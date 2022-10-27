Wizards’ Delon Wright out indefinitely with strained hamstring

The Washington Wizards’ defense has been 6.8 points per 100 possessions better when Delon Wright is on the court this season. Which makes the following sentence bad news:
Wright is out indefinitely with a strained hamstring, the team announced Thursday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski put a 6-8 week timeframe on his return, calling it a Grade 2 strain
The Wizards used their mid-level exception to sign Wright to a two-year, $16 million deal in the offseason. It has paid off, he has averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 assists a game, and has been critical on the defensive end. Here is what Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.
“It’s unfortunate for us. He is playing at an extremely high level and doing a lot of good things for us, particularly on the defensive end,” head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said.
Wright came off the bench behind Monte Morris at the point, which means more minutes for him and possibly Will Barton getting some backup minutes at the one.
I hear the Oregon Coast is a great place to do physical rehab…
Damian Lillard left the Trail Blazers loss in the third quarter Thursday with a sore right calf and did not return to the game. Thursday he underwent an MRI and it confirmed a right calf strain, the team announced. He will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.
Expect it to be closer to two weeks.
Lillard did not sound concerned when speaking after the Trail Blazers first loss, as reported by Sean Highkin and his Rose Garden Report.
“I went back on defense just to see how it would feel, and the next time running up the court I did another move and I just felt how tight it was,” Lillard said afterwards. “It wasn’t like something happened, it was just like, ‘Let’s just get it off the court and see what’s going on.'”
Lillard added if this was the playoffs he could have stayed in and played, but it’s the fifth game of the season so why risk anything?
Lillard has looked like his vintage, All-NBA self to open this season, averaging 31 points a game with a 67.1 true shooting percentage, plus he’s hit clutch shots. After missing most of last season and having surgery on his core, his explosiveness is back. With that, Portland has looked like a playoff team.
The best teams can survive without their star and still win some games for a couple of weeks. We’ll see where the Trail Blazers are now.
Anthony Edwards is why we watch the NBA — dynamic athlete and scorer on the court, big personality and fun off the court. Among the running bits is Edwards talking about making a run to the southern fried chicken chain Popeyes — the place with better chicken sandwiches than KFC (but not quite as good as Shake Shack).
Monday night the Timberwolves were on a back-to-back and Edwards struggled, scoring nine points on 3-of-15 shooting. After the game, Edwards owned it and said he needed to be better on the second night, but Karl-Anthony Towns called him out on a reason he thinks Edwards struggles on back-to-backs.
“Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet and everything. That’ll be on me. I know you all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeye’s and all that s***. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes.”
Popeye’s jumped in and basically subtweeted KAT.
Well played, Popeye’s.
What Edwards is doing is relatively common around the league — and something most of us can relate to. Personally, when I was 21, I could eat fast food burgers or tacos, have some french fries, down a few adult beverages, and my body would bounce back the next day. As I’ve aged, that has not been the case (to put it kindly) — and for professional athletes that timeline is accelerated. It is common for players three or four years into the league to get religion on monitoring and improving their diet as they look for ways to extend their careers (and get the next big payday).
To borrow what Larry Nance Jr. told Zion Williamson about his body and diet, “You’ve been given a Lamborghini. You don’t put the cheapest gas in a Lambo, you know?”
Whether Towns should have sent that message in such a public forum is a leadership debate. Towns is learning how to take on that role, too.
What Edwards can do was on full display Thursday when he hit five 3-pointers on his way to 34 points and sparked a 134-122 win over those same Spurs.
The question now is where did Edwards go for his postgame meal?
Is playing point guard for the Orlando Magic the most dangerous job in the NBA?
Since Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe a month ago, Jalen Suggs has injured his knee, returned from the knee injury and injured his ankle, which now has him sidelined indefinitely. Now, Cole Anthony has suffered an oblique muscle injury and a timetable will be determined as he undergoes further evaluation, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The team then announced on Twitter that Anthony underwent imaging after Orlando lost to Cleveland on Wednesday night, which confirmed the injury and justifies his 2-for-10 shooting night from the floor.
RJ Hampton, Terrence Ross and Kevon Harris, who is on a two-way contract, are the only guards healthy for Orlando, with Hampton as the only one that will play point guard. The Magic will have to rely heavily on their frontcourt size and playmaking from the forward spots to get their first win of the season. Franz Wagner and rookie sensation Paolo Banchero are both capable playmakers that stand 6’10”, with Wagner averaging 4.0 assists on the season and Banchero averaging 3.2.
Fultz said before his injury that he believed Orlando could be the 4th best team in the East this season. Unfortunately, the injury bug has prevented them from getting off to a good start, as they join the Lakers and Kings as the only teams without a win to start the season.
Anthony Edwards wanted to change the narrative.
Monday night, the Spurs knocked off the Timberwolves, who were on the second night of a back to back and Edwards struggled (9 points on 3-of-15 shooting).
Wednesday night, in the second game of a “baseball series,” Edwards came out on a mission, hit five 3-pointers on his way to 34 points, and sparked a 134-122 win in the rematch.
“I think we got to take a couple punches in the face to realize that we need to come out like that all the time,” Edwards told the Associated Press. “That punch that we took versus San Antonio the first game kind of woke us up.”
If the Timberwolves have dreams of moving into the top 10 in offense with this roster, it will be because of more nights like this from Edwards.
