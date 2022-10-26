PBT Podcast: Fast starts, slow starts, and the best song for the Lakers

By Oct 26, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT
We’re a little over one week into the season and there’s a lot to talk about.

There are the fast starts for the Trail Blazers and Spurs — can they keep it up, or are those starts are a mirage?

What about the slow starts, are the Lakers in trouble? (Hint: yes.) What about the 76ers? The Heat?

Corey Robinson of NBC Sports and myself get into all of that in our weekly conversation, plus they break out a new segment, Corey’s Juke Box, where he has a song choice for Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. Then they look ahead at the week in the NBA and what games to watch.

Westbook updates: Out vs. Nuggets (hamstring), could come off bench, Lakers seek trades

By Oct 26, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT
On a team with arguably the best player ever poised to break the all-time scoring record later this season, the Lakers’ world continues to revolve around Russell Westbrook drama.

Here is the latest on Westbrook and the Lakers:

• He is out Wednesday night against Denver due to left hamstring soreness. The hope is he could return on Friday against the Timberwolves.

Austin Reaves will get the start in Westbrook’s absence, as he did in the one preseason game Westbrook came off the bench. If the Lakers’ offense flows better, this starting lineup could continue with Westbrook coming off the bench, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

• While Ham has publicly never done anything but praise and prop up Westbrook, there has been a sense in league circles the coach has wanted to bring Westbrook off the bench. Just like the previous Lakers coach, Frank Vogel, did. The questions are the same: How would Westbrook respond? Would Westbrook coming off the bench be more of a distraction than it is worth? The one time he came off the bench in the preseason Westbrook said it led to his hamstring tweak because it threw off his rotation and he wasn’t warm.

• The Lakers’ slow start has led to increased talk about a possible Westbrook trade, but no traction toward an actual deal has occurred. It’s more likely Westbrook sees a reduced role rather than a trade in the short term. The Lakers are being patient, waiting for the market, and reportedly are not thinking about a trade until closer to Thanksgiving at the earliest.

• However, if the losses continue to pile up in the early season, there will be increasing pressure on Rob Pelinka and the front office to make a move. LeBron James turns 38 in December, the Lakers are not in a position to waste a year to hold on to a draft pick or a little extra cap space.

• Pelinka has been aggressively looking for a big trade, including pitching three- and four-team trades to fellow executives, but no deal could be found, Brian Windhorst reported at ESPN. The challenge has been the Lakers didn’t want to mess with their cap space for next season (expected to be around $30 million) and didn’t want to give up both draft picks they can trade (2027 and 2029). However, if the losses pile up, the pressure to make a deal and give up whatever it takes will grow.

NBA Power Rankings: Continuity matters with Bucks, Suns on top after first week

By Oct 26, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT
One week into the season, we have a lot of surprises — the undefeated Trail Blazers, the struggling Heat — and a lot of volatility in the NBC Sports NBA Power Rankings. That’s how it is in the first few weeks of the season until we get a real read on teams, but the team at the top this week should surprise nobody.

 
Bucks small icon 1. Bucks (2-0, Last week No.2). Undefeated and with the best defense and best net rating in the league, the Bucks are a reminder that continuity is usually a central component to a fast start. Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show against the Rockets, scoring 44 points in 28 minutes, looking every bit the MVP again. The other early standout is Brook Lopez, who has been an anchor again on the defensive end and is averaging 13 points a game. Fun showdowns with the Nets and Hawks this week.

 
Suns small icon 2. Suns (3-1, LW 6). Don’t sleep on the Suns. Devin Booker has started the season with a chip on his shoulder and is averaging 32.5 points a game, knocking down 48% from 3, and dishing out 5.8 assists a night. As with the Bucks, continuity to start the season helps, but wins over the Mavericks and Warriors to start the season are cathartic. Tuesday’s win over Golden State was the start of a six-game homestead, expect the wins to keep piling up.

 
Celtics small icon 3. Celtics (3-1, LW 3). The Celtics’ offense is on a tear to start the season, with a 118.3 net rating that is reminiscent of their play after the All-Star break last season (and is third in the NBA this young season). It helps that Jayson Tatum has started the season on fire, averaging 32.5 points per game. Without Robert Williams the defense has been shakier and is bottom 10 in the league, although that has some small sample size noise in it (still, it’s the area Joe Mazzulla needs to focus on). There are no easy weeks in the East and the Celtics have a couple of good tests against the Cavaliers this week, the first one without Grant Williams, who is suspended after bumping an official.

 
Grizzlies small icon 4. Grizzlies (3-1, LW 7). Ja Morant is his same quick-twitch explosive self, but what has made him unguardable this season is an improved 3-point shot — he’s not going to hit 60% from deep all season, but if he takes a big step forward off the 34.4% he shot last season he will be unstoppable. What will hold the Grizzlies back is the 28th-ranked defense in the league to start the season, Memphis has to tighten up on that end. Memphis heads out on the road for four this week, including two in Utah.

 
Blazers small icon 5. Trail Blazers (4-0, LW 22). The hottest team to open the NBA season, and this may be sustainable. Surrounding Damian Lillard with more athleticism and speed has worked, mostly because Lillard looks like his vintage self again — exploding to the rim (and showing improved extension again around the basket) or pulling up for a jumper. This Lillard is bad news for the rest of the league. Just ask the Suns, as Lillard dropped 41 on them.

 
Pelicans small icon 6. Pelicans (3-1, LW 16). Zion Williamson is back and a force of nature inside, but the most impressive thing New Orleans did this week was beat Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on a night Zion, Brandon Ingram, and Herbert Jones (who would have drawn the Luka assignment) were all out injured. (Zion’s bruised butt, basically, does not appear to be serious or something that will keep him out long.) This is a confident New Orleans team and CJ McCollum deserves a lot of credit for that and his leadership. Tough tests are ahead as New Orleans heads out on the road to face Phoenix, the two Los Angeles teams, and then they come home to the Warriors.

 
Cavaliers small icon 7. Cavaliers (2-1, LW 12). Donovan Mitchell is a walking bucket, so it’s no surprise that with Darius Garland missing a little time (the rare eyelid laceration injury) Mitchell has stepped up his game — 33.3 points and 7 assists a game through the first three games of the season, and he’s hitting 42.3% from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers have the second-highest net rating in the league through three games, although there is a lot of noise in that. We will get a better sense of this team over the weekend against the Celtics and Knicks (Garland could return for those).

 
Jazz small icon 8. Jazz (3-1, LW 28). Those weren’t just three simple wins to open the season, they were impressive wins over quality opponents. Lauri Markkanen is healthy and reminding everyone he can create with the ball in his hands. Jordan Clarkson is trying on defense (just ask Zion). Jarred Vanderbilt plays hard every time out. Not sure if this is sustainable (opponents have been missing 3s) and Danny Ainge isn’t done dealing, but what a fun start to the season for a Jazz team that has solid NBA players and — at least in their locker room — is not looking to tank.

 
Warriors small icon 9. Warriors (2-2, last week No.1). Stephen Curry is starting the season like an MVP candidate, averaging 30.3 points a game, with more than five rebounds and assists per night, and shooting 44.4% from 3. But the Warriors have lost a couple of games out of the gate because their early season defense is not near championship level — their 114.8 defensive rating so far is 22nd in the league. Klay Thompson is still finding his footing out of the gate, averaging just 11 points a game, and is shooting 28.6% from 3 — plus he got ejected for the first time in his career.

 
Wizards small icon 10. Wizards (3-1, LW 21). There’s a lot to like in the early wins for Washington — Bradley Beal is mostly healthy and averaging 20.5 points per game, Kristaps Porzingis has been solid (16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds a game) and the Wizards have a top-10 defense so far. I’m not all in on the Wizards yet, their three wins have come against the Pacers, Bulls, and Pistons. Things get tougher this week with the Celtics, and two games against Joel Embiid and the 76ers, on the schedule. Those games will give us a better sense of this team.

 
11. Timberwolves (2-2, LW 11). Minnesota feels like a new team trying to figure everything out, which is to be expected, but the blown 17-point lead against the Jazz and a 16-point one against the Thunder are concerning. So is the fact this team’s defense is not in the top 10 in the league. The Timberwolves have one of the softest schedules in the NBA to start the season (although someone forgot to tell the Jazz and Spurs that), and that continues this week with games against San Antonio and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Timberwolves need to stockpile wins now as a cushion for when the schedule toughens up.

 
Raptors small icon 12. Raptors (2-2, LW 14). One of the bright spots early for Toronto is the play of Precious Achiuwa — especially against his former team in Miami — and he looks like a great fit as another long, athletic player to mesh with the plethora of those players the Raptors already have. Toronto hasn’t been bad by any means, they were in their two losses, but neither the offense nor defense are coming together the way Nick Nurse wants yet (both middle of the pack). A couple of games against the 76ers this week should be a good test.

 
Knicks small icon 13. Knicks (2-1, LW 19). Jalen Brunson has put up numbers for the Knicks — 17.7 points and 7 assists a game — but the bigger impact has been his steady hand running the offense in clutch minutes. New York is just organized better on the offensive end. The Knicks’ advanced stats look great so far (in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating) but their wins have come against teams they are expected to beat, the Pistons and Magic. Starting Friday is a real test with the Bucks on the road, followed by the Cavaliers. We’ll see if them pushing the Grizzlies to overtime was a fluke or if this team is that good.

 
Hornets small icon 14. Hornets (2-1, LW 25). Steve Clifford was brought in to shore up the defense (so far so good), but how he got the offense clicking with LaMelo Ball still out of the lineup is the bigger story. Terry Rozier has had the ball in his hands and has played well, averaging 23.5 points, 8.5 assists and 7 rebounds a game. Rozier has played well enough to end up in the Lakers’ trade rumors. Dennis Smith Jr. also has picked up some of that offensive slack. Charlotte got above .500 by beating the Hawks, but tougher tests come this week with the Knicks and Warriors. No exact date on LaMelo’s return (he’s out vs. the Knicks Wednesday), but it shouldn’t be much longer.

 
Hawks small icon 15. Hawks (2-1, LW 15). Another team that’s been a little hard to get a read on because of a soft early schedule (including two games in Detroit this week), but that will change Saturday in Milwaukee, followed by games in Toronto and New York. Trae Young remains a juggernaut averaging 23.5 points and 11.7 assists per game so far, while Dejounte Murray is putting up 19.7/7.3/8.3 numbers every night, but despite that the Atlanta offense is still ranked 23rd. The defense is saving them, but look for the offense to mesh better over time.

 
Spurs small icon 16. Spurs (3-1, LW 30). Maybe the biggest surprise in the league so far, the Spurs have played hard for Gregg Popovich and gotten big games from Devin Vassell (19.8 points per game), Keldon Johnson (20.5), and Jakob Poeltl has been outworking everyone on the glass. We’re a bit skeptical this is sustainable, the Spurs have a -0.9 net rating, and if you remove garbage time that falls to -3.5 (stat via Cleaning the Glass). Still, they beat the 76ers (and got P.J. Tucker yelling at his teammates) and the Timberwolves, and Minnesota is on the schedule two more times this week (along with one against the Bulls).

 
Bulls small icon 17. Bulls (2-2, LW 17). DeMar DeRozan looked like his peak self from last season on opening night, putting up 37 on the Heat in what was a quality win for Chicago. Then the Bulls’ second win came against the Celtics — Chicago struggled against the top teams in the East last season, this is a good early sign. DeRozan is averaging 28.6 per game, and Zach LaVine is at 21 a game in the two he played (knee maintenance rest to start the season is a concern, however). Despite having those two, the Bulls’ offense has not clicked the first few games of the season (bottom 10 in the league), largely because the team is shooting 32.7% from 3. Both the 76ers and Nets are on the schedule this week.

 
Clippers small icon18. Clippers (2-2, LW 4). There is a strong “the season is a marathon” vibe around the Clippers, and they are willing to drop a game in Oklahoma City (as they did Tuesday sitting Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) with the belief they will win enough to make the playoffs because of their depth. What matters to the Clippers is having Leonard and George healthy for the postseason, and Tyronne Lue has talked about looking for a balance of how much to play them and how to preserve them for the second season. Leonard is on a minutes restriction, but the time he is on the court is a reminder of what a disruptive defender and physical offensive player he is — there is nobody like him in the league.

 
Mavericks small icon 19. Mavericks (1-2, LW 13). How long before Jason Kidd has to move Christian Wood into the starting lineup? He is averaging 24.3 points and 8.7 rebounds a game off the bench while knocking down 61% of his 3-pointers (4.3 attempts a game). He and Luka Doncic have some real chemistry. The bigger problem for the Mavericks to start the season is their defense, something Jason Kidd made a calling card last year but there were a lot of blown rotations and questionable efforts in the loss to the Pelicans.

 
Sixers small icon 20. 76ers (1-3, LW 5). There’s reason to be concerned about the Philly offense — not enough ball movement at times, Tyrese Maxey still finding his shot — but it feels like that side of the ball will work out. The bigger long-term concern is the defense, which has been step slow — and the transition defense has been the worst in the league (via Cleaning the Glass). With a backcourt of Maxey and Harden the Sixers were going to need peak Joel Embiid rim protector and he has not been that guy to start the season (Doc Rivers blamed that on summer plantar fasciitis). Maybe it’s time for more Mattise Thybulle, but something has to improve on that end if the Sixers want to compete with the big boys in the East.

 
Nuggets small icon 21. Nuggets (2-2, LW 8). Maybe the team on the top of my “I have no feel for them yet” list, and with that this ranking may be way too low. Or not, they have a -7.7 net rating so far this season that is 27th in the league and behind even teams like the Lakers. Then again, these Nuggets beat the Warriors. The big problem early is a defense that is bottom 3 in the league. Nikola Jokic’s offensive counting stats are off a little bit this season, as to be expected with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back and getting some of his shots. If the Nuggets want to get healthy, this is the stretch of the schedule to do it, including two games against the Lakers this week (and one against the Jazz, who beat them opening night).

 
Heat small icon 22. Heat (1-3, LW 9). When Bam Adebayo has been on the court, the Heat’s defensive rating has been top three in the NBA, but when he sits their defensive rating jumps by almost 30 points to 133 (small sample size, but it illustrates just how vital he is to the team — and how they need depth up front). Jimmy Butler has played well, but still the offense lags and is bottom three in the league. The Heat have a tough first couple of weeks (including facing Portland Wednesday and the Warriors two nights later), which is why the opening night loss to a shorthanded Bulls team (no Lonzo Ball or Zach LaVine) really stung. The first week this didn’t feel like the Heat teams we’ve come to expect.

 
Nets small icon 23. Nets (1-2, LW 10). Kevin Durant is nothing short of brilliant, but not even he can cover up for what has been a horrific Brooklyn defense to start the season. Memphis all but toyed with the Nets on Monday night. Their win against Toronto was a reminder this team can win by just outscoring an opponent, but that’s no path to sustained success. The Nets may need more time to fit the puzzle pieces together, and for Ben Simmons to figure out how to stop fouling (he’s fouled out twice this season already), it’s too early to draw sweeping conclusions. Other than that the defense has to improve. Measuring stick game against the Bucks this week, as well as an interesting matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Pistons small icon 24. Pistons (1-3, LW 23). There are things to like individually. Jaden Ivey is impressive on the offensive end and has a good synergy so far with Cade Cunningham. Jalen Duran has continued to make his case for “steal of the draft.” Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team in scoring with an efficient 20.8 a game, but it’s fair to wonder if that is an audition for a team that could trade for him at the deadline. It was a little bit of a disappointing start to the season for the Pistons, and things don’t get easier with two games against the Hawks, then a brutal back-to-back of the Warriors and Bucks.

 
Pacers small icon 25. Pacers (1-3, LW 24). Bennedict Mathurin continues to impress, averaging 22.3 points per game, second highest in the NBA among rookies — he may not be coming off the bench for long. Tyrese Haliburton has been everything the Pacers hoped when they turned the keys to the offense over to him, averaging 24 points and 9.8 assists a game. A lot of buzz around the Pacers and when they might trade Myles Turner (out with a sprained ankle but expected to return soon) and Buddy Hield, but there’s no reason for the Pacers to rush the process. Let the tension and desperation build in Los Angeles (or other cities) and wait for the market to meet your price.

 
Thunder small icon 26. Thunder (1-3, LW 29). That was an impressive way to pick up their first win of the season, with a 21-0 third-quarter run, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander going off for 33 points. Josh Giddey has shown flashes with the ball in his hands. Jalen Williams is still out following surgery for an orbital bone fracture, but he could return (in a mask?) in the next couple of weeks. The Thunder play a (likely not resting everyone) Clippers team again Thursday, then get Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Saturday.

 
Kings small icon 27. Kings (0-3, LW 20). Rough start for the Kings but De'Aaron Fox has been spectacular, averaging 31.7 points and 7 assists a game so far. His efforts have lifted the Kings to a pretty average offense (17th in the league) but Mike Brown was brought in as coach to lift up the defense and that has not gone well (20th in the league). The bright spot is rookie Keegan Murray, who is averaging 17.5 points a game so far. Sacramento needs a win and hosts Memphis and Miami this week, not easy places to get it.

 
Lakers small icon 28. Lakers 0-3, LW 18). Darvin Ham came in preaching defense and, give the man credit, the Lakers are playing hard and executing on that end of the court, a 103.4 defensive rating, second best in the league. The quality defense is also letting Los Angeles get out and run more, they have the second-highest percentage of their offense started in transition. But all that doesn’t matter because they can’t shoot — a 49.8 true shooting percentage as a team. Russell Westbrook is already a distraction and the focal point of issues that are bigger than just him. Think the Lakers regret not going in on that John Wall for Westbrook trade now?

 
Rockets small icon 29. Rockets (1-3, LW 26). What you have seen in the first week is what you will see all season from the Rockets — a heavy dose of their young players, some entertaining play, and a lot of losses. Houston got its first win doing what nobody else in the league had been able to do — beat the Utah Jazz. They did it with their athletic guards stepping up, Jalen Green had 25, Kevin Porter Jr. 26. Tari Eason has looked good off the bench for Houston.

 
Magic small icon 30. Magic 0-4, LW 27). The winless record is a little unfair, the Magic have been in games, not getting blown out, just have not been able to close out victories. Welcome to the learning curve for a young team. Paolo Banchero has lived up to the hype early and placed himself in some legendary company with an opening night line of 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Celtics' Grant Williams suspended one game for bumping referee

By Oct 26, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Chicago Bulls
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The Celtics were reacting to the referees during their loss to the Bulls — Joe Mazzulla was ejected after backing up Jayson Tatum, who had gotten a technical earlier in the game.

Then Grant Williams got ejected for bumping into Cheryl Flores — incidentally, but still making contact — after he made a little sprint after a call he did not like.

The NBA has suspended Williams for one game for “recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official.” As a result, he will sit out Friday night’s Celtics game against the Cavaliers.

Williams might have gotten away without a suspension, it didn’t appear his contact with Flores was intentional, but when he kept yelling at her he took things to another level. The ejection and suspension were near inevitable, the league doesn’t mess around with contact with an official.

The suspension will cost Williams $29,698, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Jaylen Brown among athletes ending their deals with Ye's agency

Associated Press Oct 26, 2022, 11:45 AM EDT
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES  — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests outside of their sports. Both star athletes emphatically dropped the agency owned by Ye, as the music mogul is now known, amid rising international condemnation of his latest round of offensive and antisemitic remarks.

German sportswear giant Adidas also ended its extraordinarily lucrative partnership with Ye on Tuesday.

Donald, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, signed with Donda Sports last spring after the Rams won the Super Bowl. The seven-time All-Pro and his wife, Erica, denounced West’s “displays of hate and antisemitism” in a statement announcing their decision.

“We felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings,” they wrote. “We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race.”

Brown emphatically reversed his own tentative decision Monday to stay with Donda Sports, saying Tuesday that he will “continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown was named the president of Donda Sports in February, and he claimed the organization bought a $2 million suite for the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Donald and Jaylen Brown subsequently signed with the amorphous agency, which was supposed to represent the athletes in marketing and branding deals not related to their team contracts. Donda Sports also claimed to be “centered on professional and wellness support” in the announcement of its deal with Antonio Brown.

Donald and Jaylen Brown appear to be the only announced clients of Donda Sports, which has a nonfunctioning website and an Instagram account with over 279,000 followers and no posts.

