including the NFL. Long-time owners or family ownerships — such as the Buss family with the Los Angeles Lakers — often do not want or do not have the resources to spend at the same level as wildly richer billionaire owners entering the league now. Those new NBA owners are more willing to pay a luxury tax bill and not blink. Add in the top teams upgrading their training/workout facilities and the spending asked of NBA owners is rising fast. Don’t cry for these poor owners, they more than make up any money they lose if the fast-rising franchise values, but they have to pay a little more out of their pockets now.

The conventional wisdom has been there would be no NBA lockout because everyone — owners and players — are making too much money and they don’t want to kill the golden goose (so to speak). The money coming into the league is expected to spike with the new television/streaming deal coming in 2025, which is even more reason not to mess too much with the CBA. It’s why there is ultimately optimism this will be resolved without lost games.

But never underestimate the willingness of rich people to fight over money.

Nets condem Kyrie Irving's action after he promotes antisemitic movie

Oct 29, 2022
Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
Thursday, Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a film based on a controversial book of the same name that is viewed as antisemitic (if you want the details, Rolling Stone magazine broke it down).

Both the Nets and team owner Joe Tsai quickly condemned Irving’s action.

The Nets released this statement: “The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech. We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time.”

Tsai also said, “this is bigger than basketball.”

Irving, who pictures himself as an iconoclast and outside-the-box thinker, sometimes comes off more as someone sucked in by sad conspiracy theories. The best known of those was when he said he believed the earth was flat (something he later apologized for). However, just before training camp this year, Irving shared a video from Alex Jones, the poster child for conspiracy theories who called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax, something he is paying millions for now after being sued by the child victims of that shooting.

After missing most of last season due to his not being vaccinated and the New York City vaccine mandate, Irving is back on the court this season for the 1-4 Brooklyn Nets, averaging 29.6 points per game.

With Embiid out, Maxey has career-high 44 to lead 76ers to win

Oct 29, 2022
TORONTO (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid to a 112-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Embiid sat out because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games.

The 76ers didn’t miss Embiid and didn’t even need much from James Harden because of Maxey, who made his first 10 shots, seven of them from long range, and didn’t miss until a 3-pointer rimmed out with 8 minutes left in the third quarter.

“I just know how good we can be, I know how talented we are, but we’ve got to match our talent with the energy that we play with, and defensive tenacity,” Maxey said. “Tonight we knew it was going to be extremely hard without Joel. That made guys step up, that made guys do things they don’t normally do.”

Maxey shot 15 for 20 overall, going a career-best 9 for 12 from outside.

“Rese didn’t miss,” 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle said. “They just kept going in.”

Maxey had eight rebounds and four assists. He shot 5 for 6 at the free throw line.

“I thought he was awesome,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “He led us in rebounds.”

De'Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris each scored 13 points and Harden had 11 as the 76ers never trailed and won for the second time in six games, splitting a pair north of the border against their Atlantic Division rivals.

“We’re not close to where we want to be,” Rivers said, “and we’re going to have some bumps early and we know that. But once we get there, we’re going to be a really good basketball team.”

Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 rebounds, O.G. Anunoby scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes had 13 for the Raptors, who lost for the first time in three home games. Toronto’s 90 points were a season low.

“We were really locked in on the defensive end,” Maxey said.

Raptors All Star guard Fred VanVleet shot 0 for 11, going 0 for 8 from 3-point range. VanVleet scored one point.

“We just weren’t very sharp at either end,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Maxey was 5 for 5 in the first, starting the quarter with four straight 3-pointers and ending it with a buzzer-beating shot to give the 76ers a 28-26 lead. Philadelphia made 7 of 14 from long range in the first.

Maxey made five more shots in the second, two of them from distance, and Harden scored eight points to give the visitors a 65-48 lead at the half. The Sixers shot 15 for 24 in the second.

“Once you get stops the game becomes way easier, honestly, not just for myself, for all of us,” Maxey said.

Anunoby cut it to 70-64 with a steal and dunk with 4:09 left in the third but Maxey replied with four points as Philadelphia took an 81-70 lead to the fourth.

Lakers winless start to season reaches five games after loss to Timberwolves

Oct 29, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended the Los Angeles Lakers’ winless start with a 111-102 win on Friday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth and D'Angelo Russell had 11 points for Minnesota, which won back-to-back games for the first time this season and took control with an 11-4 run midway through the fourth.

“I see a ton of growth opportunity within it on both sides of the ball, with the bench, with everything with the lineup combinations,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “I’m a prove-it-to-you guy. I still want to see it more.”

LeBron James scored 28 points for Los Angeles, which was without Anthony Davis due to low back tightness and lost its fifth straight. Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season and chipped in with 18 points and eight rebounds.

With his eighth field goal of the night, LeBron James recorded his 1,135th career 20-point game, passing Karl Malone for the most such games in NBA history.

The Lakers’ 0-5 start has been marred by poor shooting, and they were 41.6% from the field and 9 of 29 (31%) from 3-point range against the Timberwolves. Los Angeles entered the day with the league’s lowest shooting percentages, hitting 41.6% from the field and 22.3% from 3.

“I think our offense is harming us right now,” James said. “Defensively, once again, we had a great game plan. We went out and competed, gave ourself a chance. Couple possessions here, couple possessions there didn’t go our way, but just keep hammering on.”

The Lakers also tied a season-high with 22 turnovers, leading to 25 points for the Timberwolves.

Without Davis, Minnesota used its twin towers of Gobert and Towns inside. Damian Jones started for Davis, but Gobert had his way early with six points and four rebounds as the Timberwolves built a nine-point advantage in the first quarter.

With its focus inside, Minnesota scored 46 points in the paint for the game.

“I just think for us we have to continue to utilize what we have,” Towns said of putting the game away inside with Gobert. “Keeping the game simple, utilizing the advantages we have against teams with how big our lineup is, just continuing to trust each other in the offense and do whatever the game is telling us to do.”

Westbrook came off the bench for the first time since the 17th game of his rookie season in 2008-09. Troy Brown Jr. made the start in his place and scored 12 points on four 3s.

Ham had approached Westbrook about the change as the team tries to shake its sluggish start. Westbrook provided a spark with 10 points in the second quarter.

“From Day 1, I mentioned, I’m a guy that’s willing to do whatever for the team,” Westbrook said. “I’ll sacrifice whatever it is that needed to be sacrificed, parts of my game that I’ve done for years to accommodate whatever it is that the coach needs me to do and I’ll continue doing that.”

Spurs shockingly waive 2021 No.12 pick Josh Primo

Oct 28, 2022
San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers
In a move nobody outside the organization saw coming, the San Antonio Spurs have waived Josh Primo, the No.12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and a player considered a rising star with the team.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO and player/personnel executive RC Buford said in a statement announcing the move.

The Spurs gave no reason and Gregg Popovich did not add details at his pregame press conference.

Primo is just 19, and the Spurs picked up his option for next year just a few weeks ago, before the season started. He missed most of the preseason with a sprained MCL, but once the games mattered he played 23 minutes a night for the Spurs and averaged 7 points a game. Primo sat out last night with what was called “glute soreness.” Primo has shown real flashes of potential as a future ball-handling wing who could score and more.

It’s almost unprecedented for a team to waive a young, promising player under contract, there is more to the story we don’t know yet. Check back to the NBA page at NBC Sports for more information on this shocking move as it becomes available.

