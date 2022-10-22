Victor Wembanyama not just winning over NBA GMs, fans in France falling for him

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored his team’s first points after just 54 seconds, then pumped his arms when he assisted on the last score of Friday night’s game with a pass that traveled nearly the length of the court.

“Wembamania” is sweeping France and everyone is trying to get a look at the 18-year-old prodigy widely expected to become an NBA star.

Even 85-year-old former Prime Minister Lionel Jospin, who called the club’s president to ask for a ticket. The Socialist Party politician watched as Wembanyama scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Paris-based Metropolitans 92 in a 113-88 win against Blois. He went 2 for 3 from 3-point range and had seven rebounds and five blocks.

Grinning after a slick alley-oop and dunk late in the game, the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama then drew the roar of the night when he made a deep 3. Those few minutes of effortless-looking yet ruthless play were worth the entrance fee for the crowd of roughly 4,000.

He even did a little improvised coaching on court, tapping his head as if to say “think” to a teammate. Before the game started, he twice tapped the undersoles his of giant shoes.

Wembanyama drew a huge cheer when he sprinted like an Olympian – his angular running style making his arms look like pistons – to get back and block a shot near the end of the first quarter.

NBA great LeBron James described Wembanyama’s athleticism by saying “no one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid.”

Wembanyama did let frustration get to him at times on Friday, dropping his head when he missed one block. He looked annoyed with the officials – raising his hands as if to say, “Oh, come on!” – when a Blois player appeared to trip him.

He had only five points in the first half, without trying a 3, but made five blocks. After hitting a 3-pointer 40 seconds into the third quarter, he then launched himself into the air to catch a pass and throw the ball off-balance back to captain Lahaou Konate, clenching his fist when Konate’s shot went in.

He jumped up from his seat and slapped a towel in appreciation when another teammate made a deep 3-pointer in the third period, before he turned entertainer again.

The crowd was small compared to what awaits Wembanyama in the NBA. When his name was read as part of the starting five, huge cheers broke out around the compact arena.

He is considered the likely top pick in the 2023 NBA draft and is a near-certainty to be the first top-five draft pick from France.

He’ll be 19 1/2 years old – almost exactly the same age soccer star Kylian Mbappe was when he starred for France in its 2018 World Cup win. Both prodigies grew up in the suburbs of Paris, where Wembanyama could take the baton from judo great Teddy Riner as France’s new Olympic star at the 2024 Games.

The hype surrounding Wembanyama is growing and national news channel France 2 aired a report on him after his jaw-dropping performances in two exhibition games in Las Vegas.

Metropolitans president Alain Weisz, who launched four-time NBA champion Tony Parker’s international career with France, said tickets for Friday’s game were made available 10 days ago and sold out in two hours. The game at Le Mans last Saturday – Wembanyama’s first after his Las Vegas bonanza – saw that modest club sell all 6,000 tickets for the first time.

“What the lad’s doing is unheard of,” Weisz told France Info radio. “It’s not just young people here or rappers who identity with Victor. Even Lionel Jospin called me for a ticket. What happened in the United States created an interest level what was unimaginable.”

Jospin served as France’s Prime Minister from 1997 to 2002.

The club has already sold twice as many jerseys as last season in one month of competition – 85% with Wembanyama’s name. An average of six scouts come to each game and one from the Sacramento Kings even spent two days watching him train before attending the Le Mans game.

“Victor’s determination is extraordinary,” Weisz said. “He reminds me a lot of Tony Parker.”

Wembanyama looks like the ultimate perfectionist.

One hour before Friday’s game, he muttered in annoyance at himself for missing a couple of close-range shots during warmups.

Wemby, as he is already affectionately called, was lethal in Las Vegas. He finished two exhibition games with 73 points, nine 3-pointers, 15 rebounds and nine blocked shots and an army of fans dreaming of what he might do in the NBA.

He’s coached at Metropolitans 92 by Vincent Collet – France’s longtime national team coach who lead the team to a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Zach LaVine set to make season debut against Cleveland on Saturday

After missing Chicago’s first two games of the season due to left knee injury management, Zach LaVine will make his season debut against the Cavaliers in Chicago on Saturday.

Billy Donovan told reporters on Friday that LaVine would be available for this game, but the injury report that was released Saturday afternoon confirmed Donovan’s comments.

LaVine missed some games late last season because of this knee and had arthroscopic surgery on it in May after Chicago was eliminated from the playoffs. He seemed to be fine in the preseason before missing the first two games of the year.

With the arrival of DeMar DeRozan, Chicago returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 last year, which was LaVine’s first taste of postseason basketball. He also made his first All-Star appearance, averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bulls.

If the team wants to build on last season’s success, they’ll need LaVine healthy. Lonzo Ball is out indefinitely with his knee issues, so LaVine missing games would derail Chicago’s hopes of making it past the first round for the first time since 2015.

LaVine should immediately return to the starting lineup for the Bulls, where he’ll join DeRoza, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic. Alex Caruso, who had been starting at shooting guard, will likely return to a bench role.

Watch Bradley Beal hit contested, leaning game-winning bank shot for Wizards

This is why the Wizards paid Bradley Beal the big bucks. (Well, that and he’s by far their most marketable star.)

With the game on the line, the Bulls threw two defenders at Beal — including their best man defender in Alex Caruso — and Beal still hit a contested, leaning bank shot to give the Wizards a 102-100 win.

DeMar DeRozan missed a 3-pointer for the Bulls to win it, and that’s the ballgame.

Beal finished with 19 points, but the big star for Washington was Kyle Kuzma, who dropped 26 on Chicago.

The Bulls, still playing without Zach LaVine, got 32 from DeMar DeRozan to lead them, plus Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and eight rebounds. LaVine is expected to return Saturday to the Chicago lineup.

Dame Time returns: Watch Lillard score 41, spark Trail Blazers past Suns in OT

The NBA is more fun with this Damian Lillard in it.

Lillard looks healthy and like his vintage self again this season following core muscle surgery that kept him out most of last season — he dropped 41 on the Suns Friday, including knocking down five 3-pointers and getting to the line a dozen times.

Lillard was doing it all — even using the Jedi mind trick to get Deandre Ayton to miss a key free throw.

This game had a wild ending, including Devin Booker giving the Suns an early 109-106 lead in overtime with a driving layup. Booker finished with 33 points.

But Anfernee Simons‘ hook shot with 7.2 seconds left in OT sealed the Trail Blazers’ win (he had 16 points on the night).

Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 17 rebounds for Portland. Ayton finished the night with 26 for the Suns.

Watch Ja Morant go off for 49 points, lift Grizzlies past Rockets

Every game feels like an epic highlight package from Ja Morant.

Friday night was no different — Morant scored 49 points and had a highlight chase-down block in the Grizzlies’ win over the Rockets, 129-122.

Morant was 5-of-6 from 3 in this game. He hit a respectable 34.4% from deep last season, but he clearly spent time this summer refining that part of his game — it’s impossible to stay in front of someone that quick if you have to chase him off the arc, too.

The Grizzlies are 2-0 to start the season, doing so without Jaren Jackson Jr., who is still recovering from foot surgery. If Morant has found another gear for his game, the Grizzlies’ offense will be hard to stop.

