Heat’s Caleb Martin suspended one game for tackling Raptors’ Koloko

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:43 PM EDT
Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat
Caleb Martin stood over Christian Koloko taunting him, then when Koloko bounced up, Martin tackled him into the first row.

That will cost Martin a game — and a game’s pay. The NBA announced it has suspended the Heat’s Martin for one game for “or instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stand.”

The NBA fined Koloko $15,000 for “grabbing Martin during the altercation.” Heat rookie Nikola Jovic also got suspended a game for leaving the bench during the scuffle.

It’s an earned and deserved suspension for Martin, although the NBA’s consistency on what’s a fine and what’s a suspension remains puzzling at times. Both he and Jovic will sit out Monday when the Heat play the second game of a two-game homestand against the Raptors.

Those suspensions will cost Martin $44,683 ad Jovic $15,448, reports Bobby Marks of ESPN.

The incident occurred midway through the third quarter Sunday as Martin and Koloko battled for rebound positioning on a Pascal Siakam corner 3. The two got tangled up, Koloko fell to the ground, Martin stood over and taunted him, and when Koloko stood back up Martin lowered his shoulder and tackled him. Both players were ejected.

Watch Lillard hit clutch 3, Grant hit game-winner lifting Trail Blazers past 0-3 Lakers

By Oct 23, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT
Dame Time is back.

But when Portland needed a game-winner it turned to summer acquisition Jerami Grant, who went right at LeBron James and got a shot up around Anthony Davis with :03 left on the clock.

The Trail Blazers closed the game on an 11-2 run and picked up the win 106-104, improving Portland to 3-0 and keeping the Lakers winless at 0-3.

Lillard finished the game with 41 points, and his pull-up 3-pointer with :12.4 left gave the Trail Blazers a late lead.

LeBron James — 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on the night — tied the game when he drove past Jusuf Nurkic out high and no Trail Blazer came to help, giving LeBron the easiest clutch dunk he’s ever had. Then it was Grant’s turn to steal the spotlight. LeBron missed a tough fadeaway as time expired, and that was the ballgame.

It was another frustrating loss for the Lakers, who led 102-95 with 1:56 to play but didn’t execute and had missed shots by Davis, LeBron and Westbrook (a pull-up jumper with :27 seconds left in the game, 18 seconds on the shot clock and the Lakers still ahead by one, he said after the game he wanted to go for a two-for-one). The Lakers’ late-game execution was sloppy, letting down another solid defensive performance. The Lakers also missed 17 of their first 18 3-pointers on the night (6-of-33 for the game).

P.J. Tucker yells at 76ers after loss to Spurs drops them to 0-3

By Oct 23, 2022, 1:37 PM EDT
San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers
After dropping their first two games to the two Eastern Conference favorites — the Bucks and Celtics — the 76ers played Saturday night like a team that thought it could coast to a home win over a Spurs squad on the second night of a back-to-back. But take a Gregg Popovich coached team lightly at your own risk — the Spurs controlled the game most of the way, getting the 114-105 win and dropping the 76ers to 0-3.

After the game in the locker room, P.J. Tucker lit into his new teammates, coach Doc Rivers said (via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia).

“It’s almost like we played these first two games hard, competed, and then felt like, ‘OK, now we can win some games.’ You’ve still got to go out and earn the game. Tuck was yelling that after the game, and he was right. No one’s just going to give you a win. You have to go get it — and you have to do it a lot. Every night. You can’t pick and choose when you’re going to show up. And right now that’s what we’re doing.”

When Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer asked what has gone wrong, James Harden answered, “everything.”

Not everything, Joel Embiid had his best game of the season with 40 points and 13 rebounds against San Antonio. However, he and James Harden seem to be taking turns more than playing off each other this young season.

The lengthy list of Philly concerns to start the season begins with the defense. While it’s early, the bottom 10 76ers defense is not getting stops, not creating turnovers, and with that not letting the 76ers get out and run a little, creating easy buckets (the 76ers are playing at the slowest pace in the league so far). The 76ers defense was always going to be a challenge with a backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and Harden, but with Embiid being a step slow to start the season, he’s not able to cover up those deficiencies the same way.

“Today, lack of defensive effort,” Tobias Harris said. “We do have to give them credit, they made tough shots. But on our part, that’s not the standard of defense that we hold ourselves to. The second quarter, 35 points for them. Third quarter, 31. Our standard is 25 or less. That’s not how we know we can defend.”

The other standout problem has been the supposedly improved bench — it scored just 10 points against San Antonio, after 13 against the Bucks and 11 against the Celtics. Montrezl Harrell didn’t get a shot off against the Spurs, while DeAnthony Melton missed the three he took.

There’s a long season to go and the 76ers have too much talent to struggle for long, but this was not the start Philly fans expected.

The 76ers are at home Monday against the Pacers, then head out on the road for four games against other Eastern foes, including two games in Toronto.

Raptors’ Scottie Barnes leaves game with rolled ankle, X-rays negative

By Oct 23, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat
Scottie Barnes started his second season picking up right where his Rookie of the Year campaign led off, averaging 16 points a game on 50% shooting through his first two games.

But in Game 3, he rolled his ankle attacking the rim against the Heat. He stayed in and shot the free throw, then went back to the locker room.

X-rays were negative, the Raptors announced, but Barnes will undergo an MRI. He may miss a few games.

It’s possible this was more of a foot sprain than an ankle sprain, according to reporters at the game who said Barnes grabbed his foot when he went down. However, considering Barnes had off-season ankle issues, that would be welcome news.

The Raptors’ comeback against the Heat fell short, Miami got the 112-109 win. Both teams are now 1-2 to start the season.

Watch Paul George drop 40 to lead Clippers to win over Kings

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT
Kawhi Leonard and John Wall sat out, it took until Game 2 of the season for the Clippers to start load management for their stars.

Doc Rivers told Paul George that meant it was time for him to step up — and he did.

George went off for 40 and led the Clippers to a win against a feisty Kings team, 111-109.

George said a technical he got in the second quarter “turned up” his aggression as he took his frustration out on Sacramento. After the game, coach Tyronn Lue said the Clippers need more games like this from George as Leonard and Wall will have a lot of nights off early in the season.

The Clippers are 2-0, and while neither win was dominating it showed off their depth as the team works to develop its chemistry. The Kings fell to 0-2, both hard-fought losses.

