Another report Bucks interested in Jae Crowder trade, Heat and Hawks remain in mix

Oct 24, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
The Milwaukee Bucks may be off to a 2-0 start with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing like an MVP (again), but the franchise is always looking ahead to May and June.

Specifically, they are looking at Jae Crowder to potentially fill a P.J. Tucker-sized hole at the four. Tucker was with the Bucks for their title run but has moved on and is now yelling at his teammates in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Crowder is away from the Suns, awaiting his ticket out of Phoenix.

Reports of the Bucks being among the interested teams in Crowder are not new, although he is said to prefer a trade to Miami or Atlanta. Now comes a new report from Shams Charania of The Athletic saying the Bucks remain in the mix.

In addition to the Hawks, the Suns have recently been engaged in talks with the Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade, sources said. Milwaukee has registered interest in the veteran forward who has remained away from the Suns’ organization as both sides work toward a trade. Miami is also believed to be among the current suitors for Crowder, according to league sources.

In a vacuum, the Bucks can make a Crowder trade work with Grayson Allen going to Phoenix (plus maybe a pick or minimum contract), but will the Bucks want to throw in a starter to get a backup four? Do the Suns want Allen?

Part of the reason Crowder wants out of Phoenix is the Suns planned to start and give a lot of minutes at the four to Cameron Johnson and bring Crowder off the bench. Atlanta has John Collins starting at the four, and after his hot start to this season don’t look for that to change soon. Making a trade also will not be that simple now that the Hawks just extended the contract of De'Andre Hunter. Does Crowder want to come off the bench in Atlanta?

Miami has a ready-made starting spot at the four — Caleb Martin is holding it down for now — but it’s next to impossible for it to find a matching salary for Crowder until January when Martin, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon become trade-eligible (the Suns reportedly are not interested in a Duncan Robinson-based trade).

It’s rare for any trades to happen before Thanksgiving, and this year the buyers may want to wait and see which teams struggle early and decide to pivot and chase Victor Wembanyama. After that, more trade possibilities could open up. But the Suns would rather move on from the Crowder situation sooner rather than later, once a decent offer comes forward.

That offer could come from Milwaukee.

Watch Ja Morant sky to throw down insane left-handed alley-oop

Oct 24, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT
Are we sure Ja Morant can’t fly?

Because after this insane left-handed alley-oop finish the question is open to further debate.

That’s not a well thrown lob pass, it’s behind him and only someone with superhuman leaping abilities and body control is getting to that. Enter Ja Morant.

Morant and Kevin Durant are giving the fans in Memphis their money’s worth tonight. This is fun, elite basketball.

Report: Terry Rozier, Josh Richardson potential Lakers’ trade targets

Oct 24, 2022, 1:13 PM EDT
The Lakers want to get 20 games or so into the season and then re-assess how their season — and the fit of Russell Westbrook in coach Darvin Ham‘s system — is going.

But after Westbrook was benched for the closing seconds of the Lakers’ come-from-ahead loss to the Trail Blazers Sunday, that assessment may come sooner rather than later. The mood in the Lakers locker room after the game was tense, and multiple players, as well as Ham, talked about shot selection. While there were other questionable shots, what they were referencing came with :30 seconds left in the game, :18 seconds on the shot clock and the Lakers up by one — Westbrook inexplicably took and missed a mid-range jumper (he said he was trying to get the team a two-for-one). LeBron James and Anthony Davis‘ reactions say it all (as did the usually homer Laker broadcast, where Bill McDonald said, “no Russ, no”).

The Lakers’ hope in waiting out the trade market is that as teams pivot to tank for Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, better trade offers than they saw over the summer will emerge. Ones that didn’t require them to surrender both first-round picks they can trade (2027 and 2029). However, the 0-3 start and the glaring Westbrook problem could push them to act more quickly. Shams Charania at The Athletic threw a couple of names in the mix — Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson.

Charlotte’s Terry Rozier emerged as a trade target for the Lakers in the offseason and their interest in him remains high, multiple sources tell The Athletic. The Lakers and Hornets held discussions about a possible three- or four-team trade during the summer, and hold him in high regard among their possible trade possibilities, but the dynamic Hornets guard’s availability will be entirely predicated on the franchise’s direction for the future and its play as the season goes on. Despite LaMelo Ball being sidelined with a Grade 2 ankle sprain and Rozier recently suffering his own sprained ankle, the Hornets and coach Steve Clifford are off to a 2-1 start in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers have also held preliminary discussions with the Spurs in recent weeks, sources said, showing interest in three-and-D wing Josh Richardson. The 6-foot-5 Richardson has averaged nearly 13 points to start the season, shooting 47.1 percent on 5.67 three-point attempts per game.

A Hornets trade could involve the Lakers also taking on Gordon Hayward, who is a good player when healthy (averaging 19.3 points a game this season) but is owed $31.5 million next season, eating up the Lakers’ available cap space. Rozier has three seasons remaining on his contract after this one at a total of $73 million.

Richardson also is a solid winger making $12.2 million in the final season of his contract. The Spurs also have (and can create more) cap space to help absorb Westbrook’s contract in a deal. The price will be high in draft picks to make that happen.

The much-discussed potential trade with the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield makes more sense for the Lakers than Rozier or Richardson, unless the cost in draft picks is so much lower that it tips the scales.

Which leads to the big question for Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ brain trust: How much does subbing out Westbrook with a solid wing player help the team? Getting Rozier or Richardson would not make the Lakers contenders or maybe even a lock playoff team, and it’s debatable how far they can go with Turner and Hield (but they likely are top six). Are the Lakers better off holding on to their picks and waiting for a bigger move down the line, a trade that could really move the needle? Can the Lakers afford to wait with LeBron turning 38 in December?

The Lakers had hoped the trade buzz and energy around the team would change once real games started, but the 0-3 start has highlighted the team’s roster problems. This will not suddenly become a good shooting team, and there are no easy answers.

Zion sat end of game with posterior hip contusion, Ingram with possible concussion

Oct 24, 2022, 12:08 PM EDT
Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
UPDATE: In a move that was almost expected after he missed the second half of the last game with concussion-like symptoms, the Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

The return time from a concussion varies widely, depending upon the injury and the person. It could be a couple of games or a couple of weeks or longer.

Zion is listed as questionable for the Pelicans game Tuesday against the Mavericks.

——————————-

The Pelicans almost pulled off a comeback against the suddenly unstoppable Jazz — and did it without their two young stars.

Zion Williamson sat the final 8:07 of the game with what the team has called a “posterior hip contusion” following a fall when Jordan Clarkson blocked a transition dunk attempt by Zion.

Williamson did not go back to the locker room after the fall and late in the game was seen by reporters trying to talk to coach Willie Green, apparently asking to re-enter the game. Green said postgame he was told by the team’s medical staff Zion could not re-enter. Williamson finished the night with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting plus six rebounds in 30 minutes.

Based on that and Zion’s reaction, the injury does not appear to be serious, but we will likely learn more Monday.

The same is true for Brandon Ingram, who played just 11 minutes in this game and none in the second half after he was sat down due to “concussion-like symptoms.” There were no details after the game.

The Pelicans made their run late in the game by going smaller — with Zion out, Green also decided to sit Jonas Valanciunas and play Larry Nance Jr. at the five, and that lineup, with a healthy dose of CJ McCollum, almost won the Pelicans the game. Expect Green to go back to that on occasion.

Chris Paul becomes third player ever to reach 11,000 assists

Oct 24, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
NBA: OCT 23 Suns at Clippers
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — It was fitting Chris Paul entered the history book in Los Angeles against a Clippers team where, years before, his passing — and especially the ability to throw lobs — became legend and a nickname for the team.

With a first-quarter lob to his current teammate, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul became only the third player in NBA history with 11,000 assists, joining John Stockton and Jason Kidd.

“I honestly didn’t have a clue until I checked out of the game,” Paul said of breaking the record.

Ayton pumped his fist and was genuinely excited when a reporter told him after the game it was the lob he finished that was CP3’s 11,000th assist.

“It feels good to be a part of that,” Ayton said. “You see where the hard work goes and someone who I respect highly respect like that, you know, it’s good to see.”

“To be in a room with a guy like that he’s accomplished so much, it’s humbling to be straight…” Suns coach Monty Williams said of CP3. “And it’s amazing to see his teammates that happy for him. He gets embarrassed.”

Paul, in his 18th season, credited both his passion for learning the game and his teammates for getting him to this milestone.

“By just studying the game,” Paul said of how he got to 11,000. “And my teammates, man I’ve been fortunate to play for a while now with a lot of great shooters. They are great players and gentlemen. Started off with David West got a chance to play with Tyson Chandler, Peja Stojaković, came [to Los Angeles] to play with Blake Griffin, DJ [DeAndre Jordan], J.J. Redick and I could keep going. And now playing with [Devin Booker] and these guys. I’m privileged.”

Hitting the assists miles it in Los Angeles, where Paul lives in the offseason, meant his family was in the building — his brother, son, daughter, wife and others. And he set the record in front of fans who cheered his exploits for years.

But they weren’t cheering him Sunday as Paul and Phoenix — behind 35 points from Devin Booker — picked up the win over the Clippers. Still, those fans got to see a little history.

