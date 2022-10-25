Report: Brooklyn Nets last in NBA in season ticket sales

The Brooklyn Nets largely fill the Barclay’s Center for home games, but they don’t do it with the loyal, season ticket-holding fan base most franchises rely on, according to a new report.

In the wake of the franchise raising the price on some season tickets up to 50%, the Nets are now dead last in the NBA in the number of season tickets sold, Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis report in an interesting story at the New York Post.

The Brooklyn Nets are dead last in the NBA when it comes to season ticket sales — with demand off more than 30% from last year as the new season tips off, sources told The Post.

For the 2022-23 campaign, billionaire Joe Tsai’s money-losing franchise had sold roughly 5,500 season tickets at the 17,732-seat Barclays Center, according to an NBA owner and an insider who both saw a recent confidential league report…

Last season, single-game sales buttressed the season ticket total to help the Nets finish 10th in average paid attendance, according to NBA confidential financials obtained by The Post — not far behind crosstown rival Knicks. The Nets drew 14,919 per game, a 26.3% spike from the previous non-pandemic year, generating $2.15 million in average net gate receipts, a 108.5% increase year-over-year, according to the data.

The Nets have had just two home games this season — both were sold out, the team announced — not enough to draw any big-picture conclusions about single-game tickets and revenue. For obvious reasons, the Nets declined to comment on the story to the Post.

Traditionally when a team struggles on the court or has a rough season off the court — the Nets had both last season — teams tend to maintain ticket price levels. Brooklyn —which reportedly lost between $50 million and $100 million last season due to one of the highest player payrolls in the league — raised prices. There have been multiple reports of team owner/governor Joe Tsai expecting team revenue to climb fast, turning those short-term losses into profits. Ticket prices can help with that.

The Nets’ early season performance on the court may not be inspiring fans to show up.

Tsai is not losing money overall on the Nets — franchise valuations are rising fast around the league, and the new CBA and television/streaming rights deals coming in the next few years will bring in more revenue and spike those franchise values higher. The only question for Tsai and other owners is how much of a year-over-year loss they are willing to stomach while their asset value rises. Tsai has the money to cover the losses.

This report may have little impact on fans, who have never cared much for how an owner is doing financially — they just want to see progress and wins. But it’s interesting to see the curtain pulled back, even a little.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones all out for Pelicans Tuesday

The New Orleans Pelicans will be a little less fun against the Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Three starters — Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones — are all out with various injuries.

Zion suffered a “posterior hip contusion” from a nasty fall when Jordan Clarkson blocked his transition dunk attempt. Zion sat the final eight minutes against the Jazz after the fall and now will miss at least one more game.

Williamson is averaging 22 points and 6.7 rebounds a game so far this season.

Ingram left the Jazz game in the first half after a blow to the head and is now in the NBA’s concussion protocols.

Jones is out with a right knee hyperextension. His knee injury happened late in the overtime loss to the Jazz and he played through it at the time, he is not expected to have an extended absence. Jones will be particularly missed in this game when he would have drawn the assignment to cover Luka Doncic much of the night.

The Pelicans have started the season 2-1 and are not just entertaining, they may be a real playoff threat in the West. If they can stay healthy.

Trae Young, Bradley Beal seen as Team USA locks, Joel Embiid possible

It looks like Trae Young has a good chance of getting to suit up for Team USA for the first time in his career.

After rejections in 2019 and 2021, Trae and Bradley Beal are seen as locks to play for their country in the World Cup this summer in the Philippines, according to an article from The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

Young has a good relationship with Grant Hill, who is a minority owner of the Hawks and Team USA’s new managing director. With Hill and Steve Kerr in charge, playing for the National Team won’t require a multi-summer commitment from stars, which should help them receive more interest from older stars

Team USA finished in seventh in the 2019 World Cup before narrowly winning the gold medal in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. It may be easier for them to field a team of former gold medalists like Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Khris Middleton and Zach LaVine when they travel to play in the Paris Olympics in 2024, but the World Cup may be difficult.

Beal, who has played in the Olympics, has yet to play in the World Cup, which seems to be some added motivation for him to participate, despite

“I’ve never gotten the opportunity to do a World Cup. As long as I’m healthy, injury-free, and there’s a place for me on the team, yeah, I’ll probably be there in the Philippines.”

-Bradley Beal

Vardon referenced a handful of other young stars that could land on Team USA’s roster. That list includes Tyrese Maxey, Desmond Bane, Jordan Poole, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zion Williamson as guys that have a real chance of playing based on fit, connections or previous experience practicing with the team. Vardon also mentions some other possible young guns like Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley and a more experienced player like Donovan Mitchell, who played in the 2019 World Cup.

Then there’s the X factor. The superstar who gained citizenship in both France and the USA over the summer, which could result in countries making recruiting pitches for his services. Joel Embiid’s decision could impact the landscape of the Olympics.

For Team USA, it won’t be just about getting a superstar of Embiid’s talent on their roster. It’ll be about preventing France from fielding a lineup of Embiid, Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama.

Team USA is always in a good position to fight for a gold medal, but the roster assembly in this new era of the country’s basketball will be crucial in maintaining their place as the top team in the world ranking.

Three things to know: Early season overreactions to 76ers win, Nets loss

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) The 76ers pick up first win. So is everything good now?

Maybe P.J. Tucker should yell at his teammates more often.

Philadelphia picked up its first win of the season Monday against Indiana. Sure, it took the 76ers facing a Pacers team playing its third game in four nights, but when the schedule maker hands you a win, you take it and say thank you. Philadelphia did just that, getting a big night from James Harden — 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds — on their way to a comfortable 120-106 victory over Indy. You know it’s a good night in Philly when Harden breaks ankles and does everything but the shimmy.

There were a lot of positives for Sixers fans: Philadelphia was firing more from beyond the arc (43 3-point attempts), Joel Embiid pitched in 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and the bench that struggled early stepped up with George Niang adding 16 points and DeAnthony Melton scoring 11. It was an all-around improved effort.

So everything is good with the 76ers then?

Not exactly.

Philly was never as bad as some wanted to believe with the 0-3 start, but they have a lot of work to do to be the contenders many people predicted they could be. The flaws and concerns with the roster and how it is coming together early are still there.

The ball movement was improved against Indiana, but there were still too many possessions of Harden pounding the ball into the ground and starting the offense late in the clock. It still seems like Embiid and Harden are taking turns, not playing with and off each other. Tyrese Maxey is still looking for his shot to start the season (3-of-11 against the Pacers). Still, all those issues can be worked out over time. Philly is a middle-of-the-pack offense after the first week, but give it time and it will climb up the league ladder.

The bigger concern is defense. There will always be challenges defensively for a team that plans to play Maxey and Harden heavy minutes together in the backcourt. The problem is a slowed Embiid to start the season has not been able to cover for them protecting the rim, and the wing defense has been an issue. Unlike the offense, which just needs time to meld, Doc Rivers needs to find schemes and energy to pick up what has been a bottom-10 defense to start.

Philly has too much talent to struggle for long, it will find the wins. Whether the 76ers find their way up to contender status may take longer to determine.

2) Is Kevin Durant‘s brilliance masking flawed Nets team?

Watching Kevin Durant play basketball is sublime. Like listening to Thelonious Monk play the piano or Meryl Streep on the big screen, we know greatness when we see it, and Durant is unquestionably one of the greatest scorers and players the game has ever seen. On Monday night, a Durant bucket moved him past Alex English into 20th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

But are Durant’s Nets a good team? Not right now. Not the way they are defending to start the season. Through three games, Durant leading a strong offense has covered up the league’s worst defense.

Durant got help from Kyrie Irving on Monday night (both scored 37 points) but it was not enough as the Grizzlies put up 134 behind 38 points each from Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Brooklyn fell to 1-2 on the young season with the 134-124 loss to Memphis.

No team has a defender who can stay in front of Ja Morant, both Nic Claxton and Royce O’Neal got torched in the role, but the help rotations were slow to nonexistent much of the night.

There were mistakes on switches leaving Memphis shooters open multiple times in this game. However, the biggest issue: The Grizzlies simply outworked the Nets all night long, particularly on the glass.

Ben Simmons‘ start to the season can be summed up this way: He has more personal fouls than points. Both he and coach Steve Nash talked about him still shaking off the rust and finding his footing to start the season. Okay. But his unwillingness to shoot is something other teams will exploit.

It’s just three games, far too early to draw sweeping conclusions about the Nets. But in the NBA defense starts with effort, and the Nets have played with the energy of a team that feels entitled to wins. The league doesn’t work that way. The Nets must find some grit and toughness in their identity to compete with the best in the East.

As a palate cleanser, here’s your ridiculous Ja Morant highlight of the night.

3) Are the 4-0 Portland Trail Blazers for real?

Let’s get the important stuff out of the way first: Damian Lillard admitting he has never been to the Oregon coast is shocking and will cost him points with Oregonians — he’s built up enough loyalty points to get through this, but it’s going to come up. A lot. And for the record, the Oregon coast is in my top 10 “places you need to visit in the USA.” Just go, Dame.

As for the Trail Blazers…

They might be for real.

They just beat the Lakers and Nuggets on what is one of the toughest back-to-backs in the league — the Lakers present the physical challenge of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and then to travel all night, deal with the Denver airport (if you know, you know), and have to play a game at altitude against the two-time MVP is just brutal. The Trail Blazers swept both ends of the back-to-back, and outplayed the Nuggets in the second half when their legs should have been spaghetti. Throw in a Portland win over Phoenix this season, and this team might be for real.

Damian Lillard is back — his explosion, his extension at the rim when he finishes looks like the guy from five years ago — and a night after dropping 41 on the Clippers he had 31 against Denver. He’s gotten help from Anfernee Simons, who has played up to his new contract and had 29 in Denver (but Blazers social media, the “Anferno” nickname… you can do better).

Portland revamped this roster in the offseason, and they added more athleticism around Lillard — so far that has worked. This team just meshes well. Portland has been getting it done on both ends this season, and while it’s early they have a top-10 offense and defense.

Can the Trail Blazers sustain this for 78 more games? Where do they fall in the West’s hierarchy? It’s a long season and we will find out. But one week in, this team looks for real.

Durant, Irving, Bane, Morant make history each scoring 35+ in Grizzlies win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Morant and Bane also each had seven assists each. Bane, who struggled shooting to start the season, was 14 of 21 overall and 8 of 11 from 3-point range, the eight 3-pointers a career-high. Santi Aldama scored 17 points for Memphis.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each scored 37 points for the Nets, Nic Claxton finished with 16 points.

The last time four players scored 35 points or more in a game, “Scarface” and “Return of the Jedi” were still in the theaters, and Michael Jackson’s “Billy Jean” was the hottest song on the radio.

Memphis broke open a close game with a 17-2 run early in the third quarter. Bane scored 19 in the period. Durant was able to keep the Nets close but had little help as the Grizzlies extended their lead to as many as 15. Despite Durant’s 17 in the quarter, Memphis outscored the Nets 45-28 in the third.

Memphis never relinquished its lead in the fourth.

Things got testy in the second quarter as Durant and Dillon Brooks began chirping at each other enough to draw double technicals, two of several in the first half. Those and a pretty steady stream of foul calls kept the game from gaining any pace.

Through the half, the Nets relied on its two-pronged scoring attack with Irving and Durant, along with inside help from Claxton. Morant with an assist from Aldama fueled the Grizzlies offense.

Neither team would build its advantage to double digits before halftime.

Durant passed Alex English (25,613) for 20th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

