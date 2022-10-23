P.J. Tucker yells at 76ers after loss to Spurs drops them to 0-3

By Oct 23, 2022, 1:37 PM EDT
San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
After dropping their first two games to the two Eastern Conference favorites — the Bucks and Celtics — the 76ers played Saturday night like a team that thought it could coast to a home win over a Spurs squad on the second night of a back-to-back. But take a Gregg Popovich coached team lightly at your own risk — the Spurs controlled the game most of the way, getting the 114-105 win and dropping the 76ers to 0-3.

After the game in the locker room, P.J. Tucker lit into his new teammates, coach Doc Rivers said (via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia).

“It’s almost like we played these first two games hard, competed, and then felt like, ‘OK, now we can win some games.’ You’ve still got to go out and earn the game. Tuck was yelling that after the game, and he was right. No one’s just going to give you a win. You have to go get it — and you have to do it a lot. Every night. You can’t pick and choose when you’re going to show up. And right now that’s what we’re doing.”

When Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer asked what has gone wrong, James Harden answered, “everything.”

Not everything, Joel Embiid had his best game of the season with 40 points and 13 rebounds against San Antonio. However, he and James Harden seem to be taking turns more than playing off each other this young season.

The lengthy list of Philly concerns to start the season begins with the defense. While it’s early, the bottom 10 76ers defense is not getting stops, not creating turnovers, and with that not letting the 76ers get out and run a little, creating easy buckets (the 76ers are playing at the slowest pace in the league so far). The 76ers defense was always going to be a challenge with a backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and Harden, but with Embiid being a step slow to start the season, he’s not able to cover up those deficiencies the same way.

“Today, lack of defensive effort,” Tobias Harris said. “We do have to give them credit, they made tough shots. But on our part, that’s not the standard of defense that we hold ourselves to. The second quarter, 35 points for them. Third quarter, 31. Our standard is 25 or less. That’s not how we know we can defend.”

The other standout problem has been the supposedly improved bench — it scored just 10 points against San Antonio, after 13 against the Bucks and 11 against the Celtics. Montrezl Harrell didn’t get a shot off against the Spurs, while DeAnthony Melton missed the three he took.

There’s a long season to go and the 76ers have too much talent to struggle for long, but this was not the start Philly fans expected.

The 76ers are at home Monday against the Pacers, then head out on the road for four games against other Eastern foes, including two games in Toronto.

Raptors’ Scottie Barnes leaves game with rolled ankle, X-rays negative

By Oct 23, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Scottie Barnes started his second season picking up right where his Rookie of the Year campaign led off, averaging 16 points a game on 50% shooting through his first two games.

But in Game 3, he rolled his ankle attacking the rim against the Heat. He stayed in and shot the free throw, then went back to the locker room.

X-rays were negative, the Raptors announced, but Barnes will undergo an MRI. He may miss a few games.

It’s possible this was more of a foot sprain than an ankle sprain, according to reporters at the game who said Barnes grabbed his foot when he went down. However, considering Barnes had off-season ankle issues, that would be welcome news.

The Raptors’ comeback against the Heat fell short, Miami got the 112-109 win. Both teams are now 1-2 to start the season.

Watch Paul George drop 40 to lead Clippers to win over Kings

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT
Kawhi Leonard and John Wall sat out, it took until Game 2 of the season for the Clippers to start load management for their stars.

Doc Rivers told Paul George that meant it was time for him to step up — and he did.

George went off for 40 and led the Clippers to a win against a feisty Kings team, 111-109.

George said a technical he got in the second quarter “turned up” his aggression as he took his frustration out on Sacramento. After the game, coach Tyronn Lue said the Clippers need more games like this from George as Leonard and Wall will have a lot of nights off early in the season.

The Clippers are 2-0, and while neither win was dominating it showed off their depth as the team works to develop its chemistry. The Kings fell to 0-2, both hard-fought losses.

76ers drop third straight game to open season in 114-105 loss to Spurs

Associated PressOct 22, 2022, 11:06 PM EDT
San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
PHILADELPHIA — Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season.

“We are learning that we can play with anyone,” McDermott said. “We had a good win last night (against Indiana) and we didn’t get complacent. We came out and competed against a really good team.”

Devin Vassell scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half, and Keldon Johnson had 21. Coming off a 134-137 victory at Indiana on Friday night, the Spurs were 16 for 38 from 3-point range and had a 40-10 advantage in bench points.

“We worked real hard,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “The quick turnaround is not what any of us love, but we all have them. What it showed me was they are serious about getting better and knowing what the league is like. I thought that was pretty impressive.”

Joel Embiid had 40 points as Philadelphia fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2016-17.

Tyrese Maxey added 25 points, Tobias Harris had 15 and James Harden 12.

“Defensively, we have to connect better,” Embiid said. “We’re not guarding the ball well. We need to work on that. It’s a fairly new team and it’s going to take time to get everyone on the same page. But we’ll be fine.”

San Antonio (2-1) was more efficient defensively than in either of its first two games, where it yielded 131.5 points on average. The Spurs forced the 76ers into 12 turnovers and limited the second-chance points to 14.

The Spurs were effective in limiting good looks for Harden, who had averaged 33 points and shot over 54% in each of the first two games. Harden was 4 for 17 from the field, going 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

“We didn’t execute our offense well in the final four minutes and down the stretch,” Popovich said. “But we played hard on defense, we executed and we played with a lot of grunt. I think that’s what got us through.”

McDermott’s shots off the bench came at crucial moments, including eight straight midway through the fourth quarter after Philadelphia had erased a 10-point deficit and grabbed a lead.

“My role is to come in and provide a spark and make those shots,” McDermott said. “Either I come in and do that or run around and allow guys to get free for shots. That’s what the coaches tell me to do. So, if I can do that, I’m going to. And we needed that tonight.”

Video: Miami’s Martin, Raptors’ Koloko ejected after scuffle falls into first row

By Oct 22, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT
There are going to be some fines handed down for this one.

The Raptors Christian Koloko and Heat’s Caleb Martin were ejected from Saturday’s game after a fight for rebounding position turned into a scuffle that fell into the first row of seats.

The fight started with 7:46 left in the third quarter when Pascal Siakam took a corner 3 and Martin and Koloko were fighting for rebounding position. The two got tangled up, Koloko went to the ground, Martin came over and stood over him, Koloko quickly bounced back up, the Martin took it to the next level tackling the Raptors’ big man into the first row.

Both men were called for technicals and ejected. Martin also picked up a foul on the play. Both will end up paying fines for this, but Martin’s should be steeper.

Miami held on for a 112-109 win in a game they led comfortably much of the way. It’s the first win of the season for the Heat.

