Three things to know: Damian Lillard is back, Lakers 0-3 because of it

By Oct 24, 2022, 7:55 AM EDT
Three Things is NBC's five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA.

1) Damian Lillard is all the way back. The Lakers are 0-3 because of it.

What they built before had stalled out, so in the past year Portland overhauled its roster. The Trail Blazers front office leaned hard into more athletic players who could provide defense and versatility — Jerami Grant, Josh Hart, Gary Payton II, Justise Winslow, and re-signing Anfernee Simons.

But it was all a bet on Damian Lillard. Could the core muscle surgery he had last season bring him back close to his All-NBA level self?

Does his back-to-back 41-point games answer that question?

The second of those came Sunday against the Lakers, where Lillard led a comeback from seven points down with less than two minutes to go. The 106-104 win improved Portland to 3-0 on the young season — and dropped the Lakers to 0-3.

Lillard has his explosion, his burst back, he’s extending better around the rim again, but his shot never went anywhere. His biggest jumper of the night was a pull-up 3-pointer with :12.4 seconds left in the game to give the Trail Blazers the lead. Vintage Dame Time.

Portland made their run in the fourth quarter for a few reasons. The biggest strategy change was Chauncey Billups deciding to put Jusuf Nurkic on Russell Westbrook — that allowed the Blazers’ big man to play back in the paint, take away Westbrook’s driving lanes and daring him to shoot jumpers (Westbrook was 1-of-5 shooting outside the paint Sunday), all while being in position to help others. The Lakers never figured out how to attack the Trail Blazers with Nurkic back like that.

Second, the Lakers’ shot selection was unimpressive under pressure. The most egregious example was with the Lakers up by one with :27 seconds left in the game and the ball, and Westbrook took a pull-up midrange jumper with :18 seconds left on the shot clock (he said after the game he was trying to go for a two-for-one). Coach Darvin Ham ended up sitting Westbrook for the final seconds.

The other key late: Anthony Davis picked up his fifth foul. He couldn’t be as aggressive defensively, which showed with the game on the line, tied at 104-104, and Grant went right at LeBron and got a shot up around Davis — it was the game-winner.

The vibe around the Lakers after the game was ugly — this was one they felt they should have won. It’s one thing to lose two games to start the season to two teams that are the favorites in the West — the Warriors and Clippers — and another to blow a lead at home to a team the Lakers will be fighting for a postseason spot. There was palpable frustration in the Lakers’ press conferences and locker room.

The Lakers are defending better for Darvin Ham, they are playing faster and doing a lot of things right, but it all gets cut off at the knees because this team can’t shoot from the outside.

Lillard can — he is back. And the Blazers’ bet on him has paid off with a 3-0 start to the season.

2) Break up the Jazz

The Utah front office told anyone who would listen this offseason, “we’re not trying to lose,” a statement greeted with eye rolls if not outright laughter.

The Jazz are the ones laughing now — they have started the season 3-0 after a Kelly Olynyk finger roll in overtime proved to be the game-winner against the Pelicans.

Even after trading Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neal, there are still quality NBA players on the Jazz roster: Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton, among others. They are also playing with the edge of a disrespected team.

Markkanen had 31 to lead the Jazz, getting some of that by going right at Zion Williamson. While Zion finished with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting, he was -7 because his defense could be exploited. Utah was in control of this game but things changed after Zion suffered a posterior hip contusion and had to sit out. Willie Green also sat Jonas Valanciunas at the same time, went smaller with Larry Nance Jr. at the five and a bunch of bench guys, and almost pulled off the win.

The Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram only played 11 minutes and none in the second half after he was hit in the face in a collision with Naji Marshall. He was being checked for concussion-like symptoms.

How long Utah’s hot streak to start the season holds out remains to be seen, but the pictures of Danny Ainge driving the tank for this team to get Wembanyama may be premature.

3) Donovan Mitchell has his third 30+ point game to start season

Donovan Mitchell is a bucket.

That was always going to fit just fine in Cleveland, which needed the additional shot creation and scoring. Mitchell has been worth the price early, dropping 37 on Sunday — and the Cavaliers needed every one of those to beat the Wizards in overtime, 117-107.

Mitchell is the first Cavaliers player ever to score at least 30 points in his first three games with the team. He had to pick up the scoring on Sunday with Darius Garland out (left eye laceration). Mitchell got some help off the bench in this one with Cedi Osman scoring 16 and Dean Wade adding a dozen.

Bradley Beal had 27 for the Wizards, while Kristaps Porzinghis had 18 points and 11 boards.

Both the Cavaliers and Wizards are 2-1 to start the season.

Zion sat end of game with posterior hip contusion, Ingram with possible concussion

By Oct 24, 2022, 12:08 PM EDT
Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
The Pelicans almost pulled off a comeback against the suddenly unstoppable Jazz — and did it without their two young stars.

Zion Williamson sat the final 8:07 of the game with what the team has called a “posterior hip contusion” following a fall when Jordan Clarkson blocked a transition dunk attempt by Zion.

Williamson did not go back to the locker room after the fall and late in the game was seen by reporters trying to talk to coach Willie Green, apparently asking to re-enter the game. Green said postgame he was told by the team’s medical staff Zion could not re-enter. Williamson finished the night with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting plus six rebounds in 30 minutes.

Based on that and Zion’s reaction, the injury does not appear to be serious, but we will likely learn more Monday.

The same is true for Brandon Ingram, who played just 11 minutes in this game and none in the second half after he was sat down due to “concussion-like symptoms.” There were no details after the game.

The Pelicans made their run late in the game by going smaller — with Zion out, Green also decided to sit Jonas Valanciunas and play Larry Nance Jr. at the five, and that lineup, with a healthy dose of CJ McCollum, almost won the Pelicans the game. Expect Green to go back to that on occasion.

Chris Paul becomes third player ever to reach 11,000 assists

By Oct 24, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
NBA: OCT 23 Suns at Clippers
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — It was fitting Chris Paul entered the history book in Los Angeles against a Clippers team where, years before, his passing — and especially the ability to throw lobs — became legend and a nickname for the team.

With a first-quarter lob to his current teammate, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul became only the third player in NBA history with 11,000 assists, joining John Stockton and Jason Kidd.

“I honestly didn’t have a clue until I checked out of the game,” Paul said of breaking the record.

Ayton pumped his fist and was genuinely excited when a reporter told him after the game it was the lob he finished that was CP3’s 11,000th assist.

“It feels good to be a part of that,” Ayton said. “You see where the hard work goes and someone who I respect highly respect like that, you know, it’s good to see.”

“To be in a room with a guy like that he’s accomplished so much, it’s humbling to be straight…” Suns coach Monty Williams said of CP3. “And it’s amazing to see his teammates that happy for him. He gets embarrassed.”

Paul, in his 18th season, credited both his passion for learning the game and his teammates for getting him to this milestone.

“By just studying the game,” Paul said of how he got to 11,000. “And my teammates, man I’ve been fortunate to play for a while now with a lot of great shooters. They are great players and gentlemen. Started off with David West got a chance to play with Tyson Chandler, Peja Stojaković, came [to Los Angeles] to play with Blake Griffin, DJ [DeAndre Jordan], J.J. Redick and I could keep going. And now playing with [Devin Booker] and these guys. I’m privileged.”

Hitting the assists miles it in Los Angeles, where Paul lives in the offseason, meant his family was in the building — his brother, son, daughter, wife and others. And he set the record in front of fans who cheered his exploits for years.

But they weren’t cheering him Sunday as Paul and Phoenix — behind 35 points from Devin Booker — picked up the win over the Clippers. Still, those fans got to see a little history.

Heat’s Caleb Martin suspended one game for tackling Raptors’ Koloko

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:43 PM EDT
Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Caleb Martin stood over Christian Koloko taunting him, then when Koloko bounced up, Martin tackled him into the first row.

That will cost Martin a game — and a game’s pay. The NBA announced it has suspended the Heat’s Martin for one game for “or instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stand.”

The NBA fined Koloko $15,000 for “grabbing Martin during the altercation.” Heat rookie Nikola Jovic also got suspended a game for leaving the bench during the scuffle.

It’s an earned and deserved suspension for Martin, although the NBA’s consistency on what’s a fine and what’s a suspension remains puzzling at times. Both he and Jovic will sit out Monday when the Heat play the second game of a two-game homestand against the Raptors.

Those suspensions will cost Martin $44,683 ad Jovic $15,448, reports Bobby Marks of ESPN.

The incident occurred midway through the third quarter Sunday as Martin and Koloko battled for rebound positioning on a Pascal Siakam corner 3. The two got tangled up, Koloko fell to the ground, Martin stood over and taunted him, and when Koloko stood back up Martin lowered his shoulder and tackled him. Both players were ejected.

Watch Lillard hit clutch 3, Grant hit game-winner lifting Trail Blazers past 0-3 Lakers

By Oct 23, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT
Dame Time is back.

But when Portland needed a game-winner it turned to summer acquisition Jerami Grant, who went right at LeBron James and got a shot up around Anthony Davis with :03 left on the clock.

The Trail Blazers closed the game on an 11-2 run and picked up the win 106-104, improving Portland to 3-0 and keeping the Lakers winless at 0-3.

Lillard finished the game with 41 points, and his pull-up 3-pointer with :12.4 left gave the Trail Blazers a late lead.

LeBron James — 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on the night — tied the game when he drove past Jusuf Nurkic out high and no Trail Blazer came to help, giving LeBron the easiest clutch dunk he’s ever had. Then it was Grant’s turn to steal the spotlight. LeBron missed a tough fadeaway as time expired, and that was the ballgame.

It was another frustrating loss for the Lakers, who led 102-95 with 1:56 to play but didn’t execute and had missed shots by Davis, LeBron and Westbrook (a pull-up jumper with :27 seconds left in the game, 18 seconds on the shot clock and the Lakers still ahead by one, he said after the game he wanted to go for a two-for-one). The Lakers’ late-game execution was sloppy, letting down another solid defensive performance. The Lakers also missed 17 of their first 18 3-pointers on the night (6-of-33 for the game).

