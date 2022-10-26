Jaylen Brown among athletes ending their deals with Ye’s agency

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests outside of their sports. Both star athletes emphatically dropped the agency owned by Ye, as the music mogul is now known, amid rising international condemnation of his latest round of offensive and antisemitic remarks.
German sportswear giant Adidas also ended its extraordinarily lucrative partnership with Ye on Tuesday.
Donald, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, signed with Donda Sports last spring after the Rams won the Super Bowl. The seven-time All-Pro and his wife, Erica, denounced West’s “displays of hate and antisemitism” in a statement announcing their decision.
“We felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings,” they wrote. “We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race.”
Brown emphatically reversed his own tentative decision Monday to stay with Donda Sports, saying Tuesday that he will “continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”
Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown was named the president of Donda Sports in February, and he claimed the organization bought a $2 million suite for the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
Donald and Jaylen Brown subsequently signed with the amorphous agency, which was supposed to represent the athletes in marketing and branding deals not related to their team contracts. Donda Sports also claimed to be “centered on professional and wellness support” in the announcement of its deal with Antonio Brown.
Donald and Jaylen Brown appear to be the only announced clients of Donda Sports, which has a nonfunctioning website and an Instagram account with over 279,000 followers and no posts.
LOS ANGELES — Last season, the Suns were the 64-win championship favorite in April, until they weren’t in May.
By the time predictions for this coming season rolled around in October, the Suns were almost an afterthought. Not bad, but barely discussed.
That was a mistake — watching the Suns in person, it quickly becomes clear this team is a title contender. This season. Again.
Just ask the Warriors, who fell to the Suns Tuesday night, 134-105.
Phoenix has its superstar in Devin Booker, whose numbers from the first week of the season — 32.5 points per game while shooting 48% from 3 — show him taking a step forward from his All-NBA level a year ago. The Suns also have a high-level two-way center in Deandre Ayton, athleticism with shooting and defense on the wing in Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, good depth off the bench, plus arguably the highest basketball IQ player in the game at this point in Chris Paul to tie it all together.
This year’s Suns remind anyone who watches them of the 64-win team we saw last season.
So why is every preseason prediction down on them?
“[Booker] and Chris worked out a lot this summer…” coach Monty Williams said. “But I think we all still feel the pain of the way we went out. And that can drive you. It doesn’t mean you’re going to win it, but it certainly will motivate you to work on things you need to work on and address things you need to address.”
“I think it definitely motivates us,” Paul added.
“We also understand how important but unimportant these [regular-season] games are. You know what I mean? We understand it’s about building — 60-something wins last year don’t mean nothing. So right now we just try not to get too high, not get too low. Keep building.”
That building has started on the defensive end. It’s early, but the Suns have a top-five defense in the league to open the season. This follows the pattern of the past two years, when the Suns had top-10 defenses, and it’s not hard to see why. They have a strong perimeter defender in Bridges, athleticism all over the court, CP3 is still solid at his position and can create some steals, and there is a solid rim protector in Ayton backing him up.
Booker used to be the easy target for his defense, but he put in the work on that end. The best evidence is in his improvement in defensive estimated plus/minus (there is no great, public defensive statistic, but the EPM at Dunks & Threes is the one people in NBA front offices say may be the best of the lot). Booker was a minus defender most of his career by this stat, but steadily improved, and last season was +.03 — basically a neutral defender.
Or, ask Klay Thompson how Booker has improved as a defender — Thompson was 1-of-8 shooting against the Pelicans Tuesday — and knew how to get under his skin and get Thompson ejected for the first time in his career.
Booker is the spark on offense, putting up monster numbers to open the season.
“I think he’s not just a special player, but he’s an elite competitor,” Williams said of Booker. “I’ve never seen him back down from anyone, any situation. And that’s what impresses me just as much as the scoring and the defensive plays that he makes.”
The Suns’ offense overall is still a work in progress. The halfcourt offense was pedestrian the first couple of games but has improved, and the Suns play at one of the slowest paces in the league (as is traditional with Chris Paul teams). The ball is moving in the half court, the Suns are second in the league in assisted field goals, but they aren’t consistently finishing at a high level. Outside of Booker, the offense feels solid so far but not necessarily elite.
Maybe that’s the other reason we all slept on the Suns.
Every time we heard about Phoenix during the summer, it concerned the indiscretions of owner Robert Sarver (who will now sell the team). While much of the rest of the West upgraded rosters, the Suns stood pat and bet on internal growth. So far, that internal growth is only showing up in moments.
Williams wants his team now to focus on that growth, on building good habits over the course of the season now that will prevent a blowout loss in the playoffs. Williams is comfortable with the work his players put in over the summer, but it’s time for them to move on from last season’s pain.
“You let it go for sure,” Williams said of last year’s playoff exit. “Because once the season starts, it’s a new deal. But the summer is hard. You live in that kind of hurt and whatever that is. It can motivate you to work your tail off even more than you already would have.
“But once the season starts, it’s like, OK, there’s new challenges. But I bet everybody that was in that locker room [who is] in our locker room now dealt with that. Thought about it all summer… Once you start the season, then you have new challenges and different teams that are coming into your head, but it can be a great motivator for some.”
Ayton put it more bluntly.
“I’m not talking about last year, only this year,” he said after his Suns beat the Clippers.
Four games into the season, the Suns sit at 3-1 (their only loss in the last seconds to red-hot Portland). Quietly, this team is motivated to prove last season’s ending was an anomaly. That one bad game is not a symptom of something bigger.
However, the real test can’t happen until the postseason. The Suns understand that and are building toward that moment.
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.
1) Trey Murphy is perfect, he and Pelicans make statement in West
The real problem for teams with playoff aspirations off to slow starts in the Western Conference — we’re looking at you, every franchise in Los Angeles — is that the West is deep with impressive teams. What seems like a little stumble out of the gate the first couple weeks of the season could put a team far enough back it becomes tough to catch up mid-season.
One of those impressive teams made a huge statement Tuesday night:
NoZion Williamson (right posterior hip contusion), no Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), no Herbert Jones (right knee hyperextension), and yet the Pelicans still went out and beat Luka Doncic and the Mavericks 113-111. Trey Murphy, scoring 22 on perfect 8-of-8 shooting, led a balanced Pelicans attack that saw eight players score in double digits.
Trey Murphy III showed out in the Pelicans W tonight:
What told the tale in this game was defensive execution, particularly in the clutch — while neither team had a great night on that end, the Pelicans were making smarter plays late.
The Pelicans had the depth to throw a couple of long defenders at Doncic in the form of Naji Marshall and rookie Dyson Daniels, although they got a lot of help. Luka was Luka and had 33 points after 3 quarters, but his legs were not there in the fourth as he shot 2-of-6 overall and 0-of-4 from 3, including an attempted game-winner (which looked to be on target but bounced off the front of the rim).
Meanwhile in crunch time, Dallas made poor rotations — at one point doubling CJ McCollum and leaving Devonte' Graham wide open, at other points there was a lack of effort to close out or contest strongly at the rim (Doncic was part of that). It was just an undisciplined defensive night for the Mavericks all around, the kind that will drive Jason Kidd mad.
Doncic finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points for the Cavs, Christian Wood continued to play well off the bench with 23. Dallas falls to 1-2 with the loss.
It was a gritty win for the Pelicans, one where Jose Alvarado was setting the tone early and McCollum was as much a distributor as a scorer (he finished with 14 points on 20 shots but dished out 11 assists). Good teams find ways to win when their best players are out — the 3-1 Pelicans made a statement that they are among those good teams.
Add the Pelicans and the 4-0 Trail Blazers to the list of good teams in the crowded West. Teams stumbling out of the gate should be concerned, those teams don’t look like they are going anywhere.
If there was any doubt the Suns belong in the mix of top teams in the West, it should be put to rest as Phoenix pulled away late to beat the Golden State Warriors 134-105.
Stephen Curry was pedestrian (by his standards) in this one, with 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting. The bigger problem remains the Warriors’ defense to start the season — their 114.8 defensive rating so far is 22nd in the league. This is not the defense that won them the rings handed out on opening night.
Devin Booker exploited that defense and continued his red-hot start to the season with 34 points on 10-of-19 shooting.
Devin Booker balled out in the Phoenix win tonight:
Plus, Booker was the guy who got under Klay Thompson’s skin and got him ejected for the first time in his career.
Thomson and Booker were going back and forth all game (they were guarding each other for stretches, Booker got a lot of his buckets on Klay). Midway through the third when the game was still in doubt, all the words became a chest-to-chest mini-confrontation, but the referee stepped in and gave the standard double technical to attempt to calm things. Booker just walked away.
Thompson didn’t. The usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, he kept barking at Suns, and then referee Ed Malloy, which earned a second T and an ejection.
The underlying cause of Thompson’s frustration: He shot 1-of-8, missing all five of his 3-pointers. He couldn’t get rolling and he couldn’t stop Booker.
After Thompson was ejected the Suns went on a 20-5 run and that’s your ballgame.
It’s a long regular season that the Warriors aren’t going to take overly seriously, there is plenty of time to get the defense right. The Warriors have a long track record, they get the benefit of the doubt just a week into the season. Eventually they will need to build good habits at that end, but right now the Warriors” defense is getting exposed.
3) The Wizards are 3-1 and turning some heads out East
The conventional wisdom on the Wizards coming into this season was it was a pretty good roster if Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis could stay healthy.
They are healthy right now and the Wizards are off to a 3-1 start after a 120-99 win over the Pistons.
Beal was limited in this game with back tightness (although he did play some in the second half), but it was Kyle Kuzma (25 points, 6 rebounds) and Kristaps Porzingis (20 points) who carried the load for the Wizards. With Beal limited, Will Barton got more run and stepped up with 16 points.
We’re reserving judgment on the Wizards, whose three wins have come against the Pacers, Bulls, and Pistons (the best team they played, the Cavaliers, beat them in overtime). Things get tougher starting Sunday when the Wizards face the Celtics, followed by a couple of games against Joel Embiid and the 76ers. Those games will tell us much more about how good the Wizards are.
For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game.
Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
NEW YORK — The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced a plan to encourage more respectful behavior within basketball, even at youth levels.
Many groups — including the National Basketball Coaches Association, the National Basketball Referees Association and USA Basketball — are also involved with the “Respect for the Game” initiative.
The NBA has been using that term with players for nearly two decades, hoping for more positive interactions between players and referees.
In June, the NBA’s referees condemned violent acts toward officials in other sports, including a coach punching a 72-year-old umpire at a youth baseball game in New Jersey — the umpire needed surgery for a jaw injury — and the death of a soccer official in El Salvador who was attacked after ejecting a player from an amateur match. Many referee groups have also condemned instances of fans or parents losing control of their emotions during games.
“Respect and dignity are core values of both the NBA and the NBPA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a joint statement. “With the start of a new NBA season, we are reaffirming our commitment to promoting healthy and courteous relationships among players, coaches, referees, fans and parents throughout the game.”
The NBA and the NBPA said they will work with youth basketball organizations to have “Respect for the Game” included in their leagues. Jr. NBA events will now include participants taking a pledge to respect others and the game, the league said.
The NBA’s “Respect for the Game” policy was introduced in 2006.