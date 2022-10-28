Rumor: Barack Obama involved with group looking to buy Suns

By Oct 28, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

It seemed inevitable. Eventually, one of the faceless hedge-fund billionaires trying to buy an NBA team would reach out to hoops fan and former president Barack Obama and bring him in as part of an ownership group.

That may be happening in Phoenix. Bill Simmons said in a recent podcast for The Ringer he heard Obama was “involved” with one of the groups looking to buy the Phoenix Suns.

“The days of somebody being able to put in a little amount of money and run the team, those days are over… The one guy who might pull it off and I heard, I’m probably breaking some news here, but I heard Obama is involved in one of the groups. And that’s the one guy who I feel like would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him in the front.”

Obama is rich, but not “buy an NBA team” rich, he would be a minority owner with a group purchasing the team. Whether Obama would want the role as the face of that ownership group, or one of the faces, remains to be seen. But it’s easy to envision him having an interest in an ownership stake and some role with the team.

Current Suns owner Robert Sarver announced he would sell the team in the wake of a report detailing sexual harassment and a toxic work environment he created around the Suns. Sarver was pushed to make the sale when sponsors started pulling away from the team.

Estimates for the price tag for the Suns climb above $3 billion. There is no timeline for the sale of the Suns.

On the court, Phoenix has gotten off to an impressive 3-1 start to the season.

Three things to know: Concerns about that other team in Los Angeles, too

By Oct 28, 2022, 8:56 AM EDT
0 Comments

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) There are concerns about that other team in Los Angeles, too

The vibe around the Clippers early this season could best be described as “it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

The Clippers see themselves as title contenders, and plenty of pundits agreed before the season, picking them as the biggest threat to the Warriors — a few even picked the Clippers to make the Finals. Those Finals are more than eight months away and Los Angeles was treating the start of the season like it was an obligation, a chore to be done on that road. The Clippers have rested players, been careless with the basketball, and generally treated the regular season like a team that already had won a ring or two and was waiting for the games that matter.

That attitude led them to drop a second straight game to the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thursday night, and after that loss both teams are now 2-3.

“It’s still early, still 2-3 but we have to have a sense of urgency…” John Wall said after Thursday. “We should never be outcompeted. No matter who we put on the floor we should always have a chance to win and I believe that and I think we kind of didn’t do that.”

The Clippers’ biggest problem is clear — they have the league’s worst turnover rate by a mile. Through five games, 16.5% of Clippers’ possessions have ended in a turnover (for comparison, the Thunder have the lowest turnover rate at 9.5% of possessions).

The Clippers are searching for their identity. That’s hard to find with the team’s offensive roles and rotations not close to set — Kawhi Leonard missed both games against the Thunder resting his knee after missing all of last season following ACL surgery. Paul George sat out the first game against the Thunder and was 4-of-12 in this one (after a 4-of-11 game against the Suns last Sunday). Wall and other players have missed time as well.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are playing with purpose and grit, moving the ball and making plays.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24, Lu Dort 21, and the Thunder got inside for 54 points in the paint. It was also a strong night for Twitter favorite Aleksej Pokusevski, who had 15 points and six rebounds, with a couple of clutch 3-pointers late to help seal the win.

The Clippers have had stretches where you see the potential this season — they went on a 34-14 run in the second quarter Thursday night. They got inside against the Thunder and scored 68 points in the paint.

The Clippers just can’t sustain that success, and the turnovers are the primary reason.

Wall is correct, it is early, and things are not nearly as desperate for them as some other teams (like their crypto.com Arena roommates). But the Clippers need to find a way to take care of the ball, steady the ship, start to find that identity and turn things around, or they could spend much of the season looking up in the standings at the teams they are supposed to challenge.

2) Nets fall to 1-4 after Luka Doncic carves them up with 41-point triple-double

In the preseason and even the opening couple of games of the regular season, Steve Nash had tried to deploy Ben Simmons as a point forward — not unlike the distribution role he had in Philadelphia.

Those days are gone — it didn’t work, and Simmons spent most of Thursday night working off the ball, often in the dunker’s spot in half-court sets. His offensive role is limited, he’s averaging 5.6 points per game, and playing like a guy constantly trying to avoid getting fouled (he’s a 40% free throw shooter this season). Kyrie Irving stuck up for Simmons, saying after all the time he’s missed it’s going to take time for him to find his rhythm again and he deserves the space to do that.

Simmons’ shifting role is one sign that the Nets — like the Clippers mentioned above — are still trying to figure out their identity. So far, that identity has not included good defense, Brooklyn remains dead last in defensive rating this young season (120.2).

Luka Doncic exploited that defense to the tune of 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, using his gravity to set up teammates for open 3-pointers in overtime, leading to a 129-125 victory over Brooklyn Thursday night.

Doncic also may have had the best assist of the young season.

At least one Nets fan — or bettor who had the Nets on the moneyline — was mad enough at Doncic to throw a cup of ice at him during the overtime, delaying the game. Hopefully said person at least finished the drink first.

Kyrie Irving (39 points) and Kevin Durant (37) kept the Nets in the game, and Simmons did his part — a Simmons steal and assist to Durant for a dunk to tie it with :08.8, this play forced overtime.

In overtime, Doncic exploited matchups and made shots, and that was the ballgame.

The Nets are 1-4 and in danger of digging a hole they could spend the rest of the season climbing out of if they don’t find enough of an identity — and a defense — to turn things around in the coming weeks.

3) Stephen Curry too much for Heat late, Warriors pick up win

Considering Miami played a hard-fought game the night before in Portland, flew to the Bay Area and were on a back-to-back against a rested Warriors team, they deserve credit — they didn’t just lay down on what was a clear schedule makers’ loss. Jimmy Butler stepped up with 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 26 and eight rebounds, and the Heat kept the game within five points into the fourth quarter.

But in the end there was too much Stephen Curry for Miami to handle: 33 points with seven 3-pointers, nine assists and seven boards.

The 3-2 Warriors are cruising through the season so far, not top 10 in offense or defense, and (like the Clippers above) are treating the regular season as just a testing ground to work out the kinks before the games matter. However, unlike the Clippers, the Warriors have earned the right to do that — we saw last June the heights this team can reach. The Warriors can start the season working out kinks, with Jonathan Kuminga getting benched (and Steve Kerr saying he has to earn his minutes) and Klay Thompson still finding his rhythm. The Warriors got a fantastic 16-point first half from Andrew Wiggins and quality bench play Thursday.

Plus, the Warriors have Stephen Curry to fall back on when they need a win.

Watch Doncic, Durant, Irving put on show: Luka’s 41-point triple double earns Mavs win

Associated PressOct 28, 2022, 2:19 AM EDT
0 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) — When Luka Doncic’s pass to Reggie Bullock with a second left in regulation led to a missed shot, the Dallas Mavericks weren’t discouraged.

They knew their superstar teammate would keep creating more chances for them – and they did their jobs when he did.

Doncic had 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, setting up three 3-pointers in overtime to send the Mavericks to a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

He also may have had the best assist of the young season.

“We’re just trying to do the best we can to make his job a lot easier out there on the floor when he gives the ball up, and the only way you can do that is knock down shots and take them with confidence and make a play,” Tim Hardaway Jr. said.

Doncic found Hardaway, Maxi Kleber and Bullock for 3s in the extra period as Dallas built a nine-point lead en route to its first road victory of the season.

“Obviously, Luka is probably the best guy to make tough shots and make shots when they count, but he also knows when to make the right basketball plays,” Kleber said. “And especially when we came into overtime, they were like really aggressive with him and he made the right play, I don’t know, three or four times in a row. We just got hot and made all those shots.”

Doncic also had two baskets in overtime on the way to becoming the 10th player in NBA history with three 40-point triple-doubles.

Kyrie Irving scored 39 points and Kevin Durant had 37 for the Nets, who have run into some of the NBA’s most dynamic players this week and fallen short each time.

First it was Ja Morant with 38 points in Memphis and then Giannis Antetokounmpo with 43 on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

This time it was Doncic, who had scored more than 30 points in each of the first three games and now has his first 40-point game of the season, with his drives into the middle setting up open looks all around him.

“When we attack the paint, we’re a very dangerous team,” Doncic said.

The Nets fell to 1-4.

“I felt like we did some good things tonight but it just wasn’t good enough,” Irving said.

The game was briefly delayed in overtime when a fan threw what appeared to be a cup of ice that landed on the court near the Dallas bench.

The Mavs led by two with under a minute remaining in regulation and appeared to have an insurance basket when Durant was called for goaltending on Doncic’s drive. But the call was overturned on replay, allowing the Nets to tie it when Ben Simmons stole the ball from Doncic and set up Durant for a dunk with 8.8 seconds remaining.

Doncic passed to Bullock on the next possession but his jumper from the corner missed.

But Doncic scored 16 seconds into overtime to give the Mavs the lead for good, then found Hardaway for a 3. After Irving made two free throws, Kleber and Bullock hit consecutive 3s to make it 123-114.

Simmons finished with seven points, eight rebounds and four assists. He matched his season high for points despite shooting an airball on a short attempt in the first half.

Wizards’ Delon Wright out indefinitely with strained hamstring

By Oct 27, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games
Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Washington Wizards’ defense has been 6.8 points per 100 possessions better when Delon Wright is on the court this season. Which makes the following sentence bad news:

Wright is out indefinitely with a strained hamstring, the team announced Thursday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski put a 6-8 week timeframe on his return, calling it a Grade 2 strain

 

The Wizards used their mid-level exception to sign Wright to a two-year, $16 million deal in the offseason. It has paid off, he has averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 assists a game, and has been critical on the defensive end. Here is what Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

“It’s unfortunate for us. He is playing at an extremely high level and doing a lot of good things for us, particularly on the defensive end,” head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said.

Wright came off the bench behind Monte Morris at the point, which means more minutes for him and possibly Will Barton getting some backup minutes at the one.

Damian Lillard out 1-2 weeks with Grade 1 right calf strain

By Oct 27, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT
0 Comments

I hear the Oregon Coast is a great place to do physical rehab…

Damian Lillard left the Trail Blazers loss in the third quarter Thursday with a sore right calf and did not return to the game. Thursday he underwent an MRI and it confirmed a right calf strain, the team announced. He will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.

Expect it to be closer to two weeks.

Lillard did not sound concerned when speaking after the Trail Blazers first loss, as reported by Sean Highkin and his Rose Garden Report.

“I went back on defense just to see how it would feel, and the next time running up the court I did another move and I just felt how tight it was,” Lillard said afterwards. “It wasn’t like something happened, it was just like, ‘Let’s just get it off the court and see what’s going on.'”

Lillard added if this was the playoffs he could have stayed in and played, but it’s the fifth game of the season so why risk anything?

Lillard has looked like his vintage, All-NBA self to open this season, averaging 31 points a game with a 67.1 true shooting percentage, plus he’s hit clutch shots. After missing most of last season and having surgery on his core, his explosiveness is back. With that, Portland has looked like a playoff team.

The best teams can survive without their star and still win some games for a couple of weeks. We’ll see where the Trail Blazers are now.

