Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench

By Oct 26, 2022, 12:14 AM EDT
0 Comments

For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game.

Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.

Thompson will write the league a check for the fine he will get after that exit.

Thompson was having an off night, scoring just two points on 1-of-8 shooting, plus he missed all five of his 3-pointers. That added to his frustration.

The Suns pulled away after Thompson’s ejection, using the momentum of that to take a comfortable lead into the fourth quarter.

Booker, off to a hot start this season, has 25 points on 7-of-15 shooting as of this writing.

NBA, players union team up to promote respect of players, referees, fans

Associated PressOct 25, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT
0 Comments

NEW YORK — The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced a plan to encourage more respectful behavior within basketball, even at youth levels.

Many groups — including the National Basketball Coaches Association, the National Basketball Referees Association and USA Basketball — are also involved with the “Respect for the Game” initiative.

The NBA has been using that term with players for nearly two decades, hoping for more positive interactions between players and referees.

In June, the NBA’s referees condemned violent acts toward officials in other sports, including a coach punching a 72-year-old umpire at a youth baseball game in New Jersey — the umpire needed surgery for a jaw injury — and the death of a soccer official in El Salvador who was attacked after ejecting a player from an amateur match. Many referee groups have also condemned instances of fans or parents losing control of their emotions during games.

“Respect and dignity are core values of both the NBA and the NBPA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a joint statement. “With the start of a new NBA season, we are reaffirming our commitment to promoting healthy and courteous relationships among players, coaches, referees, fans and parents throughout the game.”

The NBA and the NBPA said they will work with youth basketball organizations to have “Respect for the Game” included in their leagues. Jr. NBA events will now include participants taking a pledge to respect others and the game, the league said.

The NBA’s “Respect for the Game” policy was introduced in 2006.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones all out for Pelicans Tuesday

By Oct 25, 2022, 1:17 PM EDT
Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
0 Comments

The New Orleans Pelicans will be a little less fun against the Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Three starters — Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones — are all out with various injuries.

Zion suffered a “posterior hip contusion” from a nasty fall when Jordan Clarkson blocked his transition dunk attempt. Zion sat the final eight minutes against the Jazz after the fall and now will miss at least one more game.

Williamson is averaging 22 points and 6.7 rebounds a game so far this season.

Ingram left the Jazz game in the first half after a blow to the head and is now in the NBA’s concussion protocols.

Jones is out with a right knee hyperextension. His knee injury happened late in the overtime loss to the Jazz and he played through it at the time, he is not expected to have an extended absence. Jones will be particularly missed in this game when he would have drawn the assignment to cover Luka Doncic much of the night.

The Pelicans have started the season 2-1 and are not just entertaining, they may be a real playoff threat in the West. If they can stay healthy.

Trae Young, Bradley Beal seen as Team USA locks, Joel Embiid possible

By Oct 25, 2022, 11:42 AM EDT
Trae Young and Joel Embiid in Hawks-76ers Game 5
Getty Photo
0 Comments

It looks like Trae Young has a good chance of getting to suit up for Team USA for the first time in his career.

After rejections in 2019 and 2021, Trae and Bradley Beal are seen as locks to play for their country in the World Cup this summer in the Philippines, according to an article from The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

Young has a good relationship with Grant Hill, who is a minority owner of the Hawks and Team USA’s new managing director. With Hill and Steve Kerr in charge, playing for the National Team won’t require a multi-summer commitment from stars, which should help them receive more interest from older stars

Team USA finished in seventh in the 2019 World Cup before narrowly winning the gold medal in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. It may be easier for them to field a team of former gold medalists like Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Khris Middleton and Zach LaVine when they travel to play in the Paris Olympics in 2024, but the World Cup may be difficult.

Beal, who has played in the Olympics, has yet to play in the World Cup, which seems to be some added motivation for him to participate, despite

“I’ve never gotten the opportunity to do a World Cup. As long as I’m healthy, injury-free, and there’s a place for me on the team, yeah, I’ll probably be there in the Philippines.”

-Bradley Beal

Vardon referenced a handful of other young stars that could land on Team USA’s roster. That list includes Tyrese Maxey, Desmond Bane, Jordan Poole, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zion Williamson as guys that have a real chance of playing based on fit, connections or previous experience practicing with the team. Vardon also mentions some other possible young guns like Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley and a more experienced player like Donovan Mitchell, who played in the 2019 World Cup.

Then there’s the X factor. The superstar who gained citizenship in both France and the USA over the summer, which could result in countries making recruiting pitches for his services. Joel Embiid’s decision could impact the landscape of the Olympics.

For Team USA, it won’t be just about getting a superstar of Embiid’s talent on their roster. It’ll be about preventing France from fielding a lineup of Embiid, Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama.

Team USA is always in a good position to fight for a gold medal, but the roster assembly in this new era of the country’s basketball will be crucial in maintaining their place as the top team in the world ranking.

Report: Brooklyn Nets last in NBA in season ticket sales

By Oct 25, 2022, 9:30 AM EDT
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Two
Steven Ryan/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Brooklyn Nets largely fill the Barclay’s Center for home games, but they don’t do it with the loyal, season ticket-holding fan base most franchises rely on, according to a new report.

In the wake of the franchise raising the price on some season tickets up to 50%, the Nets are now dead last in the NBA in the number of season tickets sold, Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis report in an interesting story at the New York Post.

The Brooklyn Nets are dead last in the NBA when it comes to season ticket sales — with demand off more than 30% from last year as the new season tips off, sources told The Post.

For the 2022-23 campaign, billionaire Joe Tsai’s money-losing franchise had sold roughly 5,500 season tickets at the 17,732-seat Barclays Center, according to an NBA owner and an insider who both saw a recent confidential league report…

Last season, single-game sales buttressed the season ticket total to help the Nets finish 10th in average paid attendance, according to NBA confidential financials obtained by The Post — not far behind crosstown rival Knicks. The Nets drew 14,919 per game, a 26.3% spike from the previous non-pandemic year, generating $2.15 million in average net gate receipts, a 108.5% increase year-over-year, according to the data.

The Nets have had just two home games this season — both were sold out, the team announced — not enough to draw any big-picture conclusions about single-game tickets and revenue. For obvious reasons, the Nets declined to comment on the story to the Post.

Traditionally when a team struggles on the court or has a rough season off the court — the Nets had both last season — teams tend to maintain ticket price levels. Brooklyn —which reportedly lost between $50 million and $100 million last season due to one of the highest player payrolls in the league — raised prices. There have been multiple reports of team owner/governor Joe Tsai expecting team revenue to climb fast, turning those short-term losses into profits. Ticket prices can help with that.

The Nets’ early season performance on the court may not be inspiring fans to show up.

Tsai is not losing money overall on the Nets — franchise valuations are rising fast around the league, and the new CBA and television/streaming rights deals coming in the next few years will bring in more revenue and spike those franchise values higher. The only question for Tsai and other owners is how much of a year-over-year loss they are willing to stomach while their asset value rises. Tsai has the money to cover the losses.

This report may have little impact on fans, who have never cared much for how an owner is doing financially — they just want to see progress and wins. But it’s interesting to see the curtain pulled back, even a little.

